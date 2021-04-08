You are here

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan
The World Bank wants to re-open its office in Aden. (Reuters)
Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan

Yemen minister in talks with World Bank on Aden recovery plan
  • Aden recovery plan under discussion
  • World Bank pledges support for development projects
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waid Batheeb, discussed on Wednesday a recovery plan for the interim capital Aden with the World Bank and the reopening of the organization’s office in the city.
Batheeb spoke with the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, Mirza Hassan, about ways to ease economic suffering for the people in Yemen, state news agency SABA reported.
During the virtual meeting, the two officials agreed on coordinating to define intervention priorities to be included in the International Development Association package (IDA20).
Efforts to enable national institutions carrying out current and future projects provided by the World Bank and other international organizations were also discussed.
Batheeb stressed the importance of carrying out an updated economic study on Aden and for coordination between the government and the World Bank in carrying out studies and analysis to avoid mistakes and conflicting information.
Meanwhile, Hassan confirmed the World Bank’s continued support of developmental projects in Yemen, including government and private sectors.

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to have 5,000 hotel rooms
  • 200 rooms under construction
  • Efforts underway to protect habitat
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 5,000 hotel rooms are expected to be completed in AlUla by 2035, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla told Asharq Business.
CEO Amr AlMadani said 200 of these are currently under construction and up to 1,000 units will be ready by the end of 2023.
He said that the “Journey Through Time” project aims to attract tourists from all over the world to the site which will form a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s international tourism push.
Efforts are now underway to protect the precious habitat in the northwest of the Kingdom.
“60 percent of the nine square kilometers heritage oasis in AlUla has receded, and we will find all ways to revive it based on the concepts of the Saudi Green Initiative,” said AlMadani.
He said that transportation within the region will be sustainable and will include a special train and tram project.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had launched the design vision for “journey through time” scheme, which aims, upon completion in 2035, to provide 38,000 new job opportunities, in addition to contributing SR120 billion ($32 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP.

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF

Gulf growth forecasts raised by IMF
  • Kingdom GDP expected to expand 2.9% this year
  • Oman sees biggest positive revision for 2021
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: The International Monetary Fund expects most Gulf economies to recover this year at a faster pace than previously estimated, as it raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6 percent from 5.5 percent less than three months ago.
Saudi Arabia’s economy, the region’s largest, is expected to grow 2.9 percent this year, up from the 2.6 percent forecast in January, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook, released this week.
The Kingdom’s economy contracted 4.1 percent last year due to the twin shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.
The United Arab Emirates, the Gulf’s second largest economy, will see growth of 3.1 percent this year, rebounding from a 5.9 percent contraction in 2020, the IMF said. In October last year it had forecast a 6.6 percent drop in 2020 and 1.3 percent growth this year.
Oman saw the biggest positive revision of the Gulf countries, from expectations of a 0.5 percent contraction this year to a forecast of 1.8 percent growth.
Bahrain’s economy is now expected to grow 3.3 percent this year versus a forecast of 2.3 percent in October. Forecasts for Kuwait and Qatar remained almost unchanged, with Kuwait expected to post 0.7% growth this year, up from an October estimate of 0.6 percent.
Qatar’s economy is estimated to grow 2.4 percent, just below the previous 2.5 percent estimate.
The IMF on Tuesday said unprecedented public spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily by the United States, would push global growth to 6 percent this year, the fastest pace since 1976.

Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam

Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam
Updated 08 April 2021
AP

Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam

Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam
  • Ronald Shane Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices worldwide
  • Flynn fielded a “boiler room” of salespeople, mainly based in the Philippines, that used high-pressure tactics to solicit from investors
Updated 08 April 2021
AP

SANTA ANA, California: A former Southern California man was charged Wednesday with running a “boiler room” scheme that bilked more than 100 investors out of $14 million.
Ronald Shane Flynn, who once lived in Orange County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts of wire fraud, the county district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Flynn, 57, is believed to have left the United States more than a decade ago, according to the District Attorney’s office, which declined to comment on where he might be living.
Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices in New York, Las Vegas and worldwide.
Prosecutors alleged that beginning in September 2016, the company offered what it claimed was an opportunity to invest in the business before its initial public stock offering, prosecutors said.
Although he was barred from offering securities in California and also in Ohio, Flynn ran the scheme while operating from the Philippines, Dubai and elsewhere, according to the indictment.
Flynn fielded a “boiler room” of salespeople, mainly based in the Philippines, that used high-pressure tactics to solicit about $14 million from investors, according to the indictment and a January lawsuit filed in New Jersey by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the indictment, Vuuzle never made a profit, Flynn never paid dividends to investors, and he never intended to take the business public.
Only a small percentage of the funds actually went toward the streaming business, authorities said.
Instead, according to the SEC lawsuit, about $5.5 million was used to pay commissions and expenses for the recruitment effort while Flynn used nearly $5 million to finance a luxury lifestyle that included buying jewelry and paying for resort stays and nightclub visits.
If convicted of the criminal charges, Flynn could face a sentence of up to 300 years in federal prison.

Global growth hopes keep shares near record high

Global growth hopes keep shares near record high
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

Global growth hopes keep shares near record high

Global growth hopes keep shares near record high
  • IMF raises its global growth forecast to 6% this year from 5.5%
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: World stocks took a well-earned rest near record highs on Wednesday, as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast of the strongest global growth since the 1970s this year and steady bond and FX markets kept risk appetite buoyant.

