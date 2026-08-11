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Protesters attack government buildings in Syria’s Ain Al-Arab

Protesters attack government buildings in Syria’s Ain Al-Arab
The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that authorities had imposed a temporary curfew in the city. (SANA)
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Updated 11 August 2026 11:02
Arab News
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Protesters attack government buildings in Syria’s Ain Al-Arab

Protesters attack government buildings in Syria’s Ain Al-Arab
  • The protests broke out following an attack on civilians as they were returning to their homes in the city of Ras Al-Ain
Updated 11 August 2026 11:02
Arab News
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DUBAI: People attacked government premises in the Syrian city of Ain Al-Arab, also known as Kobani, in the eastern Aleppo countryside, and removed the Syrian flag from outside the Internal Security Command during protests, state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya Syria reported on Tuesday.
The protests broke out following an attack on civilians as they were returning to their homes in the city of Ras Al-Ain in northern Hasakah province, Al-Ikhbariya said.
The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that authorities had imposed a temporary curfew in the city following an attack on the Ain Al-Arab administrative building.
The Internal Security Command in Aleppo Governorate announced on Tuesday that the curfew had been lifted after its patrols were deployed throughout the city.
In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the command said the decision followed efforts to ensure security and restore calm in Ain Al-Arab.
The reports did not provide further details on the attacks or any casualties.

Topics: Syria

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