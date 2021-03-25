Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn more about the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Thirlwall, who is part Yemeni — her grandfather traveled from there to the UK in 1943 — met with Somaya, 17, and spoke with her about life in Yemen for young women, the conflict and Unicef’s work there.

“It was a pleasure to speak to Somaya, and I am grateful to Unicef UK for giving us the opportunity to have such a special conversation,” said Thirlwall.

“It is so important to hear from the people who are impacted by the conflict in Yemen, and Somaya is the perfect example of a determined, remarkable young woman doing all she can to give a voice to the children who have been impacted,” she added.

“The coronavirus pandemic has showed us that now, more than ever, we need to care for each other. Somaya’s wish for a future where every child can fulfil their dreams and potential was inspirational, and I am honored to use my platform to amplify her story.”

Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East, has been embroiled in a bitter war since the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power from the UN-recognized government in a violent 2014 coup.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened on behalf of the government in a conflict that is now entering its sixth year.

Unicef and other NGOs have warned that the war threatens to plunge Yemen into the worst famine in decades.

A recent peace deal proposed by Saudi Arabia and backed by the US, China and many other countries seeks to implement a ceasefire and avoid humanitarian catastrophe, but it is so far unclear whether the Houthis and their Iranian allies will agree to its terms in full.