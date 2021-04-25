Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

Yemeni government denies AFP report of Houthi takeover of area northwest of Marib

LONDON: Yemen’s information minister on Sunday denied a news report stating that the Houthi militia had taken control of an area during fighting near Marib.

“We deny news published by Agence France Press (AFP) on the Iranian-backed Houthi militia’s control over Kassara area, north-west of Marib," Moammar Al-Eryani tweeted.

He added that the Yemeni government expresses its deep regret that a global news agency has been subject to misinformation and has promoted “unfounded news”.

The minister confirmed that the Yemeni military and its allies in Marib were holding their positions on various fronts.

“We call on media outlets and news agencies to observe credibility in dealing with Yemeni political and military developments and avoid falling victims to misinformation by the Iranian propaganda machine and the Houthi terrorist militia,” the minister said.

Quoting military sources, AFP stated on Sunday that the Houthi militia had also advanced close to the center of Marib city despite heavy casualties.