Arab coalition destroys explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced nine deaths from COVID-19 and 904 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 401 were recorded in Riyadh, 169 in Makkah, 143 in the the Eastern Province, 39 in Asir, 25 in Madinah, 25 in Hail, 22 in Jazan, 19 in Tabuk, 12 in Najran, 10 in the Northern Borders region and nine in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 382,198 after 540 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,737 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 5.9 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.
Saudi Air Force concludes Aces Meet 2021 exercise with Pakistan and US counterparts
Aces Meet is one of the most important exercises in which operational strategies and tactics are developed
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) concluded a mixed air exercise with their US and Pakistani counterparts at the Mushaf air base in Pakistan's Punjab province, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Thursday.
The “Aces Meet 2021” maneuvers concluded in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, the military attaché Maj. Gen. Awad bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, and the commander of the Mushaf air base, Wing Commander Ali Naeem Zahoor.
Al-Maliki said that this joint cooperation between the two countries enhances the strength of the relationship between the Kingdom and Pakistan, especially in the military field. He added that it also enhances the Kingdom’s participation in these exercises and RSAF’s efficiency with high accuracy and skill.
Al-Zahrani said the exercises aim to strengthen and support the bonds of cooperation between RSAF and the Pakistani Air Force and to train in environments different to that of the Kingdom’s.
Lt. Col. Fayeh bin Abdulrahman Al-Roqi, commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, stressed the importance of the experiences that the participants gain from such activity, which rely on simulating environments of real wars.
He added that the Aces Meet is one of the most important exercises in which operational strategies and tactics are developed to simulate the realities of the battlefield in order to adapt to different combat situations.
He said that the performance results of the participating forces in all stages of the exercise were very high, and they displayed high energy, honorable combat performance and a high degree of competence and skill.
RSAF participated with a number of Tornado combat aircraft, with all its air, technical and support crews, with the aim of exchanging experiences in the field of planning, combat and support air operations, and raising the combat readiness.
Saudi Arabia has key role to play in tackling climate change, British-Saudi environment forum hears
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) and the British Embassy in Riyadh have this week hosted a series of virtual discussions on the environment.
The forums took place weeks after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced ambitious green initiatives for both the Kingdom and the Middle East.
“Climate change is a real problem that affects all of us,” UK deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia Richard Oppenheim said during the third and final discussion held on Thursday. “We need to raise awareness about this issue and work together to take the necessary measures to reduce the harmful effects of climate change by reducing carbon emissions and using modern technologies.”
The UK-Saudi discussions have been held as part of the “Together For Our Planet” campaign run by the UK embassy.
The campaign aims to raise awareness leading up to the COP26 (26th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) being held in the UK in November.
The final event discussed the importance of media in spreading the environment message, women’s contributions to environmental awareness, and environmental issues to which the public is most responsive.
The other discussions covered recycling and the effects of discarded plastic and how to raise climate change awareness.
On Thursday, six speakers from the private, public, and media sectors led the group discussion.
They included: Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al-Braiki, associate professor of ecology and adviser to MEWA, Majda Mohammed Abu Rass, founder and chairwoman of the Saudi Environmental Society (SENS), Fahd Al-Aqran, director of the Saudi Press Agency, Noor Osama Nugali, assistant editor-in-chief of Arab News, Abdulrahman bin Sulaiman Al-Trairi, a writer and political analyst, and Saad Al-Qassim, founder of Jeddah Now .
Al-Braiki described the success of government initiatives like the “Let’s make it green campaign” launched by MEWA last year.
He said more than six million trees had already been planted in the Kingdom - well on the way to the campaign’s 10 million target. The new green initiative now aims to plant 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia.
Abu Rass said public understanding of environmental matters played a big part in changing behavior.
“The problem of environmental pollution is closely related to patterns of behavior towards the environment and the lack of awareness about environmental issues,” she said.
“When a woman is aware of the importance of the resources the family uses, this will have a great impact on the environment.”
Al-Aqran said: “The media has a significant and necessary role in raising environmental awareness among individuals and societies.”
Nugali said Saudi Arabia had an important role to play in tackling climate change.
“As a leading global oil producer, Saudi Arabia is furthering its ambitions to combat climate change,” she said. “The Saudi Green Initiative, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was received by everyone with a warm welcome and enthusiasm. We look forward to a brighter and greener future.”
Coffee and blooms combine to bring the sweet smell of success for Saudi florist
After starting out designing wedding bouquets and displays, Maryam Al-Ghanami hit on the perfect combination for a hybrid store
MAKKAH: When she was growing up in the northern city of Tabuk, Maryam Al-Ghanami could not have known that the scenic city, nestled between mountains, would one day help inspire her to launch a successful career as a florist — with a surprising twist.
Her store, Shams for Flowers and Occasions, is a quaint little hut in one of Tabuk’s main streets, its walkway bordered by vines of bright, fuchsia bougainvillea flowers. Inside, where the smell of freshly brewed coffee mixes with hints of rose fragrance, visitors might think that they have stumbled upon a charming, shabby chic coffee shop decorated with beautiful seasonal blooms. In fact the opposite is the case: it is a flower shop that also serves coffee.
Al-Ghanami told Arab News that her first love is art and she has loved drawing from a young age. After failing to get into university, she decided to put this passion for art to use by combining it with her love of flowers. She began by working at home designing bouquets and floral displays for weddings. As her reputation quickly grew, more people began to request her services.
“With the growing demand, I opened my own office and established my first shop, which specialized in wedding decorations,” she said. “I became more attached to flowers because my father had a farm full of flowers. As the demand for bouquets increased I bought fridges and expanded my business, learning in the process more and more about flowers.”
When she opened her flower shop, she designed it to seem like a traditional hut in a garden. Al-Ghanami said that customers who visited the stylish store would often think it was actually a coffee shop, which planted in her mind the possibility of adding a cafe so that people could enjoy a coffee as well as shop for flowers.
Combining a flower shop with another kind of business can raise sales by bringing in more customers, with each side of the business increasing the exposure and reach of the other. As a result it is a growing trend among florists.
As she began to think about how she might turn her flower shop into a hybrid business, Al-Ghanami began by painting the walls and decorating them with flowers. She wanted to find the perfect combination to fuse the concepts of flower arranging and coffee making, ultimately creating an interconnected and intertwined relationship between the two.
Her hybrid store is proving very popular, she said, and she enjoys sharing a cup of coffee with her customers and listening to them as she helps them find the perfect flowers for a special occasion.
Al-Ghanami said her dream is to spread the love of flowers, and to make her shop a relaxing haven that provides a little relief from the pressures and problems of life — and she is just getting started.
“I’d love to expand my business to all Saudi cities as the hut is a source of happiness, kindness and warmth,” she added.
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture organized a virtual conference with its Dutch counterpart under the title “Exporting high-quality Saudi agricultural products to the Netherlands.”
The officials discussed the opportunities and challenges facing import and export from Saudi Arabia to the Netherlands, as well as ways to enhance production capacity and localize advanced technologies in the Kingdom.
The conference was recently held in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy in the Kingdom, the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, the General Authority for Civil Aviation, the Saudi Export Development Authority, and a number of private sector companies and major agricultural projects.
Director General of the General Administration of Plant Wealth Dr. Sulaiman Al-Khatib explained that the ministry has introduced advanced technologies for agricultural purposes, with the aim of exporting as production goes up and increasing farmers’ income by reducing competition during the production season.