Jeddah multilateral lender well placed to capitalize on shariah boom, says Moody’s

Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is set to benefit from rising demand. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Shariah-compliant multilateral development banks (MDBs), such as Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), are set to benefit from rising demand for highly rated sukuk from Islamic banks, said Moody’s Investors Service.
A shortage of high quality, liquid, shariah-compliant assets has been a limiting factor for Islamic lenders and creates “a large pool of latent demand” for sukuk from the likes of ICD, which are some of the highest-rated Islamic institutions, the ratings agency said in a report.
While MDBs only accounted for just 6 percent of global long-term sukuk issuance volumes in 2020, they originated one fifth of highly rated sukuk instruments, Moody’s said.
ICD is rated A2 (stable) by Moody’s, its sixth highest investment grade. Moody’s downgraded ICD to A2 in March 2019, citing the probability of continued large losses on equity investments. Fitch Ratings rates ICD at A+, its fifth-highest investment grade, while S&P Global Ratings has had it at A, its sixth-highest level, since February 2019.
Globally, MDBs represent just 3 percent of total Islamic finance assets in core markets, providing room to grow, Moody’s said. ICD, in particular, with its focus on allocating private-sector capital through on-lending to financial institutions, is well placed to exploit the expanding private-sector Islamic banking market, it said.
“The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector’s mandate, and its increased strategic focus toward on-lending to financial institutions, position it well to benefit from sector growth,” says Thaddeus Best, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “However, all Islamic multilateral development banks will benefit from broader growth in Islamic banking through the additional opportunities for treasury asset investment that it will create.”
Islamic MDBs’ debt could also be in demand from ESG investors, who may be drawn to the fact that many instruments forbid products, such as tobacco, alcohol, gambling, Moody’s said.

  • Rome stressed its “full support” for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, and urged the warring sides “to reach a sustainable compromise as soon as possible”
  • Yemen’s internationally recognized government has welcomed the initiative, as have the US, the EU and the UN
ROME: Italy’s government said it “welcomes Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen.”

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said: “This is an important signal that gives a new impetus to UN-led negotiations and opens up prospects for improving humanitarian conditions in the country and achieving a lasting peace.”

Rome stressed its “full support” for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, and urged the warring sides “to reach a sustainable compromise as soon as possible and put an end to the dramatic conflict.”

Saudi Arabia presented a peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has welcomed the initiative, as have the US, the EU and the UN.

  • Giant ship stuck for more than two days
  • Two marine rescue firms to help refloat effort
SINGAPORE: A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a “beached whale” may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade.
The 400 m (430 yard) Ever Given, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said eight tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally across the single-lane southern stretch of the canal on Tuesday morning amid high winds and a dust storm.
“We can’t exclude it might take weeks, depending on the situation,” Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch company Boskalis which is trying to free the ship, told the Dutch television program “Nieuwsuur.”
A total of 156 large container ships, tankers carrying oil and gas, and bulk vessels hauling grain have backed up at either end of the canal, Egypt’s Leith Agencies said, creating one of the worst shipping jams seen for years.
Three ships were being escorted out of the canal, it added.
The blockage comes on top of the disruption to world trade already caused in the past year by COVID-19, with trade volumes hit by high rates of ship cancelations, shortages of containers and slower handling speeds at ports.
The SCA, which had allowed some vessels to enter the canal in the hope the blockage could be cleared, said it had temporarily suspended all traffic on Thursday. Shipping giant Maersk said in a customer advisory it had seven vessels affected.
Berdowski said the ship’s bow and stern had been lifted up against either side of the canal.
“It is like an enormous beached whale. It’s an enormous weight on the sand. We might have to work with a combination of reducing the weight by removing containers, oil and water from the ship, tug boats and dredging of sand.”
A new attempt to move it would take place later on Thursday, the ship’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), said.
Roughly 30 percent of the world’s shipping container volume transits through the 193 km (120 miles) Suez Canal daily, and about 12 percent of total global trade of all goods.
Shipping experts say that if the blockage is not cleared in the coming days, some shipping may re-route around Africa, which would add roughly a week to the journey.
“Every port in Western Europe is going to feel this,” Leon Willems, a spokesman for Rotterdam Port, Europe’s largest, said. “We hope for both companies and consumers that it will be resolved soon. When these ships do arrive in Europe, there will inevitably be longer waiting times.”
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the biggest impact was on container shipping, but there were also a total of 16 laden crude and product oil tankers due to sail through the canal and now delayed.
The tankers were carrying 870,000 tons of crude and 670,000 tons of clean oil products such as gasoline, naphtha and diesel, it said.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are the top two exporters of oil through the canal, while India and China are the main importers, oil analytics firm Vortexa said. Consultancy Kpler said the canal accounted for only 4.4 percent of total oil flows but a prolonged disruption would complicate flows of Russian and Caspian oil to Asia and oil from the Middle East into Europe.
Joanna Konings, senior economist, International Trade Analysis at Dutch bank ING, noted the container shipping industry was used to days of delays.
But Germany’s BDI industry association was concerned. Deputy Managing Director Holger Loesch said earlier delays were already impacting production, with industries depending on raw materials or construction supply deliveries particularly affected.
About 16 percent of Germany’s chemicals imports arrive by ship via the Suez canal and the chief economist for the association of German chemicals and pharmaceuticals producers VCI, Henrik Meincke, said they would be affected with every day of blockage.
Ever Given’s technical manager BSM said dredgers were working to clear sand and mud from around it while tugboats in conjunction with Ever Given’s winches work to shift it.
Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen apologized for the incident and said work on freeing the ship, which was heading to Europe from China, “has been extremely difficult” and it was not clear when the vessel would float again.
The owner and insurers face claims totalling millions of dollars even if the ship is refloated quickly, industry sources said on Wednesday. Shoei Kisen said the hull insurer of the group is MS&AD Insurance Group while the liability insurer is UK P&I Club.
The ship’s GPS signal shows only minor changes to its position over the past 24 hours.
Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat the vessel, the company leasing it, Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp. said.

RIYADH: King Salman appointed Prince Saud bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdul Aziz as the Kingdom’s ambassador to Portugal on Thursday.
Prince Saud has formerly served as the governor of Hail province and head of the Supreme Commission of the Hail Rally.

  • The protesters accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002
  • Modi’s tour will cap Dhaka’s celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of its independence from Pakistan
DHAKA: Bangladesh police Thursday fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of mainly student demonstrators who were protesting against an upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police said the protest got out of hand as demonstrators marched in the capital Dhaka, with many throwing rocks and stones at officers, injuring at least four.
“We fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. There were 200 protesters. We have also arrested 33 people for violence,” police official Syed Nurul Islam told AFP.
A spokesperson for the march said 2,000 mainly student protesters joined the demonstration.
The protesters accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which left about 1,000 people dead. Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time of the deadly religious riot.
“Some 40 protesters were injured, including 18 hospitalized with injuries from police beatings and rubber bullets,” Bin Yamin Molla, a senior official of the Student Rights Council, which organized the protest, told AFP.
At a separate smaller protest elsewhere in Dhaka, hard-line protesters slaughtered a cow — sacred to most Hindus — on the street.
Modi’s two-day tour to the Muslim-majority nation, starting on Friday, will cap Dhaka’s 10-day celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of its independence from Pakistan.
The celebrations also mark the birth centenary of the nation’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives have already attended the festivities, which started on March 17.
During his visit, Modi will tour two temples in southern rural districts, including the birthplace of a top Hindu reformer who has tens of millions of followers in the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

