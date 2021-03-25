You are here

Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

Above, Chinese vessels in the Whitsun Reef located in the disputed South China Sea in this satellite photo on March 23, 2021. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • The US said it is backing the Philippines in the new feud with Beijing
  • The Philippine government says the reef is well within the country’s internationally recognized exclusive economic zone
MANILA: The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for “sovereignty patrols” in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area.
Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas.
Military chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana ordered the deployment of additional navy ships to beef up the country’s “maritime sovereignty patrols” in the disputed waters, the military said Thursday.
It did not say how close the Philippine navy ships would maneuver from the Chinese vessels, whose presence Lorenzana has called an “incursion” and “provocative action of militarizing the area.”
“By the increased naval presence in the area, we seek to reassure our people of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ strong and unwavering commitment to protect and defend them from harassment and ensure that they can enjoy their rights over the country’s rich fishing ground,” military spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement.
The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in the new feud with Beijing and accused China of using “maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region.”
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest but China insisted it owns the reef, which it calls Niué Jiao, and said the Chinese vessels converged in the area to avoid rough waters. The US, however, said “Chinese boats have been mooring in this area for many months in ever increasing numbers, regardless of the weather.”
Beijing denied the vessels were maritime militias. “Any speculation in such helps nothing but causes unnecessary irritation,” the Chinese Embassy said Monday.
The Philippine government says the reef is well within the country’s internationally recognized exclusive economic zone over which it “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources.”
Philippine military officials discussed the impasse with Chinese People’s Liberation Army Wednesday and conveyed Lorenzana’s demand for the Chinese vessels to leave the reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, Arevalo said.
President Rodrigo Duterte asserted Manila’s position in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, but reported no resolution.
Greg Poling of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, a US-based think tank closely monitoring the territorial conflicts, said more Chinese fishing and militia vessels had recently frequented Whitsun Reef at the northeastern edge of Union Banks, an atoll where China maintains two bases. Vietnam, which also claims the area, has four bases.
“This deployment at Whitsun Reef is not new, but the numbers are way up,” Poling told The Associated Press.
China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in a tense territorial standoff over the resource-rich and busy South China Sea for decades.

All eyes on Kashmir after Indian PM extends olive branch

All eyes on Kashmir after Indian PM extends olive branch
Updated 24 March 2021

All eyes on Kashmir after Indian PM extends olive branch

All eyes on Kashmir after Indian PM extends olive branch
  • Pro-freedom Hurriyat group welcomes Modi’s appeal to Pakistan leader
Updated 24 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart on the occasion of Pakistan’s Republic Day, calling for “cordial relations” between the two neighbors in a move that marks a major thaw between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan comes a month after both countries announced a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir.

“As a neighboring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote in the letter, adding that “an environment of trust devoid of terror and hostility is imperative.”

The two countries came close to war in early 2019 after a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama region killed more than 50 paramilitary troops.

The Feb. 14 bombing was the single deadliest attack in the divided region, and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response, India launched an airstrike against suspected militant training camps inside Pakistan, claiming to have killed “a very large number” of militants. However, Pakistan said the strike only damaged three trees in a forest.

Islamabad responded by shooting down an Indian fighter plane and capturing the pilot, who was returned to India as a peace gesture.

India has long accused Pakistan of cultivating militant groups in a proxy war against New Delhi. Pakistan denies the charge.

The relationship between the two neighbors deteriorated further after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status.

In a dramatic move in August 2019, India scrapped the region’s constitutional autonomy and withdrew Kashmiris’ exclusive rights before placing the entire territory under a curfew for several months, denying residents their fundamental rights, and detaining hundreds of political workers and activists.

New Delhi also divided the state into two union territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

HIGHLIGHT

‘As a neighboring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,’ Modi wrote in the letter, adding that ‘an environment of trust devoid of terror and hostility is imperative.’

A day after Modi’s letter to Khan, senior Kashmiri leaders welcomed the revival of the peace process on Wednesday, but added a caveat — bitterness between the two neighbors can be addressed only after the Kashmir issue is discussed.

