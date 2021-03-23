You are here

Houthis stuck in Marib military quagmire, experts say

More than a month since the offensive began, the Houthis have lost hundreds of fighters and failed to make major advances toward the city of Marib. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Rebels could use stalemate as leverage for behind-the-scenes negotiations in Yemen
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis find themselves embroiled in a costly military quagmire in Yemen’s central province of Marib as their month-long offensive has stalled and they have not been able to recapture the province's capital.

The military deadlock has prompted the rebels into shifting their goal from taking Marib city to potentially using the offensive as a bargaining chip in future peace talks, Yemeni experts say.

“While the Houthis initially had momentum in their offensive on Marib, the battle has descended into a familiar stalemate,” Samuel Ramani, an international relations researcher at Oxford University, told Arab News.

“On March 14, reports from the Yemeni government suggested that the Houthis were losing ground and that the government forces were turning the tide.”

Earlier last month, thousands of Houthi fighters, including elite forces, rolled into Marib province from three directions: Sana’a, Jouf and Al-Bayda. The rebels’ plan was to capture Marib, its oil and gas fields and expel the Yemeni government from its last bastion in the northern part of the country.

More than a month since the offensive began, the Houthis have lost hundreds of fighters and failed to make major advances toward the city of Marib, located about 75 miles east of Yemen's capital Sana'a.

“Houthis stumbled in Marib. Their offensive has been repelled,” Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst and a non-resident scholar at the US-based Middle East Institute told Arab News.

Yemen experts argue that the Houthis, stuck deep in a military stalemate and increased fatalities, have dropped their goal of seizing Marib and could use the offensive as leverage at behind-the-scenes negotiations.

“There's a possibility the Houthis knew the probability of taking Marib was low, especially given the power of the tribes and the terrain, which exposes them to Saudi airstrikes,” Katherine Zimmerman, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told Arab News.

“They may be seeking to use their new positions as a bartering chip at future negotiations.”

Despite pushing back consecutive Houthi assaults and inflicting heavy losses on them, the Yemeni government troops could not completely flush out the rebels from the city and surrounding areas.

The rebels are still close and pose a threat to the city, experts say.

“They are still sending reinforcements. While their offensive was stalled by the tribes and government forces, they are still a threat to Marib,” Al-Dawsari said.

The city’s geographical and societal natures, in addition to massive military support from the Arab coalition, have played roles in foiling the Houthi offensive.

The rebels’ assaults have pushed Marib’s powerful tribesmen into joining the battlefields and standing by the Yemeni army.

The province’s mountainous terrain has exposed rebel fighters to Saudi airstrikes, Zimmerman said. Experts and local government officials say that warplanes from the Arab coalition have disrupted Houthi attacks, targeting military reinforcements to the battlefields.

The coalition even published videos showing warplanes attacking Houthi military fighters, tanks and military equipment in Marib’s mountain and desert regions.

Marib’s governor, Sultan Al-Arada, said the Houthis would have successfully invaded the city if the warplanes did not take part in the fighting.

“The situation would have been different,” Al-Aradah said during an online press conference arranged by the Sana’a Center For Strategic Studies earlier this month.

Yemen experts predict three scenarios for the post-Houthi offensive on Marib: the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis plunge deeper into a military stalemate, the rebels break through and take full control of Marib, or the government forces completely push the rebels out of the Marib province.

The outcome of the offensive could decide the trajectory of the country’s political and military courses.

“If Houthis take Marib, the political process will officially collapse,” Al-Dawsari said. “Already, the rebels have demonstrated a lack of interest in political negotiations. They want an end to Saudi airstrikes and military intervention but they are not really interested in reaching a political agreement with other actors.”

But if the Houthis fail to capture Marib, they might pause the offensive and engage in talks with their opponents to buy time and regroup forces before renewing strikes.

“The unreliability of the rebels as peace partners makes it difficult to predict their response to a failed offensive in Marib,” Ramani said. “They might engage in dialogue with Saudi Arabia, perhaps facilitated by Oman, just to buy time and then escalate again.”

Turkey on tenterhooks for Biden’s decision on Armenian genocide recognition

Turkey on tenterhooks for Biden’s decision on Armenian genocide recognition
Caline Malek
Arnab Neil Sengupta

  • Acknowledgment of 1915-1923 mass killing of Christian Armenians by Ottoman Turks would be the first by a US president
  • Decision would be a setback for Turkish President Erdogan at a time of continuing friction in US-Turkey relations
Caline Malek Arnab Neil Sengupta

DUBAI: The Biden administration is considering acknowledging the genocide of ethnic Armenians by the Ottoman Empire, Ian Bremner of GZero Media has reported in the lead-up to Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, April 24.

