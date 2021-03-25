You are here

Greece celebrates 200 years of independence in pared-back ceremony

Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
  Nation commemorating March 25 national day with military parade as Prince Charles, Russian PM attend scaled-back event due to COVID
  US President Biden says relations with Greece closer than ever
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece celebrated 200 years since the start of its struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire on Thursday with a ceremony to mark a new beginning after years of financial crisis that had to be pared back due to coronavirus restrictions.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne whose father Prince Philip was born in Corfu as part of the Greek royal family, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the annual independence day parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron pulled out because of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of France.

Soon after taking power in 2019, the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the celebrations as a symbol that Greece was back after a decade-long financial crisis that left half of young Greeks unemployed and sent some 500,000 people abroad in search of work.

“The challenge for our generation, 200 years after the ‘Revolution of National Rebirth,’ is to make it a ‘Revolution of National Reinvigoration’,” Mitsotakis said in televised remarks.

After almost 400 years under Ottoman Turkish rule, Greek revolutionaries launched an uprising in 1821, and with help from foreign sympathizers from countries including Britain, France and Russia, won their independence in 1832.

Saluting the resilience of the Greek people during the “desperately difficult years” of the economic crisis, Prince Charles said the world needed to rebuild after COVID-19, which has plunged Greece back into deep recession.

He added: “perhaps we can take some inspiration from the courage, determination and the ambition of 1821.”

Thursday’s ceremonies, at a time of renewed tension with Turkey, included a flypast by Greek, US and French fighter jets as well as a military parade including cavalry units and “Evzones” — presidential guards in their ceremonial kilts.

A relic of the Aghia Lavra banner, associated with the start of the Greek revolution, featured for the first time in the annual parade.

Following a dawn ceremony at the Acropolis, the center of Athens was heavily guarded and a carpet of blue and white flowers forming a Greek flag was spread out over Syntagma square, scene of riots during the crisis.

In a televised message, US President Joe Biden said the relationship between Greece and the United States would be closer than ever.

“It’s our shared commitment to liberty, human rights and the rule of law that empowers us to write our own futures whether 200 years ago or today,” he said.

Germany’s Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production

Germany’s Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production
Updated 23 min 26 sec ago

Germany’s Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production

Germany’s Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production
Updated 23 min 26 sec ago

BERLIN: The European Union’s problems with getting deliveries of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for the bloc to redouble its efforts to produce its own doses, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.
Speaking to Parliament ahead of an EU summit, Merkel acknowledged that the vaccination rollout in Germany has not gone as quickly as hoped.
She said it was more about how many had been delivered hence rejecting criticism that not enough shots had been ordered.
“We can see clearly that British facilities are producing for Great Britain. The United States isn’t exporting, and therefore we are dependent upon what can be produced in Europe,” Merkel said.
At the summit, Germany’s Chancellor said European leaders planned to talk about how the bloc can ensure a steadier vaccine supply for the future.
She has previously urged the EU to be “very careful” with vaccine export bans. She said she supports efforts by the bloc’s executive Commission to ensure that vaccine contracts are fulfilled, citing the supply problems the EU has had with the AstraZeneca shot.
She told Parliament that in addition to ensuring its own supply, the EU must work with other vaccine-producing countries to ensure there’s enough vaccines available for everyone around the world who needs it.
“If we do not succeed with that, we will be confronted again and again with mutations, which raise the possible risk that the vaccines are no longer effective,” she said.
Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country’s disease control center reported 22,657 new confirmed daily cases Thursday, up from 17,504 new daily cases a week ago.
“We are in the third wave, and again seeing exponential growth,” Merkel cautioned.
Merkel and state governors earlier this week agreed on a new framework to try and slow the spread of the virus, though she backed down from a planned 5-day shutdown over Easter.
Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed. A plan drawn up earlier this month to allow limited reopenings — of shops, for example — features an “emergency brake” under which regions are supposed to re-impose restrictions when the number of weekly infections exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents on three consecutive days.
Germany is currently recording 113.3 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents nationwide, with wide regional variations.
Merkel urged Germans to get vaccinated as soon as they can and to use the coronavirus tests being provided as a “bridge” to help slow the spread of the virus until enough people have been vaccinated.
“The more that we test, the less we must restrict,” she said.
She said with the vaccines and the increased tests, a “light at the end of the tunnel is visible” and urged Germans to be as positive as possible.

Bangladesh police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at anti-Modi protesters

Bangladesh police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at anti-Modi protesters
Updated 25 March 2021
AFP

Bangladesh police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at anti-Modi protesters

Bangladesh police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at anti-Modi protesters
  • The protesters accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002
  • Modi’s tour will cap Dhaka’s celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of its independence from Pakistan
Updated 25 March 2021
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh police Thursday fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of mainly student demonstrators who were protesting against an upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police said the protest got out of hand as demonstrators marched in the capital Dhaka, with many throwing rocks and stones at officers, injuring at least four.
“We fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. There were 200 protesters. We have also arrested 33 people for violence,” police official Syed Nurul Islam told AFP.
A spokesperson for the march said 2,000 mainly student protesters joined the demonstration.
The protesters accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which left about 1,000 people dead. Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time of the deadly religious riot.
“Some 40 protesters were injured, including 18 hospitalized with injuries from police beatings and rubber bullets,” Bin Yamin Molla, a senior official of the Student Rights Council, which organized the protest, told AFP.
At a separate smaller protest elsewhere in Dhaka, hard-line protesters slaughtered a cow — sacred to most Hindus — on the street.
Modi’s two-day tour to the Muslim-majority nation, starting on Friday, will cap Dhaka’s 10-day celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of its independence from Pakistan.
The celebrations also mark the birth centenary of the nation’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives have already attended the festivities, which started on March 17.
During his visit, Modi will tour two temples in southern rural districts, including the birthplace of a top Hindu reformer who has tens of millions of followers in the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Updated 25 March 2021

Updated 25 March 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi thanked the military leaders of Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries for joining a Pakistan Day parade on Thursday despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, saying their presence at the event was proof that they always stood by Pakistan.

