You are here

  • Home
  • Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan’s deadliest rail tragedy for decades

Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan’s deadliest rail tragedy for decades

Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan’s deadliest rail tragedy for decades
Picture taken on Aug. 21, 2019 shows a staff member standing next to a train of the Danhai Light Rail in New Taipei City. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vq56v

Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan’s deadliest rail tragedy for decades

Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan’s deadliest rail tragedy for decades
  • Officials in Hualien county said rescue efforts were continuing
  • Media reported 350 passengers were on board
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

HUALIEN, Taiwan: A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers and injuring 66 in the island’s worst rail disaster in almost four decades.
Images from the scene showed carriages in the tunnel ripped apart by the impact, with others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers, although by mid-afternoon no one was still trapped.
“People just fell all over each other, on top of one another,” a woman who survived the crash told domestic television. “It was terrifying. There were whole families there.”
The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves.
Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so crowded, and were tossed about by the crash impact. Media showed pictures of survivors being led out of the tunnel.
The train, traveling from Taipei, the capital, to the southeastern city of Taitung came off the rails after apparently hitting a truck that had slid off a road from a nearby construction site.
At the site, Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters that it had been carrying about 490 people, higher than an earlier figure of 350 provided by fire authorities.
The official Central News Agency said the truck was suspected to have slid off the sloping road into the path of the train, as its handbrake had not been engaged, and added that police had taken in its driver for questioning.
The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be wreckage of the truck beside the derailed train, with an aerial image of one end of the train still on the track next to the construction site.
“Our train crashed into a truck,” one man said in a video on Taiwan television that showed pictures of the wreckage. “The truck came falling down.”
Passengers in some train carriages still in the tunnel had to be led to safety, the railway administration said.
Images showed an injured passenger carried away on a stretcher, with her head and neck in a brace, while others gathered suitcases and bags in a tilted, derailed carriage as some walked on the roof of the train to leave the tunnel.
The accident came at the beginning of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.
Taiwan’s mountainous east coast is a tourist destination. The railway that snakes down from Taipei hugs the coast and is known for its tunnels, in one of which the crash took place. The link to Taipei opened in 1979.
Taiwan’s state-owned railways are generally reliable and efficient, but have had a patchy safety record over the years.
In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in the island’s northeast. In 1981, 30 were killed in a collision in its north, while a train crash in 1991 killed 30.

Topics: Taiwan Train Crash

Related

Drought hits Taiwan drive to plug global chip shortage
Business
Drought hits Taiwan drive to plug global chip shortage
Taiwan: Ties with US strong amid threats from China
World
Taiwan: Ties with US strong amid threats from China

Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths

Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
Updated 26 min ago
Reuters

Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths

Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
  • The government coronavirus task force said that 400 people had died from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours
Updated 26 min ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,792 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 1,764 in Moscow, pushing the total infection tally in the country to 4,563,056 since the pandemic began a year ago.
The government coronavirus task force said that 400 people had died from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s death toll to 99,633.
Russia’s statistics service, which is keeping a separate tally, has reported a much higher toll, saying more than 200,000 Russians died of COVID-19 through January.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer
World
Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer
Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths
World
Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths

US State Department salutes Arab American Heritage Month in video statement

US State Department salutes Arab American Heritage Month in video statement
Updated 02 April 2021
RAY HANANIA

US State Department salutes Arab American Heritage Month in video statement

US State Department salutes Arab American Heritage Month in video statement
  • ‘The Department of State is proud to recognize April as National Arab American Heritage Month’
  • President Biden has appointed nearly a dozen Arab Americans to key White House and State Department position
Updated 02 April 2021
RAY HANANIA

The US State Department released a video from spokesman Ned Price saluting the contributions Arabs Americans have made in honor of the nation’s annual Arab American Heritage Month which began April 1.

Although only 27 of the country’s 50 states recognize the month saluting Arab American culture, Illinois has codified the annual commemoration in a law adopted in 2018 and while the governor’s and legislatures in many states approved resolutions and proclamations recognizing Arab American heritage.

Arab Americans first arrived in America during the 17th century and have served the country in the US military including during the Civil War in 1860, World Wars I and II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the recent wars in Iraq and Syria.

“The Department of State is proud to recognize April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The United States is home to more than 3.5 million Arab Americans representing a diverse array of cultures and traditions,” Price said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

“Like their fellow citizens, Americans of Arab heritage are very much a part of the fabric of this nation, and Arab Americans have contributed in every field and profession. Many of them serve here at the State Department and throughout the interagency, and their careers are as diverse as their backgrounds. We mark National Arab American Heritage Month noting these contributions are as old as America itself.”

Price’s office contacted the Arab News asking to publicize the statement, also releasing a video on Twitter marking Arab American Heritage month.

 

 

President Biden has appointed nearly a dozen Arab Americans to key White House and State Department positions. The appointments include:

- Hady Amr in the State Department on Palestinian issues. Amr is Lebanese American.

- Dana Shubat, Senior Legal Affairs Advisor at the White House, parents from Jordan.

- Reema Dodin, White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Palestinian. Dodin’s parents immigrated from Hebron, Palestine.

- Maher Bitar, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the NSC, who is Palestinian American.

- Brenda Abdelall, Senior Adviser, Office of Civil Rights DHS. Her parents are Egyptian immigrant.

- Dr. Bechara Choucair, Vaccinations Coordinator. He was born in Lebanon.

- Ike Hajinazarian, Regional Communications Director. His parents are Lebanese and Armenian.

- Kelly Razzouk was appointed as a member of the support team working with United Nation’s Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

- Ahmad Ramadan, formerly staff member with Debbie Dingell, legislative officer in Department of Labor.

- Anton G. Hajjar, a member of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) nomination to the United States Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors.

