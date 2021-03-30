Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam

You are here

Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty, during the trilateral ministerial meeting concerning Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Abdel-Aty: Egypt fully supports the Sudanese proposal to form an international quartet led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the participation of the US, EU and UN
  • Abdel-Aty said that the unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia regarding filling and operating the dam will result in huge negative repercussions
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Egyptian minister of water resources and irrigation, has stressed the need for effective and serious negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in order to maximize the chances of success.

This came during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Egypt, Hong Jin-wook, to discuss exploring and strengthening areas of cooperation between the two countries concerning water resources and irrigation.

The dam project has been a source of diplomatic tension since its construction began in Ethiopia in 2011. Ethiopia sees the hydroelectric project as crucial for its economy and a vital source of energy. But Egypt and Sudan, which are downstream, fear the $4 billion dam will greatly reduce their access to water.

Abdel-Aty said that Egypt fully supports the Sudanese proposal to form an international quartet led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the participation of the US, EU and UN to mediate between the three countries involved.

He added that the unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia regarding filling and operating the dam will result in huge negative repercussions.

The dam is one of the major challenges facing Egypt, which is currently suffering from severe water scarcity, Abdel-Aty said.

He said that Egypt supports development in all countries of the Nile basin and has participated in building many dams, indicating Cairo’s efforts to benefit all countries involved through fair and binding legal agreements.

The South Korean envoy expressed his understanding of the Egyptian point of view regarding the GERD and his  awareness of Egyptian concerns regarding the water challenges it faces.

Egypt and Sudan consider the filling of the dam without a binding legal agreement a threat to their water security.

The two sides adhere to a quadripartite mediation mechanism that includes the African Union, US, EU and UN, which Ethiopia rejected as it only adheres to the African mediation.

The filling and operation of the dam is still a matter of dispute between the three countries as no final agreement has been reached in this regard despite the multiple negotiation rounds that were sponsored by Washington at one time and the African Union at others, in addition to tripartite meetings that failed to result in a solution.

Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel

Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Diplomatic reconciliation with Israel will help break its regional isolation, please US
Updated 31 March 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey has informed Israel it is set to appoint an ambassador to Tel Aviv once Israel commits to simultaneously reciprocating the gesture, according to a media report.

Newspaper Israel Hayom, citing a senior Turkish official, made the claim on Monday. Turkey has not confirmed the report.
Analysts said that following a decade-long deterioration in bilateral ties, especially after the Mavi Marmara incident when Israeli commandos boarded a ship in a Gaza aid flotilla and Turkish activists died, both sides would need to restore trust with each other through concrete and sincere steps, rather than immediately expect the red carpet treatment.
From the Turkish side, any diplomatic reconciliation with Israel would try to break its regional isolation and also please US President Joe Biden’s administration.
However, the presence of senior Hamas officials in Turkey remains the major stumbling block in any rapprochement between the two countries.
The Hamas office in Istanbul, seen as a safe haven for the group’s senior members, is allegedly run by the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement. The group reportedly set up a secret facility in Istanbul to conduct cyberattacks on Israel.
Turkey’s hosting of a senior Hamas delegation last year was also condemned by Washington, DC.
But, since December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has toned down the rhetoric and hinted at Turkey’s willingness to restore ties with Israel. He publicly declared that Israeli and Turkish intelligence cooperation continued.
“Ankara had already signaled its wish to improve relations with Israel a few months ago, but Israel’s response to the Turkish overtures was quite muted,” Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, told Arab News. “It seems that Turkey is losing its patience and would like to advance in the direction of the return of the ambassadors in the immediate term to break some of its isolation in the diplomatic front.”

