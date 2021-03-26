Egypt train crash kills 32, injures 165

You are here

People inspect the damage after two trains have collided near the city of Sohag, Egypt, March 26, 2021. (Reuters)
People gather around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province on March 26, 2021. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • More than 30 people dead in massive train crash
  • Emergency brakes had been activated in one of the trains
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Thirty-two people were killed and 165 injured when two trains collided in southern Egypt on Friday, the Health Ministry announced.

According to Egypt’s railway authorities, the accident happened when “unknown individuals” activated the emergency brakes of a passenger train heading to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Once that train had stopped, it was struck from behind by another train.

“The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and (caused) a third to overturn,” a security source told Reuters. The two trains involved were the number 157 and the number 2011.

The collision occurred near Al-Sawamiah village in Sohag province in Upper Egypt — 460 km from Cairo. Videos from the scene show the wrecked carriages with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Bystanders carried bodies and laid them out on the ground near the site, AP reported.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly set up a crisis room at the Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center to monitor the situation, and to facilitate coordination between the concerned ministries and departments. He later visited the scene along with five ministers.

The public prosecutor ordered an urgent investigation. The train drivers have been taken in for questioning and a separate probe has been ordered by Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir. A security source said further details will be announced once the cause of the accident is confirmed.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid said that, immediately after the incident, 36 ambulances had been dispatched to transport the injured to hospitals.

He added that the ministry has set up a crisis and emergency room in Sohag to ensure that the injured are taken care of and that there is no shortage of medical supplies.

Images captured by local media showed buckled train carriages derailed above a river.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wrote on Twitter that he was monitoring the situation closely and that anyone responsible for the crash would be held to account.

“Anyone who caused this painful accident through negligence or corruption, or anything similar, must receive a deterrent punishment without exception or delay,” he tweeted.

"I have directed the prime minister and all agencies concerned to be present at the site of the accident, to continuously follow up, and to inform me of all developments and reports related to the situation … I extend my full condolences to the families of the victims,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia expressed deep sorrow over the train accident.

A foreign ministry statement expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Egyptian people and government, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. 

In March last year, at least 13 people were injured when two passenger trains collided in Cairo, triggering a brief suspension of rail services nationwide.

At the time rail managers blamed the crash on signals not functioning in bad weather.

And in February 2019, a train derailed and caught fire at Cairo's main railway station, killing at least 22 people and injuring 41, and prompting the transport minister, Hisham Arafat, to resign.

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains

Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
  • Their bodies were found in the Ainata-Oyoun Orghosh area of the Mount Lebanon range, three days after they went missing
  • The four Syrians, including a child aged seven and an eight-year-old, got out of a car in a storm to continue on foot
BEIRUT: Four Syrian refugees — two women and two children — were found frozen to death Friday in a mountainous area of eastern Lebanon, local officials said.
Their bodies were found in the Ainata-Oyoun Orghosh area of the Mount Lebanon range, three days after they went missing, a civil defense source told AFP.
They had been headed for Syria, he added.
The source said the four Syrians, including a child aged seven and an eight-year-old, got out of a car in a storm to continue on foot.
Bashir Khodr, the local governor, said on Twitter that the four had “died of freezing cold,” despite a search operation by security forces.
A Lebanese man who had been with them is to be questioned to determine whether he was a people smuggler, Khodr said.
Since the 2011 start of conflict in their country, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have crossed the border into Lebanon, often with people smugglers.
Those who cross illegally avoid official border posts to return.
Lebanon says it hosts 1.5 million Syrians — nearly a million of whom are registered as refugees with the United Nations.
Nine out of ten Syrians in Lebanon live in extreme poverty, the UN says.
Lebanese authorities have pressured Syrians to return even though rights groups warn that Syria is not yet safe.
In January 2018, 17 Syrians died of extreme cold while attempting to flee into Lebanon.

EU extends olive branch to Ankara with key conditions

EU extends olive branch to Ankara with key conditions
  • European leaders express concern about deterioration of fundamental rights and rule of law in Turkey
  • Ankara urged to abstain 'from renewed provocations or unilateral actions in breach of international law'
ANKARA: Following a meeting Thursday, the EU leaders decided to work for the modernization of the Customs Union with Turkey, but urged Ankara to abstain “from renewed provocations or unilateral actions in breach of international law” for not facing any new sanctions.

