US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Pool via AP)
AP

  • Both the sanctions and visa bans against Bensouda and her staff were being lifted
  • She is leaving her job in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration’s more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials.
Biden in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The United States is not one of the about 120 member countries of the court.
“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed” through diplomacy “rather than through the imposition of sanctions,” Biden wrote, in lifting the measures.
The removal of the sanctions was the latest signal that the Biden administration is intent on returning to the multilateral fold. The Trump administration had unapologetically removed the United States from numerous international institutions and agreements and harshly criticized others, including the ICC, deeming them flawed and working against American interests.
Since Biden took office, his administration has rejoined the World Health Organization, re-engaged with the UN Human Rights Council, returned to the Paris climate accord and on Friday started talks aimed at returning to the Iran nuclear deal. Trump had pulled out of all five.
The court was created to hold accountable perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in cases where adequate judicial systems were not available. The US has not joined the ICC, which began operations in 2002 after enough countries ratified the treaty that created it, because of concerns the court might be used for politically motivated prosecutions of American troops and officials.
The US sanctions had targeted ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the court’s head of jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko, for pressing ahead with investigations into the United States and its allies, notably Israel, for alleged war crimes. Two sets of sanctions were imposed, the first being a travel ban on Bensouda in March 2019, and then 18 months later a freeze on any assets she and Mochochoko may have in the United States or US jurisdictions. The second round also made giving the pair “material support” a potentially sanctionable offense.
Both sets of sanctions had been roundly denounced by the ICC itself as well as a number of court members and human rights groups. When former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed the financial penalties in September 2020, he attacked the court as “a thoroughly broken and corrupt institution” and said “we will not tolerate its illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction.”
US presidents since Bill Clinton have expressed deep reservations about the court, although some, including President Barack Obama, agreed to limited cooperation with it.
The Trump administration, however, was openly hostile to the tribunal and lashed out at Bensouda and others for pursuing prosecutions of Americans for actions in Afghanistan and Israelis for actions against the Palestinians. Israel is not a member of the ICC and, along with the US, rejects Palestinian membership because it is not a state.
Biden said the United States sees accountability for atrocities as a national security interest, and pointed to US support for other, often temporary, tribunals globally.

Car rams US Capitol barricade, killing 1 officer, injuring another; suspect shot dead

Reuters

Car rams US Capitol barricade, killing 1 officer, injuring another; suspect shot dead

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (AFP)
  • Capitol Police said someone “rammed vehicle into two USCP officers”
  • The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect died at a hospital, officials said. Both officers were hospitalized, and one of them “succumbed to his injuries,” Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

Pittman did not identify the slain officer or suspect. Authorities said that there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday's crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was among a badly outnumbered force trying to fight off insurrectionists who supported former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the election. Authorities installed a tall perimeter fence around the Capitol and for months restricted traffic along the roads closest to the building, but they have begun pulling back some of the emergency measures in recent weeks.

There was no immediate connection apparent between Jan. 6 and Friday's crash. Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on police radar. But the incident underscores that the building and campus remain potential targets for violence. It occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

The officials initially said the suspect was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The US Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings. Video showed National Guard troops mobilizing near the area of the crash.

Video posted online showed a dark colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K-9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.

President Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.

Greece to step up vaccination rate, says PM; criticizes slow EU rollout

Reuters

Greece to step up vaccination rate, says PM; criticizes slow EU rollout

  • Greece, with a population of around 11 million, has administered nearly 1.7 million COVID shots so far and will complete another 1.5 million by the end of April
  • Mitsotakis backed a European Commission call to “use all the legal tools” to force manufacturers to respect their contractual obligations toward the EU in terms of vaccine supplies
Reuters

ATHENS: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday criticized the slow pace of the EU’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but said Greece would double its inoculation rate in coming weeks and give everyone aged over 60 their first shot by the end of May.
Greece, which coped relatively well during the first wave of the pandemic last year, has tightened restrictions to combat a surge in cases over recent months, with hospitalizations having risen to around 5,000, leaving the health system struggling to cope.
Mitsotakis said bloc-wide purchasing of vaccines by the European Commission had helped smaller European Union states such as Greece.
“But at the same time it failed in getting the necessary quantities and supplying member states promptly,” he said in a speech to parliament.
With the summer tourist season fast approaching, vital for Greece’s economy, the government is counting on a beefed-up testing campaign, including home test kits which health authorities said would start to be distributed to high school students and teachers from next week.
Schools, non-essential shops and restaurants are closed, but authorities plan to allow small retail shops to reopen next week with restrictions and high schools are expected to resume in-person classes later this month.
Greece, with a population of around 11 million, has administered nearly 1.7 million COVID shots so far and will complete another 1.5 million by the end of April. Everyone over 60 should have had at least one shot by the end of May, Mitsotakis said.
He also backed a European Commission call to “use all the legal tools,” including banning exports, to force manufacturers to respect their contractual obligations toward the EU in terms of vaccines supplies.
The Commission has been engaged in a heated row with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which has delivered only a fraction of the vaccines ordered on time.

Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

Reuters

Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

  • Radio Mozambique reported that the area around the Total project was being patrolled day and night to repel any threat from extremists
  • Aid groups believe the extremist attack on Palma displaced tens of thousands of people, many of whom fled to safety in dense forest areas nearby or by boat
Reuters

MAPUTO: A natural gas project being developed by French energy major Total in northern Mozambique is beyond the reach of militants, a Mozambique army spokesman was quoted as saying in a radio report, in the wake of a deadly insurgent attack nearby.
Authorities have confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Daesh-linked insurgents that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth billions of dollars meant to transform Mozambique’s economy.
The situation around Palma is still highly volatile, with insurgents staging attacks on two security posts south of the town on Thursday, a source involved in providing support for humanitarian organizations on the ground told Reuters.
“It is protected... At no time was its integrity at stake,” Radio Mozambique quoted army spokesman Chongo Vidigal as saying about Total’s project on the Afungi Peninsula near Palma.
Radio Mozambique added in its report published late on Thursday that the area around the Total project was being patrolled day and night to repel any threat.
Total, which last week called off a planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, told Reuters it had no immediate comment. Mozambique’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
Aid groups believe the attack displaced tens of thousands of people, many of whom fled to safety in dense forest areas nearby or by boat.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the accounts from Palma. Most means of communication were cut off after the attack began on March 24.
Insurgents have been increasingly active in the surrounding province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, although it is unclear whether they have a unified aim or what specifically they are fighting for.
At least 9,150 people have arrived in other districts of Cabo Delgado since the attack began, with thousands more believed displaced within the Palma district, the United Nations said on Friday.
“The new wave of displacement has uprooted many people who had fled their places of origin due to the conflict in other parts of Cabo Delgado and had been seeking shelter in Palma,” it said, adding the majority of those displaced were being accommodated by host families.
Total’s project is among ones worth a combined $60 billion that would reshape the economy of the southern African country. Mozambique’s gross domestic product was around $15 billion in 2019, according to World Bank data.

Italian-Muslim leader extends Easter greetings

Francesco Bongarrà

Italian-Muslim leader extends Easter greetings

  • President of Union of Islamic Communities of Italy met with archbishop of Bologna
  • Yassine Lafram: Lent, Ramadan ‘unite us in invocation, reflection, love of the one God’
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The president of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy (UCOII) has expressed his “warmest wishes” to the country’s Catholics “for a serene and peaceful Easter.”

Yassine Lafram, who on Friday visited the Archbishop of Bologna Matteo Zuppi, told the most prominent figure of the Catholic Church in northern Italy that Christians and Muslims in the country “live with a common spirit” in undertaking a “path of asceticism to ask for the salvation of humanity from all the evils that are afflicting it.”

During the meeting, Lafram recalled the high toll paid by both Christians and Muslims during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuppi stressed the “great and fruitful relationship” between the Catholic Church and Islamic communities in Italy.

He recalled examples of solidarity between both communities nationwide during the pandemic, “so that nobody is left behind in such a hard time, which will hopefully end soon.” 

Lafram said Christian Lent and the holy Muslim month of Ramadan “unite us in the invocation, reflection and love of the one God.”

He added: “Those festivities fall once again this year during difficult days experienced by humanity worldwide. They show us that the only way to salvation is the return to God, to His infinite love for us all.”

UK drafting quarantine-free travel plan for summer

Arab News

UK drafting quarantine-free travel plan for summer

  • Countries that share high vaccination rates with the UK will likely be top destinations for travelers come summer
  • Vaccination rates will play a key role in the designation of countries
Arab News

LONDON: UK citizens could travel abroad this summer to destinations such as Bahrain using a “traffic-light system,” government sources have suggested.
Countries that share high vaccination rates with the UK — including Bahrain, Israel, Malta and the US — will likely be top destinations for travelers come summer.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal the strategy on Monday. The system will likely include three tiers, with travelers from “green” destinations becoming exempt from quarantine, while those visiting “amber” or “red” countries will face stricter conditions.
Vaccination rates will play a key role in the designation of countries, but only a small number of destinations are expected to be listed as “green.”

