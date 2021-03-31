You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested
New York police identified the man as Brandon Elliot, and said he faces charges of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5u8mn

Updated 31 March 2021
AP

Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested
  • The arrest comes after a man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman on Monday
  • The attack was among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

NEW YORK: The suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, police said early Wednesday.
The arrest comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman on Monday. In a statement, police identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York City, and said he faces charges of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.
The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was walking to church in midtown Manhattan, a few blocks from Times Square, when police said a man kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, stomped on her face, shouted anti-Asian slurs and told her, “you don’t belong here” before casually walking away.
The woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
Police on Tuesday had blanketed the midtown Manhattan neighborhood with wanted posters and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the man seen on surveillance video brutalizing the woman. And they had asked the public for help in doing its part to disrupt further assaults.
At the same time, officials admonished bystanders for doing nothing to stop the man.
The attack Monday was among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, and happened just weeks after a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. The surge in violence has been linked in part to misplaced blame for the coronavirus and former President Donald Trump’s use of racially charged terms like “Chinese virus.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called Monday’s attack “absolutely disgusting and outrageous.” He said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that witnesses did not intervene.
“I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” de Blasio said, evoking the post-9/11 mantra of “see something, say something.”
The attack happened late Monday morning outside an apartment building two blocks from Times Square, a bustling, heavily policed section of midtown Manhattan known as the “Crossroads of the World.”
Two workers inside the building who appeared to be security guards were seen on surveillance video witnessing the attack but failing to come to the woman’s aid. One of them was seen closing the building door as the woman was on the ground. The attacker was able to casually walk away while onlookers watched, the video showed.
The building’s management company said they were suspended pending an investigation. The workers’ union said they called for help immediately.
“If you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can,” de Blasio said. “Make noise. Call out what’s happening. Go and try and help. Immediately call for help. Call 911. This is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.”
Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, said the victim “could easily have been my mother.” He too criticized the bystanders, saying their inaction was “exactly the opposite of what we need here in New York City.”
This year in New York City there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim as of Sunday, police said. There were 11 such attacks by the same time last year.
On Friday, in the same neighborhood as Monday’s attack, a 65-year-old Asian American woman was accosted by a man waving an unknown object and shouting anti-Asian insults. A 48-year-old man was arrested the next day and charged with menacing. He is not suspected in Monday’s attack.
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has asked anyone with information to contact the department’s confidential hot line or submit tips online.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced last week that the department would increase outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities, including the use of undercover officers to prevent and disrupt attacks.
The neighborhood where Monday’s attack occurred, Hell’s Kitchen, is predominantly white, with an Asian population of less than 20 percent, according to city demographic data.
Shea called Monday’s attack “disgusting,” telling TV station NY1: “I don’t know who attacks a 65-year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that.”
According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate, more than 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28. The group, which tracks incidents of discrimination, hate and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the US, said that number is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.”

Topics: US

Related

US white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crimes in deadly car attack
World
US white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crimes in deadly car attack
Special Protests in US put racial discrimination in Canada under scrutiny graphic
World
Protests in US put racial discrimination in Canada under scrutiny

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
  • Pakistan has opted for what officials call “smart lockdowns” to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat
  • Khan said he would direct the government to reinforce the mask mandates
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.
Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds of ventilators and around 80% of beds with oxygen facilities in major cities occupied.
“We have to adopt a balanced policy where the spread of the virus can be prevented and where the poor man and the country’s economy are least affected,” Khan told a national coordinating committee meeting.
Pakistan has opted for what officials call “smart lockdowns” — short-term restrictions imposed often at neighborhood level — to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat.
While federal and provincial governments have announced restrictions on gatherings, public transportation, and mask mandates, the measures have largely not been enforced.
Khan said he would direct the government to reinforce the mask mandates.
Some 800,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Pakistan so far, all of them Sinopharm donated by Beijing, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.
Sultan said half of another million doses bought from Sinopharm had arrived on Wednesday and the other half would arrive on Thursday.
Pakistan is scrambling to get more vaccine as it awaits WHO/COVAX/GAVI allocations of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which have been delayed.
The country is planning to acquire enough of a concentrated form of the Chinese CanSino Biologics vaccine next month to locally produce 3 million doses.
“We are speeding up this process and want to take it to the next stage,” Sultan said.
Pakistan has allowed the private sector to import and sell vaccine, but a legal dispute between an importer and the government over the price has delayed that mechanism.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Update Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Middle-East
Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet
Middle-East
Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ
  • Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown
  • She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead by other officers
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

JAKARTA: A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people.
Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building. She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead by other officers.
A bomb squad member approached her body, which was lying in the rain with the gun nearby, and determined there were no dangerous materials in the area before the body was removed.
There was no immediate statement from police about the incident.
On Sunday, a recently married couple with suspected militant links used pressure cooker bombs to blow themselves up outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi island.
The attackers detonated their bombs when they were confronted by guards outside the church.
They were believed to have been members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh and carried out a series of suicide bombings in Indonesia.
They included a 2016 Starbucks attack in Jakarta which killed four civilians and four militants, an attack on a bus terminal in the capital that killed three police officers, and an attack on a church in Kalimantan that killed a 2-year-old girl a year later. Several other children suffered serious burns in the Kalimantan attack.
Indonesia’s last major militant attack was in May 2018, when two families carried out suicide bombings on churches in Surabaya, killing a dozen people including two young girls whose parents involved them in one of the attacks. Police said the father was the leader of a local affiliate of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.
South Sulawesi police spokesperson E. Zulpan said Wednesday that police have arrested eight suspected militants believed to have links to Sunday’s church attack. Police earlier reported the arrest of nine other suspects and the seizure of five homemade pipe bombs and 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of chemicals for explosives.
Indonesia has been battling militants since the Jemaah Islamiyah group carried out bombings on the resort island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. Attacks aimed at foreigners have been largely replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police and anti-terrorism forces and people militants consider to be infidels.
Since the arrest in December of Jemaah Islamiyah leader Aris Sumarsono, also known as Zulkarnaen, the counterterrorism squad has arrested more than 70 suspects, including 19 in Makassar.
Jemaah Islamiyah was once considered the preeminent terror network in Southeast Asia, but has been weakened over the past decade by a sustained crackdown. In recent years, a new threat has emerged in militants who fought with Daesh in Iraq and Syria and returned to Indonesia or those inspired by the group’s attacks abroad.

