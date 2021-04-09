You are here

  • Home
  • Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
Djibouti’s President Ismael Omar Guelleh casts his ballot during the presidential elections at the Ras-Dika district polling center in Djibouti, April 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p46uh

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
  • Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability
  • More than 205,000 people are registered to vote in Djibouti, which has a population of over 600,000 — the country is a mix of ethnic Somali, Afar and Arab
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia: The Horn of African country of Djibouti went to the polls peacefully on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others.
The 73-year-old Guelleh faces just one challenger, the independent candidate and businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah, who halted campaigning early while asserting that he could not do so in safety. In protest, he appeared with his mouth taped shut.
The other opposition boycotted the vote. Final results are expected on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence around the polls.
Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability. The country is located on the Red Sea along one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Guelleh has been in power since 1999 after the death of his predecessor, Hassan Guled Aptidon, the country’s first president. Djibouti won independence from France in 1977.
The president is widely expected to win another team that should be his last, according the constitution, which limits the presidency to those under the age of 75.
Guelleh told reporters days ago that he was no longer interested in power but was merely responding to the will of the people.
“It is my people, the Djiboutians, who asked me to run again and not leave them for the sake of the prosperity of the nation,” he said.
After voting, the president said, “May God be praised, it happened in a peaceful way and thank God, the people have participated in a very good way.”
More than 205,000 people are registered to vote in Djibouti, which has a population of over 600,000. The country is a mix of ethnic Somali, Afar and Arab.
“In a beautiful way we’re appreciating the voting, every vote and every five years, and today it happened in a beautiful way,” said one person at the polls, Naima Yusuf Kahin.

Topics: Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh Zakaria Ismail Farah

Related

Al-Shabab leader calls for more violence ahead of Djibouti presidential election
Middle-East
Al-Shabab leader calls for more violence ahead of Djibouti presidential election
President of Djibouti delivers opening speech at launch of Arab News en Français
Media
President of Djibouti delivers opening speech at launch of Arab News en Français

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
  • The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel in Palma, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack
  • The group attempted to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush — seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Mozambique is sending a medical team to identify the bodies of 12 people beheaded during a Daesh attack last month on the northern gas exploration hub of Palma, an army spokesman said.

A police official and an army spokesman said the victims appeared to be foreigners, although this has not been confirmed.

Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth some $60 billion and a base for numerous foreign companies, was the target of an attack by insurgents that began on March 24.

A local police chief told TVM earlier this week that on returning to the town following the assault, he had helped bury 12 beheaded bodies. While he could not identify their nationalities, he said he believed they were foreign because they were white.

In comments to state broadcaster TVM on Thursday, army spokesman Chongo Vidigal confirmed the victims were white but said their nationalities could not be confirmed due to the decomposed state of the bodies. The army had sent a medical team to identify them, he said.

“It is urgent that a team arrives to establish these small details,” he said, adding it was uncertain when they would arrive.

Reuters has not been able to verify accounts about the attack on Palma independently. Most means of communication with the town were cut off after the attack began.

The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack before attempting to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush.

Seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African. Both of their bodies have already been removed from Palma.

The government has said dozens died in the attack and aid groups believe tens of thousands have been displaced. But the full scale of the casualties and displacement remains unclear.

Daesh-linked insurgents have been increasingly active since 2017 in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province where Palma is located.

Mozambique is about 26% Roman Catholic, 31% other Christian, and 18% Muslim, according to government figures. Cabo Delgado is one of only a few provinces that have a Muslim majority.

Regional leaders from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana met in Mozambique’s capital Maputo this week to weigh a response to the insurgency.

Mozambique’s foreign minister Veronica Macamo Dlhovo said the leaders resolved to send a mission to Mozambique this month to assess the threat and how they could help.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the leaders agreed a regional force should be revived immediately so it could intervene.
Mozambique’s army says Palma is now secure.

The insurgency is a rapidly growing threat to Mozambique after a few years of relative peace for the country. A long civil war followed the end of the independence struggle against colonial power Portugal in 1975, lasting until 1992.

A low-level conflict broke out again pitting the FRELIMO government against its longtime RENAMO rivals until a 2019 peace accord, although some low-level attacks continued.
Mozambique remains one of Africa’s poorest and underdeveloped countries despite the potential of its natural resources.

