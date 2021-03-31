Saudi crown prince meets Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held talks on Wednesday on developments in Iraq and other regional issues.
Al-Kadhimi arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on an official visit to the Kingdom upon an invitation from King Salman.
As he disembarked from the plane, 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome the visiting premier, while Saudi planes drew the Iraqi flag in the skies above.
Both countries’ national anthems were played, and then Al-Kadhimi reviewed the honor guard. A number of Saudi officials, ministers and leaders of military sectors were present at the welcoming reception.
The crown prince welcomed the official delegation accompanying the prime minister, including Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, as well as the ministers of finance, interior, oil, agriculture and housing.
The crown prince and the prime minister then headed to the Royal Court at Al-Yamamah Palace in a motorcade.
Ahead of his arrival, Al-Kadhimi said the visit was “aimed at consolidating the distinguished relations between our two brotherly countries, and establishing prospects for fraternal cooperation between the countries of the region, in a way that serves our peoples, achieves stability, and dedicates values of building and integration, based on the common things that unite us.”
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) renewed an anti-trafficking partnership agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday, in the fight against human trafficking.
The joint partnership — dating back to 2019 — aims to facilitate training of more than 500 medical and border security staff in the assistance of victims of trafficking, in addition to improving case-management techniques for labor inspectors and medical staff.
The Victim Assistance Fund (VAF) was launched, as result of the joint effort, to provide resources for the safe rehabilitation of former victims of trafficking back into society, including a comprehensive assessment of shelters within the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia also committed to enhancing ethical recruitment through the International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) and through conducting training in Corporate Responsibility in Eliminating Slavery and Trafficking (CREST) for employers, both of which will be facilitated by IOM.
“Over the last 18 months, we have witnessed the Government of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to combatting trafficking go from strength to strength, with significant reforms in key areas laying the way for meaningful change,” Mohamed El Zarkani, chief of mission for IOM Bahrain, said. “IOM is glad, along with its sister agency the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), to maintain solid partnerships with the Kingdom in this time of growth.”
In 2017, the US State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons placed Saudi Arabia in the Tier 2 Watchlist, from their former position in Tier 3. Tier 2 countries are those whose governments do not fully comply with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but are making significant efforts to do so.
2020 was a productive year in which the Kingdom, led by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT), trained in cooperation with the IOM, 674 key anti-trafficking stakeholders, including labor inspectors, hotline operators, shelter staff, civil society organizations, recruitment offices and the National Committee for Labour Committees.
According to Dr. Awwad Alawwad, president of the HRC and the chair of the NCCHT, efforts to combat human trafficking are continuing and will be stronger than before in the renewed commitment. “Whether through assessing legislation, conducting trainings or raising awareness, the Saudi Human Rights Commission and its partners are making a difference.”
Nathalie Fustier, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Saudi Arabia, added: “Trafficking in Persons is a crime that can only be combatted through strong continued partnerships. I am pleased to see a renewal of the technical partnership between the Government of Saudi Arabia and IOM in this key area of support.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,669.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 585 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 390,007 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 5,255 remain active and 693 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 234, followed by the Eastern Province with 110, Makkah with 103, the Northern Borders Province recorded 32 and Qassim confirmed 21 cases.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (585) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (369) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (378,083) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/9puchUo4y9
The ministry also announced that 369 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 378,083.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporarily closed 11 mosques in six regions on Wednesday after 11 worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 416 within 52 days, 396 of which have been reopened after being sterilized.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 128 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.8 million.
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud has praised the Cabinet’s plan to set up an Institute of Traditional Arts at the Royal Academy of Arts.
And the minister has also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuous support for the country’s cultural sector and national heritage.
The proposed institute is among a range of quality-of-life programs being carried out under the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan and is also one of the Ministry of Culture’s initiatives aimed at developing the Kingdom’s cultural sector through education and awareness schemes.
As well as highlighting Saudi national identity, promoting traditional arts, and running specialist training, the institute will also look to raise public awareness and involvement in the preservation of cultural heritage, encourage international cultural exchange, and support creators through the provision of research grants related to traditional arts.