Several of the appointments were criticized by extremist groups for statements they have made in the past on social media supporting Palestinian rights, the BDS movement and criticizing Israeli policies. Many have closed their social media accounts or made them private with only a few exceptions.

Amr told the Arab News that he was not in a position yet to do interviews while requests for comments about Biden’s commitment to Arab Americans have gone unanswered.

The video was prepared and distributed by “Arab Americans In Foreign Affairs Agencies” (AAIFAA) which is an official Employee Affinity/Resource Group (EAG/ERG) at the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development.

Founded in 2014, AAIFAA’s membership includes individuals from across the foreign affairs community of the U.S. Federal Government and it maintains an interagency board with more than 400 members.

More information on AAIFAA is available at this link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aaifaa.

Topics: Arab Americans US

Related

Appointment of Palestinian to Biden leadership team sparks controversy in Israel
World
Appointment of Palestinian to Biden leadership team sparks controversy in Israel
Special ‘A time for healing’ — Arab Americans react to Biden victory
World
‘A time for healing’ — Arab Americans react to Biden victory

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests

Myanmar cuts wireless Internet service amid coup protests
  • Directive instructs ‘all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice’
  • Fiber-based landline Internet connections are still working, albeit at drastically reduced speed
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar’s wireless broadband Internet services were shut down on Friday by order of the military, a local provider said, as protesters continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta’s takeover.
A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo.
Fiber-based landline Internet connections were still working, albeit at drastically reduced speeds.
Also Friday, the New York-based Human Rights Watch issued a report saying that Myanmar’s military has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people, including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters and refused to confirm their location or allow access to lawyers or family members in violation of international law.
“The military junta’s widespread use of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances appears designed to strike fear in the hearts of anti-coup protesters,” said Brad Adams, Human Rights Watch’s Asia director. “Concerned governments should demand the release of everyone disappeared and impose targeted economic sanctions against junta leaders to finally hold this abusive military to account.”
The crisis in the Southeast Asian nation has expanded sharply in the past week, both in the number of protesters killed and with military airstrikes against the guerrilla forces of the Karen ethnic minority in their homeland along the border with Thailand.
In areas controlled by the Karen, more than a dozen civilians have been killed since Saturday and more than 20,000 have been displaced, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a relief agency operating in the area.
About 3,000 Karen fled to Thailand, but many returned under unclear circumstances. Thai authorities said they went back voluntarily, but aid groups say they are not safe and many are hiding in the jungle and in caves on the Myanmar side of the border.
The UN Human Rights Office for Southeast Asia called on countries in the region “to protect all people fleeing violence and persecution in the country” and “ensure that refugees and undocumented migrants are not forcibly returned,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.
The UN Security Council late Thursday strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters. The press statement was unanimous but weaker than a draft that would have expressed its “readiness to consider further steps,” which could include sanctions. China and Russia, both permanent Council members and both arms suppliers to Myanmar’s military, have generally opposed sanctions.
The statement came after the UN special envoy for Myanmar warned the country faces the possibility of civil war and urged significant action be taken or risk it spiraling into a failed state.
Earlier this week, an opposition group consisting of elected lawmakers who were not allowed to be sworn into office Feb. 1 put forth an interim charter to replace Myanmar’s 2008 constitution. By proposing greater autonomy for ethnic minorities, it aims to ally the armed ethnic militias active in border areas with the mass protest movement based in cities and towns.
More than a dozen ethnic minority groups have sought greater autonomy from the central government for decades, sometimes through armed struggle. Even in times of peace, relations have been strained and cease-fires fragile. Several of the major groups – including the Kachin, the Karen and the Rakhine Arakan Army – have denounced the coup and said they will defend protesters in their territories.
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

Topics: telecoms Myanmar Internet

Related

Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution
World
Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution
Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army
Media
Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
  • Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff
  • It was not clear how the fire began
Updated 02 April 2021
AP
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least three people dead, police and witnesses said.
Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.
The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees were asleep.
Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.
It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
  • Gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines mostly favors rich
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

GENEVA: The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one.

“The idea that 70 percent of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO’s
Geneva headquarters.

BACKGROUND

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries ‘some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer.’

Scores of the trade body’s member nations have backed efforts led by South Africa and India to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production at a time of insufficient supplies.

Some wealthier countries and those with strong pharmaceutical industries oppose the idea, saying it would crimp future innovation.

France’s Le Maire addressed thorny efforts to reform the WTO amid tensions over trade, including the US-China trade war during the Trump administration and a long-running dispute between the US and the European Union over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing

More nations have backed efforts to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production. (AP)

“We do not want to see a return of the commercial tensions between the United States and China, or between the United States and the European Union,” Le Maire said. “We are convinced that the WTO has a major role to play.”

He said France supported “concrete reform” to help improve dispute resolution and ease trade tensions. Le Maire advocated “clear and respected trade rules,” notably on intellectual property, state aid and reciprocity agreements between countries.

The US over successive administrations has held up appointments to the WTO’s appeals court, which helps adjudicate trade disputes across the world. The US attributed the action in part to concerns about unfair practices by China, including alleged intellectual property theft and aid to state-run or state-influenced enterprises. China has rejected such allegations.

Topics: World Trade Organization Coronaviirus COVID-19 Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Related

Latest updates

OSN looks to major investment in original content
OSN looks to major investment in original content
Strong Arab presence at Abu Dhabi proof of jiu-jitsu’s popularity in the region
Strong Arab presence at Abu Dhabi proof of jiu-jitsu’s popularity in the region
Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
Power play: India wields oil ‘weapon’ to cut dependence on Saudi
Power play: India wields oil ‘weapon’ to cut dependence on Saudi
A creative crossroads for art and luxury in the pandemic age
A creative crossroads for art and luxury in the pandemic age

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.