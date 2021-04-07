Workers clear last train from deadly crash site in Taiwan

You are here

Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan on April 6, 2021. (Reuters)
AP

  • Fifty people died and over 200 were injured in the crash on Friday
AP

TAIPEI: Cabin exposed, with half of its walls and roof gone, workers pulled out the last remaining train car in Taiwan’s worst rail accident in seven decades.
The crash site on the island’s east coast was cleared, barring one car that was moved to the side of the tunnel where the train hit a construction truck that had fallen onto the track. Fifty people died and over 200 were injured in the crash on Friday.
The driver of the truck, Lee Yi-hsiang, who is also the manager of the construction site above the tracks, has been detained on charges of causing death by negligence. He has apologized for the accident and promised to cooperate with investigators.
While an initial report from transport safety officials said the brakes on the truck were not engaged, prosecutors declined to say what caused the vehicle to fall down the slope.
Taiwan’s Minister for Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung said Wednesday that he had offered his formal resignation to the island’s president and premier.
“I want to again express my deepest apologies to all the victims and their family and I will also take the political responsibility after completing all the relief work,” he said at a hearing by members of the transportation committee of the Legislative Assembly. “I will face it fully and meet it bravely.”
The meeting started off with a moment of silence for the victims but quickly turned acrimonious when a group of opposition Nationalist Party politicians held up signs calling for the resignation of the minister and Premier Su Tseng-chang, shouting, “The government is a killer and must step down.”
Members of the committee took turns to raise questions about the crash and rescue. One lawmaker asked Lin why certain safety improvements had not been completed since the last major train crash in 2018, which killed at least 18 people. Among those was an automatic system that would check on the condition of slopes by the railway tracks.
They also raised concern over the slow reform of the indebted Taiwan Railways.

Reuters

  • The federal government has asked states to decide on local curbs to control the spread of the virus
  • Daily infections in India have also passed the peak of the epidemic’s first wave, seen in September
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s second wave of coronavirus infections continued to swell as it reported a record 115,736 new cases on Wednesday, a 13-fold increase in just over two months and raising pressure on the government to expand its vaccination campaign.
The federal government has asked states to decide on local curbs to control the spread of the virus, but has so far refused to impose any national lockdown after the last one in 2020 devastated its economy and left millions of people penniless.
The total number of cases since the first recorded infection in India just over a year ago now stands at 12.8 million, making it the third worst hit country after the United States and Brazil.
Deaths rose by 630 — the most in four days — to 166,177, according to data from the health ministry.
Ominously, the daily increase has topped 100,000 twice this week. The only other country to post such numbers has been the United States.
Daily infections in India have also passed the peak of the epidemic’s first wave, seen in September. The country had reported a multi-month low of 8,635 cases in early February.
And as the second wave gathered momentum, authorities in many states including hardest hit Maharashtra have ordered new local restrictions to contain the virus, some of whose variants have become more infectious.
“The pandemic isn’t over and there is no scope for complacency,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter, urging people to get “vaccinated on your turn and follow COVID-appropriate behavior scrupulously!”
But many states have criticized the federal government as India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has restricted its immunization drive to front-line workers and people aged over 45 years.
States like Odisha have also flagged shortages of supplies even for the prioritized groups. Odisha’s chief health official, P.K. Mohapatra, wrote to the federal health ministry on Tuesday warning that the state only had enough vaccines for three days.
The ministry has repeatedly told Odisha and other states that it replenishes stocks based on immunization patterns, and that supplies are adequate in the country. It has not yet replied to Mohapatra’s latest letter complaining of shortages.
India has so far administered 85 million doses, more than 90 percent of those the AstraZeneca shot made by the Serum Institute of India. The rest has come from Indian company Bharat Biotech that has developed a vaccine with a government research body.
Both vaccines require two doses. More than 74 million people in India have received at least one dose.
Only the United States and China have vaccinated more people, having started their campaigns earlier. But with the contagion accelerating, India is in a far harder race to increase immunity among its population of 1.35 billion people.
Compelled by its domestic needs, India has now delayed exports of large quantities of vaccines, though 64.5 million does have been shipped so far.
“We are supposed to be the pharmacy of the world, what kind of pharmacy is this that cannot provide vaccines to even a small portion of its people,” said a government official who declined to be named.
“How long can you justify this situation to your people.”

