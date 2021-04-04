Senior Yemeni official demands UN condemn Houthi mistreatment of African refugees

LONDON: The UN should clearly condemn the Houthis for their “racist” treatment of African refugees, the adviser to Yemen’s president said on Sunday.
Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi said the racist way that Houthis treat African migrants and their crimes against them is an extension of the militia’s “crimes and racism against Yemenis.”
“What is happening in Sanaa to African refugees at the hands of the Houthis is not characteristic of the ethics of Yemenis,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.
The adviser’s comments come a day after reports said that hundreds of African migrants from Sanaa were kidnapped on Saturday and forced to cross into government-controlled areas in a bid to suppress demands for an investigation into a deadly fire at a detention center in March.
“In every meeting I have had with him and in every forum on Yemen, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the former High Commissioner for Refugees, has praised the ethics of Yemenis in dealing with refugees,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.
Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani tweeted a link to Arab News’ interview with a founding member of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York.
2-These courageous voices reminds world of continuing genocide by Iran-backed Houthi militia against African refugees, &need to work on justice for the victims and their families and ensure that perpetrators won’t escape punishmenthttps://t.co/9DQRxn1cZ8
Al-Eryani said that the interview with Hawk Newsome reminds the world of Houthi crimes committed against African refugees “which continue till this moment.”
He added it highlights the need to obtain justice for the victims and their families and that those responsible for these crimes should be brought to justice.
RAMALLAH: Palestinian election officials announced Sunday that 36 candidate lists had been approved to run in legislative elections set for next month, the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.
The vote, which precedes a presidential election called for July 31, is part of an effort by the dominant Palestinian movements — Fatah secularists and Hamas Islamists — to boost international support for Palestinian governance.
Groups had until Wednesday to submit their lists of candidates to contest in the May 22 legislative polls.
Individual names on each list are due to be published Tuesday, but the Palestinian electoral commission announced on its website that it had approved all 36 applications.
President Mahmud Abbas’ Fatah movement, which controls the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is contesting the polls, as is Hamas, which has run the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip since 2007.
Fatah is facing challenges from dissident factions including the Freedom list, led by a nephew of the late Palestinian icon Yasser Arafat, Nasser Al-Kidwa.
Freedom has been endorsed by Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader whom supporters have described as the Palestinian Mandela.
Barghouti is serving multiple life sentences in Israel for allegedly organizing deadly attacks during the second Palestinian intifada (uprising) from 2000-2005.
Abbas’s former Gaza security chief, Mohammed Dahlan, who is currently in exile in Abu Dhabi, is also backing a list of challengers.
Former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, an ex-World Bank official with a track record of fighting corruption, is supporting another.
While Fatah and Hamas have reached an agreement for voting to take place in the West Bank and Gaza, the ability of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem to vote remains uncertain.
Israel bans all Palestinian political activity in Jerusalem, but Palestinian leaders insist voting be held in the city’s east, which they claim as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Retired admirals’ midnight declaration sparks debate in Turkey
Controversy over artificial waterway project and international agreement
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News
ANKARA: A strongly worded statement from 103 retired admirals in Turkey about a government project has sparked debate, with some seeing it as an implicit coup threat and others as an exercise in free speech.
The admirals used their declaration to criticize the Kanal Istanbul, a multibillion-dollar artificial waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea to ease shipping traffic on the Bosphorus Straits. They also addressed the prospect of possible revisions to the 1936 Montreux Convention, which is about control of the Istanbul Straits.
Their statement triggered an urgent central committee meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party for Monday to discuss the issue in detail, and Ankara’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the signatories.
One of the signatories was 63-year-old Cem Gurdeniz. He was the architect of Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” maritime doctrine, and his vision gained increased popularity last year with the country’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.
