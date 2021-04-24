You are here

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of
The research company said that a basket of the top cryptocurrencies has returned 15 percent a month since 2015. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of
  • Bitcoin places only at 48 in terms of average yearly performance among Tellimer’s top 100 coins (based on market capitalization)
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Cryptocurrencies have been rattling the market over the past few days with Bitcoin sliding below $50,000 for the first time since early March.
At the same time rivals Ether and XRP lost around seven percent early on Saturday.
But there are a number of other coins that have proved profitable for investors since 2015, yet which tend to attract far less publicity.
In fact Bitcoin places only at 48 in terms of average yearly performance among Tellimer’s top 100 coins (based on market capitalization).


The research company said that a basket of the top cryptocurrencies has returned 15 percent a month since 2015. Bitcoin in comparison has only returned 7 percent a month and remains about 15 percent off its highs.
There are around 4,000 existing cryptocurrencies that are considered alternative coins or alt coins.
The crypto index is up 4,759,989 percent since 2015, according to the research firm, but the crypto race is characterized by its volatility and how the leader board shuffles regularly.
“On average, the order changes every three days. New coins are entering the top 10 every 10 days, meaning that the index has a new set of constituents,” according, Tellimer said.

Topics: cryptocurrencies

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's ACE partners with US-based Gallagher

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher
  • Under the agreement, MIG Holding, ACE’s parent company, will take a 70 percent stake in the new entity
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

ACE Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers currently generates around 60 percent of its business from Saudi Arabia, but is hoping that new partnerships with US-based Gallagher Global Brokerage, one of the world’s largest insurance broking and risk management firms, will help boost its presence in the Kingdom and wider region.

Under the agreement, MIG Holding, ACE’s parent company, will take a 70 percent stake in the new entity, while the remaining 30 percent will be retained by Gallagher.

ACE has deep roots in the Kingdom, dating back to 1952 when the company was founded in Alkhobar.

“For more than 68 years we have been a key driver in the evolution of the insurance industry in the Kingdom and across the MENA region,” Nagib Bahous, president and CEO of MIG Holding, told Arab News.

“Currently, Saudi Arabia makes up around 60 percent of the total business and it offers strong growth potential. With Saudi Vision 2030 now amplifying, it is imperative to maintain and develop a strong Saudi presence. We are confident that the joint expertise of ACE and Gallagher will support the ACE operation and make a difference in a competitive marketplace,” he added.

The Kingdom’s insurance sector closed the 2020 financial year on a high note, with the aggregate net profit of local insurance firms increasing 47 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Thirteen insurers recorded higher profits in 2020, with the top performer recording a 1,081 percent surge in income, despite the pandemic.

“This will be another challenging year as the recovery from the pandemic and return to normal life not expected before the year’s end. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about prospects, particularly in KSA,” Bahous said.

“The Kingdom has a number of well-established sectors, and is growing in areas including international real estate, financial services, marine, aviation and tourism. We expect to continue to see growth in these sectors as life settles into the new normal once more,” he added.

S&P Global Ratings, in its latest report on the GCC insurance sector, said it expected to see growth in Saudi Arabia due to regulatory initiatives. In the GCC, it forecast its ratings on insurers will remain broadly stable in 2021 owing to robust capital buffers, despite economic uncertainty relating to the pandemic.

“The industry, like so many others, is changing rapidly and looking ahead. When markets fully recover from the impact of the pandemic, we expect to see a return of double-digit growth across all markets. In several GCC markets, the introduction of compulsory health insurances similar to Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also boost insurance premiums,” Bahous said.

The rate of Saudization in the insurance sector has reached 75 percent compared with 35 to 40 percent in the past and this is something that will be a priority for the new partnership.

“Over 2021, ACE will continue to invest in human capital and attracting the right talent to expand operations and add value to clients. This is key to ACE’s vision for sustainable growth,” Bahous said.

Founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher employs over 30,000 people in 56 countries.

“The Kingdom is an increasingly important strategic hub for insurance and enhancing Gallagher’s presence directly in the region is the next logical step in our growth,” Tom Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher Global Brokerage, told Arab News.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Insurance

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

'Uber of private jets' sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
  • On-demand private aviation firm, XO, reports 298 percent year-on-year increase in membership during first quarter of 2021
  • Company allows members to book private flights or individual seats
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: XO, an on-demand private aviation firm, reported a 298 percent year-on-year increase in membership during the first quarter of 2021, boosted by a “steep rise” in demand for flights within Saudi Arabia.

XO has taken the Uber business model approach and adapted it to private jets, allowing members to book private flights or individual seats on demand.

While the majority of its revenue and operations are in the US, it reported a 167 percent year-on-year rise in international membership during the first three months of this year.

While a breakdown of percentage growth for individual countries was not revealed, a company press statement said: “a steep rise in fights within Saudi Arabia, as well as increased regional travel within Europe and Africa, underpins XO’s ability to connect cities that are being underserved by commercial flights.”

Launched in 2006, XO is part of Dubai-headquartered Vista Global Holding, which operates private jet services to 187 countries around the world.

