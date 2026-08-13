Saudi-led maritime coalition begins integrating officers from member states into joint command

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led multinational maritime defence coalition has finalized key arrangements to activate its command structure, and preparations began to integrate officers and personnel from member states into its command, maritime operations and intelligence structures, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The announcement was made during the third planning meeting of the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition at the Western Fleet Command in Jeddah, attended by representatives from 39 countries.

Fifteen countries have so far signed the coalition’s joint statement, while 13 have completed the additional domestic procedures required to formally become members. Other participating states are continuing the necessary national procedures required to join, according to the ministry.

Participating countries agreed that the coalition's first deputy commander will be from Pakistan, as Saudi Rear Adm. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri was appointed commander last week.

The coalition has also designated its headquarters, approved its official logo and completed organizational and planning frameworks required for it to begin its work.

“The measures are intended to accelerate the development of the coalition’s operational capabilities and enhance its readiness to carry out defensive missions within its area of responsibility,” the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Saudi-led coalition aims to establish a permanent multinational defense framework to protect freedom of navigation, maritime routes and strategic straits, while safeguarding international trade and global supply chains.

It will focus on maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden, key waterways connecting Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The next stage will be focused on achieving operational readiness and carrying out the coalition’s assigned missions, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia announced the formation of the coalition last month after a meeting in Riyadh brought together representatives from 43 countries as part of efforts to strengthen collective maritime security amid growing threats to commercial shipping and strategic waterways.

Fourteen countries, including the Kingdom, initially joined the alliance.

Its commander Al-Shehri later said more countries were expected to join, stressing that the coalition would remain open to countries that shared its objectives and principles. He noted at the time that the level of participation reflected broad international support for treating the security of global waterways as a collective responsibility.

The coalition is defensive in nature and does not target any particular country, organization or alliance, according to Saudi officials. It will operate in accordance with international law and respect state sovereignty and freedom of navigation.