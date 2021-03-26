You are here

  • Home
  • Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda

Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda

Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda
A man watches a television screen at Suseo railway station in Seoul on March 26, 2021, showing news footage of North Korea’s latest tactical guided projectile test. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gesh8

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda

Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda
  • Joe Biden had previously left North Korea entirely out of his maiden foreign policy speech in February
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL/WASHINGTON: North Korea’s claim on Friday that it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile highlighted military advances by the nuclear-armed state and propelled it to the top of new US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy agenda.
The United States condemned Thursday’s launches, which came hours before Biden held his first White House press conference since taking office in January.
When asked if he agreed that North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he faced, Biden replied: “Yes.”
Biden had previously left North Korea entirely out of his maiden foreign policy speech in February, and in outlining eight diplomatic priorities earlier in March, his secretary of state didn’t focus on North Korea except to list it as one of several countries that pose a challenge.
The launches, which were North Korea’s first ballistic missile tests in nearly a year, underscored steady progress in its weapons program since denuclearization talks with the United States floundered under former President Donald Trump.
Biden said the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its missile tests, but warned there would be responses if Pyongyang escalates matters.
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in called the missile test “concerning,” saying Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks.
“Now is the time for the South, the North and the United States to make efforts to continue dialogue. It is never desirable to create difficulties for dialogue,” he told a ceremony commemorating soldiers who fought in clashes with the North in 2002 and 2010.
North Korea had been widely expected to conduct some kind of weapons test in the early months of Biden’s term as a way of signaling its resolve, gaining practical military capabilities, and boosting its leverage should talks resume.
While North Korea’s intentions were not yet entirely clear, Thursday’s tests were relatively restrained, said John Delury, a professor at South Korea’s Yonsei University.
“These tests come some time after Biden’s inauguration, and they are still at a low enough level that it gives the administration breathing room,” he said. “Regardless of North Korea’s intentions, however, the effect is to elevate the significance and move it up the administration’s agenda.”
The State Department said the launches violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threatened the region and the broader international community.
The new weapon is based on existing technology that was improved to carry a 2.5-ton warhead, KCNA reported.
“The development of this weapon system is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats,” said Ri Pyong Chol, the senior leader who oversaw the test, according to KCNA.
Photos released by state media showed a black-and-white painted missile blasting off from a military launch vehicle.
Missile specialists at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said it appeared to be a missile that was unveiled at a major military parade in Pyongyang in October.
KCNA said Thursday’s test confirmed the missile’s capability to conduct “low-altitude gliding leap type flight mode,” a feature that makes such weapons harder to detect and shoot down.
The United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee is due to meet on Friday to discuss the missile tests, at the request of the United States.
The move suggests a measured response by the Biden administration, as the sanctions committee is comprised of lower-level diplomats from the 15 council members, rather than the ambassador-level council that convened after North Korea fired ballistic missiles a year ago.
While rejecting American overtures, North Korea has also used measured language, insisting it will only return to talks if the United States drops hostile policies.
Analysts noted leader Kim Jong Un did not appear to attend the Thursday missile tests, with state media instead showing undated photos of him inspecting new passenger busses in Pyongyang.
Kim has vowed to try to improve living conditions for citizens as North Korea’s economy was ravaged by multiple crises, including international sanctions over its weapons programs, natural disasters, and a border lockdown that slowed trade to a trickle in an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: US North Korea

Related

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
World
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
World
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45
  • The federal government has already announced everyone older than 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the “near future” to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.
The federal government has already announced everyone older than 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1. States have demanded that all adults be included as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India starts COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1
World
India starts COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1
India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily
World
India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily

Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray

Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray

Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray
  • Abiy sent troops into Tigray on Nov. 4 after blaming the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for attacks on army camps
  • For months both Addis Ababa and Asmara denied Eritrean troops were in Tigray
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Eritrea will pull its troops out of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, in a potential breakthrough toward ending a drawn-out conflict that has seen atrocities carried out against civilians.
The announcement comes as Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, faces mounting pressure to end fighting in which both Eritrean and Ethiopian troops stand accused of abuses including mass killings and rapes.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray on Nov. 4 after blaming the region’s once-dominant ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.
For months both Addis Ababa and Asmara denied Eritrean troops were in Tigray, contradicting accounts from residents, diplomats and even some Ethiopian civilian and military officials.
Abiy finally acknowledged Eritrea’s role in a speech to lawmakers on Tuesday, then flew Thursday to Asmara to meet with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.
During that visit “the government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border,” Abiy said in a statement posted to his Twitter account Friday.
“The Ethiopian National Defense Force will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately,” he added.
Eritrean information minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused Eritrean troops of killing hundreds of Tigrayans in a November massacre in the town of Axum.
AFP has separately documented a massacre allegedly carried out by Eritrean forces in the town of Dengolat, also in November.
Abiy claimed victory in Tigray in late November after Ethiopian troops took the regional capital Mekele, but TPLF leaders remain on the run and fighting continues.

