What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind

Author: Timothy Brennan
This is the first comprehensive biography of the most influential, controversial, and celebrated Palestinian intellectual of the 20th century.
“As someone who studied under Edward Said and remained a friend until his death in 2003, Timothy Brennan had unprecedented access to his thesis adviser’s ideas and legacy. In this authoritative work, Said, the pioneer of postcolonial studies, a tireless champion for his native Palestine, and an erudite literary critic, emerges as a self-doubting, tender, eloquent advocate of literature’s dramatic effects on politics and civic life,” said a review published in goodreads.com.
“Drawing on the testimonies of family, friends, students, and antagonists alike, and aided by FBI files, unpublished writings, and Said’s drafts of novels and personal letters, Places of Mind synthesizes Said’s intellectual breadth and influence into an unprecedented, intimate, and compelling portrait of one of the great minds of the 20th century,” said the review.
It said that Places of Mind “is a fascinating look at what helped to make Said the person, and thus the intellectual.”