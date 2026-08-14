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Swiatek beats Rybakina in Toronto for her first WTA Tour title of the year

Swiatek beats Rybakina in Toronto for her first WTA Tour title of the year
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Poland’s Iga Swiatek holds her trophy after defeating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto on Aug. 13, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Swiatek beats Rybakina in Toronto for her first WTA Tour title of the year
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Poland’s Iga Swiatek reaches for the return to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina during National Bank Open final tennis action, in Toronto, on Aug. 13, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Swiatek beats Rybakina in Toronto for her first WTA Tour title of the year
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Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina serves to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, on Aug. 13, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
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Updated 14 August 2026 03:30
AP
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Swiatek beats Rybakina in Toronto for her first WTA Tour title of the year

Swiatek beats Rybakina in Toronto for her first WTA Tour title of the year
Updated 14 August 2026 03:30
AP
Follow

TORONTO: Seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek beat second-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday in the National Bank Open for her first WTA Tour title of the year and 26th overall.
Swiatek. from Poland, broke Rybakina’s serve early in the match and went on to take the opening set in 29 minutes. Swiatek had another break at 2-2 in the second set before closing out the win in a tidy 75 minutes.
The hard-serving Rybakina — who leads the tour in aces — struggled to find her rhythm. Swiatek kept her on her heels with a consistent attack, few errors and excellent range on court.
A six-time Grand Slam champion, Swiatek is projected to move up two spots to sixth in the new world ranking. Rybakina will remain No. 2.
Earlier, Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang beat Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final.

Topics: WTA Toronto Masters

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