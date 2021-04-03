K-Pop stars, Emirati opera singer to perform at virtual concert

DUBAI: If you’ve dreamt of seeing some of your favorite K-Pop artists perform live, then you will be thrilled to know that a virtual concert featuring a lineup of Korean pop stars is kicking off digitally on April 4.
Part of the Korea-UAE Festival, top K-Pop stars are set to perform at a virtual concert for UAE fans, including groups Mamamoo, B.I.G, Astro, NCT Dream, The Boyz and aespa.
The free online concert will also feature Emirati opera singer Fatima Al-Hashmi. It will be broadcast at 7pm UAE time on the official YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE.
The virtual event is being held in celebration of the Emirati-Korean cultural dialogue 2020-2021 and on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the UAE-Korean diplomatic relations.
The concert was initially meant to be held on April 2, but was postponed following the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s Finance Minister and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Actress Sophia Bush dons Andrea Wazen heels in podcast teaser
Updated 03 April 2021
DUBAI: US actress Sophia Bush has joined forces with independent podcast network Wondery to launch new episodes of her podcast, “Work in Progress.” The “One Tree Hill” actress announced the news this week, after uploading her podcast’s artwork for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to see. In the poster, Bush can be seen reclining on an orange chair and wearing heels from Lebanese footwear label Andrea Wazen.
Bush opted for the Denver pumps in nude, a pair of mesh pointed-toe heels that were also recently championed by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts and Millie Bobbie Brown, to name a few.
The 38-year-old actress elevated her strappy pumps with a white blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted orange trousers.
Since launching her brand in 2013, the designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, has quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry.
In addition to boasting an impressive list of celebrity clientele that covers a broad spectrum of stars, from Hailey Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez to Addison Rae, Wazen is also an award-winning fashion designer.
Andrea took to her Instagram Stories to repost Bush’s post, writing: “Love her!”
Meanwhile, Bush’s podcast, which will return in mid-April, features exclusive interviews with guests who inspire the actress, including Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Jose Andres and more.
Conversations explore how her guests have gotten to where they are, and where they think they’re still going.
Previous guests on “Work in Progress” include Natalie Portman, Mary Trump and Damon Lindelof.
It will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Arab Fashion Week: Day five highlights include feminine, luxurious designs
Updated 02 April 2021
DUBAI: Read on for key points from the final day of Arab Fashion Week 2021, which finished April 1.
Heliot Emil
A subversive Scandinavian and monochromatic aesthetic, combined with custom-developed materials, fabrics and trimmings, the ready-to-wear label — founded by brothers Julius Juul and Victor Juul from Copenhagen — reveals a high attention to detail throughout every collection.
AAVVA
This homegrown brand was founded by Lebanese and Brazilian design duo Ahmad Ammar and Vincenzo Visciglia. Celebrated for their ready-to-wear gowns and dresses, this year’s collection featured couture evening pieces made in a black and white color theme, with feather and crystal beadings adding a unique blend of elegance.
Ihab Jiryis
Ihab Jiryis is a Palestinian designer who creates luxurious couture gowns. His collection showcases contradictory elements, such as the exposed and covered, contrasting colors, and plain fabrics offset by embroidered alternatives.
“I sincerely believe in the power of the dress and styles that express ideas and emotions that reflect what we have in our hearts and brains,” Jiryis said in a statement.
Michael Cinco
Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco is known for his gorgeous couture gowns and glittering client list, which includes music stars Rihanna and Lady Gaga. He presented his collection through a fairytale-like film showing the story of a boy who dreams of a young girl lost in a secret garden. Cinco’s collection featured soft, airy and feminine gowns that accentuated feminine waists.
Antonio Grimaldi
Antonio Grimaldi is an Italian-based brand. The founder chose Rome and the Acquario Romano, a 19th century building with marine environment decorations, to present 32 creations from a new high fashion collection.
The designs are characterized by asymmetrical cuts and sculptural lines in motion — the hallmarks of his work. The collection is divided into three main outfits: Pantsuits, kaftans and evening dresses.
A creative crossroads for art and luxury in the pandemic age
Saudi Arabia is a prime example of a nation with a strong luxury market that is investing heavily in art and culture, says TheWincolab founder Jean-Marc Shammas
The slowdown has given Middle Eastern entrepreneurs a chance to think outside the box and realize ‘we live in a region where dreams can turn into reality very quickly’
Updated 02 April 2021
For more than a year the world has been moving in slow motion. To most people, COVID-19 will always be synonymous with the challenges and frustrations of lockdowns, working from home, face masks and social distancing, among other things.
Some, however, saw this global upheaval as an opportunity. As many markets and sectors stalled, the disruption caused by the pandemic to normally hectic activity in fast-moving environments gave some people a chance to adopt new ways of thinking that are more in line with aspirations rather than the requirements of work.
