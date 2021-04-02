You are here

Greece to step up vaccination rate, says PM; criticizes slow EU rollout

Greece to step up vaccination rate, says PM; criticizes slow EU rollout
European Council President Charles Michel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meet via video link at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Greece to step up vaccination rate, says PM; criticizes slow EU rollout

Greece to step up vaccination rate, says PM; criticizes slow EU rollout
  • Greece, with a population of around 11 million, has administered nearly 1.7 million COVID shots so far and will complete another 1.5 million by the end of April
  • Mitsotakis backed a European Commission call to “use all the legal tools” to force manufacturers to respect their contractual obligations toward the EU in terms of vaccine supplies
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday criticized the slow pace of the EU’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but said Greece would double its inoculation rate in coming weeks and give everyone aged over 60 their first shot by the end of May.
Greece, which coped relatively well during the first wave of the pandemic last year, has tightened restrictions to combat a surge in cases over recent months, with hospitalizations having risen to around 5,000, leaving the health system struggling to cope.
Mitsotakis said bloc-wide purchasing of vaccines by the European Commission had helped smaller European Union states such as Greece.
“But at the same time it failed in getting the necessary quantities and supplying member states promptly,” he said in a speech to parliament.
With the summer tourist season fast approaching, vital for Greece’s economy, the government is counting on a beefed-up testing campaign, including home test kits which health authorities said would start to be distributed to high school students and teachers from next week.
Schools, non-essential shops and restaurants are closed, but authorities plan to allow small retail shops to reopen next week with restrictions and high schools are expected to resume in-person classes later this month.
Greece, with a population of around 11 million, has administered nearly 1.7 million COVID shots so far and will complete another 1.5 million by the end of April. Everyone over 60 should have had at least one shot by the end of May, Mitsotakis said.
He also backed a European Commission call to “use all the legal tools,” including banning exports, to force manufacturers to respect their contractual obligations toward the EU in terms of vaccines supplies.
The Commission has been engaged in a heated row with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which has delivered only a fraction of the vaccines ordered on time.

Topics: Greece European Union (EU) Kyriakos Mitsotakis Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Sri Lankan migrant workers arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. (Supplied)
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East

Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
  • Most of the stranded workers will be returning from Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is to bring back some 30,000 migrant workers stranded in the Middle East and unable to return due to high quarantine fees at home, a foreign employment ministry official said on Friday.
The decision comes after recent reports highlighted the plight of Sri Lankan workers who lost their jobs to pandemic shutdowns, and were left unable to go home as they could not afford mandatory isolation on arrival under their country’s coronavirus rules.
According to Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) — an agency under the State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotions, which is preparing the repatriation process — some of those migrant workers who had returned earlier had to pay $2,000, most of which went on quarantine accommodation.
“We are planning to repatriate 30,000 stranded Lankan migrant workers from the Middle East under the new scheme, which would waive the hotel charges during their mandatory quarantine period,” SLBFE spokesman Ravindra Randeniya told Arab News.
He added that the returning migrant workers will no longer be charged for accommodation during their quarantine and the agency is planning to complete the repatriation process within the next three months.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Sri Lankan foreign employment officials expect the repatriation process to be completed by June.

• About 70,000 Sri Lankan workers have been repatriated from the Middle East since the beginning of the pandemic

“This is being done due to the intervention of the prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had received several complaints from migrant workers who could not pay for this mandatory quarantine,” Randeniya said.
Last week, the government also revised quarantine regulations, shortening the isolation period for migrant workers from 14 days to seven.
Randeniya said that the government had chosen 14 three-star hotels to accommodate the returnees who would be coming in batches of 800.
Those who can use the government service must have traveled to the Middle East legally and be registered with the SLBFE, he added.
Most of the stranded workers will be returning from Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.  
Some 110,000 Sri Lankan nationals have been repatriated from different parts of the world since the beginning of the pandemic, according to SLBFE data. Around 70,000 of them returned from the Middle East.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Two soldiers killed in central Mali terror attack

Two soldiers killed in central Mali terror attack
A soldier of UNPOL United Nations Police manages the trafic in the roads of Tombouctou on March 31, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

Two soldiers killed in central Mali terror attack

Two soldiers killed in central Mali terror attack
  • France intervened to crush the rebellion, but the jihadists scattered and regrouped, taking their campaign into central Mali in 2015 and then into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

