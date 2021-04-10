Saudi Ministry of Defense: three soldiers executed for treason

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defense has announced the execution of three soldiers - Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Yahya Akam, Shaher bin Isa bin Qasim Haqqawi, and Hamoud bin Ibrahim bin Ali Hazmi on charges of high treason, Saudi Press Agency, SPA reported.
The soldiers were convicted of cooperating with the enemy in a way that violated the Kingdom’s military interests, and were sentenced to death. the report said.
Denouncing the three convicted, the ministry reaffirmed its confidence in the men of the armed forces “who took their oath and sacrificed their blood to preserve the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.”
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: A money laundering gang in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to a total of 106 years in prison and issued a fine of SR1.08 million ($288,000).
Around SR5 million was seized from the gang and nearly SR2 million was confiscated from their bank accounts, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Five citizens obtained seven commercial registers to import foodstuffs, opened bank accounts, and handed them over to 16 residents of Arab nationality with the aim of depositing illegal sums of money and transferring them abroad, the Public Prosecution said.
A sum of more than SR465 million was also confiscated and is similar to the amount of money that was transferred abroad.
Saudi members of the gang will be subject to a travel ban and non-Saudi members will be deported once they have served their sentences.
Work is underway to prepare a mandate to recover funds from the countries to which they were transferred, SPA said.
Updated 10 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced ten deaths from COVID-19 and 878 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 410 were recorded in Riyadh, 149 in Makkah, 141 in the the Eastern Province, 30 in Hail, 28 in Asir, 24 in Madinah, 23 in Jazan, 22 in Tabuk, nine in Al-Jouf, eight in Najran and eight in the Northern Borders region.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 382,776 after 578 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,747 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.
Jeddah favorite Entrecote Petit Louis is now taking Riyadh by storm
Chef Brice Alexandre gives Arab News a glimpse behind the scenes of the new restaurant, and shares some secrets of its signature steak dish
Updated 10 April 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: If you are searching for the authentic Parisian taste of entrecote in Saudi Arabia, there is a good chance you will end up at Entrecote Petit Louis.
Its story begins in 2013 with the opening in Jeddah of French restaurant Brasserie Louis, which offered a full menu. In 2017 the first Entrecote Petit Louis opened in the city, with a smaller menu focusing on entrecote, and quickly built a loyal following.
Now diners in Riyadh are discovering why it has been such a hit, as the second Entrecote Petit Louis opened on March 15 in the capital. It is already proving extremely popular, despite minimal advertising or promotion.
For the uninitiated, entrecote is a high-quality cut of beef used for steaks. At Entrecote Petit Louis it is grilled to perfection and served Cafe de Paris-style, with a creamy, buttery herb sauce, and a side of crispy, salted French fries.
The menu is masterminded by 37-year-old executive chef Brice Alexandre. An expert in authentic French cuisine and the art of entrecote, he has been cooking since the age of 15 and has diplomas in pastry, cooking and baking. He was previously executive chef of Restaurant Bon in Paris, chef de cuisine at Carre Mer in Villeneuve-les-Maquelone, and executive sous chef at the 5-star Hotel le Brussels in Val-d’Isere.
Alexandre gave Arab News a glimpse behind the scenes of the new restaurant in Riyadh, including a look at the kitchen and a few tantalizing details about the signature Entrecote Petit Louis sauce which, he said, is so good that plates are often wiped clean by diners. The exact recipe is, of course, a closely guarded secret but he revealed that it includes many ingredients, including herbs, spices and butter, which combine to give it a unique, intricate flavor.
The three-course menu at Entrecote Petit Louis is characterized by its simplicity. There is a single starter: a classic walnut salad, consisting of crisp, freshly chopped lettuce in a creamy, honey mustard and vinaigrette dressing, and sprinkled with crunchy walnuts.
Traditionally, entrecote restaurants offer only one signature main-course — steak, of course — but Entrecote Petit Louis gives diners a choice: the classic entrecote Cafe de Paris with french fries, or fish and chips Petit Louis.
To finish the meal, there is a variety of desserts to choose from, including creme brulee, chocolate mousse, ice cream, apple pie or panna cotta.
“When the customer arrives at the restaurant, we have a concept of one starter, with two (main) platter choices and multiple dessert choices,” Alexandre told Arab News. “Once the customer is seated we ask him whether he prefers fish or meat; if he chooses meat, we ask him about the degree of doneness he prefers.”
While it is nice to have a choice, the entrecote Cafe de Paris is undoubtedly the star of this show. Its preparation begins with the selection of a premium cut of beef. Alexandre said his aim is for the dish to be as close as possible to the traditional versions served in France. To achieve this he uses only the highest-quality ingredients to ensure the most authentic flavors.
“We use the beef tenderloin because it is very low in fat and it is the best cut of beef. It is the most tender cut,” said Alexandre. The meat is grilled to the perfect tenderness, so that it melts in the mouth.
“The best level of doneness is blue or rare but in Saudi Arabia, people prefer it to be well-done,” the chef added. Waiters therefore encourage customers to consider having the meat cooked closer to rare or medium rare, to intensify the flavors.
Alexandre said that as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program of reforms continues to transform the country, he believes it is important that the population is introduced to new flavors and tastes, including authentic French cuisine. With this in mind, additional Entrecote Petit Louis locations are planned for the Kingdom, along with an expansion of the Jeddah restaurant.
“We are opening French restaurants to allow people to discover the gastronomy and the know-how of France,” he added.