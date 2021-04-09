You are here

  • Home
  • Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip

Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip

Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip
Philip, who was by the queen’s side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqkth

Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip

Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip
  • Former US president George W. Bush: Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The UAE, Bahrain and Oman all sent messages of condolence to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at the age of 99.

As Queen Consort, Prince Philip was a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to the Queen, expressing his heartfelt condolences and solace to the monarch.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also sent similar cables of condolences.

Sheikh Mohammed sent a personal message on Twitter, saying: “On behalf of people of UAE, I extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II & the people of United Kingdom over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. A close friend to the UAE & other nations, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people.”

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa extended his deepest condolences and consolation to Queen Elizabeth, as well as to the British government and people, and lauded the efforts of Prince Philip to serve the UK and its friendly people.

“His Majesty the Sultan, Haitham bin Tarik sent a cable of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the President of the Commonwealth, on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement issued by Oman News Agency said.

Here are reactions from major public figures in Britain and around the world.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON
“We remember the Duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, has strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”
“Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY
“I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service.”
“On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.”

UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER
“The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.”
“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country — from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.”
“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen.”

SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON
“I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences — and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland — to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
“He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN

“My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered.”

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN
“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.”

SINN FEIN LEADER MARY LOU MCDONALD
“Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss.”

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN

The American president and his wife said the impact of the prince’s decades of public service was evident in the causes he advocated. 

FORMER US PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH
“Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

FORMER US PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

“Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people.”

US HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

“The US Congress extends condolences over the death of Britain’s Prince Philip.”

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR
“He will naturally be most recognized as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.”

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN
“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the program.”

KING HARALD OF NORWAY
“Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family. We also send our condolences to the British people.”

KING KARL XVI GUSTAF OF SWEDEN
“Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

“The death of Prince Philip fills me with great sorrow. His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of duty will not be forgotten.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“I wish to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others.”

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with Britain’s Royal Family and the British people at this time of mourning.”

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

“Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world.”

BELGIAN ROYAL PALACE

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. Philippe and Mathilde.”

UN SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

“He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organizations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education.”

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said: “The Secretary-General is saddened at the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He extends condolences to Her Royal Highness, the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom.

“As royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years. He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organizations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education.

“The Secretary-General pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh for his active work for the betterment of humankind.”

PHILIP'S FORMER PRESS SECRETARY JAMES ROSCOE

“From military to youth clubs to DoE award recipients, his interest in people & their stories was real, his motivation always encouraging service in other by example. No nonsense, genuine wit: peace maybe, but he won't rest.”

Topics: Prince Philip Britain

Related

UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
World
UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
  • Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability
  • More than 205,000 people are registered to vote in Djibouti, which has a population of over 600,000 — the country is a mix of ethnic Somali, Afar and Arab
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia: The Horn of African country of Djibouti went to the polls peacefully on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others.
The 73-year-old Guelleh faces just one challenger, the independent candidate and businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah, who halted campaigning early while asserting that he could not do so in safety. In protest, he appeared with his mouth taped shut.
The other opposition boycotted the vote. Final results are expected on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence around the polls.
Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability. The country is located on the Red Sea along one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Guelleh has been in power since 1999 after the death of his predecessor, Hassan Guled Aptidon, the country’s first president. Djibouti won independence from France in 1977.
The president is widely expected to win another team that should be his last, according the constitution, which limits the presidency to those under the age of 75.
Guelleh told reporters days ago that he was no longer interested in power but was merely responding to the will of the people.
“It is my people, the Djiboutians, who asked me to run again and not leave them for the sake of the prosperity of the nation,” he said.
After voting, the president said, “May God be praised, it happened in a peaceful way and thank God, the people have participated in a very good way.”
More than 205,000 people are registered to vote in Djibouti, which has a population of over 600,000. The country is a mix of ethnic Somali, Afar and Arab.
“In a beautiful way we’re appreciating the voting, every vote and every five years, and today it happened in a beautiful way,” said one person at the polls, Naima Yusuf Kahin.

Topics: Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh Zakaria Ismail Farah

Related

Al-Shabab leader calls for more violence ahead of Djibouti presidential election
Middle-East
Al-Shabab leader calls for more violence ahead of Djibouti presidential election
President of Djibouti delivers opening speech at launch of Arab News en Français
Media
President of Djibouti delivers opening speech at launch of Arab News en Français

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
  • The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel in Palma, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack
  • The group attempted to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush — seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Mozambique is sending a medical team to identify the bodies of 12 people beheaded during a Daesh attack last month on the northern gas exploration hub of Palma, an army spokesman said.