“In Kashmir, we have to suffer as a consequence of a bitter relationship between the two countries,” Abdul Ghani Bhat, a leader of the pro-freedom All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) political alliance, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“If the relationship improves in terms of trade, commercial activities, political exchanges, this is going to help us a lot. When you are ought to resolve the disputes, you have to address problems which bedevil relations, you have to address the issues which led to the hostilities, bitterness; therefore you will have to address Kashmir,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the APHC welcomed the “shift toward good neighborly relations between the two countries,” but warned that talks would bear fruit after an “atmosphere free of fear” was restored in the region.

“The APHC believes that unless on the ground in Kashmir an atmosphere free of fear, repression and human rights violations is not permitted, efforts at good neighborly relations will not bear fruit,” it said in a statement.

The alliance also demanded the “release of all political prisoners and youth in jails and under house detention” besides the end of the “policy of intimidation and harassment through agencies.”

India and Pakistan made sustained efforts for peace between 1998-2007, which was initiated by the current ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1998 when it assumed office for the first time under the leadership of Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee and former Pakistani ruler Gen. Parvez Musharraf held regular peace talks, resulting in a ceasefire in 2003.

A year later, the Islamabad Joint Statement of 2004 was released, heralding the resumption of the peace process, and marking a decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The peace process continued under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, who succeeded Vajpayee in 2004.

Singh and Musharraf signed the landmark Confidence Building Measures (CBM) pact allowing for trade and travel between divided Kashmir.

Both sides also signed a framework agreement that many believe could have provided a lasting solution to the Kashmiri conflict.

Despite a rupture in ties between the two countries after the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008, which claimed the lives of more than 175 people, both the neighbors kept the channel for dialogue open.

“I am happy that this government, after a long time in whatever influence and pressure, has woken up to talks with Pakistan,” former foreign minister Yashwant Sinha told Arab News on Wednesday.

Sinha was the external affairs minister during Vajpayee’s rule and one of the key figures to initiate dialogue with Pakistan in 1998.

“We should have talks, normal relations with Pakistan,” added Sinha, who dissociated himself from the BJP after Modi became prime minister and joined the regional Trinamool Congress (TMC) recently.

Sinha said that despite the change in circumstances after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, the “solution lied in dialogue.”

“The solutions have to be found through dialogue, not through war, and the current Pakistani leadership, particularly military leadership, is talking sense about peace talks, and we should take advantage of it,” he told Arab News.

New Delhi-based academic and writer Radha Kumar, who has been a former interlocutor in Kashmir, described the latest development as the “opening of a new window of opportunity” and a “course corrective” by India in Kashmir.

“It seems the government has started on course correctives and so I imagine that if not the withdrawal of the abrogation of the special status, certainly, maximum self-rule to Kashmir will have to come back to the dialogue table between India and Pakistan,” Kumar, former director of the think tank Delhi Policy Group, told Arab News.

She added that a peace process is essential to contain violent anger in Kashmir.

“The government, I am sure, must have understood that the situation in Kashmir is not sustainable. To avert violent anger in the region, you need a peace process,” Kumar said.

The conflict in Kashmir dates back to the late 1940s when India and Pakistan won independence from Britain and fought two wars over the Himalayan region.

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’
Updated 24 March 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’

Manila demands Beijing withdraw ‘fishing vessels’
  • The Philippines also reiterated its demand for China to withdraw its maritime assets and cease its “environmentally destructive activities” in the area
Updated 24 March 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Wednesday denounced the “lingering presence” of Chinese militia vessels at the Julian Felipe Reef, which experts said could be a “prelude” to another occupation and construction of a military base in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

The government first protested against China’s move on March 21.

However, in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) demanded that China “promptly withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea.”

The government also reiterated its demand for China to withdraw its maritime assets and cease its “environmentally destructive activities” in the area.