Topics: Indonesia Daesh

Related

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery
World
Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery
Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing
World
Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing

Probe launched into UK school’s use of Prophet Muhammad cartoon 

Probe launched into UK school’s use of Prophet Muhammad cartoon 
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Probe launched into UK school’s use of Prophet Muhammad cartoon 

Probe launched into UK school’s use of Prophet Muhammad cartoon 
  • Independent investigation will also assess religious studies curriculum as a whole
  • School’s head teacher has apologized to local Muslim community
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A UK school at the center of a row after pupils were shown a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in class will be subject to an independent investigation.

An unnamed teacher was suspended after angry parents protested outside Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire on March 22, following allegations that an insensitive image had been used as part of a religious education class.

The school’s head teacher Gary Kibble apologized to the local Muslim community, saying the suspended teacher had also done so. 

Batley Multi Academy Trust, which is in charge of Batley Grammar School, said it is launching a probe to review the “offensive” material used in the class.

It added that the school’s religious studies curriculum as a whole will also be assessed by the independent panel, set to begin work on April 12.

The incident drew national attention after parents gathered outside the school for two days demanding the teacher’s resignation, leading to police being called and sparking a fierce debate on free speech and religious tolerance in the UK.

A group representing the parents called for “calm and space for a transparent investigation” into the incident.

Topics: Batley Grammar School Batley Multi Academy Trust West Yorkshire

Related

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 
World
Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 
UK politicians, religious leaders urge calm in Prophet Muhammad cartoon row
World
UK politicians, religious leaders urge calm in Prophet Muhammad cartoon row

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian
  • NATO documents were among the files the navy captain passed to the Russian official
  • The incident was the latest in a series of spying accusations in recent months against Russians in European countries
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

ROME: Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting.
The Italian, a captain of a frigate, and the Russian, a military official accredited at the embassy, were accused of “serious crimes tied to spying and state security” after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian police said. The suspects were not identified.
NATO documents were among the files the navy captain passed to the Russian official, Ansa news agency said, raising potential security worries for other members of the Western military alliance.
The Italian foreign ministry said it had summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Razov following the arrests. Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Russian embassy as saying it hoped the incident would not affect bilateral relations.
The incident was the latest in a series of spying accusations in recent months against Russians in European countries. Bulgaria expelled Russian officials on suspicion of spying in March, and the Netherlands did so in December.
The arrests were ordered by Rome prosecutors following a long investigation carried out by the Italian intelligence with the support of the military, the Carabinieri police force said.
The Italian official was taken into custody, while the position of the Russian was still under consideration in view of his diplomatic status, the police added.
Police did not specify where the arrests had taken place. No further comment would be made until a magistrate approves the arrest, they said.

Topics: Italy Russia

Related

Mexico scientist accused as Russian spy held without bail
World
Mexico scientist accused as Russian spy held without bail
Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible swap with Moscow
World
Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible swap with Moscow

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital
  • The reported shooting comes ahead of Bazoum’s scheduled inauguration on Friday
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

NIAMEY: Residents of Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday reported hearing gunfire overnight near the presidency, days before new president Mohamed Bazoum is due to take office.
“It was around 3.00 am, we heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons,” one resident of Niamey’s Plateau district, which includes the president’s official residence and offices, told AFP.
“The gunfire lasted about 20 minutes,” another resident said.
A third resident spoke of “intense shooting, with heavy and light weapons.”
Online newspaper actuniger.com reported that calm had returned by around 4.00 am.
In short video clips posted on social networks, only several seconds in length, sporadic bursts of gunfire could be heard in the pitch dark.
It was not yet possible to independently verify the location and timing of the videos.
No official source was immediately available to comment.
The reported shooting comes ahead of Bazoum’s scheduled inauguration on Friday.
The former interior minister and right-hand man of outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou, Bazoum’s victory in the second round of the election on February 2 was confirmed by the constitutional court this month.
The results were contested by Bazoum’s rival, former president Mahamane Ousmane, who claimed he was the real winner.
Ousmane had called for “peaceful marches” across the country, but a planned opposition protest Wednesday in the capital Niamey was banned a day earlier by authorities.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has suffered numerous coups in its history, most recently a February 2010 putsch which toppled then president Mamadou Tandja.
The Sahel country has also recently been struck by repeated extremist attacks as Islamist movements have spilled over from neighboring Mali and Nigeria.

Topics: Niger

Latest updates

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Saudi fashion sector on course to hit Vision 2030 targets, princess tells summit
Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Ministers discuss green initiatives and ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Ministers discuss green initiatives and ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Saudi security forces seize 94 kg of hashish in Jazan
Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.