Topics: Tigray

Related

Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
World
Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray
World
Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray

India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas

India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas
Updated 26 March 2021
AP

India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas

India’s PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas
  • Top BJP leaders have been campaigning heavily to win West Bengal and dislodge the state’s chief minister
  • The test for Modi is likely to be the toughest in West Bengal, analysts say
Updated 26 March 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. But the Bharatiya Janata Party has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities, and faces stiff challenges making inroads in the local elections.
Top BJP leaders, including Modi, have been campaigning heavily to win West Bengal and dislodge the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam and expand the party’s influence in the southern states.
The BJP has soared in Hindu-dominated regions in central and northern India since Modi was elected in 2014. The upcoming state elections are seen as crucial for the party to gain a foothold in the northeast and south. The prime minister also wants to project the BJP as a national party, replacing a dynastic Congress party that governed India for more than six decades after independence from British rule in 1947.
The run-up to the elections – which begin Saturday and are spread over a month, with results declared May 2 – has been nothing short of dramatic.
In West Bengal, rival groups have attacked each other with sticks and rocks, and even set vehicles on fire. Images of the fiery and determined Banerjee, 66, who’s been addressing massive crowds from a wheelchair after a leg injury, have set the tone for a tough battle.
The elections also come as tens of thousands of farmers have rattled Modi’s government with monthslong protests on the fringes of the capital, New Delhi. And India’s economy, which was battered by the pandemic, is still struggling to emerge out of the crisis – another pivotal challenge for Modi, who came into office partly on promises of economic development. Coronavirus cases are surging steadily nationwide, after dropping earlier this year.
Down south, experts say the BJP’s chances remain low. The party is vying for a third spot in Kerala, currently ruled by a Communist Party-led government. And in legislative elections being held in Tamil Nadu in April, both the BJP and main opposition Congress party have allied with powerful regional parties as junior partners.
But in West Bengal and Assam, the BJP is banking on its strong Hindu nationalist ideology to draw votes. The party is trying to galvanize Hindu support by promising to deport hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims who fled decades ago to neighboring West Bengal and Assam. In 2018, Home Minister Amit Shah described them as “termites” eating into India’s resources.
The BJP also enacted a controversial citizenship law in 2019 that provides a fast track to naturalization for some migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious persecution. But it excludes Muslims, which critics say is discriminatory and a violation of India’s Constitution.
Nationwide, Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of the 1.4 billion population, while Hindus make up 80 percent.
However, across three states that are heading to the polls – Assam, Kerala and West Bengal – Muslims comprise around 30 percent of the population.
“(The BJP’s) success depends on if it is able to polarize Hindu votes to a huge extent, and get half of the 70 percent of Hindu votes,” said Subir Bhowmik, a political analyst.
The test for Modi is likely to be the toughest in West Bengal, analysts say, where the political discourse has shifted from issues to personalities.
And despite anti-incumbency fatigue against Banerjee, Modi is facing off against one of the state’s most popular figures in history, experts say. She’s been in power for 10 years after unseating more than three decades of Communist Party rule in the state.
In 2016, the BJP made history by winning power in Assam for the first time, ending the Congress party’s 15-year rule there. Observers say the BJP pulled off the win by reiterating its Hindutva message, raising the issue of illegal Muslim immigration from Bangladesh to appeal to Hindu voters.
But this time around, the Congress has teamed up with a key Muslim political party. “This is expected to give a tough fight to the BJP in Assam,” said Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor of police science at Gauhati University.
“Its best hope remains in breaching West Bengal and consolidating its presence in Assam, its gateway to India’s northeast,’’ said analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

Related

India PM Modi holds first election rally since COVID-19 outbreak
World
India PM Modi holds first election rally since COVID-19 outbreak
Update India’s Modi stuns opposition with huge election win
World
India’s Modi stuns opposition with huge election win

Britain: Hong Kong ‘has no right to dictate’ passport recognition

Britain: Hong Kong ‘has no right to dictate’ passport recognition
Updated 26 March 2021
AFP