Updated 07 April 2021

  • Afghan peace process not possible without Taliban, says Sergei Lavrov
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and Russia’s foreign ministers met on Tuesday for talks to strengthen bilateral and defense ties, before discussing “in great detail” the Afghan peace talks with the Taliban.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s two-day visit to New Delhi aims to lay the ground for a bilateral summit between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian capital later this year.

The two nations’ annual gathering was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Much of our discussion today covers the preparations for President Putin’s visit for the annual summit later this year,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a joint press conference after the Lavrov meeting.

The talks were the first high-level engagement between the two countries since last September and the first one since Moscow played a prominent role in defusing tensions between India and China in the disputed Himalayan region of Ladakh.

Moscow’s ties with Beijing are at an all-time high. At the same time, India is heavily dependent on Russia for its arms’ supply to protect its border with China.

“We talked about the long-standing partnership in the nuclear space and defense sector,” Jaishankar told the media, while Lavrov said the two parties had also discussed “deepening” military ties.

“We discussed bilateral military cooperation including state-of-the-art weapon manufacturing in the strategically important area,” Lavrov told the press conference, adding that Russia was the “only partner that indeed transfers to India cutting-edge military technology.”

“I am sure the deepening of the military relationship serves the national interests of both countries,” he said.

Tuesday’s talks were held after both countries “spent some time” discussing Afghanistan at the Heart of Asia Conference-Istanbul Process summit in the Tajikistan capital Dushanbe last week, where India was a participant.

“For India, what happened in Afghanistan impacts its security directly,” Jaishankar said. “I shared our approach that durable peace there would require harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country. The peace process must be based on the foundational principles on which we all subscribed, and a political solution should mean an independent, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan.”

Lavrov said that any peace process in Afghanistan would not be possible without the Taliban, emphasizing that “regional players should create a conducive atmosphere” both inside and outside Afghanistan for peace to succeed.

“The Taliban movement is part of Afghan society, and the decision on the settlement in Afghanistan foresees the participation of all political as well as ethnic and religious groups of Afghanistan. Otherwise, it’s not going to be stable. It would be sad if the peace process breaks.”

He also supported India’s role in peace in Afghanistan, saying Russia would “welcome” consultations and how to reinforce confidence-building measures with the involvement of Afghanistan’s neighbors. 

“We always say that the neighbors and all-powerful actors in the region should set up conditions for the Afghanistan population to agree domestically.” 

In 2018 India, based on an initiative by Russia, made a significant departure from its policy of non-engagement with the Taliban and attended talks with the insurgent group hosted by Moscow.

India and Russia during Tuesday’s talks also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed on “pharmaceutical cooperation” to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have a Russian vaccine under discussion for production in India,” Lavrov said.

With several parts of India recording a spike in COVID-19 cases, the government is holding internal discussions to clear Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use, according to media reports.

Political analysts regarded Lavrov’s India visit as significant.

“The visit of Lavrov is significant in the context of the fact that there is an expected summit between Modi and Putin later this year given the recent development in Afghanistan and Russia playing a significant role in it,” political analyst Nandan Unnikrishnan, from the Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News. “Therefore briefing India about the progress in talks is critical.”

He said that the visit reinforced ties between the two nations because, in recent years, “some differences” had emerged between them on geopolitical issues like the US-led India-Pacific strategic group aimed at containing China.

Russia was “not comfortable” with India’s deepening US security ties either, he added, especially India’s active participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, which is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India.

“The Quad is also one area where both Russia and India differ because Moscow feels that the informal strategic group undermines its geopolitical interests.”

Updated 07 April 2021

  • Hassan Tauseef: I wanted to start giving people tours because there is so much hidden in plain sight here
  • Rawalpindi’s history is reflected in the unique, decaying beauty of its buildings and streets, which bear the signs of all the hands the city has passed through
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: For a few hours twice a month, young explorers and cultural enthusiasts follow Hassan Tauseef as he takes them through the narrow alleyways and forgotten streets of Rawalpindi to discover some of the most interesting and little-known aspects of Pakistan’s fourth-largest city.

“I wanted to start giving people tours because there is so much hidden in plain sight here,” Tauseef, a 20-year-old architecture student from capital Islamabad, told Arab News.

He has been arranging the Pindi Heritage Walks since January this year to discover and document Rawalpindi with other young people.