That was certainly the case for Jean-Marc Shammas, founder of TheWincolab, a marketing platform that connects art with luxury. He recently contributed to “Sense of Women,” an exhibition that opened on March 28 at the ME hotel in Dubai and continues until April 20. The event — organized in in partnership with ME Dubai, MIA Art Collection, and Arab News and its international editions — highlights the creativity of female artists from around the world.
Rather than adopting the classic approach of using art to promote luxury brands or lifestyles, or vice-versa, Shammas said the aim of TheWincolab is “creating beauty that generates emotions.” With that in mind, the challenge is to bring together “mindsets that meet and click to create winning partnerships, for better exposure of luxury brands and greater promotion of artists.”
Emotion, said Shammas, is a strong pillar of the trending “artketing’’ concept that aims to bridge the gap between art and luxury. Traditionally, luxury consumers purchase luxury products and art collectors invest in art, he explained. However these two distinct investment activities share a strong common value: emotion.
“We certainly buy emotions,” said Shammas. “However, awareness, perspective and knowledge of the latest trends in both luxury and art is demanding. This is where TheWincolab comes in, advising clients and helping them develop a successful ‘artketing’ plan.
The idea for TheWincolab was “born during the confinement,” a time he said gave him a chance “to take two steps back, to reflect on the past and to project myself into a new future.”
After recently leaving his job with Piaget, known for its luxury watches and jewelry, after 15 years leading and managing the brand in the Middle East, Shammas said he “was amazed to see how the confinement had slowed down the incredible professional vortex, leaving more room for reflection, creativity, and a new focus on roots, important inner values, families and close friends.”
Clearly passionate about luxury, he said pandemic confinement gave him a chance to spend more time on another of his passions: art. During that time he “felt the very strong connection between art and luxury, and how genuine and interlinked are the synergies between the two worlds.”
The realization, and a friendship with art collector Alejandra Castro Rioseco, ultimately resulted in the creation of TheWincolab. His vision strongly echoes a global trend of high-end brands that increasingly seek to combine contemporary art and luxury. The Saudi and Emirati markets are no strangers to this dynamic.
“Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Jeddah are all investing heavily in promoting the arts,” said Shammas. “Saudi Arabia is a prime example of a nation that has a strong luxury market, which has clearly invested in the promotion of art and culture in recent years. This country, like others in the region, realizes that its heritage, traditions and a talented new generation have not received the support they deserved in the past.”
This, he added, is why such countries and cities are now investing in the promotion of art and culture, as part of their efforts to attract visitors from all over the world.
Meanwhile, said Shammas: “Western Luxury brands have invested in the region in an attempt to establish close links with local customers.” As a result, art and luxury are combining in these places to “bridge the gap between modernity and tradition, between ancestral Western crafts and the local traditions of Gulf countries.”
In this new context, Shammas believes TheWincolab can play an active role in guiding luxury brands to invest more creatively in forging connections with local populations that display talent in, and knowledge of, art.
A prolonged downturn that has lasted more than a year has given many entrepreneurs a chance to think outside the box and realize that “we live in a region where dreams can turn into reality very quickly,” said Shammas.
“The Middle East is home to some of the most successful start-ups in the world, such as Careem, Anghami and many others, which were born thanks to a dynamic ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and facilitates the creation of businesses,” he added.
His message to the next generation of young entrepreneurs in the region is this: “If you have an idea, go for it, meet new people, discuss your project — you will be surprised to see how many open-minded people will help you, mentor you, guide you. Be passionate about everything you do.”
Calligraphic classics go under the hammer at Sotheby’s
Highlights from Sotheby’s ‘Arts of the Islamic World & India’ sale, held March 31
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News
Illuminated Qur’an copied by Ahmad Al-Rumi, dated 1447 CE
This manuscript, Sotheby’s said, “represents an outstanding calligraphic feat by one of the foremost practitioners in the history of the Islamic Arts of the Book, Ahmad Al-Rumi. He is known as a master of the six pens and was held in great esteem at the Timurid Court. … A small number of works by the scribe are known, including only one other Qur’an, rendering the manuscript to hand both extremely important and rare.” In this manuscript, Al-Rumi displayed his mastery of the art, using four different scripts — “a strong and angular Muhaqqaq interspersed with a fine and balanced Naskh for the main text, an elegant Thuluth for the surah headings, with the addition of Tawqi on the final page” — with extraordinary skill. “The colophon page is extraordinary, as not only do we see the text in four scripts, but also the use of the musalsal method, in which a pen isn’t lifted from the page, resulting in a seamless ‘chain’ of calligraphy,” Sotheby’s added in the catalogue notes. Sold for £378,000.