Britain: Hong Kong ‘has no right to dictate’ passport recognition

Britain: Hong Kong ‘has no right to dictate’ passport recognition
  • The BNO passport is a legacy of Hong Kong’s handover to China by colonial Britain in 1997
  • Hong Kong residents are no longer allowed to enter Hong Kong and mainland China with BNO passports
Updated 26 March 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: Britain told Hong Kong on Friday that it had “no right” to order other countries not to accept a UK travel document for a popular youth working scheme after the city confirmed it had made the request to several other nations.
The row is the latest diplomatic spat centering on the British National (Overseas) passport as China imposes a sweeping crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.
The BNO passport is a legacy of Hong Kong’s handover to China by colonial Britain in 1997.
Until recently it allowed Hong Kongers born before 1997 greater travel privileges to the UK but no working or settling rights.
But after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year, Britain began offering a pathway to citizenship for BNO passport holders and their families.
In response, Hong Kong and China said it would no longer recognize the BNO passport as a legitimate travel document.
Late Thursday, Hong Kong confirmed media reports that it had recently written to 14 consulates telling them not to allow young people to use their BNO passports to apply for working holiday visas in Europe, North America and parts of Asia.
“Hong Kong participants under the Working Holiday Scheme should be confined to holders of the HKSAR passport,” a spokesperson of Hong Kong’s Labour Department added in a statement.
That sparked anger in Britain, which said countries had the right to make their own rules on which travel documents they accept for identification.
“The Hong Kong government has no authority to dictate which passports foreign governments recognize as valid,” a spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office said on Friday.
“The UK will continue to issue British Nationals (Overseas) passports which remain valid travel documents.”
The 14 countries that have signed working holiday agreements with Hong Kong are Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, and Britain.
One Western diplomat in Hong Kong said most of those countries were still accepting BNO passports for working holiday schemes and that the Hong Kong government has no way to enforce its request.
Hong Kong residents are no longer allowed to enter Hong Kong and mainland China with BNO passports.
The ban has a limited practical effect as Hong Kongers leave airports using identification cards and most have Hong Kong passports.
However, it has impacted a small number of largely South Asian Hong Kongers who only possess BNO passports and are not considered “Chinese nationals” by authorities.

Topics: Britain Hong Kong

Related

Hong Kong leader confirms no consular protection for dual nationals
World
Hong Kong leader confirms no consular protection for dual nationals
Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa
World
Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers
  • Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the most reluctant countries
  • Campaigners and rights groups have criticized the plans as inhumane
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain could block visas from countries that refuse to take back failed asylum seekers and criminals, under new plans laid out by the home secretary.

Priti Patel announced the plans as part of a “range of levers” that the government is considering in order to crack down on illegal immigration into the UK.

She said changes are needed in order to fix a system that is “collapsing under the pressure of illegal routes.”

The laws would imitate measures used by the US that withdraw visa routes from countries that refuse to take back illegal immigrants.

It would target countries that fail to cooperate by refusing to issue travel documents, such as replacement passports, or by blocking charter flights from landing.

Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the countries currently most reluctant to cooperate with the UK on deportations. 

The Times reported that more than 10,000 criminals are due for deportation but are free to roam the streets, while about 42,000 failed asylum seekers are still living in Britain.

Patel’s proposals also suggest making inadmissible claims from people who arrive into the country illegally — a measure targeted at the rising number of asylum seekers and migrants making the treacherous English Channel crossing from France to the UK.

Other measures aimed at stopping migrants from crossing the English Channel include the border force seizing small boats used for crossings, which Patel said would be donated to charity. 

She also floated the idea of withdrawing benefits from failed asylum seekers who refuse to cooperate with the government, but said help would continue for anyone at risk of becoming destitute.

Campaigners and rights groups have criticized the plans as inhumane. Nazek Ramadan, director of Migrant Voice, said the plans would treat people fleeing persecution “like commodities.”

Mike Adamson, CEO of the British Red Cross, said: “The proposals create a two-tiered system, whereby someone’s case and the support they receive is judged on how they entered the country and not on their need for protection.”

Topics: United Kingdom Priti Patel illegal immigration

Related

UK judge stops government flight to remove asylum seekers
World
UK judge stops government flight to remove asylum seekers
Asylum seekers suing UK over illegal detention
World
Asylum seekers suing UK over illegal detention

Latest updates

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45
India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45
REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing
REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing
Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict
Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict
Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda
Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden’s foreign agenda
Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray
Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.