However, experts note that the EU’s economic incentives do not give Turkey a “blank check” for its regional policies and offer instead a “phased and conditional” plan to mend often-fraught ties.

The EU leaders, by remaining cautious, will also review progress in June regarding Turkey’s activities in the eastern Mediterranean to ensure that recent signs of de-escalation remain sustainable and consistent.

If Ankara builds tension, specific measures targeting the Turkish tourism sector could be taken into consideration by the EU.

Last year, the European leaders threatened sanctions on Ankara over the disagreements about maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean. But they halted plans after a more conciliatory approach from Ankara by pulling back its Oruc Reis drilling ship from gas exploration activities in the contested waters and re-engaging in talks with Greece over disputed maritime borders.

The EU also expressed concern about the deterioration of fundamental rights and the rule of law in Turkey.

The withdrawal from the 2011 Istanbul Convention, which protects women from violence, with an overnight presidential decree along with the Turkish government’s recent plans to ban pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) drew EU’s anger.

As part of the Bogazici University protests, some 75 university students were taken into custody after the intervention of riot police to the campus and then to the Istanbul courthouse on Thursday and Friday, which coincided with the same dates of the EU Council meeting.

“Dialogue on such issues remains an integral part of the EU-Turkey relationship," EU leaders said.

However, Ankara criticized the EU for violating international law by calling Turkish operations in the eastern Mediterranean illegal.

“We hope that linking these steps to conditions in the summit statement, addressing only certain areas and postponing them to June will not lead to the loss of the positive momentum that has been captured,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry (MFA) said in a written statement.

Madalina Sisu Vicari, an independent expert on energy geopolitics, thinks that the EU leaders emphasized the “reversible” character of the European engagement.

“It is rather unusual to tie EU’s future engagements with Turkey from Customs Union to visa liberalization to Turkey’s refrain from its drilling activities,” she told Arab News.

Vicari underlines that two principal conditionality tools are attached to the EU's engagement with Turkey on Customs Union modernization: high-level dialogue in areas of common interest and eventual visa liberalization.

“The EU will approach its engagement in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner,” she said. 

“That means that if by June, when the EU leaders should further decide, the conditionalities would not be considered, then the EU could reverse the eventual advancements on the relation with Turkey.”

In the meantime, the UN-led peace efforts for divided EU member state Cyprus are set to begin next month.

Moreover, for some experts, the revision of the Customs Union with Turkey will require tacit recognition of Cyprus by Ankara as the EU will require opening its ports and airports to ships and planes originating from southern Cyprus.

The EU is also expected to engage in high-level political dialogue on security issues and mobility with Turkey in June.

“But, the regional security, stemming the flow of migrants mainly from Syria, and geopolitical aspects in the eastern Mediterranean are much more pre-eminent now in the eyes of the EU leaders than democratic backsliding in Turkey,” Vicari said.

According to Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs in Warsaw, the wording of the summit conclusions suggest that the EU has managed to remain united behind policy toward Turkey and the stick-and-carrot approach.

“Thus, the EU clearly tries to regain its leverage over Turkey,” he told Arab News.

Wasilewski thinks Ankara is aware of the pattern, although it seems it was taken aback by the wording of conclusions and the MFA statement.

“The Turks seem to suggest to the EU that they want to compartmentalize the relationship by focusing on a positive agenda rather than on democratic backsliding,” he said.

Wasilewski expects this misunderstanding, when it comes to the way forward, will remain an important point of disagreement.

Although during the past weeks, the European leader surprised many observers with their positive approach towards Turkey despite its actions aimed at the HDP. While some suggest this is clear proof that the EU has lost interest in Ankara's democratic backsliding, Wasilewski suggests otherwise.

“Turkey's drift away from democracy will always constitute a political cost for most European leaders, and thus the dilemma on how to respond to this will prevail,” he said.

UN warns against massive reduction in UK aid to Syria

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Aid chief: ‘Decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow’
  • Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137m in 2020 to just £45m this year
LONDON: The UN has urged the UK to abandon its planned cuts in aid to Syria next week, warning that the move could further destabilize the war-torn country and ultimately backfire on Britons.

Mark Lowcock, the UN’s chief humanitarian coordinator, issued the warning ahead of a high-profile donor conference on Syria in which organizers hope to raise $10 billion — the largest ever appeal for the country.

