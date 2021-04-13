You are here

Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown

Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown
The global aircraft leasing industry has been rocked by the global pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

  • The new figures bring DAE’s total owned and managed fleet to 425, up from 374 in December 2020
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The aircraft leasing division of Dubai Aerospace (DAE) has signed 48 lease deals during the first three months of the year, amid a global slowdown in the aviation sector.

The company, owned by Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund, has also acquired 13 more aircraft in the same period, it said in a statement.

The new figures bring DAE’s total owned and managed fleet to 425, up from 374 in December 2020.

The global aircraft leasing industry has been rocked by the global pandemic as airlines worldwide have been forced to ground fleets and delay new leases and purchases until the sector recovers.

Topics: Dubai aviation

Egypt imposes measures to protect against aluminum dumping

Egypt imposes measures to protect against aluminum dumping
Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt imposes measures to protect against aluminum dumping

Egypt imposes measures to protect against aluminum dumping
  • It covers a number of aluminum products manufactured from the metal as well as cylinders and wire
Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt has introduced measures to control aluminum imports for three years, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a filing.
It covers a number of aluminum products manufactured from the metal as well as cylinders and wire.
The ministry agreed to implement the measures in response to the large increase in aluminum products, said Ibrahim Al-Sigini, assistant minister of trade and industry for economic affairs.
The increase has hurt Egypt's domestic aluminum manufacturing sector, he said.
The country has informed the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its decision in line with international trade rules.

Topics: Egypt

Dubai sovereign wealth fund skyscraper has double-decker lifts

Dubai sovereign wealth fund skyscraper has double-decker lifts
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai sovereign wealth fund skyscraper has double-decker lifts

Dubai sovereign wealth fund skyscraper has double-decker lifts
  • Builder ALEC Engineering and Contracting has just completed the main structural construction work on Tower A
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s latest skyscraper that will be home to the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund comes with double-decker lifts.
Builder ALEC Engineering and Contracting has just finished the main construction works of Tower A on Ithra Dubai’s One Za’abeel project.
“One Za’abeel was designed as a floating gateway to Dubai’s financial district," said Fadi Jabri, executive officer at Nikken Sekkei, the lead architects and engineers on the project.
Standing 304 meters tall, it is connected to neighboring Tower B via a 225 meter sky bridge known as ‘The Link’.


Elevated at just over 100 meters above ground, ‘The Link’ will place the project in the record books as the world’s longest occupied building cantilever, the contractor said.
But perhaps an equally interesting feature for people working in the building will be its double-decker lifts serving two adjacent floors simultaneously.
Designing tall buildings with enough lift capacity has been a perennial problem for architects working on the emirate's famously tall buildings since the earliest days of the construction boom years.
Some of the city's buildings have gained a reputation for congestion during peak hours such as lunchtime when lobbies can quickly become crammed with workers.

 

That has put elevator technology at the center of many of Dubai's super-tall buildings, with designers adding increasingly intricate features designed to get more people up and down buildings more quickly, with mixed success.

The new Tower A building will have three lifts dedicated to serving the ground and first floors to the 24th and 25th and two lifts traveling from basement one and ground floor to the 61st and 62nd floors.
It will give passengers express access to ‘The Link’ and ICD offices respectively at a speed of eight meters per second, meaning a transit time of just forty seconds from the basement and ground floor to the top, ALEC said.

Topics: Dubai construction

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF
  • The IMF staff and Jordan reached staff-level-agreement on the second review under the Extended Fund Facility, on March 30
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan must address high unemployment to deliver durable, jobs-rich and inclusive growth, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
The country also needs to advance electricity sector reforms, boost business competitiveness, and strengthen governance and transparency, she added.
Georgieva said that timely and targeted fiscal measures have helped protect jobs, while equitable tax reforms have helped maintain debt sustainability.
“The Fund is committed to helping the authorities in these efforts to contain the economic and financial impact of the pandemic and build a stronger and more resilient economy,” she said.
The IMF staff and Jordan reached staff-level-agreement on the second review under the Extended Fund Facility, on March 30.
This agreement includes supporting the authorities’ request for an additional $200 million , which would raise Jordan’s access to IMF resources to around $1.95 billion over 2020-24,  Georgieva explained.
At the same time, a sizable monetary stimulus has supported the recovery from the pandemic, while financial stability and adequate reserve buffers have been preserved, she added.

Topics: Jordan economy

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
  • It means that contractors and suppliers from the private sector can submit their financial claims directly to government agencies
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi finance ministry has launched an online service to handle claims from contractors and suppliers.

The “Etimad” platform was established in partnership with the National Center for Government Resource Systems (NCGR), the Saudi News Agency reported.

It means that contractors and suppliers from the private sector can submit their financial claims directly to government agencies, CEO of the NCGR, Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, the CEO of NCGR said.
Major construction projects typically produce a number of contractual claims triggered by unanticipated circumstances, variations to original designs and a number of other factors caused by the client, contractor or both.

The finance ministry said this new platform would allow projects to be implemented in a transparent and efficient way.

It comes as the Saudi government encourages more private sector companies to get involved with major projects planned across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Finance

Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi ministry says avoid unscrupulous domestic staff agencies

Saudi ministry says avoid unscrupulous domestic staff agencies
  • Instead, staff should only be recruited through official channels and using the unified contract system
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi labor officials have urged people to avoid unscrupulous labour agents when hiring domestic staff, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Instead, staff should only be recruited through official channels and using the unified contract system to protect the rights of everyone involved in the process.
The Ministry of Labor has separately warned residents not to fall for misleading adverts from non-accredited agencies operating in the sector.
It said that licensed companies are available on the Musaned website.
Hundreds of thousands of overseas domestic workers are employed in homes throughout the region, many of them recruited by unregulated agencies.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Employment

