Protesters attack government buildings in Syria’s Ain Al-Arab

DUBAI: People attacked government premises in the Syrian city of Ain Al-Arab, also known as Kobani, in the eastern Aleppo countryside, and removed the Syrian flag from outside the Internal Security Command during protests, state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya Syria reported on Tuesday.

The protests broke out following an attack on civilians as they were returning to their homes in the city of Ras Al-Ain in northern Hasakah province, Al-Ikhbariya said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that authorities had imposed a temporary curfew in the city following an attack on the Ain Al-Arab administrative building.

The Internal Security Command in Aleppo Governorate announced on Tuesday that the curfew had been lifted after its patrols were deployed throughout the city.

In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the command said the decision followed efforts to ensure security and restore calm in Ain Al-Arab.

The reports did not provide further details on the attacks or any casualties.