“This is absolutely not the moment for donors to downgrade Syria in their priorities. Millions of Syrians are resorting to desperate measures to survive. To cut aid now would be massively destabilizing. It would be a grave step in the wrong direction,” said Lowcock.

Earlier this month, leaked documents revealed that the UK was planning a reduction in aid to Syria from the £137 million ($189 million) pledged in 2020 to just £45 million for 2021.

The aid money is used to help refugees in Syria by funding their education, housing and employment across borders in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. The UK is said to be the only major donor that is threatening to make a large cut.

“A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” said Lowcock, who headed Britain’s Department for International Development before taking up his role at the UN.

“In 2014, our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.”

The UK should remember its historical responsibilities to Syria, Lowcock told the Guardian.

“On Tuesday in Brussels we are asking donors — out of generosity and in their own interests — to stay the course and continue supporting the people of Syria. Particularly those like the UK who have played a prominent role at points in the past.”

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020. In the surrounding region, the UN and partners aim to help 10.5 million people, including 5.6 million refugees and the communities that host them.

Due to economic hardship amid the pandemic, the UK has been reducing its contributions to international aid across the board, and has cut its aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent — representing a £5 billion reduction in real terms.

Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan are among the countries also expected to receive significantly less British aid in 2021 compared with the previous year.

Syria’s collapsing economy, skyrocketing food prices and persistent violence in parts of the country means that about 90 percent of Syrians now live below the poverty line.

Lowcock said: “The majority of people can’t afford to eat. Millions of Syrians are resorting to desperate measures to survive.”

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said: “British aid is saving thousands of lives for people living in areas outside government control. This is only possible because British diplomatic efforts have sustained border crossings — but they have been reduced to just one. In northern Syria, 3 million depend on humanitarian aid through this mechanism — it is a vital lifeline that Britain has worked hard to protect.

“Now is not the time for the UK to abandon this legacy. During this conference, I sincerely hope that the UK will sustain its humanitarian support to Syria. The human cost of aid cuts at this critical time is unthinkable.”

Iran censors television drama featuring British spy

Iran censors television drama featuring British spy
  • Hit show ‘Gando’ causes stir with apparent reference to real-life UK agent embedded in Iranian nuclear negotiating team
  • ‘High-ranking member of government’ intervened to prevent show being aired, doctored dialogue
LONDON: An Iranian television espionage drama has been censored by authorities over a plotline featuring a spy working for British intelligence during sensitive nuclear deal negotiations. 

A “high-ranking member of the government” intervened to prevent the episode of “Gando” being aired for 45 minutes and demanded that dialogue be changed, according to Iranian media.

The show, funded by a body linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has proved controversial at the highest levels in Iran for its thinly veiled references to real-life events; even Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized its portrayal of politicians.

The series portrays military intelligence officials as heroes, while implying that their civilian counterparts and relatives are vulnerable to Western spying operations.

The episode was eventually aired three-quarters-of-an-hour late, but certain scenes appeared to have been crudely edited.

State-run news agency, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), reported that “a high-ranking member of the government had blocked the broadcast, and requested that the word ‘negotiating team’ not be included in the series.

“The sections where the word ‘negotiating team’ was used were changed and the word ‘team’ was removed from the dialogues,” it said.

The episode heavily focused on the role of British spies in Iran, and featured scenes of an MI6 agent in an office bedecked with Union flags and exterior shots of the service’s headquarters in London.

Its late broadcast appeared to be linked to the real case of Abdolrasoul Dorri-Esfahani, an Iranian diplomat and accountant accused of spying on behalf of the UK during the 2015 nuclear deal negotiations.

Dorri-Esfahani, who was part of Iran’s negotiating team during the crunch talks, was sentenced to five years in jail on espionage charges, though Mahmoud Alavi, Tehran’s intelligence minister, has insisted that he was innocent.

The present series of “Gando” features a character called Abdol Rasoul Ashrafi, a former accountant who is portrayed as working for MI6.

The latest episode also showed Iranian forces intercepting a British ship using speed boats and helicopters, a not-so-subtle reference to the Iranian hijacking of British tanker the Stena Imperio in the Strait of Hormuz in 2019.

Iran plans to start making Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in April

Iran plans to start making Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in April
  • Iran approved Sputnik V for domestic use in January
MOSCOW: Iran expects to start domestic production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in April, the RIA news agency cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.
Iran approved Sputnik V for domestic use in January, and says it has received more than 400,000 of the 2 million doses it ordered from Russia.