BAMAKO: Two soldiers died in an attack blamed on terrorists in central Mali on Friday, several sources said, with UN peacekeepers fighting off gunmen in a separate incident toward the Algeria border.
A Mali army officer said a “terrorist attack” against a military post in Diafarabe, a town 350 km northeast of the capital Bamako, “left two of our ranks dead and six wounded.”
“We are in control of the situation,” the officer said, adding that five “terrorists” had been killed in the fighting.
A witness who gave his name as Youssouf Aya said he saw armed men on motorbikes heading toward the military post and then he heard gunshots.
He saw the bodies of two soldiers and said several others were wounded, before seeing the assailants leave the post.
An official in the nearby town of Mopti confirmed the attack, which took place at around 0600 GMT.
Mali has been battling an insurgency for almost a decade, fighters first emerging during a 2012 rebellion by ethnic Tuareg separatists in the north.
France intervened to crush the rebellion, but the jihadists scattered and regrouped, taking their campaign into central Mali in 2015 and then into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

FASTFACT

A witness said he saw armed men on motorbikes heading toward the military post and then he heard gunshots.

Illustrating the huge challenges Mali still faces, officials also reported an attack on a post manned by Chadian peacekeepers in Aguelhok, hundreds of kilometers further northeast of Diafarabe.
“In the camp, there were at least two vehicles hit or burnt, but the attack was repelled,” said an official in the town, 200 kilometers from the Algerian border.
“We saw the Chadian soldiers go out to pursue the jihadists.”
An international military source confirmed the attack on the peacekeepers, telling AFP: “The terrorists have been chased down, the situation is under control.”

Topics: mali

G7 urges Eritrea military to quit Tigray

G7 urges Eritrea military to quit Tigray
People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in the village of Dengolat, north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

G7 urges Eritrea military to quit Tigray

G7 urges Eritrea military to quit Tigray
  • International Crisis Group warns of a prolonged stalemate
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The G7 group of leading nations on Friday called for the “swift” withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia’s conflict-hit northern Tigray region, as the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned of a prolonged stalemate.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced last week that Eritrean forces would leave the region, just three days after finally acknowledging their presence amid mounting reports of massacres and widespread sexual violence.
“We welcome the recent announcement from (Ethiopian) Prime Minister Abiy that Eritrean forces will withdraw from Tigray,” the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement released in Berlin.
“This process must be swift, unconditional and verifiable.”
Abiy, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November to detain and disarm leaders of the once-dominant regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
He said the move came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps.
Abiy declared victory within weeks, but combat has continued recently in central and southern Tigray, conflict-prevention group ICG said on Friday in a briefing published nearly five months after the first shots were fired.
Addis Ababa and Asmara long denied Eritreans were active in Tigray at all, contradicting testimony from residents, rights groups, aid workers, diplomats and even some Ethiopian civilian and military officials.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have accused Eritrean troops of massacring hundreds of people in the Tigrayan town of Axum in November.
AFP has separately documented a massacre allegedly carried out by Eritrean troops in the town of Dengolat, also in November.
Tigray’s interim leader, Mulu Nega, told AFP this week that withdrawal was “a process” and would not happen immediately.

BACKGROUND

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November to detain and disarm leaders of the once-dominant regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Residents of several Tigrayan cities and towns told AFP this week that Eritreans appeared to have actually ramped up their presence in some areas.
At least four truckloads of Eritrean soldiers have arrived in the town of Edaga Hamus since last weekend, said one resident who asked not to be named for safety reasons.
“Since the Eritrean soldiers have arrived back in Edaga Hamus I have been unable to leave my house for fear that they would kill me if they find me on the street,” the resident said.
“However, I may soon need to go out of my house in search of food items for me, my wife and my two kids or else all of us will starve to death.”
More Eritrean troops have also recently arrived in the town of Senkata, though it was unclear if they would stay, said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity as well.
“There is anxiety that the Eritrean soldiers are preparing a large-scale confrontation,” the resident said.
Asked about the status of Eritrea’s withdrawal, Eritrean information minister Yemane Gebremeskel told AFP via email this week that Abiy’s statements were “unequivocal and unambiguous.”
In its briefing Friday, ICG warned that fighting risked dragging on for months and even years, with both sides eyeing a military “knockout blow” that appears unrealistic.
The number of fighters loyal to the TPLF is likely swelling because of rising fury over atrocities, it said.
Most TPLF leaders remain on the run and ICG noted that none were reported captured or killed in February or March.
Pro-TPLF fighters have regrouped under the Tigray Defense Forces, an armed movement “led by the removed Tigrayan leaders and commanded by former high-ranking” military officers, ICG said.
The resistance is “entrenched” and enjoys popular support from Tigrayans angry over mass killings and rapes, including those committed by soldiers from Eritrea, the TPLF’s bitter enemy, ICG said.
Mulu, who was appointed by Abiy, has previously acknowledged that the Tigrayan population has “mixed feelings” about his administration’s presence in the region.
He and other officials, though, have said assumptions that the TPLF enjoys widespread popular support are misguided and have downplayed its potential to mount an effective insurgency.
Access restrictions for humanitarian workers, researchers and journalists have made it difficult to determine a death toll for the fighting so far.
But myriad reports have emerged of massacres, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence.
Abiy’s government has said it is committed to investigating such crimes.
On Thursday, researchers at Ghent University in Belgium published a paper saying they had identified 1,942 civilian casualties, only three percent of whom died in shelling and air strikes.
They also included a list of 151 “massacres” in which at least five unarmed civilians were killed.
The researchers’ findings could not be independently verified.
ICG said in its briefing that peace talks seem unlikely in the immediate term, but called on the US, the EU and the African Union to push for a cessation of hostilities and expanded humanitarian access.