A police official and an army spokesman said the victims appeared to be foreigners, although this has not been confirmed.

Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth some $60 billion and a base for numerous foreign companies, was the target of an attack by insurgents that began on March 24.

A local police chief told TVM earlier this week that on returning to the town following the assault, he had helped bury 12 beheaded bodies. While he could not identify their nationalities, he said he believed they were foreign because they were white.

In comments to state broadcaster TVM on Thursday, army spokesman Chongo Vidigal confirmed the victims were white but said their nationalities could not be confirmed due to the decomposed state of the bodies. The army had sent a medical team to identify them, he said.

“It is urgent that a team arrives to establish these small details,” he said, adding it was uncertain when they would arrive.

Reuters has not been able to verify accounts about the attack on Palma independently. Most means of communication with the town were cut off after the attack began.

The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack before attempting to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush.

Seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African. Both of their bodies have already been removed from Palma.

The government has said dozens died in the attack and aid groups believe tens of thousands have been displaced. But the full scale of the casualties and displacement remains unclear.

Daesh-linked insurgents have been increasingly active since 2017 in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province where Palma is located.

Mozambique is about 26% Roman Catholic, 31% other Christian, and 18% Muslim, according to government figures. Cabo Delgado is one of only a few provinces that have a Muslim majority.

Regional leaders from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana met in Mozambique’s capital Maputo this week to weigh a response to the insurgency.

Mozambique’s foreign minister Veronica Macamo Dlhovo said the leaders resolved to send a mission to Mozambique this month to assess the threat and how they could help.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the leaders agreed a regional force should be revived immediately so it could intervene.
Mozambique’s army says Palma is now secure.

The insurgency is a rapidly growing threat to Mozambique after a few years of relative peace for the country. A long civil war followed the end of the independence struggle against colonial power Portugal in 1975, lasting until 1992.

A low-level conflict broke out again pitting the FRELIMO government against its longtime RENAMO rivals until a 2019 peace accord, although some low-level attacks continued.
Mozambique remains one of Africa’s poorest and underdeveloped countries despite the potential of its natural resources.

Topics: Mozambique Palma PEMBA Cabo Delgado Daesh

Related

Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
World
Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack
World
Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five
  • Police said 5 men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with 3 of them being investigated for homicide
  • Survivors reported that 9 people perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

BARCELONA — Five men, who allegedly navigated two migrant boats to the Canary Islands, have been detained by Spanish police for being responsible for the deaths of some passengers.
The men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with three of them also being investigated for homicide, Spain’s national police said in a statement released Friday.
A judge ordered four of them to be held in custody.
The arrests come after an investigation was launched into two boats that arrived in the islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote on March 16 and April 2 respectively.
In the first boat, 62 migrants and asylum seekers had departed the coast of Dakhla, in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara, and spent five days with little food or water trying to reach the Canaries. When Spanish rescuers found them, only 53 people remained onboard, including 10 minors.
None had life vests and many suffered from severe hypothermia requiring hospitalization.
Among them was a 2-year-old girl from Mali who died a few days later. Her dramatic rescue and subsequent death grabbed the national headlines in Spain.
Survivors later reported that nine people had perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler. Their bodies were thrown into the ocean according to survivors interrogated by police.
The other vessel that reached Lanzarote carried 32 people, including five minors. All arrived in good health, police said.
Earlier this year authorities in the Canaries detained 27 men and one woman in similar cases. Of those, 21 people were held in custody.
The treacherous Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a popular route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and leaving their countries for economic reasons that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,400 people have reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year. Most hope to continue their journeys to continental Europe.
Last year 23,000 people reached the archipelago by boat and nearly 850 others died or went missing along the way, according to the UN migration agency’s Missing Migrants project.

Topics: African migrants spain migrants Spanish police

Related

Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands
World
Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands
World
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
  • Reports said Karaivaz had been shot by two men on a motorbike
  • Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks but journalist killings are rare
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

ATHENS — A veteran Greek crime journalist was shot dead outside his home in Athens on Friday, a police source said, in a rare crime targeting a member of the media.
Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times, the police source told AFP.
Reports said the victim had been shot by two men on a motorbike.
While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are generally rare in Greece.
In July, tabloid owner Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.
The case is still under investigation.
In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was also gunned down outside his home.
At the time, state TV NET said he had been working on a story about corruption.
A shadowy far-left group claimed responsibility for the crime but the case was never solved.

