Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February
The industrial sector workforce increased by 3,509 in February. (Shutterstock)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February
  The biggest award of new licences was to 21 food production factories
  Saudi Arabia has 9,853 industrial establishments worth SR1.115 trillion
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued a record 91 new industrial licenses in February, a year-over-year increase of 21 percent, SPA reported.
The biggest award of new licences was to 21 food production factories, followed by 15 other factories, data from the National Center for Industrial Information showed. The 91 companies awarded the licences had capital of SR857 million ($229 million).
Production started at 31 factories during February, 93 percent of which were Saudi owned, the report said. Small factories accounted for about 52 percent of the new starts, most of which were in Riyadh.
The industrial sector hired 1,205 Saudis in February and 2,304 expatriates, the report said.
Saudi Arabia was home to 9,853 industrial establishments worth SR1.115 trillion at the end of February.

Topics: Saudi Arabia industry Factories

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage
Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage
  It could cost about 50 cents to $1 per barrel to move the oil through
  SUMED links the Red and Mediterranean Seas
Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator has approached oil traders to ask if they want to book its system to transport crude oil as a stuck container ship could block the Suez Canal for weeks, three trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The 400 meter (430 yard) vessel is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.
Traders have had to replace some empty tankers that were due to head north through the canal to pick up Mediterranean crude. Otherwise, many are gambling that the situation will resolve itself over the next few days.
“Rerouting via the Cape (Africa) could cost about $400,000 extra in freight plus you need to factor in 2-3 weeks of extra travel time,” a shipping source said on condition of anonymity.
“At the moment, it’s not costing charterers any money ... the closure will affect delivery time but there is no demurrage because there is no clause for the Suez being shut.”
Moving oil through SUMED can also be a costly proposition and potentially only attractive to supertankers carrying 2 million barrels, one trader said.
It could cost about 50 cents to $1 per barrel to move the oil through, another trader said, and a change now might still cost the charterer the full freight costs.
SUMED links the Red and Mediterranean Seas with a capacity of over 2.5 million barrels per day. About 1.3 million bpd flowed through the system in 2018, the US Energy Information Administration said.
The pipeline is majority-owned by Egypt’s state oil company EGPC while Saudi Aramco, the Kuwait Investment Authority and Qatar Petroleum have smaller shares.

Topics: Oil trade Egypt Suez supply chain

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility
  Foreigners have reported $3.4 billion in Turkish asset holdings this year
  Turkish lira plunged around 10% after central bank governor replaced
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Foreign funds have reported about $3.4 billion in Turkish stock and sovereign dollar bond holdings so far this year, much of which could be loss-making after the sudden firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal rocked local markets.
Agbal was ousted by President Tayyip Erdogan at the weekend and replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker who appears to share Erdogan’s view that high interest rates cause inflation.
“Investor confidence in Turkey is completely shot to pieces,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. “So long as Erdogan is there, there will be many investors that will simply no longer be willing to put their money into the country for a sustained period of time.”
The Turkish lira plunged around 10 percent after Agbal’s departure, some Turkish dollar-denominated bond prices fell to the lowest in 10 months, while Istanbul-listed shares logged their worst two days since the 2008 crisis.
Among international mutual funds, Fidelity Investments has reported one of the largest holdings in Turkish assets this year, with $552.7 million across two bond funds in its latest disclosure at the end of January, according to data provided by Morningstar.
A couple of iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) had about $398.6 million invested in Turkish equities, disclosures on Monday showed, according to the Morningstar data.
Cambria ETFs, Sprott, HSBC, JPMorgan and Invesco have been among others to disclose holdings, mainly in ETFs, as recently as this week, the data showed. Reuters was unable to verify whether those investments were made before or after Agbal’s exit.
Legal & General, BlueBay Asset Management, Union Investment, Arca Fondi, Vanguard and Schroders have also disclosed significant holdings of Turkish assets this year.
“We have not altered our position (on Turkish debt) as we are waiting to assess whether there will be a broader material change in monetary policy stance in Turkey,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment.
Fidelity declined to comment. The other funds didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Agbal, the fourth governor in five years, had soothed some investor concerns about Erdogan’s perceived meddling in monetary policy and his repeated calls to cut interest rates. Between November and his sacking, the lira rallied around 16 percent.
Many funds were likely lured into increasing their exposure to Turkish assets by the appointment of Agbal, who in subsequent months lifted the policy rate by 875 basis points to 19 percent, the largest increase of any big economy.
In recent weeks, Turkey along with most emerging markets, suffered as bond yields raced up in the United States and other advanced economies and the dollar surged.
So while Turkey-dedicated equity funds had sucked in $245 million so far this year up to March 17, EPFR data show bond funds saw an exodus of $977.6 million over the same period.

