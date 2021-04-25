You are here

'Cultural wealth' of Kingdom's AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition

‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition
AlUla is being showcased in a Rome art exhibition by world-famous Canadian-American photographer Robert Polidori. (Supplied)
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition
AlUla is being showcased in a Rome art exhibition by world-famous Canadian-American photographer Robert Polidori. (Supplied)
Francesco Bongarrà

‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition

‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition
  • “AlUla: Journey Through Time” features 27 shots of the ancient city, including monuments carved in rock and imposing relics
  • AlUla is located deep within the vast desert of northwest Arabia, 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The historic Saudi city of AlUla is being showcased in a Rome art exhibition by world-famous Canadian-American photographer Robert Polidori.
Hosted in one of Rome’s famous squares, “AlUla: Journey Through Time” features 27 shots of the ancient city, including monuments carved in rock and imposing relics.
The square is nestled just 100 meters from the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, some of Rome’s most well-known landmarks after the Colosseum and St. Peter’s Basilica.
The artistic shots retrace AlUla’s evolution over 200,000 years. They include shots of prehistoric relics, ancient graffiti found on rocks and evidence of the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms.


AlUla is located deep within the vast desert of northwest Arabia, 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh. The city has been termed as a “cultural oasis” and “living museum” after relics spanning several civilizations were discovered there.
The city is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, which contains relics dating back to the Nabataean Kingdom, as well as modern landmarks including Maraya, an award-winning, multi-purpose concert and entertainment venue that is the largest mirrored venue in the world.
Each of the photos featured in “AlUla: Journey Through Time” delve into the destination’s ancient mystique, including exceptional landscapes and contoured mountains, where inhabitants left traces of their language, culture and way of life.
Tombs carved into the outcrops of Hegra, nature-carved rock sculptures including Jabal Al-Fil (also known as Elephant Rock), and petroglyphs (rock art) showcasing animals that inhabited AlUla thousands of years ago are all showcased in the photos.
Captions for the images were written by archaeologist Romolo Loreto, a professor at the Orientale University of Naples, who has conducted many excavation missions in the region.
“The spectacular funerary architectures, the imposing urban areas of Dadan and AlUla, as well as the skill with which the ancients were able to devise different forms of control and the supply of water demonstrate how ancient people and their environment knew how to mold each other”, Loreto said Arab News.
He added that visitors “will not only be able to admire a panorama that is the result of a unique cultural feeling in the world, literally sculpted in the rock, but will also be able to immerse themselves in the context of an oasis that has perpetuated throughout the Islamic era.”
QR codes are also printed under each image, providing valuable audio guides to the exhibition, which runs until May 9.
Robert Polidori said that working in AlUla, which he had never visited before, was a “unique experience.”
He added: “The naturalistic context of AlUla is simply wonderful and incomparable, and I was fascinated by it. It is as if it had been sculpted by a divine power.
“I try to make what I call as an ‘emblematic image’ encapsulating the totality of a subject, often showing a detail of it to represent the whole, and vice versa. Even if every photograph comes from a precise moment fixed in time, I try to untie it from it by giving it infinite aspects. For me, these environments full of history are containers of memory.”
The photographer has twice won the Alfred Eisenstaedt Award for Magazine Photography and has published more than 12 books. He began his career in the mid-1980s when he documented renovations in the Palace of Versailles. Since then, he has photographed famous sites all over the world.
Saudi Ambassador to Italy Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said he was happy to support the exhibition, calling it “an enchanting look at the great cultural wealth of AlUla that will offer Italian friends the opportunity to learn about cultural heritage of the Kingdom, and to grasp a vivid image of a land that bears witness to cultural ties between the peoples of the Arabian and Italian peninsulas.”
Phillip Jones, chief destination management and marketing officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Robert Polidori’s shots are an excellent way to get a first glimpse of the vast desert landscapes, and the geological and archaeological wonders of this region of Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: AlUla Saudi Arabia Rome

