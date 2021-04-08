You are here

Houthi actions towards minority groups threaten religious freedoms in Yemen: Minister

Houthi actions towards minority groups threaten religious freedoms in Yemen: Minister
A Yemeni Jew arrives with his son's widow to join a protest outside the ministry of justice in Sanaa on June 28, 2010. (File/AFP)
Houthi actions towards minority groups threaten religious freedoms in Yemen: Minister

Houthi actions towards minority groups threaten religious freedoms in Yemen: Minister
  • The Houthis have persecuted members of the Jewish community since its insurgency in Saada
  • The minister called on the international community and human rights organizations to pressure the Houthi militia to end its criminal practices against minority groups
DUBAI: The Houthis’ actions towards the Jewish and Baha’i communities reflect the militia’s approach towards minority groups and religious freedoms, Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani said.

Houthi practices reflect the dangerous attempts of the militia to undermine the social fabric and the values of coexistence among Yemenis which has “prevailed for thousands of years,” Al-Eryani said in a statement published by state news agency SABA on Wednesday.

The Houthis have persecuted members of the Jewish community since its insurgency in Saada, and forced them out of Yemen, the minister said, referencing militia’s recent deportation of the last three Jewish families in the country.

The actions of the Houthis have also affected the Baha’i community, Al-Eryani said, claiming that the militia group had kidnapped dozens of Baha’i members from their homes – including the sect leader – looted their properties, sentenced them to death and forcibly deported them.

Al-Eryani called on the international community and human rights organizations to pressure the Houthi militia to end its criminal practices against minority groups in areas under its control, and to hold accountable those involved in human rights crimes and violations.

Houthi landmines have killed 8,000 Yemenis since start of war

Houthi landmines have killed 8,000 Yemenis since start of war
Updated 33 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi landmines have killed 8,000 Yemenis since start of war

Houthi landmines have killed 8,000 Yemenis since start of war
  • Current areas under Houthi control may be contaminated with landmines
Updated 33 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Yemeni official has called on the international community to pressure the Houthi to stop planting landmines, which have so far killed 8,000, state news agency SABA reported.

Director of the National Mine Action Program Ameen Al-Aqeeli said on Wednesday that 61 members of his crew “have lost their lives and a large number of others have sustained wounds” due to the mines.

“Large swaths of the territories recently liberated from Houthi control in Taiz have been found to be contaminated with mines,” Al-Aqeeli said.

He said that this has led him to believe that current areas under Houthi control may also be contaminated with landmines.

Topics: Yemen

UAE reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

UAE reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

UAE reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours
  • Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been provided now stands at 8,707,073
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 2,112 new coronavirus cases and three deaths overnight even as health officials continue with the mass inoculation program for citizens and residents in the country.

The latest figures bring the country COVID-19 caseload to 478,131, including 1,523 deaths, of which 463,032 have fully recovered since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted 249,014 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, in a report from state news agency WAM.

Meanwhile, the total number of doses that have been provided now stands at 8,707,073 or a rate of vaccine distribution of 88.04 doses per 100 people. Health officials said that 47,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given overnight on Wednesday.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

British jets engaged in 10-day anti-Daesh campaign in Iraq

British jets engaged in 10-day anti-Daesh campaign in Iraq
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

British jets engaged in 10-day anti-Daesh campaign in Iraq

British jets engaged in 10-day anti-Daesh campaign in Iraq
  • Air raids were biggest coalition attacks on terrorist group in 2 years
  • They follow UK’s ‘biggest program of investment in defense since end of Cold War’
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British and coalition forces engaged in the biggest air raids against Daesh in over two years during spring, in a 10-day campaign that targeted fighters in over 100 Iraqi cave hideouts.

The UK, the US and other coalition nations have been engaged in a long-running battle to eliminate the estimated 10,000 remaining Daesh fighters still operating in Iraq and Syria since the group lost the remainder of its territory in 2019.

Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, who leads the UK air attacks, said he “could not give an exact timeline” for when the long-running war would end, but insisted it would be “winnable through the Iraqis being able to stabilize their country.”

The exact number of casualties from the spring bombings is unclear, as Iraqi troops have not yet moved in to clear the cave complexes.

However, Strasdin said: “We went after, as a coalition, a number of these targets every night for circa 10 days.” The attacks amounted “to between 50 and 100 of the targets and complexes.”

Mountainous areas — such as Iraq’s remote Makhmur mountain area, where these attacks took place — are often used by terrorist groups as bases that are difficult to reach by security forces or troops.

The attacks on the cave complexes are understood to have taken months of planning, as coalition forces had to painstakingly locate the hideouts. “This was many, many months of building understanding and intelligence,” Strasdin said.

While British attacks on Daesh ground to a halt in 2019, these bombings signal that the UK’s fight with the group is not yet over, and may indicate a broader military re-engagement.

Chris Coles, founder of Drone Wars UK — which tracks air and drone strikes by British forces — said the bombardment in northern Iraq was “perhaps the first indication” of a campaigning strategy outlined by London in last month’s integrated review of defense and foreign policy.

That review, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “the biggest program of investment in defense since the end of the Cold War,” committed Britain to fighting terrorism across the board, as well as maintaining “thriving relationships in the Middle East and the Gulf.”

Acceptable political solution in Syria needed: Jordan minister, UN envoy say

Acceptable political solution in Syria needed: Jordan minister, UN envoy say
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

Acceptable political solution in Syria needed: Jordan minister, UN envoy say

Acceptable political solution in Syria needed: Jordan minister, UN envoy say
  • Ayman Safadi and Geir Pedersen stressed the necessity to maintain the country’s unity and territorial integrity
  • Safadi reiterated Jordan’s support for the UN’s role and efforts towards creating a political solution in Syria
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It is important to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that will be acceptable to the Syrian people, Jordan’s foreign minister and the UN special envoy to Syria have said during a phone call between them.

Ayman Safadi and Geir Pedersen stressed the necessity to maintain the country’s unity and territorial integrity, restoring peace, removing terrorism and ending foreign interference to create an environment which is suitable for the voluntary return of refugees, during their discussion, daily Jordan Times reported.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s support for the UN’s role and efforts towards creating a political solution in Syria under UN Resolution 2254.

“While we are seeking progress towards a political solution, practical steps must be taken to improve Syrians' living conditions in Syrian regions, including southern Syria, which will serve the country’s stability,” Jordan Times quoted Safadi.

He also emphasized on the importance of providing support to communities which are hosting refugees, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: United Nations (UN) Ayman Safadi Jordan Geir Pedersen Syria

Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities

Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities

Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities
  • The Sultanate reported 1,203 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths overnight
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman on Thursday lifted night-time movement curbs for residents and vehicles but kept its evening closure of commercial activities until the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Commercial establishments were earlier mandated to stop operations from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

“Work will end with the decision to prevent movement to return to it’s normal, with the continued closure of commercial activities from 8 pm to 5 am until the first morning of the blessed month of Ramadan,” a report from state-owned Oman News Agency.

Omani authorities earlier imposed strict protocols to curb the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on Taraweeh congregational prayers in mosques as well as a prohibition on all types of gatherings.

All social, sports and cultural activities and any other group activities were also prohibited throughout Ramadan.

Oman also restricted entry into the country to Omani citizens and residency holders, as well as advised against overseas travel during Ramadan, except under extreme necessity, considering many countries we also likely to restrict movement and travel.

The Sultanate reported 1,203 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths overnight, bringing its caseload to 166,685 and 1,735 fatalities.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