The Philippines has been protesting against the illegal presence of Chinese fishing vessels and maritime assets in the areas.

“Julian Felipe Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group lies in the Philippines’ EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). We reiterate that the continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels in Philippine maritime zones blatantly infringe on Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” the statement said.

It added that China’s “continuing infringements” are “contrary” to its commitments under international law and the ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Further, it called on China to “faithfully honor its obligations as a State Party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and respect and abide by the final and binding 12 July 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration.”

Experts, however, said there is more to China’s moves than meets the eye.

“This is a prelude to occupying the Julian Felipe Reef, just like what they did to Mischief Reef in 1995,” retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said during a TV interview on Wednesday.

He was referring in part to Beijing’s occupation of another area off the Philippine coast, which has since been turned into a Chinese military base.

“They started with saying they just built fishermen’s shelter on Mischief Reef. Mischief Reef is their air and naval base; they call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea. It’s a huge air and naval base,” Carpio added.

Carpio, who represented Manila at the Hague in its case against Beijing, said he was “particularly worried” as this was not the first time that Chinese fishing vessels, reportedly operated by the militia, had swarmed Julian Felipe Reef.

He pointed out that “at the same time last year, they also parked hundreds of their ships” in the area.

“They were saying that they took shelter because of a storm. But no storm was anywhere near Julian Felipe Reef,” he said, adding: “They cannot do that. While they can exercise the right of navigation, they can not just sit there, park there, because that is not their EEZ.”

The former Supreme Court judge said that President Rodrigo Duterte has “befriended” China and considered Beijing as his “best friend.”

“In fact, he said, ‘I love Xi Jinping.’ But that love has not been reciprocated,” Carpio said, noting that “China has in fact seized Sandy Cay,” a sandbar within the Philippines’ territorial sea in Pagasa Island.

China had also sent hundreds of ships to “swarm around the area.”

Citing the example of Sandy Cay — the first geologic feature that China seized under Duterte’s rule — Carpio said that the government was “still in denial” about the incident.

“This happened in 2017. The Duterte administration is still in denial. But we cannot go back to Sandy Cay anymore because it’s surrounded by maritime militia vessels of China,” he said, warning that Filipinos “should be very wary of what’s happening there.”

Filipino MPs also denounced China’s latest move, with opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros saying on Wednesday that China should “stop twisting the truth” after its embassy in Manila denied reports about the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels near the Julian Felipe Reef.

“China is gaslighting us. China is making it appear as if we are hallucinating. We are tired of their attempts to twist the truth for their own interests. China has stolen from us, and now she is lying to us,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

China’s Embassy issued a statement on Monday saying that “there is no Chinese maritime militia as alleged,” contradicting the government’s National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea’s report.

The embassy also referred to Julian Felipe Reef by its Chinese name Niu’e Jiao, insisting that the reef is part of China’s Nansha administrative district in the South China Sea.

“The existence of Nansha district alone is illegitimate. How dare the Chinese embassy say that we are the ones causing ‘unnecessary irritation’? China is the one that violated the law; why should the Philippines be the one to adjust,” Hontiveros said.

Sen. Richard Gordon, one of Duterte’s allies in the Senate, said that the Chinese government’s coercive and destabilizing actions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China sea “belie its pronouncements of friendship and goodwill and affinity with the Filipino people.”

He added that as a major power, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and signatory to many treaties and international agreements and conventions, China should “set the example of responsible governance with policies and actions that adhere to its international commitments.”

Meanwhile, several countries aired their concerns over the latest situation in the South China Sea, with Washington expressing its support to the Philippines on Tuesday.

“The US stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of PRC (People’s Republic of China) maritime vessels near Whitsun Reef,” Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.

“We call on Beijing to stop using its maritime militia to intimidate and provoke others, which undermines peace and security,” Price added.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also said that — as specified by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his recent trip to Asia — America is “deeply concerned by the aggressiveness particularly in terms of the maritime claims that the PRC is making.”

