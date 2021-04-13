You are here

  • Home
  • Denmark charges six from US, UK over tax fraud scheme

Denmark charges six from US, UK over tax fraud scheme

(File/Internet)
(File/Internet)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3zux

Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

Denmark charges six from US, UK over tax fraud scheme

Denmark charges six from US, UK over tax fraud scheme
  • The Danish state has lost more than 12.7 billion crowns in total
  • The charges against three US and three British citizens are connected to the so-called “cum-ex” trading schemes
Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s state prosecutor said on Tuesday it had charged six people from the United States and Britain with defrauding Danish tax authorities of more than 1.1 billion crowns ($176 million) in a sham trading scheme.

The charges against three US and three British citizens are connected to the so-called “cum-ex” trading schemes, in which the Danish state has lost more than 12.7 billion crowns in total.

In January, Denmark charged two UK citizens, bringing the total number of people charged to eight

They are suspected of running a scheme that involved submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world to receive dividend tax refunds, the prosecutor said

The six people were charged with running the scheme via Germany’s North Channel Bank in 2014 and 2015, the prosecutor said.

The cum-ex trading scheme is also being investigated by authorities in Germany, Belgium and Britain. Last year, two Britons were convicted in Germany’s biggest fraud trial in at least 75 years.

The name “cum-ex” is Latin for “with-without,” illustrating the apparent vanishing of dividend payments.

Topics: Denmark fraud UK US Charge crime Money

Related

Jazan governor receives Denmark’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Jazan governor receives Denmark’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Al-Ain's coach Zoran Mamic speaks to his players during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Shock in Saudi Arabia, UAE as popular Mamic jailed for fraud

UK lords look to block bill that could restrict war crimes prosecutions

UK lords look to block bill that could restrict war crimes prosecutions
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UK lords look to block bill that could restrict war crimes prosecutions

UK lords look to block bill that could restrict war crimes prosecutions
  • UN rights chief: Proposed law means British soldiers won’t be held accountable
  • UK troops prosecuted for alleged crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A group of UK politicians are looking to reverse government plans to introduce a bill that could restrict the prosecution of British soldiers accused of war crimes in countries including Afghanistan and Iraq. 

The cross-party group, made up of members of the House of Lords, hopes to strike down the controversial overseas operations bill on Tuesday.

It comes after the UN’s human rights chief warned the UK government that the draft law might undermine the country’s human rights obligations.

The prosecution of British soldiers for alleged crimes in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan has caused long-term problems for the UK’s military, government and courts.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has argued that the bill will protect service personnel and veterans from “vexatious claims and endless investigations.”

But the cross-party group, headed by former NATO Secretary-General Lord Robertson, wants torture and other war crimes excluded from the five-year legal limit on prosecutions proposed in the bill.

The group argues that British soldiers will be at greater risk from the International Criminal Court if the bill passes, as prohibition against torture is absolute under international law and cannot be ignored by domestic courts.

“Vexatious claims are a serious problem faced by troops, but the issue has to be solved in a way which respects the UK’s international obligations,” said the main opposition Labour Party’s shadow attorney general, Lord Falconer, another member of the group.

UN Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that the five-year limit proposed by the government “will make it substantially less likely” that UK soldiers alleged to have committed war crimes “will be held accountable for serious human rights violations.”

War crime and torture prosecutions often involve lengthy legal processes that mean cases take many years to draft before being heard in court.

In one high-profile case, an Afghan citizen brought a civil claim in the British courts after his father, two brothers and cousin were killed during a raid in Afghanistan in 2011.

The case is one of 33 alleged executions undertaken by Britain’s elite SAS special forces. Evidence of later executions emerged after one SAS officer detailed the raid as “the latest massacre.”

Cross-party members are expected to provide majority support for the amendment on Tuesday, making it likely that the bill will be put back before MPs later this month.

Another amendment, supported by Lord Stirrup, former head of the UK armed forces, proposes that no time limit be put on civil claims brought by service personnel against the Ministry of Defense.

The government bill argues that the limit should be set at six years. In response to criticism, a spokesperson said in a statement: “None of the government’s proposals will erode the rule of law. The Ministry of Defence and our service personnel can still be held to account for wrongdoing. Military operations will continue to be governed by international humanitarian law, including the Geneva conventions.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) House of Lords war crimes

Related

MPs pass bill to protect UK soldiers from prosecution
World
MPs pass bill to protect UK soldiers from prosecution
UK lords call for tough line on Israel over annexation plan
Middle-East
UK lords call for tough line on Israel over annexation plan

Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic

Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
Updated 13 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic

Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
  • Worshippers, mosques urged to respect measures to limit spread of COVID-19
  • Unlike last year, mosques in Italy will be open for prayers
Updated 13 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Some 2.5 million Muslims in Italy will spend their second Ramadan under restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Union of Islamic Communities in Italy (Ucooi) has instructed mosques and prayer centers in the country to ensure that all coronavirus-related rules, including the national curfew, are fully respected. In order to respect the 10 p.m. curfew, nighttime prayers will end by 9:30 p.m.

