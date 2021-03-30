You are here

  • Home
  • Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request

Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request

Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request
In February 2019, Rachel Bilson shared a throwback picture with the Oscar-winning star taken during a school trip to New York. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4epcp

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request

Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Rachel Bilson revealed that US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek asked her to delete a high school picture she posted on Instagram in 2019.   

In February 2019, Bilson shared a throwback picture with the Oscar-winning star taken during a school trip to New York. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @rachelbilson

Bilson captioned the photo: “Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy.”

During a Monday interview with actors and hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for their podcast Armchair Expert, the actress said it was a “nerdy” picture, but she posted it because “it’s funny.”

When checking her direct messages a week later, Bilson said she found a message from Malek that, according to Bilson, read: “‘I would really appreciate it if you take that down, I’m a very private person.”

“I was super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends,” Bilson said. “I’m a big fan of not taking yourself seriously, especially at that level of fame and talent, but look, he wants to be super respected – it’s his thing, so I respected it, I took it down. I was just a little bummed at how it was handled.”

Topics: Rachel Bilson Rami Malek

Egypt opens region’s first factory for archaeological replicas 

Egypt opens region’s first factory for archaeological replicas 
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt opens region’s first factory for archaeological replicas 

Egypt opens region’s first factory for archaeological replicas 
  • Factory for archaeological replicas will help introduce Egyptian history to the world, and protect the country’s cultural heritage and intellectual property rights
  • Antique pieces will feature a symbol with information in both Arabic and English, including material names, weight, and the title and location of the original antique
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A factory for archaeological replicas in Egypt’s El-Obour City, the first of its kind in the region, was inaugurated by Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani.

The facility was established in cooperation with the Egyptian Kenouz Company for Archaeological Models.

Al-Anani said that the factory will help introduce Egyptian history to the world, and protect the country’s cultural heritage and intellectual property rights.

He added that antique clones produced in the factory include special stamps from the Supreme Council of Antiquities and a certificate from the ministry certifying replica status.

Antique pieces will also feature a symbol with information in both Arabic and English, including material names, weight, and the title and location of the original antique.

The minister said that archaeological replicas are “among the most important products” marketed in the tourism sector, as consumers buy them locally and internationally as souvenirs.

He added that the production of Egyptian archaeological models has been a long-term demand of many tourists, and that the replicas will be available in hotels and tourist bazaars at special prices.

Al-Anani said that the first official sale for the pieces will open in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on April 4, following the museum’s official opening and a mummy exhibition.

Outlets will then open in all Egyptian governorates, museums and markets in the near future, he said, adding that some products will also be exported overseas and will feature in foreign exhibitions.

The inaugurated factory employs about 150 artists and craftsmen with long-term experience — many having previously worked with the Ministry of Tourism.

Hisham Shaarawi, chairman of the Kenouz Company for Archaeological Models, said that the factory was completed at the end of last year. It then began a trial period, during which it produced 6,400 different pieces, including wood, ceramic stone and metal antique replicas.

The facility, which extends about 10,000 square meters, is equipped with the latest technology and specialized machinery.

It includes manual production lines and tools for foundry metals, a line for wood and carpentry, and a line for making molds.

Molds for production lines, sculpting, printing, drawing and coloring, including colored glass and t-shirts, are also available.

There is also an exhibition hall for replicas produced in the factory.

The company has also started a production line for recycling that utilizes waste from the production of artworks and paintings, such as eggshells and tree leaves.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian archaeological models National Museum of Egyptian Civilization

Related

Special Egypt prepares to open first, and largest, antique reproductions factory in Middle East
Art & Culture
Egypt prepares to open first, and largest, antique reproductions factory in Middle East
Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse
Middle-East
Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse

Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe

Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe
Updated 53 min 15 sec ago
Lynn Tehini

Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe

Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe
  • Mari Ito’s work plunges us into her particular imagination. It makes us penetrate her dreamlike worlds, but something alerts us...
  • ‘Through my works, I want to show my world and my thoughts to the public’
Updated 53 min 15 sec ago
Lynn Tehini

DUBAI: Sense of Women, which takes place from March 28 to April 20 this year, is an unprecedented event for Dubai. The exhibition is offered by the MIA Art Collection foundation dedicated to female art, in partnership with Arab News and its international editions. A few days before the opening, Japanese artist Mari Ito, born in Tokyo and now living in Barcelona, discussed the inspiration behind the exhibition. Through her work, Ito plunges us into her particular universe, inspired by Asia and traditional Japanese works such as nihonga paintings, and by Spain through its yellowish light — a color palette present in most of her canvases.

