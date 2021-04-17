You are here

  Iran names suspect in Natanz nuclear site attack, says he fled country

Iran names suspect in Natanz nuclear site attack, says he fled country

Iran names suspect in Natanz nuclear site attack, says he fled country
This satellite photo provided from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

  • State TV report named the suspect as Reza Karimi
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, saying he had fled the country before the sabotage happened.
State television named the suspect as 43-year-old Reza Karimi. It showed a passport-style photograph of a man it identified as Karimi, saying he was born in the nearby city of Kashan, Iran.
The report did not elaborate how Karimi would have gotten access to one of the most secure facilities in the Islamic Republic.
The report also aired what appeared to be an Interpol “red notice” seeking his arrest. The arrest notice was not immediately accessible on Interpol’s public-facing database. Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The TV report said “necessary actions” are underway to bring him back to Iran through legal channels, without elaborating. The supposed Interpol “red notice” listed his travel history as including Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey, Uganda, Romania and another country that was illegible.
The report also showed centrifuges in a hall, as well as what appeared to be caution tape up at the Natanz facility.
The attack Sunday, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, has inflamed a shadow war between the two nations. Iran has begun enriching a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity — its highest level ever — in response amid talks in Vienna aimed at saving its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Topics: Iran

Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to conceive to receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to conceive to receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said Saturday it will allow women who are breastfeeding and those planning to get pregnant to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHA said the step was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines, according to a Twitter post by the Dubai Media Office.

“Clinical studies show that the mRNA vaccine is safe for women who are breastfeeding or planning to conceive unless the patient has certain medical contraindications to vaccines or any vaccine component,” Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, was quoted as saying.

“Mothers who are breastfeeding can now take an mRNA vaccine as per the latest DHA vaccine guidelines. There is no need to stop breastfeeding before or after vaccination,” she added.

The authority also announced that it was going to cut the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months. 

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus vaccine women

Sudan denies that delegation will visit Israel

Sudan denies that delegation will visit Israel
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

  • Sudan’s general intelligence service said “news circulating on some media and social media about the visit of a security delegation to Sudan was not true,” state news agency SUNA reported
KHARTOUM: Sudan has denied reports that it would send its a first delegation to Israel months after a deal for ties between the two countries, and two Sudanese sources said Khartoum had scrapped a planned visit.
Sources had previously told Reuters that a Sudanese delegation comprising security and intelligence officials would travel to Israel next week.
Sudan agreed to take steps toward normal ties with Israel last year in a deal brokered by then US President Donald Trump’s administration. This month, Sudan’s Cabinet voted to repeal a 1958 law to boycott Israel.
The issue is divisive in Sudan, which is going through a delicate political transition following the overthrow of former leader Omar Bashir in 2019.
Two official Sudanese sources told Reuters that an invitation to visit Israel had been accepted, but that plans had later changed. They gave no explanation for the change.
Sudan’s general intelligence service said “news circulating on some media and social media about the visit of a security delegation to Sudan was not true,” state news agency SUNA reported.
Sudan’s security and defense council also denied the news.
The deal for Sudan to normalize ties with Israel was struck alongside normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, and came as the US agreed to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Sudan’s military is seen to have led the move, but civilian groups with which it is sharing power are more reluctant and say the deal must be approved by a yet-to-be formed transitional parliament.
Cyprus, meanwhile, hosted a meeting of top diplomats from Israel and the UAE, as well as Greece, for talks they said reflected the “changing face” of the Middle East.
“This new strategic membership stretches from the shores of the Arabian Gulf” to the Mediterranean and Europe, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told a news conference in the coastal resort city of Paphos.
Standing alongside Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, he said their encounter was a sign of “the changing face of the Middle East.”
He called for a “strategic partnership in energy between the Eastern Med and the Gulf.”
Gargash said ties with the Jewish state amounted to an “alternative strategic view” aimed at bolstering regional security, adding that the Paphos talks covered economic and political cooperation, as well as “using technology to fight COVID-19.”
The Cypriot and Greek foreign ministers, unmasked before a backdrop of the Mediterranean, both stressed the new regional grouping was open to all parties.
“The path is open for all countries of the region to join us,” said host Nikos Christodoulides, without a direct mention of Turkey, whose troops occupy the northern third of Cyprus and which is in dispute with Nicosia and Athens over gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who has visited both Turkey and Libya over the past week, stressed calls for “the withdrawal of all foreign forces” from the North African country, where Turkish troops are posted.
On Iran and its controversial nuclear program, Ashkenazi reiterated that Israel would “do whatever it takes to prevent this radical and anti-Semitic regime from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

Topics: Sudan Israel

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack
Updated 17 April 2021
AFP

  • Strikes hit two militant ‘training sites’ in southern Gaza and another target in central Gaza
  • Airstrikes come hours after militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Saturday it had conducted airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave, in the second such exchange in as many days.
The strikes hit what the military described as “terror targets” operated by Gaza’s Islamist ruling party Hamas.
They included a “training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure.”
Witnesses and security sources said the strikes hit two militant “training sites” in southern Gaza and another target in central Gaza.
A Hamas spokesman said that despite the Israeli action, “Gaza still fights and doesn’t break.”
The strikes came hours after militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel.
An Israeli army spokesperson said the rocket hit open ground and caused no casualties or damage.
It was the second such exchange in recent days. Late Thursday, Palestinian militants fired a rocket at southern Israel, prompting the army to launch retaliatory air strikes on Gaza that caused no casualties.
Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza’s sea and land borders after Hamas seized control in 2007. The two sides have since fought three wars.
A fragile truce has endured in recent years despite occasional flareups, with Palestinians firing rockets at Israel and the Jewish state responding with airstrikes on the coastal enclave.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip

