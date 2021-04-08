Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waid Batheeb, discussed on Wednesday a recovery plan for the interim capital Aden with the World Bank and the reopening of the organization’s office in the city.
Batheeb spoke with the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, Mirza Hassan, about ways to ease economic suffering for the people in Yemen, state news agency SABA reported.
During the virtual meeting, the two officials agreed on coordinating to define intervention priorities to be included in the International Development Association package (IDA20).
Efforts to enable national institutions carrying out current and future projects provided by the World Bank and other international organizations were also discussed.
Batheeb stressed the importance of carrying out an updated economic study on Aden and for coordination between the government and the World Bank in carrying out studies and analysis to avoid mistakes and conflicting information.
Meanwhile, Hassan confirmed the World Bank’s continued support of developmental projects in Yemen, including government and private sectors.