Topics: Mozambique Palma PEMBA Cabo Delgado Daesh

Related

Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
World
Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack
World
Mozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five
  • Police said 5 men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with 3 of them being investigated for homicide
  • Survivors reported that 9 people perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

BARCELONA — Five men, who allegedly navigated two migrant boats to the Canary Islands, have been detained by Spanish police for being responsible for the deaths of some passengers.
The men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with three of them also being investigated for homicide, Spain’s national police said in a statement released Friday.
A judge ordered four of them to be held in custody.
The arrests come after an investigation was launched into two boats that arrived in the islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote on March 16 and April 2 respectively.
In the first boat, 62 migrants and asylum seekers had departed the coast of Dakhla, in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara, and spent five days with little food or water trying to reach the Canaries. When Spanish rescuers found them, only 53 people remained onboard, including 10 minors.
None had life vests and many suffered from severe hypothermia requiring hospitalization.
Among them was a 2-year-old girl from Mali who died a few days later. Her dramatic rescue and subsequent death grabbed the national headlines in Spain.
Survivors later reported that nine people had perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler. Their bodies were thrown into the ocean according to survivors interrogated by police.
The other vessel that reached Lanzarote carried 32 people, including five minors. All arrived in good health, police said.
Earlier this year authorities in the Canaries detained 27 men and one woman in similar cases. Of those, 21 people were held in custody.
The treacherous Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a popular route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and leaving their countries for economic reasons that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,400 people have reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year. Most hope to continue their journeys to continental Europe.
Last year 23,000 people reached the archipelago by boat and nearly 850 others died or went missing along the way, according to the UN migration agency’s Missing Migrants project.

Topics: African migrants spain migrants Spanish police

Related

Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands
World
Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands
World
Spain dismantles migrants’ ‘dock of shame’ in Canary Islands

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
  • Reports said Karaivaz had been shot by two men on a motorbike
  • Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks but journalist killings are rare
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

ATHENS — A veteran Greek crime journalist was shot dead outside his home in Athens on Friday, a police source said, in a rare crime targeting a member of the media.
Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times, the police source told AFP.
Reports said the victim had been shot by two men on a motorbike.
While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are generally rare in Greece.
In July, tabloid owner Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.
The case is still under investigation.
In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was also gunned down outside his home.
At the time, state TV NET said he had been working on a story about corruption.
A shadowy far-left group claimed responsibility for the crime but the case was never solved.

Topics: Greek police Greece Giorgos Karaivaz

Related

Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border
Middle-East
Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border
Greek police arrest suspected Israeli fraudster
World
Greek police arrest suspected Israeli fraudster

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women
Updated 09 April 2021

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women
  • Health worker Homaira Nawroozi funds library to promote women’s rights in male-dominated region
  • Most families have embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities
Updated 09 April 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: As a nurse at a local hospital in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, Homaira Nawroozi says she is used to hearing female patients recount their experiences of forced marriage, domestic violence and even torture.

However, one particular incident from more than two years ago stands out — when she discovered a woman who had lost an arm and a leg in an explosion lying inconsolable in a hospital ward.

“The patient was crying not because she had become disabled, possibly for life, but because her husband was planning to remarry to take care of the family and himself,” Nawroozi told Arab News over the phone from Helmand province.

Helmand — Afghanistan’s largest province at about 60,000 sq km, or roughly the size of Ireland — is often referred to as the Taliban’s heartland and was the scene of some of the group’s bloodiest battles since their ouster in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.

Shaken by that “nightmarish experience” two years ago and others, Nawroozi said she felt driven to “do something to help the women,” several of whom lacked knowledge about even basic rights.

“I wanted to do something to inform them about their rights, and one way was to set up a library for women,” the 22-year-old health worker said.

She shared her idea with Shereen Wafa, head of Helmand’s Women’s Affairs Department, who offered Nawroozi a room in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah that once had been used as a women’s-only library but had been closed for years during the Taliban’s rule and after the militants’ fall.

Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, especially in the ethnic, Pashtun-dominated Helmand region. Forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

Tucked away behind several government buildings subjected to frequent attacks by the Taliban, the library in Lashkar Gah drew only a handful of women due to the insecurity in the area.

Based on its reputation and with travel difficult for women in the area, Nawroozi decided it would be “a waste of time to reopen the facility” and began to invest her resources elsewhere.

She started by posting copies of some of her favorite books, such as “Women’s Role in Islam” and “Women and Society,” on social media.

That idea, too, reached a dead-end after Nawroozi realized that many women lacked access to smartphones, the Internet and electricity in Helmand.

“So, in January, I set up the first private library in Lashkar Gah. It is a small square room that can accommodate at least eight people at a time. But it’s a start,” she said.

And while her initial plans were to launch a women-only facility, Nawroozi “realized that it was essential for men to read books, too.”