Topics: Greek police Greece Giorgos Karaivaz

Related

Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border
Middle-East
Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border
Greek police arrest suspected Israeli fraudster
World
Greek police arrest suspected Israeli fraudster

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women
Updated 09 April 2021

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women
  • Health worker Homaira Nawroozi funds library to promote women’s rights in male-dominated region
  • Most families have embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities
Updated 09 April 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: As a nurse at a local hospital in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, Homaira Nawroozi says she is used to hearing female patients recount their experiences of forced marriage, domestic violence and even torture.

However, one particular incident from more than two years ago stands out — when she discovered a woman who had lost an arm and a leg in an explosion lying inconsolable in a hospital ward.

“The patient was crying not because she had become disabled, possibly for life, but because her husband was planning to remarry to take care of the family and himself,” Nawroozi told Arab News over the phone from Helmand province.

Helmand — Afghanistan’s largest province at about 60,000 sq km, or roughly the size of Ireland — is often referred to as the Taliban’s heartland and was the scene of some of the group’s bloodiest battles since their ouster in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.

Shaken by that “nightmarish experience” two years ago and others, Nawroozi said she felt driven to “do something to help the women,” several of whom lacked knowledge about even basic rights.

“I wanted to do something to inform them about their rights, and one way was to set up a library for women,” the 22-year-old health worker said.

She shared her idea with Shereen Wafa, head of Helmand’s Women’s Affairs Department, who offered Nawroozi a room in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah that once had been used as a women’s-only library but had been closed for years during the Taliban’s rule and after the militants’ fall.

Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, especially in the ethnic, Pashtun-dominated Helmand region. Forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

Tucked away behind several government buildings subjected to frequent attacks by the Taliban, the library in Lashkar Gah drew only a handful of women due to the insecurity in the area.

Based on its reputation and with travel difficult for women in the area, Nawroozi decided it would be “a waste of time to reopen the facility” and began to invest her resources elsewhere.

She started by posting copies of some of her favorite books, such as “Women’s Role in Islam” and “Women and Society,” on social media.

That idea, too, reached a dead-end after Nawroozi realized that many women lacked access to smartphones, the Internet and electricity in Helmand.

“So, in January, I set up the first private library in Lashkar Gah. It is a small square room that can accommodate at least eight people at a time. But it’s a start,” she said.

And while her initial plans were to launch a women-only facility, Nawroozi “realized that it was essential for men to read books, too.”

“Especially those men who do not know about men and women’s rights. So we allowed men to borrow books as well,” she said.

The library is housed in a small rented shop, which Nawroozi pays for from the salary she earns at the hospital.

The library with 850 books in the Pashtu and Dari languages, and covering literature on Islam and the rights of Muslim women, among other titles, is named after the Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who spent 40 years implementing aid projects in Afghanistan and was killed by gunmen in the eastern Nangarhar province in 2019.

“Dr. Nakamura was a remarkable personality who dedicated his entire life to helping Afghans. So, as a small tribute, the least I could do was to name the library after him,” Nawroozi said, paying homage to the 73-year-old aid worker whose death triggered an outpouring of grief in the country.

Since its launch in January, Nawroozi’s initiative has been a hit among locals.

While the morning hours are reserved for men, afternoons are exclusively for women, with a female librarian filling in for Nawroozi when she is at the hospital.

She said most families had embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities.

However, the initiative has faced resistance from certain quarters, too.

In recent months, unknown men vandalized the library, breaking windows and property.

Some voiced opposition to the initiative, saying it “undermined local customs and traditions by replacing it with modern thinking.”

“The society does not accept a woman to run a library here. The other challenge is security. Nowhere in Helmand is safe, but I am not deterred by any of this. I am happy that the youths come here with motivation,” Nawroozi said.

Her happiest moments since the library’s launch have been seeing a growing interest in reading among the youth.

“One man read eight different books in one week. One woman said she will write a novel and is going through the books. I tend to forget the bitter memories easily because I do not want to lose my motivation,” she said.

Nawroozi plans to launch a book reading competition and expand the library if more women show interest.

“I charge a library fee of 10 Afghanis (25 cents), which does not cover any expenses. But I have opened this library for a purpose — to promote awareness among women that they have equal rights. We need the new generation to know they are not just a tool.”

Topics: Afghanistan Helmand Homaira Nawroozi library Afghan women

Related

Special In a rare victory for Afghan women, Kabul to include mothers’ name on IDs
World
In a rare victory for Afghan women, Kabul to include mothers’ name on IDs

Latest updates

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic
Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic
Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
German firms unveil lavish post-blast Beirut port plan
German firms unveil lavish post-blast Beirut port plan
‘Act before it is too late,’ Arab League envoy tells Lebanon
A view of the damaged grain silos at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on April 9, 2021, still reeling from the destruction due to the catastrophic Aug. 4 blast. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.