The discovery of a city with an “intense” contrast between light and shadow

Ito draws her inspiration from her daily life in Barcelona, including the weather and buildings inspired by modernism. “I left Tokyo where I finished the first part of my studies to try to discover other cultures. Europe, having a long history with art, has been a favorite destination. And then Barcelona was chosen following a recommendation from my gallery owner — a choice that I welcome today, this city being a nest of inspiration for artists,” she said. “It was here that I felt an intense contrast between light and shadow. The more yellowish light, typical of Spain, gave me a new perception of art that I still had not taken into account,” she added.

Ito tries to represent the search for volume and proportions in her work. “Where I come from, art is flattened, in stark contrast to European art with full volume. I mix the two techniques; the traditional one in my country, called ‘nihonga painting,’ while incorporating an in-depth background inspired by these lights discovered in Spain,” she said.

Mari Ito’s work plunges us into her particular imagination, making us enter her dreamlike universes. But something alerts us: The expression of these apparent flowers. They evoke the seeds of human desire, with its blend of happiness, sorrow and anger. “The origin of human desire is invisible, but everyone feels it. Therefore, the baby can cry and make it known that he is hungry, and if he is happy, he can laugh because he wants to laugh … so my flower has a baby face, and that is why there is peace and war. Humans always have anger and joy,” Ito said. Therefore, she questions the very origins of desire “which arise unconsciously and form the character of the person.”

Sense of Women, a platform that unleashes imagination and emotion

“In the world of art, I feel very free. Because of that, I feel the possibility of unleashing my imagination and my emotions. Through my works, I want to present my world and my thoughts to the public. I want to offer it the possibility of discovering them in order to think and feel something new,” said Ito. “And this freedom, I felt it through the opportunity to exhibit in this virtual museum dedicated to art as seen by women,” she added.

Ito says: “2020 has been a very difficult year for the whole world, and we have changed our habits. We were sort of locked in, and this exhibition has shown that there are alternative ways to get out of this. We could move around thanks to virtual art, at home or elsewhere. Artists can and want to do it!”

Through her self-described positive nature, Ito offers hope in challenging times through her work. “The challenge for artists after 2020 is that we must always be aware of the dual format of our exhibitions, both virtual and real. It’s also proof that you should never give up,” she said.

Topics: Mari Ito Tokyo Barcelona Sense of Women

Related

‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai
Lifestyle
‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces shortlist for 2021 award 

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces shortlist for 2021 award 
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces shortlist for 2021 award 

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces shortlist for 2021 award 
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Prize for Arabic Fiction has announced its six shortlisted authors who are competing to receive a $50,000 award when the winner is revealed on May 25. Read on to learn more about the writers and their novels. 

Abdulatif Ould Abdullah - ‘The Eye of Hammurabi’

In the Algerian writer’s book “The Eye of Hammurabi,” he opens with the interrogation of a man in a military encampment after he fled from the angry inhabitants of Douar Sidi Majdoub. 

As the story unfolds, the main character revisits his past to explore the roots of his present dilemma and tells stories which blend imagination and reality, illusion and the truth.

Jalal Bargas - ‘Notebooks of the Bookshop Keeper’

‘Notebooks of the Bookshop Keeper’ is by Jordanian poet and novelist Jalal Bargas. Set between 1947 and 2019, this novel is based on several notebooks of stories about people facing different hardships, such as losing their homes or not knowing who their family are. 

The main character is Ibrahim, a bookshop keeper, a cultured man and voracious reader of novels. However, due to his isolation, loneliness and maltreatment by a cruel world, he suffers mental illness and descends into full schizophrenia. He attempts suicide, before meeting the woman who will change his life.  

Amira Ghenim- ‘The Calamity of the Nobility’

The Tunisian writer and academic’s book “The Calamity of the Nobility” relates an untold story from Tunisia’s contemporary history about renowned author, scholar and reformer El-Taher El-Haddad. 

Although historical references do not mention anything about his relationship with women, except for his desperate defense of them, the author adds an imaginary love affair with a woman called Lella Zubaida to her fictional retelling of his life. 

The novel gives prominence to the voices of female narrators, as custodians of memory who contradict a distorted, patriarchal version of history.    

Dunya Mikhail- ‘The Bird Tattoo'

The Iraqi author’s “The Bird Tattoo” is a painful novel about the sale of Yazidi women in Iraq by Daesh. 

It focuses on Helen and Elias, who fall in love and marry, and their experiences with the group. Alongside this tragedy, the novel sheds light on aspects of Yazidi folklore, rich in customs and legends.

Abdelmajid Sebbata - ‘File 42’

“File 42,” by Moroccan author Abdelmajid Sebbata, follows two parallel storylines. In the first, Christine Macmillan, a successful American novelist, and Rasheed Benaser, a young Moroccan researcher and doctoral student, embark on an investigation to find the unknown author of a forgotten Moroccan novel from 1989, in which Christine’s father, Steve, appears as one of the characters. 