In the event, Joe Biden would become the first US president to recognize the systematic killing of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians from 1915 onwards in modern-day Turkey as a “genocide,” a step already taken by the Senate and the House of Representatives in 2019.

The adoption of that measure by the two US Chambers of Congress came at a time when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s military intervention in northern Syria had strained already tense relations between his government and the US political establishment. This time, in addition to continuing friction in US-Turkish relations, some 38 senators have sent a letter urging the president to recognize the genocide.

The genocide began with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople in 1915 and continued with a centralized program of deportations, murder, pillage and rape until 1923. Ordinary Armenians were then driven from their homes and sent on death marches through the Mesopotamian desert without food or water.

Ottoman death squads massacred Armenians, with only 388,000 left in the empire by 1923 from 2 million in 1914. (Turkey estimates the total number of deaths to be 300,000.)

Many Armenians were deported to Syria and the Iraqi city of Mosul. Today descendants of the survivors are scattered across the world, with large diasporas in Russia, the US, France, Argentina and Lebanon.

Turkey admits that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during the First World War, but disputes the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

Getting access to vital Ottoman sources is a daunting challenge, while the language barrier makes access to Armenian sources hard for Ottomanists and comparativists alike.

Consequently, some scholars argue, Armenians have often been depicted as passive victims of violence, ignoring their active resistance during the genocide.

“This misrepresentation is due to a combination of political realities, methodological challenges, and the inaccessibility of crucial primary sources. The Turkish state’s denial of the Armenian genocide was a major hurdle,” Khatchig Mouradian, a lecturer in Columbia University’s Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies, told the website Columbia News in a recent interview.

In a new book, Mouradian has challenged depictions of Armenians as passive victims of violence and mere objects of Western humanitarianism. “The Resistance Network” is a history of an underground network of humanitarians, missionaries and diplomats in Ottoman Syria who helped to save the lives of thousands during the Armenian genocide.

“I weave together the stories of hundreds of survivors and resisters as they pushed back against the genocidal machine in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and in concentration camps stretching along the lower Euphrates,” Mouradian said. “In doing so, I place survivor accounts in conversation with—and sometimes in rebellion against—the scholarship and accepted wisdom on mass violence, humanitarianism and resistance.”

ARMENIAN GENOCIDE IN NUMBERS

* 2m Armenians living in Turkey in 1914, when genocide started.

* 1.5m Highest estimate of deaths, by massacre, starvation or exhaustion.

* 3,000 Years since Armenians made their home in the Caucasus.

* 30 Countries whose parliaments have recognized the genocide.

He said the Armenian case demonstrates how much is suppressed from the narrative when the actions and words of the targeted groups are relegated to the margins.

When historians use the term “Seferberlik” — the Ottoman word for “mobilization” — it is often assumed they are discussing the Armenian genocide. But it is also used to refer to another smaller but significant episode of mass displacement that occurred around the same time in what is today Saudi Arabia.

“Seferberlik: A century on from the Ottoman crime in Madinah” — by Saudi author Mohammad Al-Saeed — tells the story of the deportation of the holy city’s population by Ottoman General Fakhri Pasha.

Joe Biden looks set to become the first US president to recognize the systematic killing of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians from 1915 onwards. (Getty Images via AFP)

History books tell of Fakhri Pasha’s “heroic defense” of the city in the 1918 Siege of Madinah, fending off repeated attacks by the British-backed Arab fighters of Hussein bin Ali, the Sharif of Makkah. However, the books prefer to gloss over what happened in 1915, prior to the siege, when Fakhri Pasha forced Madinah’s population onto trains and sent them north into present-day Syria, Turkey, the Balkans and the Caucasus.

“The Seferberlik crime was an attempt to transform Madinah into a military outpost,” Al-Saeed told Arab News in a recent interview. “The Turks tried to separate the city from its Arab surroundings and annex it to the Ottoman Empire to justify ruling what remained of the Arab world.”

He said history should not forget what happened in Madinah, particularly since the few historical sources that documented the events are in the Ottoman, English and French archives.

READ MORE

Arab News Spotlight: Why the Armenian Genocide won’t be forgotten. Click here to read the full article.

“Moreover, the sources of information are very limited and the grandchildren of those who were in Madinah at the time do not have many documents. A lot of the city’s inhabitants were displaced. Many of them did not return,” Al-Saeed said.

Speaking to Arab News in 2019 on the Armenians’ displacement experience, Joseph Kechichian, senior fellow at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh, said: “My own paternal grandmother was among the victims. Imagine how growing up without a grandmother — and in my orphaned father’s case, a mother — affects you.

“We never kissed her hand, not even once. She was always missed, and we spoke about her all the time. My late father had teary eyes each and every time he thought of his mother.”

Every Armenian family has similar stories, said Kechichian. “We pray for the souls of those lost, and we beseech the Almighty to grant them eternal rest,” he added.