As part of its strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia grounded all flights in March 2020. Domestic traffic resumed at the end of May 2020 and the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently announced that international flights will resume by May 17, 2021.

The Kingdom recorded a 110 percent month-on-month surge in people searching for flights in March, according to global online travel platform Skyscanner. The data showed that domestic flights within Saudi Arabia were the most searched for last month, followed by international destinations in India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia technology transportation

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
  • The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped to change the world
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has been named among the winners of the annual Edison Awards, which honor the world’s most innovative new products, services and business leaders.

The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped to change the world. The Edison Awards are run by Edison Universe and have been held since 1987.

“We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries,” said Edison Universe executive director Frank Bonafilia. “Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level.”

SABIC was honored for introducing a new type of material that has exceptional chemical resistance capabilities needed to enhance the durability of medical devices and equipment housings. 

This material technology can help prevent premature part failure from environmental stress cracking due to increasingly aggressive disinfectants used to combat COVID-19 infections.

“Our new LNP ELCRES CRX copolymers offer device manufacturers an easier, drop-in alternative to conventional resins that experience challenges in withstanding repeated cleanings with extremely harsh disinfectants,” said Darpan Parikh, SABIC’s global product management leader of LNP specialty compounds, when the product was launched late last year.

“By adopting our new copolymers, which offer robust resistance to crazing, cracking and discoloration, customers can help enable longer device life and avoid premature replacement. Based on the exceptional performance of these new materials in healthcare applications, SABIC is actively exploring additional grades for other industry sectors where chemical exposure is a challenge.”

Following a comprehensive review by the Edison Awards steering committee, winners are selected by 3,000 innovation leaders from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a variety of industries.

SABIC won the silver award in the sanitizing agents category, part of the COVID-19 Innovations section. This year's winners represent 119 companies in 15 different countries.

In February, SABIC moved up one place to become the world’s second most valuable brand in the chemicals industry, according to the 2021 Chemicals 25 and Global 500 reports published by Brand Finance.

“We are proud of our improved ranking,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO. “It is a significant step in our mission to become the preferred world leader in chemicals and reflects the ever-growing positive perception of SABIC among our customers and other stakeholders. It is a clear confirmation of the strategy we have defined to position SABIC as a leading global chemical brand. Building a strong global brand is integral to our core objectives and aligns with our growth ambitions. It enables our business strategy and enhances our resilience.”

According to Brand Finance, the SABIC brand was valued at $4.02 billion and was beaten by Germany’s BASF, valued at $7.29 billion.

Topics: SABIC Edison Awards Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets
  • Other countries who are part of the Net Zero Producers Forum are the US, Canada, Norway, and Qatar
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and other top oil and gas producers have teamed up to help implement the Paris Agreement on climate change and move towards achieving net zero emissions.
Other countries who are part of the Net Zero Producers Forum are the US, Canada, Norway, and Qatar.
The Saudi energy ministry recognized the global impact of climate change, reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement.
“Canada, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States, collectively representing about 40 percent of global oil and gas production, will come together to form a cooperative forum that will develop pragmatic net zero emission strategies,” according to a joint statement from the member countries.
The strategies include methane abatement, advancing the circular carbon economy approach, development and deployment of clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, as well as diversification from reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, it said.
The forum will help the countries remain accountable to the goals of the Paris Agreement, which recognizes unique national circumstances in achieving emission targets.
Saudi Arabia, in particular, said it was a “strong advocate of the key role that technology and innovation can play” in the fight against climate change, while highlighting the importance of collaboration in the international community.
The announcement comes as world leaders gather for US President Joe Biden’s climate summit, where setting goals for emission reductions was a key discussion point.
Analysts have pointed out the growing optimism in international climate action in recent years.
“The willingness of all the world’s major leaders to take part in Biden’s summit is encouraging,” Ed Crooks, vice chair of global natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie’s Americas unit, said.
He said moves by many major economies to set goals to be achieved over the next decade was an important indicator of momentum to change.

Topics: Saudi Arabia climate change Paris Agreement

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa
  • The company has acquired a 10,000 square-foot industrial additive manufacturing facility in Dammam
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based Immensa Technology Labs has received approval for additive manufacturing (3D printing) from the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, representing the first license of its kind in the Kingdom.

The move complements the Kingdom’s efforts to modernize its economy by adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as attracting international companies who operate in the field.

The company has acquired a 10,000 square-foot industrial additive manufacturing facility in Dammam, and plans to establish a network of other 3D printing hubs across Saudi Arabia.

It aims to provide solutions to local and international oil and gas and manufacturing companies with its expansion into KSA.

“Immensa's facility in the KSA includes metal, nonmetal, post-processing, and testing capabilities for oil and gas parts, the first-of-its-kind in the region,” it said in a statement.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, the company’s CEO, said the Kingdom has the largest manufacturing base in the region, adding it has received strong interest from Saudi-based companies for its services.

Immensa, currently headquartered in Dubai, plans to manage its regional operations from its Saudi offices.

Topics: 3D printing Dubai Saudi Arabia