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
  • The deal will provide greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies
  • Frequent flyer members can earn and redeem points from flights in the codeshare route
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudia airlines announced on Sunday that it has established a codeshare agreement with Gulf Air to enhance their travel options and consolidate the strategic partnership between them.
Under the agreement, the national Saudi and Bahraini carriers will sell and market flights bearing two different numbers, one belonging to Saudia and the other to Gulf Air.
The two companies will expand their operations regionally and globally by sharing the code, providing distinctive Arab hospitality to their guests, as well as providing greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies.
Starting next summer, Saudia’s “SV” flight code will be included for Gulf Air flights from Bahrain to Riyadh, Jeddah, Tbilisi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Baku and Multan, while the Gulf Air code “GF” will be included for Saudia flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Bahrain, Abha, Jazan, Yanbu, Jawf, Hail and Tunis.
Capt. Ibrahim Al-Koshy, CEO of Saudia airlines, said: “Saudia and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks.” He added: “Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travelers.”
Gulf Air’s acting CEO, Capt. Waleed Al-Alawi, said: “The relationship between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has always been strong on many fronts, and aviation is one of them.”
Al-Alawi said that the two were the pioneer airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with more than 70 years of legacy, adding that his company was looking forward to strengthening ties to offer better connectivity and services to both airlines’ passengers.
The codeshare agreement represents a cornerstone of commercial cooperation between the two sides, and embodies the deep historical ties between the two countries, Gulf Air said in a statement.
Frequent flyer members of Saudia’s Al-Fursan and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer will be able to earn and redeem miles from flights operated as part of the codeshare route.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia airlines gulf air codeshare Travel Capt. Ibrahim Al-Koshy Capt. Waleed Al-Alawi

1.5 million people visit Makkah's Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan

1.5 million people visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

1.5 million people visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan

1.5 million people visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan
  • Strict measures including social distancing and the wearing of face masks are being observed at the holy mosques
  • The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been handing out umbrellas to visitors
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Approximately 1.5 million worshippers and pilgrims visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the first ten days of Ramadan.
Strict measures including social distancing and the wearing of face masks are being observed to ensure that visitors to the Grand Mosque can worship in safety, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Measures to ensure the comfort of visitors include the area around the Kaaba being allocated to Umrah pilgrims and creating special paths for the elderly and those who have disabilities.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has also been handing out umbrellas to visitors of the holy mosques to help them beat the heat.
Temperatures in Makkah and Madinah this week are expected to reach highs of 38 degrees Celsius.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ramadan Umrah Makkah

Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire

Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire

Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire
  • The Kingdom wished the injured a speedy recovery
  • UAE expresses condolences and solidarity with Iraq
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was deeply saddened over a fire that broke out in a hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, leaving several people dead and injured.
A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at the Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients. 
“The Kingdom expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Iraq, the leadership, government and people,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Kingdom also wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The UAE also offered its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iraq over the victims of the painful accident,” and affirmed its solidarity with the country.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Ibn Khatib hospital UAE Saudi Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council

Saudi Arabia's crown prince contacts head of Chad's Transitional Military Council

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council
  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman says he wishes for peace and stability in Chad
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to the chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
During the call, the crown prince offered his “sincere condolences to him and the people of Chad on the death of his father, Idriss Deby, president of Chad.
Prince Mohammed said he wished for peace and stability in Chad and for the council to succeed in its work to achieve the aspirations of the Chadian people.
The head of the council thanked the crown prince for his “noble sentiments.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Mahamat Idriss Deby chad Idriss Deby

Saudi Arabia to give COVID-19 jab to pregnant women as cases continue to rise

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 147 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.11 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 147 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.11 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to give COVID-19 jab to pregnant women as cases continue to rise

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 147 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.11 million. (File/SPA)
  • The Kingdom said 1,028 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 382
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to pregnant women, based on the recommendation of scientific committees.
The Ministry of Health said studies indicate that there is no harm to the pregnant woman or the fetus during any stage of the pregnancy, while if she were to become infected with the virus, it may cause severe complications and threaten the pregnancy.
Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the number of critical cases are witnessing an increase.
He also said that people with diabetes are among the most vulnerable groups when exposed to the virus, calling on them to register to receive vaccine.
The Kingdom recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,869.

The health ministry confirmed 953 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 412,216 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,759 remain active and 1,246 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 382, followed by Makkah with 212, the Eastern Province with 152, Asir recorded 38, and Madinah confirmed 33 cases.
The ministry also announced that 1,028 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 395,557.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 147 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.11 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

