You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind

What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind

What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind
Short Url

https://arab.news/mypw9

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind

What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Timothy Brennan

This is the first comprehensive biography of the most influential, controversial, and celebrated Palestinian intellectual of the 20th century.
“As someone who studied under Edward Said and remained a friend until his death in 2003, Timothy Brennan had unprecedented access to his thesis adviser’s ideas and legacy. In this authoritative work, Said, the pioneer of postcolonial studies, a tireless champion for his native Palestine, and an erudite literary critic, emerges as a self-doubting, tender, eloquent advocate of literature’s dramatic effects on politics and civic life,” said a review published in goodreads.com.
“Drawing on the testimonies of family, friends, students, and antagonists alike, and aided by FBI files, unpublished writings, and Said’s drafts of novels and personal letters, Places of Mind synthesizes Said’s intellectual breadth and influence into an unprecedented, intimate, and compelling portrait of one of the great minds of the 20th century,” said the review.
It said that Places of Mind “is a fascinating look at what helped to make Said the person, and thus the intellectual.”

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
books
What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Paris Without Her is a work of tremendous courage and insight — an ode to the lovely woman who was his wife, to a magnificent city, and to the self we might invent, and reinvent, there. 

In this moving, tender memoir of losing a beloved spouse, the longtime editor of Texas Monthly, newly widowed, returns alone to a city whose enchantment he’s only ever shared with his wife, in search of solace, memories, and the courage to find a way forward.

In Gregory Curtis’s memoir, inspired by the death of his wife of many years, Tracy, he describes “drowning in waves of grief.” But on the same page he declares, “I wanted to use memories of all our good times to try to reconcile our past together with my future alone.” 

Memoirs of grief typically narrate a struggle to recover a sense of life’s meaning, through understanding, or will, or memory, especially of love, said Francisco Goldman in a review for The New York Times. 

Goldman is the author of Say Her Name, among other novels.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense

What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa

What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa

What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Author: Elizabeth Nyamayaro

This is a deeply personal and wonderfully inspirational memoir that will resonate with anyone who has had to overcome the greatest of odds to reach their dreams and achieve their goals.
Author Elizabeth Nyamayaro weaves a powerful tale of humanitarianism, Africa’s history, and what it means to live a life in service of others.
Each chapter begins with an African proverb and is peppered with the right amount of humor, genuineness and optimism.
This is a memoir about struggle, but not your typical “black issues” book, said a review in goodreads.com.
Nyamayaro is a Zimbabwean-born political scientist and former senior adviser at the UN who founded the influential HeForShe initiative to advance gender equality.
This book “tells the story of how its title becomes a declaration, not just for the author’s tale of remarkable challenges and achievements, but also for a continent suffering from ills ranging from misogyny and masculinism to pessimism about its ability to heal its own wounds,” said a review in The New York Times.
“I Am A Girl from Africa is a rally cry for Africa’s people.”

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

 

Jeremy DeSilva writes First Steps with a good sense of humor and a conversational tone.

First Steps examines how walking upright helped us rise above all over species on this planet.

“Moving from developmental psychology labs to ancient fossil sites throughout Africa and Eurasia, DeSilva brings to life our adventure walking on two legs. First Steps examines how walking upright helped us rise above all over species on this planet,” said a review in goodreads.com.

First Steps includes an eight-page color photo insert.

Rebecca Wragg Sykes said in a review for The New York Times: “DeSilva proposes that “our bipedalism is at the root of our uniqueness as a species, and the book is carefully structured, neatly braiding his own research with the wider narrative and history of human evolution.”

The review said that First Steps “is not just a big-picture chronicle. It’s full of very human, intimate details, in the past and present.”

The critic is the author of Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art — a New York Times Notable Book in 2020.

Topics: book reviews

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
books
What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News

Edited by Dan Ariely and Jeff Kreisler

In Dollars and Sense, bestselling author and behavioral economist Dan Ariely teams up with financial comedian and writer Jeff Kreisler to challenge many of our most basic assumptions about the precarious relationship between our brains and our money. 

In doing so, they undermine many of personal finance’s most sacred beliefs and explain how we can override some of our own instincts to make better financial choices.

Exploring a wide range of everyday topics—from the lure of pain-free spending with credit cards to the  pitfalls of household budgeting to the seductive power of holiday sales — Ariely and Kreisler demonstrate how our misplaced confidence in our spending habits frequently leads us astray, costing us more than we realize, whether it’s the real value of the time we spend driving forty-five minutes to save $10 or our inability to properly assess what the things we buy are actually worth. Together,  Ariely and Kreisler reveal the emotional forces working against us and how we can counteract them.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
books
What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

In “Rationality: From AI to Zombies,” Eliezer Yudkowsky explains the science underlying human irrationality with a mix of fables, argumentative essays, and personal vignettes. 

These eye-opening accounts of how the mind works (and how, all too often, it doesn’t!) are then put to the test through some genuinely difficult puzzles: Computer scientists’ debates about the future of artificial intelligence (AI), physicists’ debates about the relationship between the quantum and classical worlds, philosophers’ debates about the metaphysics of zombies and the nature of morality, and many more. 

In the process, the book delves into the human significance of correct reasoning more deeply than you’ll find in any conventional textbook on cognitive science or philosophy of mind.

This book compiles six volumes of Yudkowsky’s essays  into a single electronic tome. Collectively, these sequences of linked essays serve as a rich and lively introduction to the science  — and the art — of human rationality.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan
What We Are Reading Today: Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong
books
What We Are Reading Today: Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind
What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind
Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit
Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit
COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines
COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines
When East meets West, how two Saudi regions connect through food
When East meets West, how two Saudi regions connect through food
25th Prince Sultan bin Salman Qur’an memorization contest for children concluded
25th Prince Sultan bin Salman Qur’an memorization contest for children concluded

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.