Neglected for decades despite its unique cultural and architectural heritage, Rawalpindi is back on the radar as young people seek to learn more about the centuries-old city, and retell stories that shaped the town’s history to what it is today.

Known as Islamabad’s twin city, Rawalpindi’s history is not widely celebrated, although it spans rich and diverse traditions. It falls within the bounds of the ancient kingdom of Gandhara, which stretched across parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Its earliest settlement dates back to when Mahmud of Ghazni, the first independent ruler of the Turkic dynasty of Ghaznavids, destroyed Rawalpindi in the early 11th century.

During the Mughal era, Rawalpindi remained under the rule of the Ghakhar clan until it was captured in the 1760s by Sikh rulers, and then finally by the British East India Company, which transformed it into a commercial center and garrison city.

The Pindi Heritage Walks have quickly gained popularity as people come to find new treasures, but also to see some of the city’s famous religious (mainly Hindu) sites such as the Krishna Mandir, Kalyan Das Temple and the old temple in front of Narankari Bazaar, built in 1880 by Shirimati Devi in memory of her husband.

On a morning walk last Saturday, Tauseef said he had come across some remarkable new offerings — a statue of a deity atop a residential home, small Hindu and Sikh temples tucked away in alleyways, and centuries-old mosques.

“I hope with the tours we can build a wider acceptance of Rawalpindi as a religious tourist destination in Pakistan and do away with the erasure of the religious significance of the place,” Tauseef said.

His research into Rawalpindi’s architecture focuses on the buildings left behind by the religious communities that lived in the city before the partition of the Indian subcontinent, when Muslim Pakistan came into being in 1947.

Before that, the city was dominated by the Hindu community, which largely migrated to India. The homes Hindus left behind were then inhabited by Muslims who, in similar circumstances, had left India to settle in Pakistan.

Tauseef was inspired, he said, to look into communities “whose history has been lost” over the years.

“The city of Rawalpindi has a unique and diverse history that is unfortunately no longer known even to most of its residents,” Mariam Saleem Farooqi and Rida Arif wrote in a 2015 journal article titled ‘The Lost Art of Rawalpindi.’

“Even today, deep in the heart of Rawalpindi, families reside in original buildings dating back to the pre-partition era, many of which still carry remains of carvings and decoration put in place by the original inhabitants. These old buildings are now in a state of disrepair and need proper maintenance and upkeep.

“Encroachment, demolition, vandalism, extremism — there is no shortage of problems for heritage sites,” Farooqi and Arif wrote.

But Tauseef said interest in preserving Rawalpindi was picking up: “People want to preserve something which is ours.”

Shiraz Hassan, a journalist who often documents Rawalpindi and its history, said he believed the city’s heritage tourism could grow with proper investment.

“Narrow streets, beautiful doors and balconies and the architectural jewels of the city give us a glimpse of its rich history and culture,” he told Arab News. “Even today, many people living in the twin cities are unaware of the historical landmarks located in the old city.”

Tauseef said he was working with a friend to get access to documents, maps and details of historical sites to build a database.

“If we, with government support, can have access to the information, we can build a database so that others don’t have to go through what we did,” he said. “We can preserve the history here and build on the religious tourism already growing in the country.”

Francesco Bongarrà

  • At least 15 reporters who were covering stories of people trying to reach Italy from Libya had their conversations intercepted
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: There has been condemnation in Italy of reporters being wiretapped during an investigation into migrant trafficking and humanitarian rescue groups.

At least 15 reporters who were covering stories of people trying to reach Italy from Libya had their conversations intercepted.

According to daily newspaper Domani, hundreds of pages of phone conversation transcripts were part of the investigation led by prosecutors in Trapani, Sicily, into the activities of humanitarian rescue groups. The transcripts, it reported on Friday, contained the names of sources and contacts.

Primo Di Nicola, a senator for the populist Five Star Movement who sits on a parliamentary oversight commission for Italian state broadcaster RAI, condemned the wiretapping and also proposed a bill to safeguard journalists. 

There were also protests from Italian media.

“It would be very grave, if (the wiretapping) was a way to reveal the reporter’s sources,” Di Nicola told Arab News. “Protecting sources is at the basis of journalists’ work, and is also defended by the principles of the Italian Constitution.”

