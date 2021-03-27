Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

You are here

People wearing face masks walk along a street in central Moscow on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
  The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.
Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day.

  The dead included 13 killed in the country's second-biggest city Mandalay
At least 50 people were killed when security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in various parts of Myanmar on Saturday, the Myanmar Now news portal said.
It said the dead included 13 killed in the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay, 9 in the nearby region of Sagaing and 7 in the commercial capital Yangon.

CHIANG MAI, Thailand: Myanmar’s ethnic armed factions will not stand by and do nothing if the military junta’s forces continue to kill protesters, the leader of one of the main armed groups said on Saturday.
At least 16 protesters were killed by security forces across Myanmar on Saturday, according to local media and witnesses, as the junta celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day.
“The Myanmar Armed Forces Day isn’t an armed forces day, it’s more like the day they killed people,” General Yawd Serk, chair of the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army — South (RCSS), told Reuters.
“It isn’t for the protection of democracy as well, it’s how they harm democracy...
“If they continue to shoot at protesters and bully the people, I think all the ethnic groups would not just stand by and do nothing.”
The RCSS, which operates near the Thai border, is one of several ethnic armed groups to have denounced the coup and vowed to stand with protesters. Myanmar’s two dozen or so ethnic armed factions control vast swathes of the country.
Addressing a military parade earlier, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said the army’s job was to protect the people and promote democracy, reiterating his promise of a fresh election made after the army took power on Feb. 1.
The junta says a Nov. 8 ballot, won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), was rigged, forcing the military to take control.
The latest fatalities would bring the total death toll to more than 340 in the army’s efforts to stamp out the widespread opposition to the coup.
Many protesters are calling for the formation of a federal army and Yawd Serk said he supported that.
“The ethnic armed groups now have a similar enemy and we need to join hands and hurt those that are hurting the people. We need to join together,” he said.

  The BJP currently controls a dozen of India's 28 states, with alliance partners in several others
  But it has never won power in West Bengal, once a communist bastion for more than three decades
KOLKATA, India: Voting began in Assam and West Bengal on Saturday in state elections that will show how support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding up following a coronavirus-stricken year, and months of protests by farmers against his agricultural reforms.
Re-elected for a second five-year term in 2019, Modi’s grip on power is under no threat, but the elections in the two eastern states are the first since the farmers launched protests that have been mainly in the north, around the capital Delhi.
It was the first phase of voting in both states, and the results won’t be known for months.
For all the concerns over the coronavirus, politicians out on the campaign trail often showed scant regard for social distancing, but as people waited in long queues outside polling centers in West Bengal on Saturday, security personnel and election workers handed out masks, sanitizers and gloves.
Modi and his home minister Amit Shah campaigned aggressively for their Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, luring local politicians away from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.
“The main contending parties are strong this time and it is difficult to gauge the mood,” Mahadeb Hansda, a retired school teacher said by telephone from Purulia district, as he waited to cast his vote.
The BJP currently controls a dozen of India’s 28 states, with alliance partners in several others. But it has never won power in West Bengal, once a communist bastion for more than three decades, and should the BJP defeat Banerjee, analysts say, it would deal a body blow to the broader opposition.
The country’s fourth most populous state, with 90 million people, is key to controlling the upper house of the federal parliament whose members are elected by state assemblies.
In neighboring Assam, where a BJP-led alliance is seeking a second term, brisk polling began early. Women, clad in traditional dresses, lined up outside voting centers before the polls opened at 7 am.
“I want to cast my vote early and be free for the rest of the day,” said Malini Gogoi, a housewife from the northern Assam town of Biswanath.