Topics: Tigray G7

US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken

US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken

US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken
  • Both the sanctions and visa bans against Bensouda and her staff were being lifted
  • She is leaving her job in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan
Updated 02 April 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration’s more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials.
Biden in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The United States is not one of the about 120 member countries of the court.
“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed” through diplomacy “rather than through the imposition of sanctions,” Biden wrote, in lifting the measures.
The removal of the sanctions was the latest signal that the Biden administration is intent on returning to the multilateral fold. The Trump administration had unapologetically removed the United States from numerous international institutions and agreements and harshly criticized others, including the ICC, deeming them flawed and working against American interests.
Since Biden took office, his administration has rejoined the World Health Organization, re-engaged with the UN Human Rights Council, returned to the Paris climate accord and on Friday started talks aimed at returning to the Iran nuclear deal. Trump had pulled out of all five.
The court was created to hold accountable perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in cases where adequate judicial systems were not available. The US has not joined the ICC, which began operations in 2002 after enough countries ratified the treaty that created it, because of concerns the court might be used for politically motivated prosecutions of American troops and officials.
The US sanctions had targeted ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the court’s head of jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko, for pressing ahead with investigations into the United States and its allies, notably Israel, for alleged war crimes. Two sets of sanctions were imposed, the first being a travel ban on Bensouda in March 2019, and then 18 months later a freeze on any assets she and Mochochoko may have in the United States or US jurisdictions. The second round also made giving the pair “material support” a potentially sanctionable offense.
Both sets of sanctions had been roundly denounced by the ICC itself as well as a number of court members and human rights groups. When former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed the financial penalties in September 2020, he attacked the court as “a thoroughly broken and corrupt institution” and said “we will not tolerate its illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction.”
US presidents since Bill Clinton have expressed deep reservations about the court, although some, including President Barack Obama, agreed to limited cooperation with it.
The Trump administration, however, was openly hostile to the tribunal and lashed out at Bensouda and others for pursuing prosecutions of Americans for actions in Afghanistan and Israelis for actions against the Palestinians. Israel is not a member of the ICC and, along with the US, rejects Palestinian membership because it is not a state.
Biden said the United States sees accountability for atrocities as a national security interest, and pointed to US support for other, often temporary, tribunals globally.

Topics: United States Anthony Blinken International Criminal Court (ICC) Donald Trump US sanctions Fatou Bensouda

Car rams US Capitol barricade, killing 1 officer, injuring another; suspect shot dead

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (AFP)
A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Car rams US Capitol barricade, killing 1 officer, injuring another; suspect shot dead

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (AFP)
  • Capitol Police said someone “rammed vehicle into two USCP officers”
  • The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them “succumbed to his injuries,” Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

Pittman did not identify the slain officer or suspect. Authorities said that there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday's crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was among a badly outnumbered force trying to fight off insurrectionists who supported former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the election. Authorities installed a tall perimeter fence around the Capitol and for months restricted traffic along the roads closest to the building, but they have begun pulling back some of the emergency measures in recent weeks.

There was no immediate connection apparent between Jan. 6 and Friday's crash. Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on police radar. But the incident underscores that the building and campus remain potential targets for violence. It occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

The officials initially said the suspect was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings. Video showed National Guard troops mobilizing near the area of the crash.

Video posted online showed a dark colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K-9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.

President Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.

Topics: US capitol US