The second plot line is narrated by Zuheir Belqasem, a rich and delinquent Moroccan teenager who assaults Al-Ghalia, an underaged maid. His mother uses her influence as a prominent lawyer to close the case and send him to Russia to pursue his university studies. However, horrors await him there which no-one had foreseen.

Habib Selmi- ‘Longing for the Woman Next Door’

The Tunisian author’s book tells the story of two neighbors who have nothing in common, apart from both being Tunisian and living in the same apartment building. 

He is in his sixties, educated and married to a Frenchwoman. She is several years younger and from a lower social stratum, and married to an eccentric man. At first, he is cautious and patronizing. But later, the rules of the game change. The novel explores a rich, turbulent and extraordinary relationship, which celebrates life in its simplest and most beautiful manifestations but is also tinged with darkness and tragedy.

Topics: International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Saudi Arabia’s Mono Gallery heads to Art Dubai for the first time

Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud’s ‘The Language of Existence.’ Supplied
Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud’s ‘The Language of Existence.’ Supplied
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawaa Talass

Saudi Arabia’s Mono Gallery heads to Art Dubai for the first time

Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud’s ‘The Language of Existence.’ Supplied
Updated 29 March 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The 2021 edition of Art Dubai, set to kick off on March 29, will welcome first-time gallery participants from Europe and the Middle East. Among the newcomers to the fair is the recently founded Mono Gallery, based in Riyadh. Founded in 2017, the Mono Gallery was established by Saudi businessman and medical engineer Momen Al-Muslimani, who sought to go beyond the monotonous lifestyle of his daily job as CEO of his company. In an atypical move, he ventured into the art world.

“I lost the excitement of challenges — of failure and success — and I started to look for something new,” he told Arab News from his office, decorated with a number of artworks created by the artists he supports.

The turning point in Al-Muslimani’s career was when he came across inspiring posts on Instagram that showed him how art can have a profound effect on people.

The Mono Gallery space. Supplied

“I thought, ‘Okay, let me discover this world,’ and I was keen to visit every art exhibition in Saudi Arabia, from Jeddah to Dammam and Alkhobar,” he said.

The lack of a gallery presence in Riyadh encouraged him to take action.

As director of his gallery, he currently represents a variety of artists who hail from the Arab world. Although the gallery’s name is phonetically similar to Al-Muslimani’s first name, he intentionally avoided naming it after himself.   

By Amani Mousa. Supplied

“I care about art and the artists,” he said. “I want to present them to the world and show that I am standing behind them. ‘Mono’ means a single, independent line. With that name, I wanted to express the idea that Mono Gallery has its own DNA or identity and is not a copy of anybody else.”

At the fair, the gallery will present an all-women’s line-up of works by four Saudi artists — Reem Al-Faisal, Lulwah Al-Homoud, Tarfah Al-Saud and Kholood Al-Bakr — and one emerging artist from Egypt, Amani Mousa. Exploring photography, geometry, and architecture, each multidisciplinary artist brings to light her own experience and interests as explored through art.

By Lulwah Al-Dhahir. Supplied

After what has been a challenging year for the arts sector due to the pandemic, Al-Muslimani believes it is more important than ever to participate this year at the fair. “I felt a responsibility toward Art Dubai,” he says. “They gave us the confidence, and they guided and helped us to present our artists and our identity. We have to pay them back by standing with them, also in hard times.”

Topics: Art Dubai 2021

Driven by Arab talent, ‘Cypher’ set to premier on Netflix 

Driven by Arab talent, ‘Cypher’ set to premier on Netflix 
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Driven by Arab talent, ‘Cypher’ set to premier on Netflix 

Driven by Arab talent, ‘Cypher’ set to premier on Netflix 
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US TV series “Cypher,” penned by Egyptian screenwriter Mohamed Sayed Bisheer and helmed by Tunisian director Majdi Smiri, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 1.

The eight-episode action series tells the story of an elite FBI code breaker who unlocks a covert hit list and quickly becomes a target himself, as he tries to prevent the shadowy killings from happening. 

Egyptian filmmaker Ahmed Hafez, whose Netflix’s thriller “Paranormal” was released in 2020, edited the first episode, titled “The Code.” 

The series is an Egyptian-American co-production between Cairo-based AROMA Studios and United Brothers, along with other international companies, including Thriller Films, AZ Film Studios and Organic Media Group. 

“Cypher” stars Australian actor Martin Dingle Wall, American actors Brian Krause, Eve Mauro, Jaclyn Hales and more. 

The drama is currently available on Roku, available only for audiences in the US and Canada. 

Topics: Cypher Netflix

Latest updates

Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade. (Supplied)
Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request
Rachel Bilson ‘bummed’ after Rami Malek’s social media request
Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus
Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus
Sweden’s health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions
Sweden’s health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.