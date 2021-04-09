You are here

Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening

Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on people in the Kingdom to try and sight the crescent moon signalling the beginning of the month of Ramadan on Sunday evening. (Supplied)
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening

Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening
  • Ramadan 2021 is due to start on either Monday or Tuesday in the Kingdom
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on people in the Kingdom to try and sight the crescent moon signalling the beginning of the month of Ramadan on Sunday evening.
Anyone who sights the crescent, either with the naked eye or with the help of binoculars, should inform the nearest court of the sighting, the court said.
The start of Ramadan is determined by the lunar calendar which, unlike the Gregorian calendar, follows a 29- or 30-day cycle determined by the cycle of the moon.
Ramadan 2021 is due to start on either Monday or Tuesday in the Kingdom.
Muslims anticipate the end of Shaaban, the month preceding Ramadan, by watching for the absence or presence of the crescent moon, which indicates the continuation of Shaaban or the beginning of Ramadan.

Historic Hima Well reveals the journeys of Arabia's ancient caravans

Historic Hima Well reveals the journeys of Arabia’s ancient caravans
The site is made out of a series of seven fresh water wells, which includes more than 200 sites containing rock inscriptions, graves and stone circles. (Supplied)
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Historic Hima Well reveals the journeys of Arabia’s ancient caravans

Historic Hima Well reveals the journeys of Arabia’s ancient caravans
  • Archaeological excavations carried out by SCTH discovered that the city of Najran is among the oldest inhabited places
  • The site contains numerous rock inscriptions and drawings that date back to before 3000 BC
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Hima Well, one of the most ancient and significant stops along the ancient trade routes of Arabia, untouched and unaltered, continues to fascinate researchers and archaeologists.

The site, about 140 km north of the city of Najran, is well preserved, and with its largely intact rock art depicting humans, animals, hunting tools, bows and spears and more, shows a picture of what was once an ancient route for caravans traveling from the southern regions of the Arabian Peninsula to its north.

Saleh Al-Muraih, a historical researcher specializing in the tourism and archaeology of Najran, told Arab News: “Hima Well is one of the most important historical sites in the Kingdom and contains numerous rock inscriptions and drawings that date back to before 3000 BC.”

“The site is made out of a series of seven fresh water wells covering an area of 30 km, which includes more than 200 sites containing rock inscriptions and drawings, graves, stone circles and historical wells,” he said.

Al-Muraih added: “Hima was the starting point for commercial caravans that gathered at the wells before taking one of two main roads. The firsts of these roads used to lead to Mesopotamia after passing through Al-Faw (also known as Qariah, an ancient city on the outskirts of the Empty Quarter), which is the archaeological site of the Kindah and Al-Yamama regions, known today as Najd. The second road used to lead to the Levant and Egypt after passing through the Hijaz region.”

FASTFACT

To date, 1,293 human drawings, 5,121 animal drawings, 3,616 Thamudic inscriptions, 2,775 Ancient South Arabian script inscriptions and three Nabataean inscriptions have been found in the region, while search and excavation operations are continuing in the Kingdom in general, and the region in particular, to uncover more monuments and historical cultural heritage.

Its dense rock art engravings are the legacy of the hundreds of caravans, departing from Al-Okhdood in the south, that passed by the well over the years. Ancient South Arabian script (Musnad), the South Arabian language or the Thamudic language can be found on these engravings alongside depictions of flora and fauna.

“The Saudi government took care of Hima Well, and there are fantastic fencing works taking place. This is coupled with continuous scientific research that has studied the site and we hope for the completion of the procedures that would see the addition of the site to UNESCO’s World Heritage List,” Al-Muraih said.

“There has been numerous land surveys and protection efforts exerted in the area. Fortunately, Hima does not have any violations or anything that could harm these monuments, while the people of the region are highly cultured when it comes to protecting these sites and therefore preserving these significant historical monuments,” he said.

As one of Najran’s 86 historical sites, Hima Well combines heritage and tourism in one area. Tour guides, a cooperative local community and cooperative government bodies are all on hand to speak about the historic significance of the well.

Dr. Salma Hawsawi, professor of ancient history at King Saud University, told Arab News: “The Kingdom has a great deal of archaeological sites and historical cities that have witnessed construction works over the course of thousands of years. They are truly worthy of preservation and development so that they can cope with the current requirements.”

She added: “Historical cities, regardless of their history and origins, are many. Among those worth mentioning is the southwestern city of Najran, which was mentioned by numerous classical historians such as Strabo, in his book ‘Geography,’ where he called it Negrana, as he talked about the Roman campaigns in the Arabian Peninsula in the years 24-25 BC, and Ptolemy, who referred to it as Negara Metropolis.”

“In his book, Yaqut Al-Hamawi, a Muslim historian, said that the city was named after the first person that inhabited it, Najran bin Zaydan bin Sabaa. What also confirms how old this city was is the mention of its name in the inscriptions of Sabaean rulers such as Karib’il, Samah Ali Yanuf and Yitha’amar Bayyin,” she said.

