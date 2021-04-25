You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Egypt's El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Cairo, Egypt, April 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
  • The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine El-Sisi received
  • The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received a coronavirus vaccination under a nationwide vaccination drive, his office said on Sunday.
The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine El-Sisi received.
Egypt has started administering doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the global COVAX agreement to provide vaccines for lower-income countries, as well as jabs produced by China’s Sinopharm.
Awad Tag el-Din, El-Sisi’s adviser for health affairs, told a local news channel on Friday that around half a million people in Egypt had been vaccinated so far.
The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks and the health ministry reported 912 new cases and 39 more deaths as of Saturday.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib
Updated 31 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib
Updated 31 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Yemen’s information minister on Sunday denied a news report stating that the Houthi militia had taken control of an area during fighting near Marib.

“We deny news published by Agence France Press (AFP) on the Iranian-backed Houthi militia’s control over Kassara area, north-west of Marib," Moammar Al-Eryani tweeted.

He added that the Yemeni government expresses its deep regret that a global news agency has been subject to misinformation and has promoted “unfounded news”.

The minister confirmed that the Yemeni military and its allies in Marib were holding their positions on various fronts.

“We call on media outlets and news agencies to observe credibility in dealing with Yemeni political and military developments and avoid falling victims to misinformation by the Iranian propaganda machine and the Houthi terrorist militia,” the minister said.

Quoting military sources, AFP stated on Sunday that the Houthi militia had also advanced close to the center of Marib city despite heavy casualties.

Topics: Marib Yemen

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag

UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting up Burj Khalifa with flag
  • Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India on Saturday
  • Pakistan has offered to provide its rival with relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits and digital X-ray machines
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of the Indian flag on Sunday evening in a sign of the UAE’s solidarity with the coronavirus-ravaged country.
“Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time,” the iconic tower’s official Twitter account stated, using hashtag #StayStrongIndia which was also displayed on Burj Khalifa.
Indians are the largest group of expatriates in the UAE.
India is facing a crisis as COVID-19 cases surge and oxygen and medical supplies are scarce.


Patients’ families are pleading for help on social media and India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the country at terrifying speed.
India recorded 349,691 new cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours — the highest since the start of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan the US, the UK, France and the EU have all pledged to help India battle the crisis it faces.
Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India on Saturday and Pakistan has offered to provide its rival with relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items.

Topics: India Coronavirus UAE Burj Khalifa

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy

Iran International report: Zarif accused Soleimani of directing Iranian foreign policy
  • Leaked interview recording hears veteran foreign minister say Iran’s military operations dictated diplomacy
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s foreign minister said he was forced to sacrifice diplomacy in favor of operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a leaked audio recording.
The three-hour interview with Mohammad Javad Zarif, which was obtained by the London-based Iran International television channel, reveals the extent of the IRGC’s control over foreign policy.
Zarif said Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Guard’s Quds Force, which is responsible for overseas operations, had a direct hand over broader foreign policy. 
Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad in January last year. As one of Iran’s most powerful figures, he oversaw the regime’s proxy militias in countries like Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
According to Iran International, Zarif said Soleimani’s influence meant he had to further a diplomacy that served Iran’s military operations in the region. 
“On the other hand, I have never been able to ask Soleimani to do something that would serve my diplomatic moves,” he said.
He accused Soleimani of ignoring his pleas to refrain from using the Iranian national airline for transportation to Syria. 
He said Soleimani’s pressure led to a dramatic increase in flights to Damascus.
A number of Iranian airlines have been sanctioned for ferrying fighters and weapons into Syria to support Bashar Assad during the conflict.
The recording was an interview with journalist Saeed Laylaz in March but intended for publication after President Hassan Rouhani leaves office in August, the channel said.
Zarif said Iran prioritized its war operations over diplomacy and that his role in determining Iran’s foreign policy was “nil.”
He added that a visit by Soleimani to Moscow immediately after the 2015 nuclear deal was made was an attempt to destroy the agreement.

Topics: Bashar Assad Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif Qassem Soleimani Iran International

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel

UAE begins first flights to support counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel
  • The operation is being led by France
  • UAE’s efforts would contribute to achieving security and stability in Sahel region
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE has launched “logistical support flights” as part of French-led counter-terror operations in the African Sahel.
The first flight took off from Abu Dhabi watched by Maj. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Al-Ameri, commander of joint operations at the Ministry of Defense, and Xavier Chatel, France’s ambassador to the UAE.
Maj. Gen. Al-Ameri said the UAE’s efforts would contribute to achieving security and stability in the Sahel region.
Chatel thanked the UAE for its contribution in backing the efforts of the international community and France in supporting operations in the African region, state news agency WAM reported.
The operations include several flights scheduled to transport humanitarian aid.
France has more than 5,000 troops deployed as part of operations to bring stability in the Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
Meanwhile, Mauritania received medical and food aid from by the UEA, including 10,000 vaccines against COVID-19 and 60 tons of food, the Mauritanian News Agency reported.

Topics: UAE Sahel Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Al-Ameri Xavier Chatel

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus
  • The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis
  • Lebanese army said soldiers and members of the army intelligence thwarted the attempt in the district of Arida
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanese troops aborted early Sunday an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the military said.
The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty.
There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus during which some of the migrants were killed. The Mediterranean island and Lebanon have an agreement to curb the arrival of boats loaded with migrants from reaching Cyprus.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that soldiers and members of the army intelligence thwarted the attempt in the northern district of Arida near the border with Syria. It added that the smuggler who took money from the migrants to take them to Cyprus has been arrested and is being questioned.
Last year, numerous boatloads of migrants sailed to Cyprus — approximately 107 miles (172 kilometers) from Tripoli, Lebanon — alarming Cypriot authorities that say the island can’t handle any more migrants seeking asylum for economic reasons.
Cyprus came under fire by Human Rights Watch last year for allegedly pushing back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon aboard boats without heeding their claims for asylum while in some instances using violence and coercive tactics.
Lebanon a tiny nation of six million people, including a million Syrian refugees, is passing through its worst economic crisis in its modern history.
The crisis that was made worse by coronavirus and a massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year, left tens of thousands of people jobless while the local currency has lost about 90% of its value.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Cyprus