  The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February
  The military has defended its power grab, claiming voter fraud in the November election
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar’s military regime staged a major show of force on Saturday for its annual Armed Forces Day parade, as the junta struggles to quell widespread protests against its rule weeks after seizing power.
The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, triggering a major uprising demanding a return to democracy.
Violent morning crackdowns by security forces thwarted some plans for fresh protests that had been called in some cities to coincide with the parade in the capital Naypyidaw.
As troops carried torches and flags while marching alongside army vehicles, junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing again defended the coup and pledged to yield power after new elections.
But he also issued another threat to the anti-coup movement that has gripped the country since he took charge, warning that acts of “terrorism which can be harmful to state tranquility and security” were unacceptable.
“The democracy we desire would be an undisciplined one if they pay no respect to and violate the law,” he said.
Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, usually accompanies a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.
But the junta has struggled to achieve international recognition since taking control of Myanmar and said that only eight international delegations attended Saturday’s event, including China and Russia.
Fears have swirled that the day could become a flashpoint for more unrest.
Security forces cracked down on demonstrators in commercial hub Yangon before dawn, while police and troops opened fire on a rally by university students in the northeastern city of Lashio.
“The army and the police just came and shot them. They did not give any warning to protesters and they used real bullets,” local journalist Mai Kaung Saing said.
But protesters elsewhere returned to the streets, including in the second-largest city Mandalay, where crowds carried Suu Kyi’s party flag and flashed the three-finger salute that has been adopted as a symbol of resistance to military rule.
Security forces have increasingly cracked down with lethal force on demonstrations against the coup in recent weeks, using tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies.
A message broadcast on state television warned young people not to participate in what it called a “violent movement” against the military regime.
“Learn the lesson from those who have brutally died... do not die for nothing,” it said.
Nearly 330 people have died in demonstrations against the coup – including a large number killed by direct headshots from security forces – and more than 3,000 others have been arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.
The protest movement has also included widespread strikes by civil servants, which have brought many basic government functions to a halt.
This has infuriated authorities, who arrested people suspected of supporting the movement, often in night raids on homes.
But the protest movement, coming on top of a Covid pandemic that hit Myanmar hard, has also struck the country’s economy.
The World Bank has warned the country faces a huge 10 percent slump in GDP in 2021.
The brutality of the crackdown has horrified international powers.
On Thursday the US and Britain – the nation’s former colonial ruler – imposed sanctions on a conglomerate owned by the Myanmar military.
So far diplomatic pressure has had little impact and Washington and London hope that hitting the military’s financial interests will pay dividends.
The armed forces dominate many key sectors of the Myanmar economy, including trading, natural resources, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.
The civil disobedience movement had a boost on Friday when a group of Norwegian academics nominated it for the Nobel Peace Prize – won in 1991 by Suu Kyi.
The military has defended its power grab, claiming voter fraud in the November election which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won by a landslide.

Peter Maurer
  UN rights experts, in an appeal last month, urged 57 states to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens held in the camps in "sub-human" conditions without legal process
GENEVA: Countries must reclaim 62,000 people, two-thirds of them children, held in squalid camps in northeast Syria for families associated with Daesh extremists, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday, describing the situation as a “tragedy in plain sight.”
Those held in the Al-Hol displacement camp run by Syrian Kurdish forces come from some 60 countries. They fled Daesh’s final enclaves, and the majority of them are Iraqi or Syrian.
“The tens and thousands of children stranded in Al Hol, other camps and detained in prisons are victims. They are victims no matter what they or their parents might have done or stand accused of,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said in a statement after visiting the sprawling site where it runs a field hospital and provides food and water.
Children, many orphaned or separated from their parents, are growing up in often dangerous conditions in the camp, he said.
In January, the UN said it had received reports of 12 Syrian and Iraqi nationals being murdered there.
Maurer urged authorities to end a “tragedy in plain sight,” adding: “Positive examples of repatriation and reintegration do exist.”

BACKGROUND

• People held in the Al-Hol displacement camp run by Syrian Kurdish forces come from some 60 countries.

• They fled Daesh's final enclaves, and the majority of them are Iraqi or Syrian.

Some states have balked at reclaiming their citizens, invoking security concerns, or tried to strip them of their nationality.
Maurer ended a five-day visit to Syria that also included stops in Hassakeh, Daraya outside Damascus, and ministerial-level talks in the capital as the country marks 10 years of war.
President Bashar Assad, with the help of Russian and Iranian forces, has all but crushed the insurgency.
UN rights experts, in an appeal last month, urged 57 states to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens held in the camps in “sub-human” conditions without legal process.
Under international law, states have a duty to repatriate their citizens and, if there is evidence, to prosecute adults for war crimes or other offenses at fair trials in their domestic courts, they said.

