What We Are Reading Today: Historical Grammar of the Visual Arts by Alois Riegl

Updated 28 March 2021
Aloïs Riegl (1858–1905) was one of the greatest modern art historians. The most important member of the so-called Vienna School, Riegl developed a highly refined technique of visual or formal analysis, as opposed to the iconological method championed by Erwin Panofsky with its emphasis on decoding motifs through recourse to texts, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Riegl pioneered new understandings of the changing role of the viewer, the significance of non–high art objects such as ornament and textiles, and theories of art and art history, including his much-debated neologism Kunstwollen (the will of art). Finally, his Historical Grammar of the Visual Arts, which brings together many of the diverse threads of his thought, is available to an English-language audience in a superlative translation by Yale professor Jacqueline E. Jung. 

In one of the earliest art historical “surveys,” Riegl addresses the different visual arts within a sweeping conception of the history of culture. His account derives from Hegelian models but decisively opens onto alternative pathways that refuse attempts to reduce art merely to the artist’s intentions or its social and historical functions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Minds Wide Shut

What We Are Reading Today: Minds Wide Shut
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Minds Wide Shut

What We Are Reading Today: Minds Wide Shut
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Authors: Gary Saul Morson and Morton Schapiro

Polarization may be pushing democracy to the breaking point. But few have explored the larger, interconnected forces that have set the stage for this crisis — namely, a rise in styles of thought, across a range of fields, that literary scholar Gary Saul Morson and economist Morton Schapiro call “fundamentalist.”
In Minds Wide Shut, Morson and Schapiro examine how rigid adherence to ideological thinking has altered politics, economics, religion, and literature in ways that are mutually reinforcing and antithetical to the open-mindedness and readiness to compromise that animate democracy, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. In response, they propose alternatives that would again make serious dialogue possible.
Fundamentalist thinking, Morson and Schapiro argue, is not limited to any one camp. It flourishes across the political spectrum, giving rise to dueling monologues of shouting and abuse between those who are certain that they can’t be wrong, that truth and justice are all on their side, and that there is nothing to learn from their opponents, who must be evil or deluded. But things don’t have to be this way.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again by Adam M. Grant

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again by Adam M. Grant
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again by Adam M. Grant

What We Are Reading Today: Think Again by Adam M. Grant
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Adam M. Grant’s Think Again is a book about the benefit of doubt, and about how we can get better at embracing the unknown and the joy of being wrong. 

Evidence has shown that creative geniuses are not attached to one identity, but constantly willing to rethink their stances and that leaders who admit they don’t know something and seek critical feedback lead more productive and innovative teams.

New evidence shows us that as a mindset and a skilll set, rethinking can be taught and Grant explains how to develop the necessary qualities to do it. 

For too many of us, our ways of thinking become habits that we don’t bother to question, and mental laziness leads us to prefer the ease of old routines to the difficulty of new ones. We fail to update the beliefs we formed in the past for the challenges we face in the present. But in a rapidly changing world, we need to spend as much time rethinking as we do thinking. 

In the end, learning to rethink may be the secret skill to give you the edge in a world changing faster than ever.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

What We Are Reading Today: The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

What We Are Reading Today: The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Heather McGhee’s specialty is the American economy — and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. From the financial crisis to rising student debt to collapsing public infrastructure, she found a common root problem: Racism. But not just in the most obvious indignities for people of color. Racism has costs for white people, too. 

It is behind our most vexing public problems, the core dysfunction of our democracy and constitutive of the spiritual and moral crises that grip us all. 

The Sum of Us is a brilliant analysis of how we arrived here: Divided and self-destructing, materially rich but spiritually starved and vastly unequal. McGhee marshals economic and sociological research to paint an irrefutable story of racism’s costs, but at the heart of the book are the humble stories of people yearning to be part of a better America.With startling empathy, this heartfelt message from a black woman to a multiracial America leaves us with a new vision for a future in which we finally realize that life can be more than a zero-sum game.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy by Arik Kershenbaum

What We Are Reading Today: The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy by Arik Kershenbaum
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy by Arik Kershenbaum

What We Are Reading Today: The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy by Arik Kershenbaum
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Arik Kershenbaum’s The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy is a fascinating look into what the appearances and traits of animals on our own planet could tell us about those living their lives in other parts of the universe. 

Kershenbaum, a scientist at the University of Cambridge, asserts that the “universal laws of biology” that govern life on Earth also apply to aliens. “The most important is that species evolve by natural selection, the bedrock idea of evolutionary biology proposed by Charles Darwin,” Kermit Pattison said in a review for The New York Times.

“No matter how alien biochemistry might work and no matter how planetary environments might differ, Kershenbaum argues that some version of Darwinian selection would be at work — and would have channelled alien evolution to restricted menus of possibilities,” said Pattison.

Thus, Kershenbaum “predicts that alien life will bear striking parallels to earthly life,” Pattison added.

Kershenbaum “writes with a conversational tone and some humor, as he clearly explains natural selection and why it might be applicable elsewhere in the universe,” said the review.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