According to Dr. Hawsawi, the geographical importance of the Kingdom’s southwestern region stems from its location between Africa and Asia. This is coupled with the importance of the coastal region in terms of migration, and some settlements are found to date back from the first century BC to the Islamic era.

“Archaeological excavations carried out by SCTH discovered that the city of Najran is among the oldest inhabited places. It did so through archaeological evidence found at various sites belonging to different periods in history, starting with the ancient Stone Age to the Islamic era,” she said.

Hawsawi said: “Rock art and inscriptions are the elements that most distinguish the region’s monuments, as they provided us with a lot of information regarding clothes, accessories, weapons, stone stoves, rectangular and conical structures and tanks, especially around the Hima Well area.”

Most of the region’s rock drawings showcase camels, cows, goats and geese, along with some predatory animals such as lions and wolves, Dr. Hawsawi said. “Ostriches were given special attention in terms of their decoration and size, in addition to them being drawn in various positions, highlighting the significance of this animal.”

The drawings show horse battles, where knights used spears, and limited hunting scenes, where dogs were used to hunt goats, she said, noting that “there are drawings of humans that are larger than the normal size, while some of them had their heads covered. Men’s beards were shown clearly. Humans wore necklaces and collars, while some men wore anklets to produce sounds that suit the dance moves and music. Outfits were made out of short gowns that were wrapped around the middle. Other drawings showed people dancing with musical instruments that resemble the rebab.”

Dr. Hawsawi said: “Thamudic writings were found in the region in large quantities, followed by the Ancient South Arabian script and the Kufic script, which dates back to the Islamic era. The multiplicity of scripts found in the region sheds light on the succession of civilizations. In addition, Ancient South Arabian script inscriptions found engraved on top of Thamudic inscriptions highlights how old the Thamudic script really is.”

“Most of the inscriptions consist of names such as ‘Saad,’ ‘Awathat’ and ‘Rafadat,’ and of deities such as ‘Al’ and ‘Kahl,’ while inscriptions were usually found next to drawings of animals,” she said.

Dr. Hawsawi said that “among the long inscriptions is a 12-line one belonging to King ‘Dhu Nuwas,’ in which he described his victory over the Ethiopians in 512.”

To date, 1,293 human drawings, 5,121 animal drawings, 3,616 Thamudic inscriptions, 2,775 Ancient South Arabian script inscriptions and three Nabataean inscriptions have been found in the region, while search and excavation operations are continuing in the Kingdom in general, and the region in particular, to uncover more monuments and historical cultural heritage.

Saudi Arabia: Vaccine required to enter Prophet's Mosque, permit needed for Umrah

Saudi Arabia: Vaccine required to enter Prophet’s Mosque, permit needed for Umrah
The ministry stressed the importance of adhering to preventive measures and applying for permits through the official platforms. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia: Vaccine required to enter Prophet’s Mosque, permit needed for Umrah

Saudi Arabia: Vaccine required to enter Prophet’s Mosque, permit needed for Umrah
  • The Ministry of Health announced 904 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the Kingdom’s total case number over the course of the pandemic to 396,758
  • SR10,000 fine on anyone who tries to perform Umrah without permit
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that only vaccinated or immune worshippers will be allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and that pilgrims who perform Umrah without a permit during Ramadan will be fined SR10,000 ($2,666) in a bid to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

An official source in the Ministry of Interior said that a fine of SR10,000 will be imposed on anyone who tries to perform Umrah without a permit, while an SR1,000 fine will be handed to people who try and enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah without a permit.

These penalties will remain in place until the end of the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry is seeking to ensure that all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus are followed.

Meanwhile, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom continues to increase, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed the launch of the updated versions of the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

Through the new versions, citizens and residents can request the issuance and reservations of Umrah, visit and prayer permits during the holy month of Ramadan, with the display of permits being exclusive to the Tawakkalna app.

FASTFACT

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 396,758.

This technical integration looks to increase operational capacity and maintain precautionary measures inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and to verify the security features and immunization status of permit applicants.

The ministry stressed the importance of adhering to preventive measures and applying for permits through the official platforms.

After the Ministry of Commerce earlier warned commercial establishments against using social media influencers to promote their products, seven people were arrested for violations.

The Ministry of Health announced 904 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the Kingdom’s total case number over the course of the pandemic to 396,758.

Of Saudi Arabia’s 7,823 active cases, 898 are in critical condition.

There were 540 new recoveries in the Kingdom, raising the tally to 382,198.

The ministry said that nine more people died from coronavirus-related complications, raising the national death toll to 6,737.

In terms of vaccinations, the Kingdom has administered more than 6 million coronavirus jabs with the MOH announcing that residents older than the age of 75 no longer need to reserve time slots to receive the vaccine.

As part of health measures, 526 mosques have been temporarily closed over the past 61 days, of which 502 mosques have reopened after full sanitization.

