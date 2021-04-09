You are here

  • Home
  • Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX
Libya has reported more than 166,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,799 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9sdcd

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX
  • The doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75 and people with chronic disease
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Libya has received more than 57,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX initiative.
The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, said the doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75 and people with chronic disease.
Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said 57,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine were in the first COVAX shipment to Libya.

On Sunday, Libya received 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.
Libya has seen swelling COVID-19 cases. The county of around 7 million people has reported more than 166,000 confirmed cases and 2,799 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, the actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher.

Topics: Libya Coronavirus AstraZeneca

Related

Libya PM hails COVID-19 vaccine delivery as ‘first drop of rain’
Middle-East
Libya PM hails COVID-19 vaccine delivery as ‘first drop of rain’
Coronavirus narrows options for migrants buffeted by Libya’s war
Middle-East
Coronavirus narrows options for migrants buffeted by Libya’s war

UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
Updated 31 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 480,006
  • It added that three people died from coronavirus complications
Updated 31 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,875 new coronavirus cases after conducting 244,357 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 480,006 since the pandemic began, the health ministry said.
It added that three people died from coronavirus complications, raising the number of fatalities to 1,526.
The UAE has also confirmed 1,939 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 464,971.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus cases fall below 3,000
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases fall below 3,000
UAE coronavirus cases rise for a record 14th day with 3,591 new cases
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases rise for a record 14th day with 3,591 new cases

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan
  • Turkish medical groups say the reopening in March was premature and that the new measures won’t go far enough to curb the surge
Updated 09 April 2021
AP
ANKARA: Turkey has posted record daily numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days, including 55,941 new infections reported late Thursday.
Keen to minimize the pandemic’s repercussions for Turkey’s ailing economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased infection-control measures in early March. The recent spike forced him to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, starting on April 13.
Turkish medical groups say the reopening in March was premature and that the new measures won’t go far enough to curb the surge. They have called for a full lockdown during the holy Muslim month.
“Every single day the number of cases is increasing. Every single day the number of deaths is increasing. The alarm bells are ringing for the intensive care units,” Ismail Cinel, head of the Turkish Intensive Care Association, said.
The Health Ministry has said that around 75 percent of the recent infections in Turkey involve the more contagious variant first identified in Britain.
“We have unfortunately loosened the measures and were not able to accelerate vaccinations,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was quoted as saying in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper published Friday.
Of the hospital situation, Koca said: “There is no problem for now. But if this continues for three or four weeks, it will be a problem.”
Turkish opposition parties are blaming the spike on a series of mass political rallies by Erdogan’s ruling party. The party rejects the accusations.

Iraq blames public for new coronavirus record, urges vaccinations

Iraq blames public for new coronavirus record, urges vaccinations
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

Iraq blames public for new coronavirus record, urges vaccinations

Iraq blames public for new coronavirus record, urges vaccinations
  • Public commitment toward heeding virus prevention measures ‘almost non-existent in most regions of Iraq’
  • Iraq began administering vaccines in late March, but rollout has been slow owing to low demand
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

Iraq’s Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates.
Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. That was double the number of new infections from last month, and well ahead of a previous peak of some 6,000 in March.
Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections. At least 14,606 people have died, from a total of 903,439 cases.
The severe spike in case numbers prompted the Health Ministry to issue a grave warning in a statement on Thursday, saying the rise was due to laxity among Iraqis who flout preventative measures.
The statement said public commitment toward heeding virus prevention measures was “almost non-existent in most regions of Iraq,” where citizens rarely wear face masks and continue to hold large gatherings.
Those who continue to flout prevention measures and instructions “are responsible for the increase in the number of infections,” the statement said. It called on tribal sheikhs, activists and influential figures to speak out and inform the public on the severity of the pandemic.
Iraq began administering vaccines in late March, but rollout has been slow owing to low demand. Many Iraqis are suspicious of the vaccine and few have booked appointments to receive a dose. Rumors of debilitating side-effects have also put many off.
The ministry urged citizens to inoculate, and said vaccination was the only way to control the outbreak.

