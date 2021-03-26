Building a better world for our future generations

March 26 is the glorious Independence and National Day of Bangladesh and the golden jubilee of our glorious independence. On this very day in 1971, the greatest Bengali of all time, father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the country’s independence. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Bangladeshis living both at home and abroad.
Bangabandhu, which means “Friend of Bengal,” was a popular title of Sheikh Rahman. His call to the Bangali started the Liberation War against the Pakistani occupation forces. I pay my profound homage to the 3 million martyrs and 200,000 mothers and sisters whose supreme sacrifice and dishonor ushered us to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh.
My respectful salute goes to all freedom fighters including the wounded war heroes. On this memorable moment of Independence Day, I express sincere gratitude to all foreign friends, expatriate Bangladeshis, members of the diplomatic front who accelerated our victory by extending all possible support during the Liberation War.
Mass killing by Pakistani occupation forces on March 25, 1971, during the Liberation War is a black chapter not only in the history of Bangladesh, but also in the history of world humanity.
Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh, declared the independence of Bangladesh at the wee hour of March 26, 1971. Bangladesh made its place on the world map as an independent and sovereign state with self-esteem through the nine-month Liberation War.
Our father of the nation, the great architect of our Liberation War dreamt for a happy, prosperous, exploitation free and equitable “Sonar Bangla” (Bengal of Gold). Following the guided path of Bangabandhu, his daughter, Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been working relentlessly to turn Bangladesh into a developed country by the year 2041. Along with economic growth, Bangladesh has become a global role model for poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment and coping with climate change.
On this auspicious day, I thank all the members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our missions abroad who have been working with sustained dedication and commitment in achieving our foreign policy objectives and promoting the national interest of Bangladesh on the world stage.
On this glorious day, let us take a fresh vow to devote ourselves to work from our respective positions, advance the ongoing development efforts of the present government, strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina and build a better world for our future generations.
This year we are celebrating the golden jubilee of our glorious independence. At the same time, we are celebrating the birth centenary of our father of the nation. These occasions give us opportunities to uphold the image of our beloved motherland.
May Bangladesh Live Forever.
Md. Shahriar Alam,
Bangladesh minister of state for foreign affairs