Analysts said that following a decade-long deterioration in bilateral ties, especially after the Mavi Marmara incident when Israeli commandos boarded a ship in a Gaza aid flotilla and Turkish activists died, both sides would need to restore trust with each other through concrete and sincere steps, rather than immediately expect the red carpet treatment.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is expected to begin consultations with representatives of the parties elected to the Knesset to begin the process of forming a new government, following the recent election. But there is still the possibility of a fifth election in a two-year period.
Lindenstrauss added that there was no major impediment to the return of ambassadors to Tel Aviv and Ankara because relations were not formally downgraded in 2018. It was, she said, an issue that could theoretically be advanced even with a caretaker government in Israel if a professional diplomat was chosen.
On March 20 some Istanbul-based TV channels affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood - El Sharq TV, Watan TV, Mekameleen - were ordered by Ankara to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric in their political shows otherwise penalties would be imposed.
This move to curb Muslim Brotherhood channels could be seen as another message of reconciliation with Israel if Turkey also commits to meeting Israel’s demands in this field and removes some senior Hamas leaders living in Turkey.
“With regard to the activity of Hamas, Ankara has also signaled that it is less tolerant to the movement’s military activity on its soil and hence is moving in the right direction on this issue from Israel’s perspective,” Lindenstrauss said.
During a visit to Cyprus in early March, Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that Tel Aviv was ready to cooperate with Turkey on natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, and expressed his hopes that Ankara could join the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum in the future.
But last week Turkey’s Foreign Ministry released a harsh statement about “Israel’s recent evacuation, destruction and confiscation decisions against Palestinians” violating international law. It also urged the international community to stand on the side of the Palestinian people against Israel’s expansionist policies.
“Turkey has recently launched a charm offensive to repair relations with countries in the region, including Israel and Egypt,” Dr. Selin Nasi, the London representative of the Ankara Policy Center, told Arab News. “While Israel has received Turkey’s overtures with skepticism, it nevertheless leaves the door open for negotiations.”
Nasi said that Ankara may also take measures to reassure Israel’s security concerns, such as limiting the activities of Hamas offices operating on Turkish territory or expelling senior Hamas officials, the way Turkey did prior to the normalization deal with Israel in 2016.
“Turkey and Israel have converging interests when it comes to regional security, trade relations and energy cooperation. However, Israel is not in a rush to restore relations with Turkey as it gained an advantageous position in the Middle East, at the expense of Turkey, with the post-Abraham Accord security landscape.”
Nasi also said that Turkey may have stepped up normalization efforts with Israel in the wake of press reports saying that Biden would refer to the 1915 massacre of Armenians as “genocide” on the upcoming April 24 anniversary.
“Turkey might be hoping to win back support of the Israeli lobbies in the US Congress, in this regard. Against this backdrop, Israel is likely to set Turkey’s recalibrating ties with Hamas as a condition for normalization.”
Turkey called back its ambassador in 2018 but did not downgrade the level of diplomatic representation, she explained, and sending back ambassadors was a technical matter. Now that the elections were over, Israel’s domestic political conjuncture provided a more conducive environment for Ankara’s normalization efforts.
“Still, given the bad blood between the two leaders, a change of government in Israel would make it easier for Erdogan to make the first move in restoring ties with Israel,” Nasi said.

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions
In this file photo taken on April 03, 2007 an Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

  • “The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the US does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time,” it added
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will not stop its 20 percent uranium enrichment before the US lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday, after a US media report said Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks.
The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The agreement removed economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon — an ambition Tehran denies.
“A senior Iranian official tells Press TV that Tehran will stop its 20-percent uranium enrichment only if the US lifts ALL its sanctions on Iran first,” state-run Press TV said on its website.
“The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the US does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time,” it added.
Separately, Iran’s United Nations mission tweeted: “No proposal is needed for the US to rejoin the JCPOA (nuclear agreement). It only requires a political decision by the US to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations under the accord ...”
Politico earlier reported a US proposal, the details of which it said are still being worked out, would ask Iran to halt some of its nuclear activities, such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity, in exchange for some relief from US economic sanctions.
US President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions.
Iran, after waiting more than a year, retaliated by violating some of the pact’s nuclear restrictions, including a 3.67 percent limit on the purity to which it can enrich uranium.
The odds any progress to revive the deal before Iran holds a presidential election in June have dwindled after Tehran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, officials have said.