Illuminated Qur’an made for the chief justice of Jerusalem and Nablus, dated 1514 CE
This remarkable complete copy of the Qur’an was scribed by master calligrapher Abu Al-Fadi Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Shafi Al-Sunbati Al-Araj — a royal scribe to a Mamluk sultan and a student of Yasin Al-Jalali — and is dated 1514 CE. The piece was commissioned by a former chief justice of Jerusalem and Nablus, Jalal Al-Din Abu Al-Waffa Mohammad Ibn Junis Al-Hanafi, and was later owned by Hajj Uthman Kanoo Isma’il, who was mayor of Yanbu Al-Bahr, in Hijaz. The verses are written in the Naskh script, with surah headings in larger gold Thuluth script outlined in black. “The generous use of gold and silver in the illumination and text illustrates the wealth and prestige of the patron of this Qur’an,” the catalogue notes said. It also sold for £378,000 at the auction.
A compendium of works relating to the Hajj, from the 18th century
This manuscript contains two works — the first is an essay on Makkah, the Hajj, and the measurements of the Great Mosque; the second is a copy of the “Futuh Al-Haramayn,” a famous guidebook to the cities of Makkah and Madinah, originally written in the early 16th century, which included instructions for pilgrims on the rituals of the Hajj and the religious sites they could visit. This book, written in Nasta’liq script with important words written in red ink, also contains 19 illustrations of Makkah and Madinah. Sold for £50,400 at auction.
10th-century Qur’an leaf in gold Kufic script (12-18k sterling)
A real rarity — this folio containing five lines to the page of gold-colored script is part of one of just a handful of Qur’ans in which gold Kufic script was used. It would, the auction house explained, “have been a lengthy and expensive process, indicating a commission at the highest level of patronage.” It is believed to have originated from the Near East, and sold for £37,800 at auction.
Bifolium from the ‘Five Surahs,’ circa 1370
Pages taken from a manuscript of selected Qur’anic chapters (1, 5, 18, 34, and 35) that all begin with the phrase ‘Al-hamdulillah.’ The pages have been traced back to a manuscript that gives the name of the scribe as Abdul Qayyum Ibn Muhammad Ibn Karamshah-I Tabrizi. Sotheby’s cited calligraphy expert David James as describing Tabrizi’s work here in the Muhaqqaq script as, “Faultless perfection … equaled only by Suhrawardi in the Qur’an produced in Baghdad in the early years of the 14th century.” Sold for £37,800.
Illuminated Mamluk Qur’an from Egypt or Syria in the 14th century
“This lavishly illuminated section comes from what must have been an impressive Qur’an in several volumes,” said Sotheby’s of this manuscript — in which the verses are written in Muhaqqaq script and separated by gold florets, while the titles are written in white Kufiq script on blue backgrounds with gold embellishments. The 42 leaves of the manuscript are bound in leather. “Its decoration and illumination recall both Ilkhanid court production (and) early Mamluk manuscripts, rendering it testament to these cross influences at the beginning of the 14th century,” the catalogue notes continue. Sold for £50,400.
Mid-14th-century Qur’an leaf attributed to Arghun Al-Kamili
Pages from a Qur’an that is believed to have been scribed by Al-Kamili, one of the most prolific calligraphers working in Baghdad in the middle of the 14th century CE — a time when the Iraqi capital was the center of the calligraphic arts. Al-Kamili was one of the six famous pupils of Yaqut Al-Mustasimi — the secretary of the last Abbasid caliph, and was, Sotheby’s said, “renowned to a point that illuminators of his manuscripts signed their work in a wish to stress their association with him.” This leaf is written in Rayhani script and its verses are separated by blue and gold rosettes. It was expected to fetch around $20-25,000 at auction.
Illuminated Qur’an copied by Abdullah Al-Qadir Al-Husayni in the 16th century
“This magnificent and well-preserved Qur’an has all the hallmarks of the most refined manuscripts of the Safavid period,” the catalogue notes said. Copies of the Qur’an were traded between the Ottoman and Safavid empires despite the animosity between them, and Qur’ans such as this were often offered as gifts to the Ottoman court by Safavid envoys. This particular manuscript is written in Naskh script and contains some fine examples of full-page illumination.
DUBAI: Artwork by the British graffiti artist Banksy is set to go on display at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates from April 5 to June 30.
The mall’s The Theatre venue will present 120 original artworks brought to Dubai by The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience.
Tickets for the public exhibition will be available for sale soon, a representative from the Mall of the Emirates told Arab News.
The artist, whose true identity remains a mystery, became a global phenomenon through his distinctive style and often humorous portrayal of social issues.
Banksy is known for using his graffiti to make political statements and has produced a number of pieces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including satirical drawings on the Israeli barrier wall built through the West Bank.
In 2017, the artist opened “The Walled Off Hotel” in Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier and is filled with his work.