Armenian orphans being deported from Turkey in around 1920. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

According to genocide scholars, denial is the final stage of genocide. Levon Avedanian, coordinator of the Armenian National Committee of Lebanon (ANCL) and professor at Haigazian University in Beirut, said that for Armenians, the denial of the Armenian genocide by Turkey is a continuation of the genocidal policies.

“In that sense, recognition by Turkey and by members of the international community is an essential step on the long path of restoring justice, which would inevitably include, in addition to recognition, reparations and restitution,” he said.

As a Democratic presidential candidate, Biden tweeted on April 24 last year: “If elected, I pledge to support a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide and will make universal human rights a top priority.”

In his “quick take” of March 22 on the possibility of Biden making good on his campaign promise next month, GZero’s Bremner wrote: “A lot of things going wrong for Turkey right now. They just pulled their country out of the Istanbul Conventions, European agreement that meant to protect women. And (Erdogan) also just sacked his new central bank governor. … The economy is not doing well. … he’s cracking down on the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, the HDP. … But the big news, is that Erdogan is about to face another diplomatic challenge.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey Armenia Armenian Genocide US President Joe Biden

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis
Arab News

  • Men, women, children ‘entering third year of unlawful detention in life-threatening conditions’
  • Governments should not be ‘helping to create another Guantanamo’
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Western governments for failing to fulfil their responsibility to the thousands of detained people linked to Daesh in northeast Syria.


Some 43,000 foreign men, women and children remain detained in what HRW call “inhuman or degrading conditions” by authorities in the autonomous Kurdish northeast of the country.


The prisoners were captured and placed in these camps after the fall of Daesh’s last territorial outpost.


HRW said they have been kept in these camps often with the explicit or implicit consent of their countries of nationality.


In the two years since the detainees were rounded up, they have never been brought before a court. HRW said this has made their detention “arbitrary as well as indefinite.”


The detainees include 27,500 children, the majority kept in locked camps and others housed in at least 300 prisons for men that have been criticized for poor, inhumane conditions. Several thousand others have been locked in a rehabilitation center.


HRW said the detainees are suffering from rising levels of violence and a sharp decline in levels of vital aid, including medical care.


“Men, women, and children from around the world are entering a third year of unlawful detention in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria while their governments look the other way,” said Letta Tayler, associate crisis and conflict director at HRW.


“Governments should be helping to fairly prosecute detainees suspected of serious crimes and free everyone else, not helping to create another Guantanamo.”


The international coalition against Daesh is planning to support the building of new detention centers for female suspects and a 500-bed “rehabilitation center” for older boys.



The UK is set to fund a project to double the capacity of one of the prisons in Hasakah from 5,000 to 10,000 detainees.


Badran Chia Kurd, the autonomous administration’s deputy co-chair, said holding foreign detainees “is a huge burden” for the cash-strapped body.


Chia Kurd added that America has funded enhanced security and measures to reduce overcrowding for some of the prisons, but they do not meet international standards, and neither the US nor other coalition partners have supported measures to give detainees due process.


Minimum standards are not being met in many camps where foreign nationals linked with Daesh are kept.



Detainees and others interviewed by HRW described regular incidents of contaminated water, overflowing latrines, shortages of fresh food and diapers, tents leaking or catching fire, rampant disease, insufficient medical care, and a catastrophic undersupply of counseling for a severely traumatized population.


UK and US defense officials did not respond to HRW’s requests for comment.

Topics: Syria

UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights

UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights
Arab News

  • ‘It sends a dangerous message that violence against women is not important’
Arab News

LONDON: UN experts have slammed Turkey for its decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women.

Dubravka Simonovic, UN special rapporteur on violence against women, was joined by Gladys Acosta Vargas, chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, in expressing deep regret over the decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to withdraw Turkey from the convection.

Violence against women is rife in Turkey, with campaign groups regularly organizing protests against what they perceive to be a society that forgives and forgets about domestic abuse. Experts worry that withdrawing from the 2011 convention will add to this trend.

“This decision to withdraw from such an important instrument is a very worrying step backwards. It sends a dangerous message that violence against women is not important, with the risk of encouraging perpetrators and weakening measures to prevent it,” said Simonovic.

“This decision weakens protections for women’s well-being and safety, and leaves them at further risk at a time when violence against women is surging all over the world,” she added.

“The Istanbul Convention is the most recent and detailed women’s rights instrument that, alongside the UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, and the Beijing Platform for Action, provide a roadmap for the elimination of gender-based violence against women and girls.”

Publicly available information has shown a steep rise in femicide in Turkey in recent years, with UN experts reiterating their call for Ankara to collect and analyze relevant data and establish a Femicide Observatory to prevent further offenses.