Saudi peace initiative a real chance to end Yemen war, experts say

Saudi peace initiative a real chance to end Yemen war, experts say
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

  • ‘Its time to hire more envoys to add to the diplomatic pressure in Yemen,’ expert says
  • A discussion on the current developments and regional dynamics of Yemen’s War was organized by Chatham House
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The newly announced Saudi initiative to end the war in Yemen offers the first real prospects for peace, experts say.
Prior to this, there has been no formal peace process or enough diplomatic investment in Yemen, said Farea Al-Muslimi, chairman and co-founder of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies.
“The entire regional conflict resolution model over the past five years has not been enough in responding to what we are facing,” he said during a panel discussion on the current developments and regional dynamics of Yemen’s War, which was organized by Chatham House.
He said reconciliation among Gulf states, the new administration of US President Joe Biden, and the US special envoy to Yemen that reports directly to the White House are all driving factors behind real peace prospects.
“It is really about time to hire more envoys to add to the diplomatic pressure in Yemen,” he said.
Al-Muslimi said Europe, the UK, the Gulf and the Arab League do not have envoys for Yemen.
He said previous peace initiatives were handled by the UN, which is not able to lead a democratic transition without help.
Al-Muslimi said Saudi Arabia cannot and should not walk away from Yemen now because it is so heavily involved in rebuilding the war-torn country.

Sama’a Al-Hamdani, director of the Yemen Cultural Institute for Heritage and the Arts, said the “situation is quite prime for peace.” She added that if it was not for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, “we probably would have seen some sort of a peace initiative take place last year.”
She referred to several events over the past year, including the new sultan taking power in Oman, the US killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman taking charge of the Yemen file that enabled a “new turning page” for the region.
“There were a lot of things that were happening that could have indicated that the US and Saudi Arabia would be ready to engage in a peace process,” Al-Muslimi said.
She also referred to a column published by Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to the UK, where he discussed the Kingdom’s engagement in the peace process and rebuilding efforts that offered “a new level of seriousness that was being presented to the conflict.”
Meanwhile, Editor in Chief of Al Arabiya English Mohammed Alyahya said this is the most significant peace initiative presented since the beginning of the war.
“This is a true test of the extent to which the Houthis are subordinate to the revolutionary guards in Iran or whether the decision is one that is motivated by domestic priorities and a desire to be part of Yemen’s political fabric,” he said.
Moreover, he said: “Defending the Houthis has become totally impossible and life under Houthi rule is something that is a struggle, especially since they have been monetizing aid that comes to their areas for their war effort.
“Peace is important,” Alyahya said. “Stability is important for Yemen but it should not come at the cost of people that are living under Houthi rule.”

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
Updated 30 March 2021
AP

  • Health Ministry confirmed a record 37,303 new cases within 24 hours and reported 155 deaths on Tuesday
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, are “red” or “very high-risk” areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on weekends
Updated 30 March 2021
AP