The investigations date back to 2017, when the government was cracking down on humanitarian groups rescuing migrants from boats in the Mediterranean.

“We want to know who authorized it (the wiretapping),” the president of the National Italian Press Federation told Italian news agency ANSA. “If the aim was to discover reporters’ sources, then journalists’ professional rights were violated.”

Journalist Nello Scavo, who works for the Catholic daily newspaper Avvenire, was one of those who was wiretapped.

He asked a source how to obtain a video that showed violence against migrants in Libya, a hub for traffickers who launch boats crowded with migrants toward European shores.

“Justice Minister Marta Cartabia must clarify this situation,” Sergio Scandura, Sicily correspondent for Radio Radicale and one of the wiretapped reporters, told Arab News. “We want to know who ordered those phone tappings and why, despite everyone knowing that the sources of the press must always be preserved.” 

There was no comment from Italian prosecutors, who generally do not talk about ongoing investigations.

However, Justice Ministry sources told Arab News that Cartabia was going to send inspectors to Sicily in the next few days in order to “clarify the situation.”

Updated 07 April 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Officials arrested Peñaredondo and other quarantine violators before driving them to the police station, where they were reportedly forced to do 100 squats in sync
  • Adrian Lucena, Peñaredondo’s cousin, posted on social media: “Early morning on Saturday (April 3) he had a convulsion, but we were able to revive him at home”
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man who was allegedly forced to do nearly 300 repetitions of a squat-like exercise after he flouted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine rules last week.

According to reports, Darren Manaog Peñaredondo, 28, was apprehended by village watchmen on April 1 in General Trias City, Cavite province, south of the nation’s capital, Manila, while he was outside their house to buy water after 6 p.m.

Cavite, Metro Manila, and three other Luzon provinces were placed under the strictest community quarantine status for two weeks starting from March 29 after a spike in COVID-19 cases, including a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials arrested Peñaredondo and other quarantine violators before driving them to the police station, where they were reportedly forced to do 100 squats in sync. If they could not do them simultaneously, they would have to begin again. Some, including Peñaredondo, ended up doing almost 300 squats.

They were released the next day, on April 2, with one of Peñaredondo’s relatives saying he arrived home around 8 a.m. and “could barely walk.”

Adrian Lucena, Peñaredondo’s cousin, posted on social media: “Early morning on Saturday (April 3) he had a convulsion, but we were able to revive him at home.”

He added that Peñaredondo was rushed to a hospital where he suffered another seizure. He died around 10 p.m. the same day.

Peñaredondo’s partner, Reichelyn Balce, said the victim had told her he had heart disease.

On Monday, General Trias Mayor Antonio Ferrer said he had ordered the city’s chief of police to conduct an impartial probe into the case and stressed that “it is never part of the city government’s policy to impose physical punishments to quarantine violators.”

Ferrer added that he was in touch with the victim’s family to provide necessary assistance.

In a televised news briefing on Tuesday, Interior Department spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said an order had already been issued for the Philippine National Police (PNP) Joint Task Force COVID Shield head Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag to look into the matter.

“He assured us that a team from the Police Regional Office 4A will investigate this,” Malaya said, adding: “Let the PNP’s investigation run its course. As for the local government unit, they already vowed to investigate any possible lapses of the village (officials) that have jurisdiction over this incident.”

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said that General Trias police chief Lt. Col. Marlo Solero had denied imposing physical exercise as a sanction for quarantine violators.

“We will take his word for that. He (Solero) even claimed they provided assistance to the victim’s family to bring him to different hospitals. But if there are witnesses to the contrary, the PNP in the region will be there to get their side for the conduct of the investigation,” Usana said.

In a separate radio interview, Solero said that the police “do not impose physical exercise to quarantine violators” but lecture them instead.

He added that “they even took a picture of the apprehended violators, including Peñaredondo, before they were released to village officials to make sure that they are in good physical condition.”

However, he assured the public that officers found enforcing physical punishment “would not be tolerated.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra recently advised the Task Force on COVID-19 that local government units could use community service rather than fines or jail time for punishments “because life is tough these days.”

Human rights group Karapatan demanded an immediate and fair probe into the incident for “possible violations of the Anti-Torture Law,” among others.

“Law enforcement officials who impose cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment should be held accountable,” Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary-general, said in a statement on Tuesday.