“The fact that withdrawing from the Montreux Convention was opened to discussion related to the Kanal Istanbul and the authority to exit from the international treaties was met with concern,” the statement said. “Kanal Istanbul will open the Montreux Convention to discussion, and will lead to Turkey’s total loss of sovereignty over the Sea of Marmara.”
In a 2018 decree Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assigned himself authority to withdraw the country from any international treaty or
pact, such as the Montreux Convention, without parliamentary approval.
Last month Turkey approved plans to develop the 45-kilometer canal project and, since then, the status of the Montreux Convention has become a hot topic.
The admirals stressed that the convention was an agreement that “best protects Turkish interests.” A few days ago, 126 retired Turkish diplomats released a statement to warn the government over the same issue.
The convention gives free passage to all civilian vessels, and determines the mode of entry, duration of stay and tonnage of warships from nonlittoral countries.
Kanal Istanbul will shorten the route of naval vessels from nonlittoral countries to reach their destinations in the Black Sea as long as they pay the necessary fees.
But, if no further abrupt revision is made to the convention, these vessels have to respect the rules of Montreux as they will enter Kanal Istanbul from the Dardanelles straits that are still determined by this decades-long international regime.
In a country still shaken by the failed coup attempt of 2016, the admirals’ declaration caused anger in government circles and led to claims that it was reminiscent of past coup periods.
US climate change envoy visits UAE for regional dialogue conference
Kerry discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation between UAE and US with Abu Dhabi crown prince
Kerry praised the great role the UAE plays in supporting renewable energy projects
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met with the US envoy for climate change John Kerry, who is visiting the UAE to participate in the Regional Dialogue Conference on Climate Change.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Kerry discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation between the UAE and the US in various fields related to preserving the environment, confronting climate changes, and limiting their negative impacts on environmental and economic systems, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Both sides “stressed the importance of concerted efforts and joint international work with international organizations to accelerate the creation of smart and sustainable solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change on societies, help countries achieve their climate goals, and ensure a more sustainable future for humanity.”
The two sides discussed a number of major strategic projects in the UAE that enhance clean energy efforts, contribute to limiting the repercussions of climate change, and promote sustainable development.
The crown prince and the envoy also discussed the importance of the UAE hosting the first Regional Dialogue Conference on Climate Change, which is a platform for exchanging ideas on the most prominent climate issues and challenges.
Kerry praised the great role the UAE plays in supporting renewable energy projects to combat the repercussions of climate change, stressing the importance of these initiatives due to their great impact on the future of mankind and the sustainability of natural resources.
The conference focused on preparations for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in early November in Glasgow, Scotland, to accelerate efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
It was also aimed at building more momentum in preparation for a summit called by US President Joe Biden for climate leaders, which will be held in Washington later this month.
Meanwhile, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Abdullah Al-Nuaimi said Kerry’s participation in the conference enhances the capabilities of identifying future directions for global climate action, and preparing more effectively for COP26.
“The challenges posed by climate change and the negative impacts it creates are clear to the international community as a whole, and the problem is that the severity of these impacts is increasing at an accelerating pace, which requires accelerating global efforts to reduce the severity of this change and enhance the capabilities to adapt to its repercussions to ensure a sustainable future,” he said during the conference.
He said the UAE adopted the National Adaptation Program, which aims to enhance the capabilities of all sectors to adapt to the repercussions of climate change, and comprehensive evaluation studies have been launched on the current and future impacts of these repercussions on vital sectors in the country, including health, energy, infrastructure, environment, and insurance.
Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber said the UAE has a record of achievements in clean technology and sustainable development over the past 15 years. He said the UAE realized early on that these investments have great economic feasibility and are supported by market trends.
“Our region has great and distinct capabilities that allow it to contribute to facing the common global challenge of climate change… and through intense cooperation and hard and effective work, we will be able to increase our contribution to the maximum, while taking advantage of the latest technologies and focusing on smart investment to ensure sustainable development that boosts economic growth,” he said.
