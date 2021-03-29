You are here

  Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed

Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed

Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed
Located about 1150 kilometers south east of Suez, Jeddah is one of the closest major ports to the vital waterway. (Shutterstock)
Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed

Jeddah Port steps in to help vessels stuck in Suez jam as container ship freed
  • The authority will allow ships to dock and unload their containers at the Jeddah Islamic Port
  • Containers will be exempt of storage fees for 60 days for a period of three months as of March 27
DUBAI: Jeddah Islamic Port is offering to help ships stuck in the Suez shipping jam by giving storage fee exemptions. The offer of assistance came as salvage teams on Monday set the huge container ship free.
Helped by the high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bow of the  Ever Given free on Monday. Located about 1150 kilometers south east of Suez, Jeddah is one of the closest major ports to the vital waterway.
Port operator Mawani said it would extend the services of Jeddah Islamic Port for ship transfers and container offloading.
It said it would extend the exemption of storage fees for transshipment containers – from 30 days to 60 days – for a duration of three months.
"The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to mitigating the impact on global supply chains, in addition to affirming Saudi ports' readiness to adapt to shifts in the international transport market and the associated challenges," the ports company said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.
The 400-meter long ship became lodged across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Located on a key maritime artery that connects the Far East, Europe and the Horn of Africa, Jeddah Islamic Port has a capacity of 130 million tons across 62 berths.

CAIRO: Salvage teams on Monday set free a colossal container ship that has halted global trade through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, bringing an end to a crisis that for nearly a week clogged one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries.
Helped by the peak of high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since last Tuesday.
After hauling the fully laden 220,000-ton vessel over the canal bank, the salvage team was pulling the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south end of the canal, where the ship will undergo technical inspection, canal authorities said.
Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com confirmed that the ship was moving away from the shoreline toward the center of the artery.
The obstruction has created a massive traffic jam in the vital passage, holding up $9 billion each day in global trade and straining supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.
It remained unclear when traffic through the canal would return to normal. At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, have piled up on either end of the canal, waiting to pass.
Data firm Refinitiv estimated it could take more than 10 days to clear the backlog of ships. Meanwhile, dozens of vessels have opted for the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip — a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) detour that adds some two weeks to journeys and costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs.
The freeing of the vessel came after dredgers vacuumed up sand and mud from the vessel’s bow and 10 tugboats pushed and pulled the vessel for five days, managing to partially refloat it at dawn.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia recorded an increase in its communication-related industries in 2020, a government regulator said, owing to a wider national campaign to improve connectivity across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications, information technology (IT), and postal markets were valued at SR246 billion ($65.6 billion) in 2020, according to data from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the Saudi Press Agency said.
The Kingdom’s telecommunications market reached SR70 billion in the same period, with Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CITC’s governor, describing it as the most developed in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The information technology market was valued at SR64 billion, while the postal market stood at SR6.4 billion, the governor revealed at the annual Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Indicators Forum in Riyadh.
Al-Tamimi said the Kingdom’s IT and postal sectors account for 5.5 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP.
Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in its digital infrastructure as it seeks to diversify its income sources, veering away from oil dependence.

DUBAI: The United Nations’ refugee agency on Monday reported a 12.5 percent rise in donations to its Refugee Zakat Fund last year, resulting in a 59 percent increase in the number of refugees benefiting from this assistance.

Zakat is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a religious duty of Muslims to donate money to charitable organizations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) set up the Refugee Zakat Fund in 2019 and last year it helped 2.1 million beneficiaries in 13 countries, including Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Mauritania, Niger, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

According to the UNHCR’s Annual Islamic Philanthropy Report, $48.6 million was raised in 2020, an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year.

This meant that 2.1 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) benefited from the Refugee Zakat Fund in 2020, a rise of 59 percent year-on-year. According to the report, 55 percent of the zakat donations were for Yemen, followed by Bangladesh and Lebanon.

Commenting on the impact of Islamic philanthropy on marginalized communities, Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustafa Sano, secretary-general of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, said: “With more than 50 percent of the refugees and IDPs coming from OIC countries, the Muslim community responded with generosity to UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund, in particular in the context of the consequences of the pandemic. But the needs are still high, and there is much space left to cover for the expenditures of zakat-compliant activities.”

Despite the rise in donations, the UNHCR has forecast that it would need $9.1 billion to fully address the needs of refugees and IDPs around the world in 2021.

BAGHDAD: Iraq has signed a heads of agreement with Total to build four giant energy projects in the Middle East country, including a seawater project and plants for processing natural gas, its oil ministry said on Monday.
The initial agreement was signed during a visit by Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, the ministry said in a statement.

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) collected SR5.5 billion (SR1.46 billion) in share sale proceeds last year despite the pandemic, the country’s markets chief said.

It represented a 34 percent increase on the previous year, excluding the bumper 2019 Aramco IPO, said Mohammed ElKuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
The chairman said that the market also witnessed remarkable growth in debt sales, with about SR200 billion raised during 2020, compared to SR120 billion in 2019 - representing 65 percent growth.

 

