Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
Residents inspect the damage at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores on April 4, 2021. (AP)
AP

  • Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village
  • Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands, the country’s disaster relief agency said Monday. More than 40 other people were missing.
Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and at least five people were injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.
Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere and at least 42 are missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Relief efforts were hampered by power cuts, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris as well as the remoteness of the area on an island surrounded by choppy seas and high waves, said the agency’s spokesperson, Raditya Jati.
The bodies of three people were recovered after being swept away by floods in Oyang Bayang village, where 40 houses were also destroyed, Ola said. Hundreds of people fled submerged homes, some of which were carried off by the floodwaters.
In another village, Waiburak, three people were killed and seven missing after overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district, Ola said. Four injured people were being treated at a local health clinic.
The death toll reached 55 by Monday morning after the rains caused cold lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages, Jati said.
That disaster on Lembata island killed at least 11, while at least 16 others were still buried under tons of cold lava, Jati said. The lava was left after the volcano had erupted in November.
Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday, Jati told a news conference. At least six villages have been affected by flash floods and a landslide that cut five bridges on the island, he said.
Photos released by the agency showed rescuers and police and military personnel taking residents to shelters.
Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said. Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, forcing nearly 10,000 people to flee.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Topics: INDONESIA FLOOD

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
  • The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown ahead of a week-long nationwide lockdown to tackle a spike in COVID-19 cases
DHAKA: A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least five people dead and many more missing, officials said.
The ferry, which departed from Narayanganj district about 20 kilometers from Dhaka, was traveling to Munshiganj, police official Kabir Hossain said.
“The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing,” he said, adding some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.
The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in the COVID-19 cases.
Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 637,364 with 9,266 deaths.
Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.

 

 

 

Topics: Bangladesh ferry accident

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
  • Sri Lanka’s top Catholic leader raps ‘delays in prosecution’
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Christians on Sunday honored the 279 people killed in the 2019 Easter bombings as the island’s top Catholic leader warned of street protests unless those responsible were prosecuted.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith lit candles at the St. Anthony’s Church where 56 people perished when local extremists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against three hotels and three churches.

The Christian minority across the country attended Easter Sunday masses under armed police and tight military security amid fears of fresh attacks, officials said.

Ranjith renewed his call for swift action against those responsible for the attack and said the then President Maithripala Sirisena should be prosecuted for criminal negligence in failing to prevent it.

An investigation ordered by Sirisena soon after the April 21, 2019 bombings found that he and his intelligence officials had precise information from India about the impending attack 17 days earlier, but failed to act.

“President Sirisena’s guilt has been identified in the commission report,” Ranjith told reporters outside the St. Anthony’s Church. 

“I ask President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government why they are dragging their feet without prosecuting him.”

“We will take to the streets if no action is taken by April 21,” Ranjith said.

Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019 promising action against those responsible for the 2019 attack. Sirisena who did not offer himself for reelection is currently a legislator from Rajapaksa’s SLPP party.

Christians observed a two-minute silence from 8:45 a.m. (0315 GMT) when the first of seven bombers struck in the coordinated attacks. Each target had one bomber while at the Shangri-La hotel there were two suicide bombers.

Security was stepped up at churches across the Buddhist-majority country ahead of Easter Sunday services to guard against a repeat of the suicide bombings blamed on a local jihadist group.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said more than 12,500 armed constables were on duty outside 1,944 churches, and were backed by military personnel.

“We have also got the help from the armed forces to patrol and reinforce police units across the country,” Rohana said.

Sri Lanka was shaken on Easter Sunday in 2019 when terrorists staged the largest single terror attack in the history of the country. 

At least 279 people, including 45 foreign nationals, were killed in the attacks, and around 500 were wounded.

Police checked identity cards and bags before allowing people to attend the morning mass at St. Sebastian’s Church north of the capital Colombo, where 115, including 37 children, were killed in the Easter attack.

The names of the victims were read out after the morning mass and candles lit and flowers placed at graves near the church.

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the bombings, but no one has been indicted yet.

Posters calling for justice were put up outside St. Sebastian’s, which was packed with worshippers on Sunday despite the strict social distancing regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Easter cardinal

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
  • China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea and has asserted its stance by building up small shoals
MANILA: Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has accused Beijing of planning to occupy more “features” in the disputed South China Sea, in an escalating war of words over Chinese vessels in the waters.

China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea and has asserted its stance by building up small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.

Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims to the waters, which incorporate strategically crucial shipping lanes and could harbor oil and gas deposits.