“We appeal to avoid crowds at the entrance and exit of places of worship, provide the faithful with masks and disinfectant gel, and not to bring children. We also ask everyone to bring their own prayer mat,” said Ucooi President Yassine Lafram.

“We will miss the social dimension of Ramadan very much as there will be no visits to families, and sermons and lessons will take place only online. We have adapted to the current situation.”

However, some Muslims say this year’s Ramadan will be better celebrated than in 2020, when all places of worship were closed for the national lockdown.

“At least it will be possible to go to the mosque for prayers this year, of course with all the possible precautions in order not to take any risks. That’s quite a big step ahead compared with last year, when we couldn’t leave our homes,” said Sana El-Gosairi.

“We’ll be very careful. We can’t run any risk now that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines.”

She will spend Ramadan without her parents, who are stuck in Morocco due to a travel ban that the country has extended until May 21.

Hamid Zariate, 38, a doctor and imam in the Italian city of Biella, told Arab News that he is advising Muslims to avoid crowds.

“The message of Islam will still be able to travel among us through the internet. It’s a formidable opportunity that has also allowed us to reach many young people,” he said.

The Islamic Center in Brescia wrote on Facebook: “This Ramadan will be restricted, but we can acknowledge that we’ll be living it in better conditions than last year. We won’t have complete normality, but we’ll live it with an even more conscious spirituality.” The center announced that food parcels will be donated to the needy.

Many Catholic bishops have sent messages to Muslim communities to mark the start of the holy month.

Marco Prastaro, a bishop in Asti, expressed to Muslims his “sincere friendship and spiritual closeness, and the wish that through the sincere practice of fasting, prayer and almsgiving, every believer may receive abundant blessings from the Highest, especially in the hard time of the pandemic. Ramadan Karim! A generous Ramadan to all of you!”

Topics: Italy Muslims Ramadan Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Special Muslims in Italy prepare to celebrate holy month of Ramadan under lockdown
World
Muslims in Italy prepare to celebrate holy month of Ramadan under lockdown
Special Muslims in Italy follow rules while celebrating Eid Al-Fitr
World
Muslims in Italy follow rules while celebrating Eid Al-Fitr

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine
Updated 13 April 2021
AP

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine
  • Stoltenberg said that “NATO stands with Ukraine”
  • Stoltenberg called the latest military buildup the biggest since 2014
Updated 13 April 2021
AP
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Moscow on Tuesday not to push its troop buildup along the frontier with Ukraine, and expressed the alliance’s “unwavering” support for Russia’s neighbor.
In a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Stoltenberg said that “NATO stands with Ukraine,” and added that the Russian movements were “unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning.”
The comments come amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
Stoltenberg called it the biggest military buildup since then. “Russia has moved thousands of combat troops to Ukraine’s borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Over the last days, several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in eastern Ukraine,” he said.
Kuleba sounded defiant toward Moscow and said Ukraine and its Western partners were better prepared than 7 years ago. “Should Moscow take any reckless move or start a new spiral of violence, it will be costly in all senses,” Kuleba said.
Stoltenberg will be joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to assess the Russian troop buildup, among other issues.
“Russia must end this military buildup in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately,” Stoltenberg said.
“Russia has moved thousands of combat troops to Ukraine’s borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Over the last days, several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in eastern Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict

UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict
Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict

UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict
Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the “slaughter.”
UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement 3,080 had been detained and there are reports that 23 people have been sentenced to death following secret trials.
“I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading toward a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated,” Bachelet said.

Topics: Myanmar

India approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

India approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

India approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

India approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
  • India’s total number of COVID-19 infections has reached 13.5 million
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India has authorized Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a leading local drugmaker said Tuesday, in a boost for the nation’s inoculation drive as virus cases mount.
“We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorization for Sputnik V in India,” Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories co-chairman and managing director G.V. Prasad said in a statement.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

India overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 infections
World
India overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 infections
Special Indian opposition takes jab at Modi over vaccine shortage, COVID-19 crisis
World
Indian opposition takes jab at Modi over vaccine shortage, COVID-19 crisis

Latest updates

Egypt imposes measures to protect against aluminum dumping
Egypt imposes measures to protect against aluminum dumping
Iran sees record spike in COVID cases after holiday travels
Iran sees record spike in COVID cases after holiday travels
UK lords look to block bill that could restrict war crimes prosecutions
UK lords look to block bill that could restrict war crimes prosecutions
Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
Italian Muslims spend second Ramadan amid pandemic
Cairo International Film Festival announces 2021 dates
Lebanese actress Nour poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 41st edition of Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF). AFP

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.