The UN experts said: “These instruments recognize gender-based violence against women as a human rights violation, and commit states to putting in place policies and legislation to eradicate it.”

They added: “The implementation of the Istanbul Convention alongside other international standards had resulted in positive changes at the national level.”

Turkey surprised many by leading the charge as the first state to ratify the convention in 2012, followed by 33 other countries.

The decision to withdraw was announced on March 20 by a presidential decree, without any debate in Parliament.

Vargas said: “We call on Turkey to reconsider this decision and to conduct consultations with academia, civil society organizations, parliament and society at large.”

The UN experts noted the increased risk of violence against women, particularly domestic violence, amid restrictions imposed to tackle COVID-19 in Turkey.

Topics: Turkey United Nations women rights

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army
AFP

AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket at southern Israel on Tuesday, the army said, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the region on election day.
“A short while ago, a projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. As a result, an alert was activated in open areas only,” a statement from the Israeli army said, with a spokeswoman confirming a rocket hit an open field.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the rocket, the first fired from the Palestinian enclave since January, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The launch came a short while after Netanyahu visited the southern Israeli city of Beersheba as part of his efforts to whip up support among voters, as the country was holding the fourth election in less than two years.
Netanyahu, 71, is Israel’s longest-serving premier but his inability to unite a stable governing majority behind him has mired the country in political gridlock.
He hopes to be rewarded by voters for establishing ties with a series of Arab countries, and for a Covid vaccination campaign that has inoculated half of Israel’s roughly nine million people.

Topics: Gaza ISRAEL ELECTION Hamas

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021
AP

  • Medical staffs are on alert to deal with coronavirus patients amid state media reports saying that intensive care units in Damascus’s state hospitals are full
  • WHO says it doesn’t know what variants are spreading in Syria since laboratory capacity is weak and has sent samples to labs abroad for more information
AP

BEIRUT — A coronavirus vaccination campaign is expected to start in Syria in April when the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to oversee the inoculation of 20% of the population by 2021’s end, it said Tuesday.
The announcement came amid a sharp increase in cases in government-held parts of the war-torn country.
Medical staffs have been called to stay on alert to deal with coronavirus patients amid state media reports saying that intensive care units in Damascus’s state hospitals are full.
Among those infected earlier this month were President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma who are now both in a “state of recovery,” according to the presidency.
WHO said it doesn’t know what variant or variants are spreading in Syria because the country’s laboratory capacity is weak and it has sent samples to labs abroad for more information. Neighboring countries have seen both the United Kingdom and South African variants.
Akjemal Magtymova, WHO representative and head of mission in Syria said the country that had a pre-war population of 23 million people has registered nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases, of which 40% are in the last rebel stronghold in the Syria’s northwest along the border with Turkey.
More than 17,000 cases have been registered in government-held parts of Syria, while in areas controlled by Kurdish-led US-backed fighters there have been more than 9,000 cases, she said.
“I do believe that the real numbers are much higher,” said Magtymova about government-controlled areas during a virtual news conference.
Syria’s Health Ministry has registered nearly 17,600 cases, including 1,175 deaths, since the first case was registered in March last year.
Magtymova said the fatality ratio is highest in government areas, where out of every 100 people, 6.7 or 7 are likely to die. She added that the overall case fatality is 4.5 while in the northwest it is 3 and the northeast is 3.9.
Mahmoud Daher, the WHO representative responsible for northwest Syria, said there have been 411 deaths in the region, adding that there was a rise in cases between August and December.
Daher said the “curve has gone sharply down” recently but warned that the region will probably see an impact of the third wave that is happening in other territories as well as across the Turkish border.
There will be two routes through which vaccines will flow to Syria, according to Magtymova, WHO’s mission head.
The first, from Damascus, will cover government-held areas and those held by Kurdish fighters, while rebel-held areas will be supplied through the border with Turkey.
Magtymova said the northwest will receive 224,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India within a few weeks to cover 3% of the population, mainly health care workers.
She said another 912,000 doses for the rest of Syria will arrive through Damascus and will be mainly for health care workers and the elderly.
The first phase is expected to end in June and after that another batch of vaccines should arrive and “we are hoping by the end of December 2021 we cover 20% of the population across Syria.”
Syria’s health minister declined to name the ‘friendly country’ from where his government procured the vaccines announcing earlier this month that a vaccination campaign, without giving any details, has started.
Magtymova said WHO will need $38 million in donations to vaccinate 20% of Syrians to cover operation cost, mobile clinics, services, training, provision and administration of vaccines as well as surveillance and dealing with side effects.
Syria’s 10-year war and severe economic and financial crisis has left more than 80% of Syrians living under poverty levels and unable to afford PCR tests.

Topics: Syria anti-coronavirus vaccine WHO