Educational programs include apprenticeships, academic schemes, and short courses and majors are divided into traditional visual arts studies such as textiles and fashion, raw materials, buildings, and book art in areas ranging from music and museums to heritage and antiques.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s resilient cultural sector had “flourished” and proved to be a “unifying force” during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a government report has revealed.
Despite the many challenges brought about by the global health crisis, the country’s Ministry of Culture recorded a successful year.
In a report titled, “The State of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2020: Digitalization of Culture,” the ministry highlighted areas of achievement and growth along with setbacks and related recovery programs.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in the study that although the sector had last year faced unprecedented challenges it had also generated exciting opportunities.
“The Saudi people hold a deep-seated belief in their nation’s cultural vision, and over the course of this past year, they worked diligently to transform that vision into a lived reality.
“Despite tremendous obstacles and social distancing measures, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force,” the prince added.
He pointed out that as the sector had looked inward for inspiration, it was met with “ubiquitous creative talent” and “innovative adaptability.”
The minister said: “The cultural sector stands as a testament to the vitality of the Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom is dedicated to promoting and protecting national cultural heritage, while exploring new cultural horizons. Proud of our culture, our journey together will undoubtedly continue to flourish.”
Prior to the start of the pandemic, the ministry said a shift toward the digitalization of various industries was already underway in the country, however, the virus outbreak forced the pace of digital transformation to accelerate and, in turn, amplified its importance.
In the wake of health and safety restrictions introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space. As the world adjusted to holding events online, with exhibitions and conferences hosted on specialized digital platforms and students joining classes on home computers, the ministry began to see the opportunity in speeding up the digitalization process.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Year of Arabic Calligraphy was extended into 2021 to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed.
• A platform, Al-Khattat, was created to provide opportunities to Saudis to learn new skills.
• The fashion industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter of 2020.
• The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector.
As a result, executive decisions were taken to ensure that the Kingdom’s cultural environment was protected from the worst impacts of the pandemic.
A move to extend the Year of Arabic Calligraphy into 2021 was taken in April to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed as the world focused on fighting COVID-19. The platform, Al-Khattat (the calligrapher), was created with the support of the ministry and provided thousands of Saudis in lockdown with the opportunity to pick up new creative skills or brush up on old ones via free access to an entire database of calligraphy videos.
One calligrapher, Marwan Al-Ajami, said: “Personally, Al-Khattat was the highlight of my lockdown. I learned new skills that I used to expand my portfolio, and it gave me something to look forward to when lockdown ended, which was showcasing the new skills when it was safe to hold events again.”
Inevitably, some sectors were hit harder than others, and the ministry has been working to restore them to pre-pandemic levels of success.
The Kingdom’s movie festivals were among the cultural events most disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. The sixth Saudi Film Festival was held online and streamed on YouTube, and the first Red Sea International Film Festival, slated for March of last year, ended up having to be canceled.
There were some bright spots for the Saudi film industry though, with flicks such as the Godus brothers’ “Shams Al-Ma’arif” (“The Book of Sun”) debuting in July after lockdowns were lifted and people were able to attend movie screenings again.
The fashion sector was one of last year’s biggest casualties, as preventive public health measures resulted in a 46 percent decrease in industrial production. Clothing and shoe sale revenues slumped to a low point of SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) in the second quarter of 2020.
But the ministry’s report said that the industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter.
Theater productions suffered significantly with only 68 performances being staged last year, compared to 169 by the same groups in 2019. Many actors, screenwriters, directors, and producers were forced to channel their activities toward virtual events and online workshops.
Hadeel Mufti, theater coordinator at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), held online classes in performance arts.
“This is a dream that the youth of today can work toward,” she told Arab News in July. “What’s great is that there is that push and encouragement from the Saudi Theater (and Performing Arts) Authority and the Saudi National Theater, driving us toward this new field of performing arts.”
The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector, which it said had remained primarily reliant on amateur and self-trained artists. In a bid to address the shortcoming the ministry this year issued licenses for the first two music academies in the Kingdom.
Recently, the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations also formally recognized music-related professions, which will make it easier for the country’s musicians to access training and pursue a career in the sector.
The full Saudi culture report is available to read on the ministry’s website at https://www.moc.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2021-03/Executive%20Summary%202020.pdf