Meanwhile, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson also tweeted that “Australia supports an #IndoPacific region which is secure and inclusive.”

“The South China Sea, a crucial international waterway, is governed by international rules and norms, particularly UNCLOS. We remain concerned about destabilizing actions that could provoke escalation,” he said.

Washington and Canberra were joined by Japan, which stressed that issues related to the disputed waters are “directly related” to the region’s peace and stability and a “concern for all” as it reiterated support for “free, open, and peaceful seas” and the enforcement of the rule of law.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Nigel Adams also noted the UK’s “concerns” on the South China Sea, particularly “actions which raise tensions in the region.”

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire

Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire
  • The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said more than 10,000 families lost their homes
  • The fire also destroyed dozens of learning centers for children, clinics, markets and aid distribution centers
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

COX'S BAZAR:  Authorities and volunteers from aid agencies in southern Bangladesh were rebuilding shelters on Wednesday for thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire that killed at least 15 people, including children, officials said
Thousands of refugees became homeless in Monday’s fire that raced through Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, home to more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said more than 10,000 families lost their homes. The fire also destroyed dozens of learning centers for children, clinics, markets and aid distribution centers.
On Wednesday, different aid agencies supplied construction materials such as bamboo, rope, polythene, and corrugated tin sheets for rebuilding the shelters, officials said.
But the devastation was widespread and it could take a while to rebuild what was destroyed.
In addition to razing the homes of 10,000 families, the fire destroyed the area's infrastructure, hospital, food centers, markets, schools and health clinics, according to Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM’s deputy chief of mission in Bangladesh.
"And it will take several months to put everything back to the level that it was prior to the fire,” Pereira said.
He said easy access points for emergency services were important to avoid the loss of lives in the event of such disasters.
“The concerns over the capacity of the refugees to escape from the fire is a topic that needs to be linked with the congestion on the camps, and the shape of the camps, and the capacity of people to move in the camps,” Pereira said.
“It’s very important that there are access points for the emergency services and for the individuals to leave a certain area,” he said.
Also on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the camps to assess the situation.
Khan said they ordered an investigation to see if it was a sabotage.
“I want to express our deepest sorrow for the people who have been affected by the fire,” he said while speaking to journalists after his visit.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from the debris while at least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire.
Around 45,000 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and burned well into the night, the UNHCR said.
The UN‘s World Food Program in a situation report said Tuesday many affected people took refuge in nearby camps, at friends’ shelters, learning centers for children or temporary transit sites.
Monday’s massive fire came just months ahead of Bangladesh’s monsoon season, when cyclones and heavy rains between June and October batter the region and often lead to floods. In January, another fire destroyed hundreds of shanty-like homes in the camp, leaving thousands without shelter.
Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya Muslims, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 in a major crackdown by that country's military.
The UN has said the crackdown had a genocidal intent, a charge Myanmar rejects.
Bangladesh has hosted the refugees in crowded refugee camps and is eager to begin sending them back to the Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Several attempts at repatriation under a joint agreement failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.
The move has fallen into more uncertainty after the country’s military staged a coup in February after a short span of quasi-democracy since 2011.

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism
  • Patel said asylum-seekers who come to Britain through organized, sponsored routes, will have their refugee claims considered promptly and will be given support to settle
  • She said those who sneak into the country will only be given temporary permission to stay
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

