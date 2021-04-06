US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen

DUBAI: The US has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement to provide a grant of $422 million oil derivatives to operate power stations in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.
The United States’ Special Envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, is working alongside the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said in a press conference.
He added that both envoys are working to achieve peace through comprehensive political talks as well as reaching a permanent agreement that meets the needs of all Yemenis.
Yemen is already gripped by what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, an estimated 4 million people displaced by war and tens of thousands afflicted by malnutrition and disease.
