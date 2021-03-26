Bangladesh — a pristine beauty in South Asia

Bangladesh is a land of diversity, both in terms of its natural beauty and the 160 million people of different faiths who live there in harmony.
Thanks to its impeccable natural splendor, the thought-provoking ancient relics of the culture that has existed on this land for thousands of years, and the indomitable hospitality of its people, this country is an amazing tourist destination for travelers from around the globe.
Situated between India and Myanmar, and with its southern coast opening onto the Bay of Bengal, this deltaic land in South Asia is interlaced with hundreds of rivers, making for an intriguing landscape.
Bangladesh is a unique destination, with more than 700 tourist spots.
The attractions include nature-driven options such as beaches, green valleys and forests, along with man-made archaeological and historical sites, iconic religious heritage, and cultural events.
The world’s largest mangrove — the Sundarbans — is a source of great pride to the country and a hot spot for ecotourism. Spread over an area of 6,000 square kilometers of deltaic swamps, it is a sanctuary of hundreds of rare species.
Most importantly, perhaps, it is home to the royal Bengal tiger, one of the few surviving species of tigers.
Crisscrossed by innumerable rivers and creeks, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a wonderful repository of biodiversity.
On the southeastern tip of the country, Cox’s Bazar, the longest unbroken sea beach in the world, attracts tens of thousands of visitors all year round. The calm blue waters of the Bay of Bengal caress a 120 kilometer-long sandy beach that stretches along the foot of a range of picturesque green hills. Off the coast lies Saint Martin’s Island, the only coral island in Bangladesh and another popular tourist attraction.
The Chittagong Hill Tracts in the southeast offer exotic natural beauty.
ALSO READ:
‘Our quest is to build a Bangladesh free of hunger, poverty and illiteracy’
Bangladesh sets example by sheltering millions of Rohingya people
Building a better world for our future generations
A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh
Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina building a knowledge-based country
The lush green hills and sprawling valleys are often dotted with waterfalls and small lakes.
The unique lifestyle of the tribal people who live there adds to the romance of this paradise-like location.
Sylhet, in the northeast, offers sprawling tea gardens with a panoramic views that appear like a green carpet rolled out for miles and miles. Natural waterfalls in the midst of these tea garden valleys add to the scenic charm.
While natural beauty dominates the entire expanse of Bangladesh, thousands of ancient sites and relics across the country tell the story of its rich history.
These include mosques and centuries-old shrines devoted to various religions that bear witness to the religious harmony of the land.
Bangladesh has recognized that tourism is an important sector for the nation’s economic development.
As the tourism industry develops alongside a burgeoning economy, the country is welcoming growing numbers of international tourists who are increasingly choosing Bangladesh as a favored destination.
With all the beauty and attractions this country has to offer, a trip to Bangladesh is an unforgettable experience.