Topics: Iraq Coronavirus

Related

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
Middle-East
Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
Old habits imperil Iraq as doctors warn of second coronavirus wave
Middle-East
Old habits imperil Iraq as doctors warn of second coronavirus wave

Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds

Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds

Iran frees South Korean ship, captain after promise to help with frozen funds
  • Iranian authorities seized the chemical tanker, HANKUK CHEMI, in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman in January
  • Iran agreed to free all of the ship’s 20 crew members except for the captain in February
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: Iran released on Friday a South Korean ship and its captain detained since January after South Korea promised to try to secure the release of Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks under US sanctions, a South Korean official said.
The Iranian foreign ministry confirmed the ship’s release following the conclusion of an investigation and at the request of its owner and the South Korean government, according to state news agency IRNA.
Iranian authorities seized the chemical tanker, HANKUK CHEMI, in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman in January. They accused it of polluting the waters with chemicals.
“Iran, with long coastlines in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, stresses full compliance with maritime regulations, including environmental protection, and monitors every violation in this respect,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, a foreign ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying.
He said the Iranian decision to release the captain had taken into account that he had no record of past violations in the region.
The issue triggered a diplomatic dispute after Iran demanded that South Korea release $7 billion in funds frozen in South Korean banks under US sanctions.
Iran agreed to free all of the ship’s 20 crew members except for the captain in February, after a South Korean vice foreign minister visited Tehran.
A South Korean foreign ministry official told reporters that both sides had agreed the ship and the funds were not related issues and South Korea promised to help get the money released.
“We have expressed our firm willingness to resolve the fund issue,” said the official, who declined to be identified.
The South Korean ministry said in a statement the ship had left Iran after completing administrative procedures. It made no mention of the demand for the release of funds.
“The captain and sailors are in good health,” the ministry said.
South Korea said the vessel did not cause any pollution. The ministry official said Iran dropped a plan to pursue seek criminal charges against the shipping company.
Iran has denied allegations that the seizure of the tanker and its crew constituted hostage-taking, saying it was South Korea that was holding Iranian funds hostage.
The freezing of the funds is linked to US sanctions that Washington reimposed on Tehran in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Under the Biden administration, the United States and Iran have begun indirect talks over a return to the accord.
The United States has recently agreed to allow Iran to use the funds for non-military purposes and it has spent some on coronavirus vaccines secured via the global COVAX initiative, the ministry official said, without giving a precise amount.

Topics: Iran South Korea

Related

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
World
South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
Special South Korean tanker seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz video
Middle-East
South Korean tanker seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

Iran-backed fighters in Syria killed by Israeli strikes

Iran-backed fighters in Syria killed by Israeli strikes
Updated 09 April 2021
AP
AFP

Iran-backed fighters in Syria killed by Israeli strikes

Iran-backed fighters in Syria killed by Israeli strikes
  • Hezbollah arms depot destroyed in attack, says Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
  • Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war
Updated 09 April 2021
AP AFP

DAMASCUS/NEW YORK: Israeli strikes targeting Syrian regime military positions and a weapons depot near Damascus killed three Iran-backed militia fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said on Thursday.

The strikes near the capital “destroyed a weapons depot likely used by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia,” among other Iran-backed groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. “It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters,” said the monitor.

The observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians.

The official SANA news agency reported the raids but not the casualties, saying four soldiers were wounded in the attack.

“At around 12:56 the Israeli enemy carried out aggression from the direction of Lebanon on some positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA said, citing a military source.

“Our air defenses intercepted the aggression and shot down” most of the missiles, the news outlet said, adding that “four soldiers were injured.”

The strikes also caused “some material damage.”

HIGHLIGHT

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

The source did not provide details on the targets.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Israel rarely confirms the strikes, but its army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country last year, without providing details.

Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war, but is also a major player in Lebanese politics.

It is a strong ally of Iran and Damascus and has been officially fighting in Syria since 2013.

Separately, Syrian regime forces fired a missile at a civilian vehicle in a rebel-held village in the country’s northwest on Thursday, killing seven people, including three children from the same family, opposition activists said.

The attack took place near the village of Najia, close to front lines with government forces in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country. The missile killed two men, two women and three children, and wounded several others, according to the observatory, and an Idlib-based citizen journalist, Salwa Abdul-Rahman.

Earlier this week, Russia sparred with the US and its allies over a vote later this month that could strip Syria of voting rights in the international chemical weapons watchdog, with Moscow accusing the West of trying to “demonize Damascus” and the US demanding a strong message to Syria’s government that using chemical weapons has consequences.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Daesh extremists attacked regime forces in the Badia desert, before kidnapping eight policemen and 11 civilians from a small village. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Daesh abducts 19 in Syria, says human rights monitor
Update Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians
Middle-East
Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians

Latest updates

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
UAE fighters rack up medals on third day of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE fighters rack up medals on third day of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Film AlUla to boost Saudi film industry
Film AlUla to boost Saudi film industry
UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
UAE reports 1,875 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project
Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.