While rising global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan and between Russia and Ukraine ensured it was by no means a fairytale, markets certainly had a Goldilocks feel again.

Europe’s STOXX 600 perched just below the first record high it had hit in over a year on Tuesday. MSCI’s 50-country world index was grinding out a sixth day of gains and Wall Street futures were pointing higher too.

In the bond markets, there was little sign that the benchmark government yields that drive global borrowing costs were gearing up to shoot higher again. The dollar was sitting quietly at a two-week low.

The IMF raised its global growth forecast to 6 percent this year from 5.5 percent on Tuesday, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the US economy.

If realized, that would be the fastest the world economy has grown since 1976, albeit after the steepest annual downturn of the post-war era last year when the pandemic brought commerce to a near standstill at times. “Even with high uncertainty about the path of this pandemic, a way out of this health economic crisis is increasingly visible,” IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said.

HIGHLIGHTS

urope’s STOXX 600 perched just below the first record high it had hit in over a year.

Wall Street futures pointed to a 0.1 percent rise for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq.

Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares had started on a firm footing, going as high as 208.46 points.

Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares had started on a firm footing, going as high as 208.46 points, a level last seen on March 18.

However, it succumbed to selling pressure and ended flat as China’s blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 1 percent and Hong Kong eased 0.9 percent.

Other Asian markets managed to stay positive. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher; Australian shares rose 0.6 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.3 percent.

Wall Street futures pointed to a 0.1 percent rise for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 and the Dow had hit record levels on Monday, driven by a stronger-than-expected jobs report last Friday and data showing a dramatic rebound in US services industry figures.

The upcoming earnings season is expected to show S&P profit growth of 24.2 percent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, and investors will be watching to see whether corporate results further confirm recent positive economic data.

All eyes will also be on minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting when they are published later. Ten-year and five-year Treasury yields were down at 1.6455 percent and 0.874 percent respectively in Europe from as high as 1.776 percent on the 10-year on March 30.

The five-year Treasury yield especially is seen as a major barometer of the faith investors have in the Fed’s message that it does not expect to raise US interest rates until 2024. Europe’s bond yields also eased, with southern European debt markets stabilizing after a selloff the previous session as traded braced for a 50-year bond from Italy.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, will release monthly data on its conventional asset purchases and a bi-monthly breakdown of its PEPP pandemic emergency bond purchases which it has vowed to increase to keep borrowing costs low.

The dollar circled a two-week low of 92.246 against a basket of world currencies.

The euro was flat at $1.1871, sterling was weaker at $1.3795. The Japanese yen was a touch lower at 109.92.

In commodities, Brent crude futures were nudging lower at $62.67 a barrel. US crude was up at $59.51 and both gold and copper were off at $1,736.4 an ounce and 8,980 a ton respectively.

 

Saudi Central Bank outlines COVID-19 strategy to IMF

Saudi Central Bank outlines COVID-19 strategy to IMF
Updated 08 April 2021
Cornelia Meyer

Saudi Central Bank outlines COVID-19 strategy to IMF

Saudi Central Bank outlines COVID-19 strategy to IMF
  • When it comes to GCC, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the shining lights — both having rolled out successful vaccination programs for their populations
Updated 08 April 2021
Cornelia Meyer

BERN: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its updated growth forecasts for the next five years in time for the World Bank and IMF Spring meetings, which are taking place this week. Things look better than anticipated than they did six months ago, or even in January, when the IMF provided its latest update.

The world economy is expected to grow 6 percent, compared to 5.5 percent projected in January, with China and the US providing the lion’s share. The Middle East and Central Asia stand at 3.7 and 3.8 growth rates for 2021 and 2022.

These numbers are important, because they tell us that after the biggest slump in economic activity since the great depression, there is light at the end of the tunnel. However, this mainly applies to countries, which have the means to immunize their people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

When it comes to GCC, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the shining lights — both having rolled out successful vaccination programs for their populations. The Kingdom is expected to grow at 2.9 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022.

In an interview with Jahad Azour, director of the IMF’s Central Asia and Middle East department, Fahad Almubarak, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, outlined how Saudi Arabia achieved the positive outlook by applying necessary measures during the pandemic.

The governor pointed out that several Saudi government programs cushioned the pandemic’s blow to the economy by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with $74 billion in terms of deferred loan payments and loan extension guarantees, as well as cash injections worth $13 billion to those companies.

“Where are the maximum risks in our economic sector? We found that SMEs are the most impacted. Therefore, we started several programs,” Almubarak said in the interview with the IMF. “One of them is we asked the banks to defer payments due by the SMEs. (An) additional program is guaranteeing finance. The central bank, along with other government entities, we would help SMEs by guaranteeing their loans for them to be able to sustain the temporary situation.”

Shrewd macro-prudential management and appropriate support of the SME sectors will ensure that the Kingdom emerges relatively unscathed from the pandemic induced 2020 annus horribilis.

In this context, we have to pay tribute to OPEC+, which effectively managed the supply and demand picture for oil. A stable and predictable outlook on oil prices, which is achieved with forward-looking and prudent supply management by OPEC+, remains the silver bullet in terms of how the global investor community looks at GCC economies. All in all, the macroeconomic outlook for the global economy as forecasted by the IMF looks better than only three months ago.