A joint statement signed by the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Sudan, and the US urged the international community to take steps to ensure that global average temperatures are kept within the limits agreed upon under the Paris Agreement, including by strengthening nationally determined contributions.
“As we pass through a critical decade for climate change, we believe that investments in renewable energy, adopting methodologies based on protecting ecosystems, applying nature-based solutions, climate-smart agriculture, carbon capture techniques and other solutions to reduce carbon emissions will contribute in supporting sustainable economic growth and creating more job opportunities,” it added.
Appeal for ‘fresh start’ as Nile dam talks kick off in DR Congo
The dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, built across the Blue Nile, has been simmering for around a decade
Egypt and Sudan this month called on Kinshasa to steer efforts to relaunch negotiations on the contested dam
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP
KINSHASA: Foreign ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan kicked off negotiations in Kinshasa on Sunday over Addis Ababa’s contested giant dam on the Nile, officials said.
The dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), built across the Blue Nile, has been simmering for around a decade.
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, who became chairman of the African Union in February, urged the foreign ministers “to launch a new dynamic.”
“I ask you all to make a fresh start, to open one or several windows of hope, to seize every opportunity,” he said.
He welcomed the willingness of the participants “to seek African solutions for African problems together.”
Egypt and Sudan this month called on Kinshasa to steer efforts to relaunch negotiations on the contested dam.
For Tshisekedi, “The human dimension must be at the heart of these tripartite negotiations.”
The people of all three countries have a right to water, food and health, he stressed.
The US ambassador to the DR Congo, Mike Hammer, attended the start of the talks, which were set to wrap up on Monday.
The Nile, the world’s longest river, is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it crosses.
Upstream Ethiopia says hydroelectric power produced by the GERD will be vital to meet the energy needs of its 110 million people.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.
Sudan, also downstream, fears its own dams will be compromised if Ethiopia proceeds with filling the GERD before a deal is reached.
Last Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed his country’s concerns, warning, “Nobody will be permitted to take a single drop of Egypt’s water, otherwise the region will fall into unimaginable instability.”
EU’s Michel vows support to Libya’s interim government
Michel urged “all mercenaries and foreign soldiers to quickly leave”
“We will work with the new government and support it,” he said after meeting with interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP
TRIPOLI: European Council President Charles Michel offered support to Libya Sunday on a visit to Tripoli, as the North African nation seeks to end a decade of chaos following a NATO-backed 2011 revolt. “We will work with the new government and support it,” Michel said after meeting with interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was selected in a UN-sponsored process to lead Libya to December 24 elections. Libya’s parliament confirmed Dbeibah’s new transitional government last month. “The European Union actively supports the process of national reconciliation,” Michel said. “Economic recovery, elections, the fight against illegal immigration... are areas in which the EU can help.” Oil-rich Libya has been torn by conflict since the toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The latest unity government push is hoped to bring together rival forces, especially the two main camps in the east and west, each supported by foreign powers. Some 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters remained in Libya in early December, according to the United Nations, and a January deadline for their withdrawal passed without any sign of them leaving. Calls for them to depart have grown in recent weeks, and Michel urged “all mercenaries and foreign soldiers to quickly leave.” Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush Sunday repeated Libya’s call for their withdrawal. The country is also a major route for migrants trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean, and traffickers have thrived in the lawlessness that followed Qaddafi’s overthrow. Michel said migration was a “major theme” in the relationship between Libya and the EU. Last month, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy visited Tripoli in a show of support for the war-torn country’s newly formed government. France reopened its embassy in Libya last month, and next week Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Tripoli to reopen the country’s embassy there, in a visit coinciding with that of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Michel said an EU ambassador would return to the Libyan capital in the coming weeks. He also said the EU would donate 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines, which would add to the delivery earlier Sunday of 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V jab, the first batch to arrive. Libyan authorities have officially reported over 160,000 cases of the coronavirus among its seven million population, with more than 2,700 dead.