US President Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about nuclear talks

US President Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about nuclear talks
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

  • Iran on Friday said it had begun enriching uranium to 60 percent
  • Talks to carry on for several days before breaking so that Iranian and US officials can return home for consultations
US President Joe Biden on Friday called Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 60 percent purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
Iran on Friday said it had begun enriching uranium to 60 percent, its highest level ever and a step closer to the 90 percent that is weapons grade, at its Natanz plant, where an explosion occurred earlier this week that Tehran blamed on Israel.
“We do not support and do not think it’s at all helpful that Iran is saying it’s going to move to enrich to 60 percent,” Biden told reporters in Washington during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
“We are, though, nonetheless pleased that Iran has continued to agree to engage in discussions – indirect discussions – with us and with our partners on how we move forward and what is needed to allow us to move back into the (nuclear deal) ... without us making concessions that we are just not willing to make,” Biden added.
Iran had in recent months already raised enrichment to 20 percent purity, a level at which uranium is considered to be highly enriched and a significant step toward weapons-grade.
A 2015 deal with world powers to rein in Iran’s nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of sanctions had capped the level of purity at 3.67 percent. Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon.
“We are producing about 9 grams of 60 percent enriched uranium an hour,” Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television.
“But we have to work on arrangements ... to drop it to 5 grams per hour. But then we will simultaneously produce 20 percent (uranium),” Salehi said.
Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iranian scientists had successfully started enriching 60 percent uranium at 40 minutes past midnight.
“The will of the Iranian nation makes miracles that thwart any conspiracy,” Qalibaf wrote on Twitter.
In Vienna, a spokesman for the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA declined to comment on the Iranian statements about 60 percent enrichment.
Asked if Iran’s move was a sign that Tehran is not serious about returning to the nuclear deal, Biden replied: “The discussions are under way. I think it’s premature to make a judgment as to what the outcome will be. But we are still talking.”
Iran and global powers are meeting in Vienna to try to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former US President Donald Trump three years ago – an effort potentially complicated by Tehran’s decision to ramp up uranium enrichment.
The talks will carry on for several days before breaking so that Iranian and US officials can return home for consultations, a European Union official said on Friday.
“We have this (Iranian) decision to go for 60 percent enrichment. Obviously this is not making the negotiation easier,” the EU official told reporters, calling what happened at Natanz “deliberate sabotage.”
Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s chief negotiator at the talks, said on Tuesday that Iran would activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at Natanz.
Multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying the country’s Mossad spy service carried out the sabotage operation at the Natanz complex. Israel – widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal – has not formally commented on the incident.
Israel will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday.

Topics: Iran US

Russia calls for deeper military ties with Libya

Russia calls for deeper military ties with Libya
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Libyan Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Moscow. (AP)
Updated 17 April 2021
AFP
AP

  • Prime Minister Dbeibah expresses gratitude for President Putin’s support during key talks in Moscow
MOSCOW: Russia has welcomed the prospect of renewed military cooperation with war-shattered Libya as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hosted Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Libya has been gripped by chaos for almost a decade, since its leader Muammar Qaddafi was brought down and killed in a 2011 uprising.
In February, Libya embarked on a new phase of its post-Qaddafi transition after interim leaders were selected to lead the country until December elections.
“I consider your Moscow visit to be the first step towards resuming full-scale cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries,” Shoigu told the Libyan prime minister in remarks released by his ministry.
Shoigu said he hoped that “the Russia-friendly Libyan people would overcome the years-long crisis which has broken out as a result of crude outside interference.”
Dbeibah and Mohammed Younes Menfi, chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, face the task of trying to reunify the institutions of a state undermined by divisions between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration backed by military leader Khalifa Haftar in the east.
Moscow has backed Haftar against the GNA in the conflict and has been accused of sending mercenaries of the Wagner Group private military company to join the fight.
Russia said in February it is prepared for “constructive” work with Libya’s interim leaders.
Dbeibah for his part said Libya needed Moscow’s support and expressed gratitude for President Vladimir Putin’s backing.

FASTFACT

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said he hoped that ‘the Russia-friendly Libyan people would overcome the years-long crisis which has broken out as a result of crude outside interference.’

“We would like to give new momentum to our cooperation and build new bridges between our countries,” he said in remarks translated into Russian.
Dbeibah said authorities hoped that Libya would see a “new economic climate,” with Russia playing a key role and providing “economic support,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin hosted Dbeibah for talks on cooperation in energy and other spheres.
The talks took place as diplomats said the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the progress that Libya’s warring sides have made towards peace since signing a ceasefire in October.
The opposing sides in Libya had asked for a UN resolution documenting their progress on political and security issues once they came to the ceasefire agreement last fall.
Libya has been ravaged by bloodshed since the fall and killing of Qaddafi.
An array of armed groups arose to fill the vacuum, and many coalesced around the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord or around strongman Khalifa Haftar, who backed an eastern administration.
The two camps fought for more than a year before Haftar was forced to retreat.
In October they signed a truce, setting in motion a UN-led process that saw a new transitional government installed in February.
The resolution that was passed in New York Friday calls for the creation of a ceasefire surveillance unit of up to 60 members within the UN mission in Libya, called UNSMIL.
This is separate from a ceasefire monitoring mechanism that the warring parties themselves are working to create.
The UN unit will help the local one oversee the ceasefire.
But the resolution says nothing about who will oversee the departure of the 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries who have joined the fray in Libya.
A recently released report by UN experts accused some foreign governments of turning the country into a stage to play out rivalries and ignoring UN sanctions and a decade-long UN arms embargo, which it said has remained “totally ineffective.”
The resolution “strongly urges all member states to respect and support the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay.” It would also demand full compliance with an arms embargo on Libya.

Topics: Russia and Libya