The Pakistan Day military parade is observed each year on March 23, but was postponed by two days this year due to bad weather. The event is at the center of celebrations to commemorate a 1940 resolution that called for the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

The commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair; commander of National Guard of Bahrain. Gen. Sheikh Mohammed bin lsa Al-Khalifa; Sri Lankan Army commander Gen. L.H.S.C. Silva; and UK Strategic Command commander Sir Patrick Sanders were among military leaders at the parade and air show.

Paratroopers from Bahrain, Palestine, Iraq and Turkey took part in the show.

“Grateful to the military forces of friendly countries, pilots and other participants whose presence here proves that they always remained and are with us in strengthening, development and prosperity of Pakistan,” Alvi said during his address at the parade in Islamabad.

“We have very strong friendly, religious, cultural and historic relations with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other Gulf states, and we want to further enhance them.”

Alvi added: “There is a need to forget internal differences and strengthen inter-Muslim unity and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) in order to counter the growing wave of Islamophobia in the world today.”

The Pakistani prime minister’s special adviser on religious harmony and the Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, said Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries “have strengthened and at the moment they are at their best,” adding that the participation of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in the parade showed that the relationship was “multidimensional.”

He said: “Our ties with Arab world have strengthened not only religiously but also socially, economically, diplomatically and defensively.”

Pakistan Day celebrations this year were also dampened by a growing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan army said its parade had been postponed due to “inclement weather and rain” and now will be held on Thursday instead of Tuesday.

Middle-aged white women worst hit by long COVID-19: Study

Middle-aged white women worst hit by long COVID-19: Study
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Middle-aged white women worst hit by long COVID-19: Study

Middle-aged white women worst hit by long COVID-19: Study
  • ‘Much of the wide variety of persistent problems was not explained by the severity of the acute illness’
  • Difference in immune systems between men, women could explain disparity
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Long COVID-19 symptoms after hospital treatment are most prevalent among middle-aged white women, according to two new studies by researchers in the UK.

Five months after leaving hospital, 70 percent of patients continued to experience a range of symptoms including fatigue, muscle aches, breathlessness and “brain fog,” according to researchers at the National Institute for Health Research and the Leicester Biomedical Research Centre. Of those, the most likely not to return to full health were white women aged 40-60.

The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, also found that long COVID-19 symptoms had serious implications for patients’ quality of life post-recovery.

Around 20 percent of the 1,000 or so participants suffered from symptoms that reached the threshold for being considered a new disability, and around one in three either stopped working completely or had to change their job because of long COVID-19. 

Researchers said there was no clear link between how ill someone was and how likely they were to suffer from long COVID-19.

How women’s bodies fight off illnesses could explain their poorer recovery from COVID-19, researchers said, as might the fact that men, the old and ethnic minorities are more likely to die from infection.

Rachael Evans, an associate professor at the University of Leicester and a respiratory consultant at the city’s hospitals, said: “Much of the wide variety of persistent problems was not explained by the severity of the acute illness — the latter largely driven by acute lung injury — indicating other, possibly more systemic underlying mechanisms.” 

A smaller study undertaken around the same time by researchers at the University of Glasgow found that women under 50 were five times less likely to say they felt fully recovered from COVID-19 up to seven months later.

“Our research shows that survivors of COVID-19-19 experienced long-term symptoms, including a new disability, increased breathlessness and a reduced quality of life,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Janet Scott from the University of Glasgow — MRC Centre for Virus Research.

“These findings were present even in young, previously healthy adults under 50, and were most common in younger females.”

This could have “profound implications for pandemic policy decision, as well as vaccination strategy,” she said.

Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war

Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war
Updated 25 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war

Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war
  • Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to bring peace to Yemen
Updated 25 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has welcomed a Saudi initiative to end the Yemen war, saying it is ready to assist the Kingdom in achieving lasting peace, security and stability.

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan calls for a nationwide ceasefire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port, both of which are controlled by Houthi militia.

The initiative was immediately supported by Yemen’s government, which blamed the militia for the failure of previous initiatives. The plan was also welcomed by the UN, US, EU, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and most Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Malaysia.

“Malaysia commends the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its latest initiative to end the conflict and restart the political process in Yemen. The initiative is a significant step forward for Yemen,” the Malaysian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation also offered support for the Saudi peace efforts.

“We stand ready to work closely with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the international community toward this goal for lasting peace, security and stability in Yemen,” the Malaysian ministry said.

Geostrategy expert Prof. Azmi Hassan of the Technology University of Malaysia told Arab News on Thursday it was natural for Malaysia to support the initiative, given its cordial ties with Riyadh, not only in defense but also the economy and people-to-people relations.

“When Riyadh proposed the initiative to end the war in Yemen, it is natural for Malaysia to support the initiative and support Riyadh in this case,” he said.

“Malaysia, as always, will support any initiative that provides peace in a conflict region, an initiative backed by UN.”

The Yemen conflict began when Houthi militia, backed by Iran, ousted the government from power in the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Since a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states launched a military operation to restore the internationally recognized government in 2015, the Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at the Kingdom’s energy and security and civilian infrastructure. The attacks have been widely condemned.