ANKARA — Turkey is re-introducing weekend lockdowns in most provinces and will impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
Infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after authorities divided the 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a “controlled normalization” effort.
The number of infections hit a record on Tuesday, with the Health Ministry confirming 37,303 new cases in the past 24 hours. The country of nearly 84 million also reported 155 deaths on Tuesday, up from around 65 at the start of the month.
In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting late Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, were now designated as “red” or “very high-risk” areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on both Saturdays and Sundays.
Nighttime curfews that are in place across the country would continue, he said.
Only 17 provinces were in the “red” category on March 2, when schools partially resumed face-to-face education, cafes and restaurants were allowed to operate at half-capacity and weekend curfews were eased in several cities.
“The increase in the number of cases and patients as well as the increase in the number of deaths, is forcing us to review the existing measures,” Erdogan said in an address to the nation. “The number of our provinces which are in the red category, which constitutes the very high-risk category, has reached 58 — representing 80% of the population.”
“We will have to make some sacrifices during the month of Ramadan,” he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would be allowed to serve takeout food only during the holy month, which starts on April 13 in Turkey.
Mass gatherings for Ramadan meals held before sunrise and after sunset would be barred, he also announced.
The Turkish Medical Association meanwhile, blamed the increase in infections on inadequate contact-tracing, the government’s reluctance to impose measures in a timely manner out of economic concerns as well as the premature relaxing of the restrictions.
“We, as health care professionals and society, are paying for these wrong policies,” the group said on Twitter.
Erdogan has come under intense criticism for holding his ruling party’s congresses inside packed sport complexes across the country, despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases. He has been accused of double standards for disregarding the government’s own social distancing rules. In one such event, Erdogan boasted about the size of the crowds.
Critics say the political rallies have likely contributed to the surge. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters Tuesday that he saw no benefit in “keeping the issue on the agenda.”
Variants of the initial coronavirus now account for around 75% of the cases in Turkey, he said.
The minister also said Turkey has received 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and is set to receive 1.7 million more within the next 10 days.
Turkey rolled out its inoculation program in January with the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac company. More than 15 million shots have been administered so far. Around 6.7 million people have received two doses.
The total number of infections in the country since the start of the outbreak last year stands at more than 3.2 million. The COVID-19 death toll has reached more than 31,000.

Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment

Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment
Updated 30 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

  • Dr. Mohammed Ajami was widely known for helping treat poor people during Lebanon’s protests
  • Family and friends say his condition worsened when he didn’t have $39 to pay for scan
Updated 30 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A prominent figure in Lebanon’s anti-government protests nicknamed “doctor of the poor” has died after he was unable to pay a $39 hospital fee.
Dr. Mohammed Ajami became a nationwide sensation for supporting poor people at protest sites during the October 2019 demonstrations against Lebanon’s ailing government. He was often seen providing free medication and treatment to those unable to afford care in hospitals.

Ajami was injured in a car accident on Sunday and left the hospital after he was asked to pay 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($39), according to his friends and family.

The doctor and his close friend, Ali Moughnieh, had taken part in a demonstration at Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square in the afternoon. As he returned to his village, Maarakeh, in southern Lebanon the car he was traveling in suffered a burst tyre, hit a barricade and overturned.

Ajami was conscious when he was rushed to Ala’eddine Hospital in Al-Saraf near the Beirut-Tyre highway.

Moughnieh said Ajami had coughed up some blood but was “awake and conscious” when taken to the hospital. 

In an emotional video he said they waited for three hours for Ajami’s son to bring money to them.

“They (the hospital) had denied him admission without money,” Moughnieh said.

The hospital’s director Dr. Hassan Ala’eddine denied that Ajami had been refused admission for treatment.

He said Ajami arrived at the hospital at 6.30 p.m. with head trauma and abdominal pain and asked to by himself without undergoing a scan.

However, he returned within an hour with more pain and swelling in his abdomen and looking pale.

Scans showed that Ajami had bleeding in the spleen and liver along a rupture of the main arteries. He was admitted for urgent surgery, but later died in intensive care from a cardiac arrest.

Ajami’s nephew, Ahmad Suleiman, who is also a doctor, told Arab News that his uncle became irritated when the hospital asked him for money for a scan and so he left.

“Later he returned when his situation worsened,” Suleiman said.

He said the hospital should have admitted his injured uncle immediately, especially given that the car had overturned several times.

He said they would ask the health ministry to investigate.  

Ajami, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, became well-known in Lebanon through his constant presence in almost every demonstration since protests erupted in 2019.  

He often appeared in social media videos at protests, calling for the removal of corrupt politicians and demanding for the poor to have access to free medication and improved health care.

Suleiman said that despite his uncle’s own financial state, he always helped the poor.