Topics: Turkey economy foreign exchange Investment

Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
  Prices rise amid fears ship could block the Suez Canal for weeks
  Markets also lifted by escalating geopolitical risk in the Middle East
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices reversed a sharp sell-off a day earlier to rise about 2 percent on Friday on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products.
Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, with the outlook for demand dented by fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.
Brent crude was higher by $1.09, or 1.8 percent, at $63.04 a barrel in early London trade, after dropping 3.8 percent on Thursday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.22, or 2.1 percent, at $59.78 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3 percent a day earlier.
Both benchmarks were on track for a small weekly loss, following a more than 6 percent decline last week.
The trapped container ship is blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels, grain and other trade between Asia and Europe.
Officials stopped all ships entering the canal on Thursday, and a salvage company said the vessel may take weeks to free.
“Fears of supply tightness grew as the key Suez Canal remained blocked by the giant ship, outweighing concerns over weak demand due to lockdowns in Europe and Asia,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
Of the 39.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of total seaborne trade in crude in 2020, 1.74 million bpd went through the Suez Canal, according to tanker tracking firm Kpler. Additionally, 1.54 million bpd of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel fuel flow through the canal, about 9 percent of global seaborne product trade, Kpler said.
Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained wedged between both banks.
The oil markets were also lifted by worries over escalating geopolitical risk in the Middle East. Yemen’s Houthi forces on Friday said that they launched attacks a day earlier on Saudi Arabia targeting facilities owned by state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco and military sites.
Expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will likely maintain their lower production also supported prices, Nissan Securities researcher Yasushi Osada said.
The producer group is scheduled to meet on April 1 to decide on May supplies, and OPEC+ sources told Reuters they expected the producer group to broadly stick to current lower levels, as the outlook for demand has deteriorated due to new lockdowns in Europe.
Acting a week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has deepened crude oil supply cuts to Asian customers in June to 10 percent - 15 percent from 5 percent - 15 percent in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Topics: Oil energy

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors

Saudi stock exchange opens short selling to all investors
  Short positions must not exceed 10 percent of the free float
  Tadawul became first Gulf bourse to allow short selling in 2017
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, Tadawul, has widened access to short-selling and stock-lending, while tightening other rules related to the activities.
As of March 25, all eligible investors in the Saudi market are permitted to sell any stock short, Tadawul said in a statement on the bourse website.
However, new rules stipulate that the short ratio to average daily traded volume of any security should not exceed 10 days and total net short positions must not exceed 10 percent of the free float.
Refinements have also been made to collateral rules for those lending and borrowing securities.
The changes were made to develop a regulatory environment consistent with the international best practices and to provide a “motivating and competitive atmosphere with high reliability,” Tadawul said in the statement.
Tadawul became the first Gulf bourse to allow short selling for institutional investors in April 2017 as it introduced a number of changes to court international investors and appeal to index providers such as MSCI Inc. Abu Dhabi and Dubai followed in October and December of that year, respectively.
MSCI upgraded Saudi Arabia from a “standalone market” to an “emerging market” in June 2018 and became a full member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in August 2019 with a weighting of 2.8 percent.
Tadawul and the Securities Depository Center, Edaa, launched a consultation on the latest changes in February, 2020.

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects
  The Egyptian builder earlier reported a 25 percent drop in net profit to $90.9 million last year
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Problem projects, a stronger Egyptian pound and the pandemic all contributed to a decline in Orascom Construction profits, Asharq Business reported.

The Egyptian builder earlier reported a 25 percent drop in net profit to $90.9 million last year, the newspaper said, citing CEO Osama Beshai.

An investment in Belgian’s Besix construction company, now half-owned by Orascom, encountered challenging trading conditions last year with some projects missing profitability targets, he said.

An increase in some raw materials prices, as well as the appreciation of the Egyptian pound against the dollar also had an impact. A stronger pound means that Orascom earns less in local currency terms for projects where it is paid in dollars.

Still, the builder made some headway in the renewables sector, partnering with the French group ENGIE, and the two Japanese companies Eurus Energy and Toyota Tsusho, to develop the Ras Ghareb wind power plant.

The project achieved 14 percent internal return on investment during its first year of operation with a capacity to produce 262.5 megawatts of wind power, Beshai said.

Orascom Construction has increased its projects under implementation to $5.4 billion, 70 percent of which are in the Egypt market, and the rest overseas, including the US.

Beshai said the builder would be more selective in choosing new projects throughout the year.

Topics: Orascom Construction Egypt

