What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis

Paris Without Her is a work of tremendous courage and insight — an ode to the lovely woman who was his wife, to a magnificent city, and to the self we might invent, and reinvent, there.

In this moving, tender memoir of losing a beloved spouse, the longtime editor of Texas Monthly, newly widowed, returns alone to a city whose enchantment he’s only ever shared with his wife, in search of solace, memories, and the courage to find a way forward.

In Gregory Curtis’s memoir, inspired by the death of his wife of many years, Tracy, he describes “drowning in waves of grief.” But on the same page he declares, “I wanted to use memories of all our good times to try to reconcile our past together with my future alone.”

Memoirs of grief typically narrate a struggle to recover a sense of life’s meaning, through understanding, or will, or memory, especially of love, said Francisco Goldman in a review for The New York Times.

Goldman is the author of Say Her Name, among other novels.