“Especially those men who do not know about men and women’s rights. So we allowed men to borrow books as well,” she said.

The library is housed in a small rented shop, which Nawroozi pays for from the salary she earns at the hospital.

The library with 850 books in the Pashtu and Dari languages, and covering literature on Islam and the rights of Muslim women, among other titles, is named after the Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who spent 40 years implementing aid projects in Afghanistan and was killed by gunmen in the eastern Nangarhar province in 2019.

“Dr. Nakamura was a remarkable personality who dedicated his entire life to helping Afghans. So, as a small tribute, the least I could do was to name the library after him,” Nawroozi said, paying homage to the 73-year-old aid worker whose death triggered an outpouring of grief in the country.

Since its launch in January, Nawroozi’s initiative has been a hit among locals.

While the morning hours are reserved for men, afternoons are exclusively for women, with a female librarian filling in for Nawroozi when she is at the hospital.

She said most families had embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities.

However, the initiative has faced resistance from certain quarters, too.

In recent months, unknown men vandalized the library, breaking windows and property.

Some voiced opposition to the initiative, saying it “undermined local customs and traditions by replacing it with modern thinking.”

“The society does not accept a woman to run a library here. The other challenge is security. Nowhere in Helmand is safe, but I am not deterred by any of this. I am happy that the youths come here with motivation,” Nawroozi said.

Her happiest moments since the library’s launch have been seeing a growing interest in reading among the youth.

“One man read eight different books in one week. One woman said she will write a novel and is going through the books. I tend to forget the bitter memories easily because I do not want to lose my motivation,” she said.

Nawroozi plans to launch a book reading competition and expand the library if more women show interest.

“I charge a library fee of 10 Afghanis (25 cents), which does not cover any expenses. But I have opened this library for a purpose — to promote awareness among women that they have equal rights. We need the new generation to know they are not just a tool.”

Topics: Afghanistan Helmand Homaira Nawroozi library Afghan women

Related

Special In a rare victory for Afghan women, Kabul to include mothers’ name on IDs
World
In a rare victory for Afghan women, Kabul to include mothers’ name on IDs

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle
  • Containment measures in Germany vary between regions due to decentralized federal system
  • Top public health official said a two-four weeks lockdown is necessary to break the third wave
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb the pandemic’s a third wave.
The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.
Above an incidence of 200, distance learning was planned for schools again, he added.
The incidence figure reached a high near 200 in late December, soon after Germany went from a “lockdown lite” that started in early November, during which schools and stores were open, to a full shutdown.
It last stood at 110.4, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.
However, containment measures in Germany vary from region to region due to the country’s decentralized federal system.
In some regions, consumers can go shopping as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test, while stores are closed in others.
Some, like Berlin, have introduced nighttime bans on gatherings, while others, like Saarland, have allowed restaurants and beer gardens to open outdoor seating.
“It makes good sense to regulate this uniformly for the whole of Germany, because then there will be clarity and transparency,” Scholz told reporters.
“In this regard, it is a necessary, real step forward if we expand the infection (protection) law to include a regulation for exactly these cases.”
Merkel and several regional leaders have called for a short, sharp nationwide lockdown while Germany — Europe’s biggest economy and most populous country — tries to vaccinate more people.
“Rules on social distancing, mask mandates, curfews and social distancing should be regulated at a national level,” said Armin Laschet, chairman of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU).
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 25,464 in a day, which was 3,576 more than a week earlier, data from the RKI showed on Friday.
But the institute cautioned that the figures may be skewed following the long Easter holiday weekend, adding it expected reliable case numbers from around the middle of next week.
A meeting of Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states scheduled for Monday, at which they were to discuss an extension to COVID restrictions, has been canceled, the government spokeswoman said.
German health minister Jens Spahn warned that nationwide measures were necessary to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible.
He told journalists that there were currently nearly 4,500 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Germany, adding: “If this continues, it will be too much for our health system.”
Germany’s top public health official said a lockdown lasting two-four weeks was necessary to break the third wave.
“Every day in which we don’t act, we lose lives,” Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, said.

Topics: Chancellor Angela Merkel coronavirus lockdown Germany

Related

Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
World
Angela Merkel seeks Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions extension into April
Germany’s Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production
World
Germany’s Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production

Latest updates

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
German firms unveil lavish post-blast Beirut port plan
German firms unveil lavish post-blast Beirut port plan
‘Act before it is too late,’ Arab League envoy tells Lebanon
A view of the damaged grain silos at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on April 9, 2021, still reeling from the destruction due to the catastrophic Aug. 4 blast. (AFP/File Photo)
Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening
Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.