The Place: AlUla Fresh Farm in north-west of Saudi Arabia

The Place: AlUla Fresh Farm in north-west of Saudi Arabia
Photo/Supplied
Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

The Place: AlUla Fresh Farm in north-west of Saudi Arabia

The Place: AlUla Fresh Farm in north-west of Saudi Arabia
  • The path leads to a small cabin where visitors hand over their harvest
Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla is not only the most beautiful desert landscape to visit in the Kingdom, but also hides gems such as AlUla Fresh Farm. The farm offers an amazing experience that will excite both children and adults.

Visitors are received by their team and handed an empty basket — then the adventure begins. According to the season, different fruits are available. Visitors are encouraged to pick the fruit, which they then place in the basket. Most of the trees produce different types of citrus fruits.

A narrow path offers peace and quiet — a welcome change for those seeking a break from busy city life.

The path leads to a small cabin where visitors hand over their harvest. On the spot, staff can blend the fruit and serve up a refreshing juice.

While sipping on their drink, visitors a replica village where women sit weaving hand-held fans and coasters. Visitors can ask them to make these items in their desired colors and take them home as souvenirs.

Visitors can also plant different seeds to leave a part of themselves on the farm forever — just as the memories of the farm remain with the visitor.

Mother of Koji: Saudis turn to social media and anime memories to welcome Japanese envoy's wife to KSA

Mother of Koji: Saudis turn to social media and anime memories to welcome Japanese envoy’s wife to KSA
Ambassador Iwai Fumio. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Mother of Koji: Saudis turn to social media and anime memories to welcome Japanese envoy’s wife to KSA

Mother of Koji: Saudis turn to social media and anime memories to welcome Japanese envoy’s wife to KSA
  • Iwai, who gained more popularity thanks to his fluency in Arabic, received many messages dubbing him as “Abu Koji” or “Father of Koji”
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

JAPAN: The Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia’s wife Mrs. Iwai, fondly nicknamed Um Koji, has been welcomed in Riyadh with humor and style.
After Ambassador Iwai Fumio posted a tweet welcoming his wife to the country, many Saudis responded with greetings and memes of anime character Grendizer, as her son’s name is similar to a famous character from the show.
The envoy’s tweet said: “My wife arrived in Riyadh safely last night. She and our daughter were staying with me in Saudi Arabia 10 years ago, and I am sure that she, like me, will admire the many remarkable changes that occurred in the Kingdom during her absence, and I wish for ‘Um Koji’ to enjoy her time in Saudi Arabia among kind people.”
In Arabic, “Um” means mother, and traditionally, mothers and fathers are called using the prefix “Um” or “Abu” and then the eldest son’s name, in this instance “Um Koji” or “mother of Koji.”

Iwai, who gained more popularity thanks to his fluency in Arabic, received many messages dubbing him as ‘Abu Koji’ or ‘Father of Koji.’

Iwai, who gained more popularity thanks to his fluency in Arabic, received many messages dubbing him as “Abu Koji” or “Father of Koji.”
One Saudi Twitter user, Dr. Naif, responded to the ambassador’s post saying: “Greetings to Um Koji” along with a picture of the animated character.
Another Saudi social media user tweeted Iwai to inform him that most people in Saudi Arabia were first introduced to the name Koji through “Grendizer.”

HIGHLIGHT

Koji is a popular anime character around the world, but especially in Saudi Arabia, where the animated series ‘Grendizer’ was a staple cartoon in Arab households during the 1980s and 1990s.  

The post said: “Praise be to God for the safety of Um Kuji, Mr. Ambassador, and I would like to inform you that the Saudis knew the name Koji for the first time from this character.”
Iwai replied to this tweet saying: “This person is more famous than my eldest son Koji.”
A third Twitter user, Mohammed Al-Fal, warmly welcomed Iwai’s wife: “Welcome to the Kingdom of humanity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has is linked excellent relations with Japan based on fruitful cooperation to enhance international peace and security, away from interference in the internal affairs of both countries. Japan is a miracle that all the people of the East are proud of, especially the Saudis.”
Iwai responded with: “I thank you very much for your welcome and kind words about the distinguished relations between my country, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.”

Prophet's Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic
  • Three million bottles of Zamzam water will be distributed to worshipers and visitors during Ramadan
  • Each worshipper will be individually presented with dates and water for Iftar
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

MADINAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque is intensifying efforts to prepare the mosque ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Only people who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine or have recovered from the virus or have had one shot of a vaccine more than 14 days prior to visiting the mosque may visit or pray in the Rawdah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Rawdah lies between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s Minbar (pulpit).
Each person’s vaccination status will need to be registered on Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 app, Tawakkalna.
Three million bottles of Zamzam water will be distributed to worshipers and visitors during Ramadan which amounts to 100,000 bottles of water per day, the presidency said.
Each worshipper will be individually presented with dates and water for Iftar and social distancing is to be observed at all times.
Arranging and distributing sahoor meals in the mosque’s courtyards is prohibited, the presidency said.
Itikaf (staying in a mosque for a certain number of days whilst devoting oneself to worship) will be suspended for the second year running due to the pandemic.
Worshippers are also required to use the national parking app “Mawqif” to facilitate their exit from the mosque.
Ramadan 2021 is due to start on either Monday or Tuesday in the Kingdom.