LONDON: The British government said Wednesday it will toughen immigration rules to make it harder for people who arrive by unauthorized routes such as small boats and truck stowaways to be given asylum.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said asylum-seekers who come to Britain through organized, sponsored routes, will have their refugee claims considered promptly and will be given support to settle. Those who sneak into the country will only be given temporary permission to stay, will receive limited benefits and will be “regularly reassessed for removal from the UK”
Patel said the system would be “fair but firm.”
“People are dying at sea, in lorries and in shipping containers,” she said. “To stop the deaths we must stop the trade in people that cause them.”
Refugee groups and immigration lawyers say the plan unfairly discriminates against refugees based on the way they got to the UK
“The proposals effectively create an unfair two-tiered system, whereby someone’s case and the support they receive is judged on how they entered the country and not on their need for protection,” said Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross. “This is inhumane.”
But Patel said the changes are needed to stop illegal people-smuggling rings, and will make the system fairer because it won’t give an advantage to those who can pay for their passage.
“What is inhumane is allowing people to be smuggled through illegal migration, and that is what we want to stop,” she told the BBC. “We will create safe and legal routes to enable people to come to the United Kingdom in a safe way.”
Successive British governments have grappled with the issue of migrants using northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either by stowing away in trucks or on ferries, or in small boats organized by people smugglers. In 2020, about 8,500 people arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats, and several died trying to make the journey.
Others have died while being smuggled by truck, including 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a refrigerated container in 2019 in the English town of Grays, east of London.
The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the people-smuggling journeys, without much success.
The new UK measures — which have not yet been made into legislation and approved by Parliament — also include longer sentences for people-smugglers and tougher checks to catch adults claiming to be children. The government also promised to speed up asylum decisions and quickly remove those who fail — promises British governments have made and failed to keep for years.
Critics of the government say bureaucratic backlogs left many asylum-seekers waiting years for decisions on their status. The coronavirus pandemic has bogged down the system even further.
The UK government says 35,099 people made asylum applications in Britain in the year to March 2020. That’s about a third of the number of applicants in Germany and less than half the total for Spain and France.
Britain’s position is also complicated by Brexit. Since leaving the European Union, the UK no longer has a deal with its European neighbors to return people who have snuck across the Channel.

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog
Updated 24 March 2021
Charlie Peters

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog

‘No evidence’ UK de-radicalization program works: Watchdog
  • Independent reviewer: “Disruptive behaviour, deliberate disengagement a significant problem”
  • “There’s a reluctance to recognize that some people can’t and will never be de-radicalized,” expert says
Updated 24 March 2021
Charlie Peters

LONDON: There is no evidence that a core section of the UK’s de-radicalization program for prisoners and convicted terrorists works, the country’s terror watchdog has said.
Jonathan Hall QC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said in his report that the program is struggling with “disruptive behaviour or deliberate disengagement” by attendees.
Criticism has been directed at the desistance and disengagement program that was attended by Usman Khan, who carried out an attack in central London while he was released on license.
“Disruptive behaviour or deliberate disengagement during mentoring (both practical and theological) is, I am informed, a significant problem,” Hall said in his annual report.

“The more extreme examples include pretending to sleep, wearing headphones or taking long toilet breaks.”
The program was established for released terrorist offenders in 2016 and extended into prisons two years later.

Hall warned that some children repatriated from recaptured Daesh territory could pose a national security threat.
“The fact that many children are brutalized victims and require rehabilitation does not mean that they do not present terrorist risk on return and may not have been trained specifically to carry out terrorist acts,” he wrote.
Hall reiterated that the British government has previously said it is willing “to repatriate unaccompanied UK minors or orphans where there is no risk to UK security,” but added: “This poses the question of how to address that risk, either overseas or back home. So far, all children brought back have been under ten years of age.
“Since matters are rarely absolute, and intelligence often incomplete, no assessment can exclude the possibility that a child may be drawn into violence as a result of experiences overseas.”
He criticized the government’s floated policy of criminalizing possession of terrorist propaganda as “unworkable,” as it would create too many new offenders. 
Philip Ingram, a former senior British military intelligence officer, told Arab News: “The trouble with the de-radicalization programs in prison is that there’s a reluctance to recognize that some people can’t and will never be de-radicalized.”
He said Britain’s counter-extremism strategy broadly works well, and in the majority of cases it intercepts people before they become totally radicalized.

But he warned: “Once some individuals have been radicalized to an extent where they carry out attacks, it’s often too late to intervene. This is nothing new and not limited to Islamist extremism: There are countless cases of Irish terrorists — both republican and loyalist — who went straight back to terrorism on release from prison.”