A fleet of more than 200 Chinese ships that sparked a diplomatic row last month after parking at Whitsun Reef off the Philippines is now scattered across the contested Spratly Islands.

Manila has called on Beijing to withdraw the “maritime militia” vessels from the area, saying their presence is unlawful.

China has refused, insisting they are fishing boats and are allowed to operate there.

But the defense secretary said the vessels were there for other reasons.

“The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy features in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Lorenzana pointed to China’s seizure of the Philippine-claimed Scarborough Shoal and Mischief Reef as previous examples of them “brazenly violating” his country’s sovereignty.

On Saturday, the outspoken Lorenzana rejected China’s claims that the boats parked at Whitsun Reef — and where dozens remained last week — had been seeking shelter from bad weather.

“I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no other reason to stay there,” he said.

“Get out of there.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila called Lorenzana’s statement “perplexing” and urged authorities to avoid “unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions.”

Beijing often invokes the so-called nine-dash line to justify its apparent historic rights over most of the South China Sea, and it has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared this assertion as without basis.

Topics: South China Sea Philippines Delfin Lorenzana China hegemony

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
  • The state will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening
  • Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends
MUMBAI: India’s richest state, Maharashtra, announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half the daily new cases in India.
The state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening.
Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Malik said the government will also impose a night curfew across the state from 8 p.m. to 7 am from Monday, allowing only essential services to operate during those hours.
The state’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with a group of top industrialists on Sunday before announcing the new restrictions, according to a statement from his office.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in India with the number of new infections nearing an all-time high on Sunday, largely driven by infections in Maharashtra.
The country reported 93,249 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to data from the federal Health Ministry. Maharashtra, which accounts for less than a tenth of India’s population, accounted for a record 49,447 new cases.
The state, according to health ministry data, has contributed 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the last 14 days.
India follows only the United States and Brazil in infections, with more than 12 million cases and nearly 165,000 deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
  • This year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican
  • Pope Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica
VATICAN CITY: Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with faithful sitting far apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings on a second Easter Sunday conditioned by pandemic precautions.
From Protestant churches in South Korea to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, worshippers followed national or local regulations aimed at preventing the transmission of the coronavirus.
At a hospital in the Lombardy region of Italy, where the pandemic first erupted in the West in February 2020, a hospital gave a traditional dove-shaped Easter cake symbolizing peace to each person who lined up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the ones who came were in their 80s and accompanied by adult children.
In Jerusalem, air travel restrictions and quarantine regulations prevented foreign pilgrims from flocking to religious sites during Holy Week, which culminates in Easter celebrations.
Inside St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis sprinkled incense near an icon of Jesus and said, “May the joy of Easter extend to the whole world.”
The 200 or so faithful who were allowed to attend looked lost in the cavernous cathedral. Normally, thousands would attend the popular service and a crowd would gather outside in St. Peter’s Square, with more than 100,000 sometimes assembling to receive the pope’s special Easter blessing after Mass.
But this year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican. So Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica.
Intent on tamping down weeks of surging infections, the Italian government ordered people to stay home during the three-day weekend except for essential errands like food shopping or exercise. Premier Mario Draghi did grant a concession. permitting one visit to family or friends per day in residents’ home regions over the long weekend, which includes the Little Easter national holiday on Monday.
In Jerusalem, the Easter service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was celebrated by Latin Patriarch Pierbattista, the senior Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land. The site in Jerusalem’s Old City is where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.
Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, allowing the country to reopen restaurants, hotels and religious sites. Israel captured the Old City, home to holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by the international community.
In South Korea, Yoido Full Gospel Church, the biggest Protestant church in the country, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend Easter service, or about 17% of the capacity of church’s main building. Masked church members sang hymns, clapped hands and prayed as the service was broadcast online and by Christian TV channels.
Seoul’s Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in South Korea, limited Mass attendance to 20% capacity and livestreamed the Easter service on YouTube.
In Italy’s southern region of Puglia, the governor and many mayors urged the faithful to stay home and watch Mass on TV. The region is one of many in Italy under the most severe ‘’red-zone” restrictions due to the COVID-19 infection rate.
Attending a Saturday night Easter Vigil Mass is a popular practice for many in Italy. But with the nation under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, churches moved up the traditional starting times by a couple of hours. Church bells in Italy summoned people to services unusually early, tolling before sunset in some places.
A similar scenario played out in France, which is reeling from a frightful uptick in COVID-19 cases that are overtaking already strained hospitals. Some French churches held their traditional midnight Easter services just before dawn Sunday instead of on Saturday night because of a nationwide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Topics: Coronavirus Easter

