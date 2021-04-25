You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
Updated 25 April 2021
What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis

What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
Paris Without Her is a work of tremendous courage and insight — an ode to the lovely woman who was his wife, to a magnificent city, and to the self we might invent, and reinvent, there. 

In this moving, tender memoir of losing a beloved spouse, the longtime editor of Texas Monthly, newly widowed, returns alone to a city whose enchantment he’s only ever shared with his wife, in search of solace, memories, and the courage to find a way forward.

In Gregory Curtis’s memoir, inspired by the death of his wife of many years, Tracy, he describes “drowning in waves of grief.” But on the same page he declares, “I wanted to use memories of all our good times to try to reconcile our past together with my future alone.” 

Memoirs of grief typically narrate a struggle to recover a sense of life’s meaning, through understanding, or will, or memory, especially of love, said Francisco Goldman in a review for The New York Times. 

Goldman is the author of Say Her Name, among other novels.

Lifestyle
books
What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa

What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa
Author: Elizabeth Nyamayaro

This is a deeply personal and wonderfully inspirational memoir that will resonate with anyone who has had to overcome the greatest of odds to reach their dreams and achieve their goals.
Author Elizabeth Nyamayaro weaves a powerful tale of humanitarianism, Africa’s history, and what it means to live a life in service of others.
Each chapter begins with an African proverb and is peppered with the right amount of humor, genuineness and optimism.
This is a memoir about struggle, but not your typical “black issues” book, said a review in goodreads.com.
Nyamayaro is a Zimbabwean-born political scientist and former senior adviser at the UN who founded the influential HeForShe initiative to advance gender equality.
This book “tells the story of how its title becomes a declaration, not just for the author’s tale of remarkable challenges and achievements, but also for a continent suffering from ills ranging from misogyny and masculinism to pessimism about its ability to heal its own wounds,” said a review in The New York Times.
“I Am A Girl from Africa is a rally cry for Africa’s people.”

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva

What We Are Reading Today: First Steps by Jeremy DeSilva
Jeremy DeSilva writes First Steps with a good sense of humor and a conversational tone.

First Steps examines how walking upright helped us rise above all over species on this planet.

“Moving from developmental psychology labs to ancient fossil sites throughout Africa and Eurasia, DeSilva brings to life our adventure walking on two legs. First Steps examines how walking upright helped us rise above all over species on this planet,” said a review in goodreads.com.

First Steps includes an eight-page color photo insert.

Rebecca Wragg Sykes said in a review for The New York Times: “DeSilva proposes that “our bipedalism is at the root of our uniqueness as a species, and the book is carefully structured, neatly braiding his own research with the wider narrative and history of human evolution.”

The review said that First Steps “is not just a big-picture chronicle. It’s full of very human, intimate details, in the past and present.”

The critic is the author of Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art — a New York Times Notable Book in 2020.

books
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense

What We Are Reading Today: Dollars and Sense
Edited by Dan Ariely and Jeff Kreisler

In Dollars and Sense, bestselling author and behavioral economist Dan Ariely teams up with financial comedian and writer Jeff Kreisler to challenge many of our most basic assumptions about the precarious relationship between our brains and our money. 

In doing so, they undermine many of personal finance’s most sacred beliefs and explain how we can override some of our own instincts to make better financial choices.

Exploring a wide range of everyday topics—from the lure of pain-free spending with credit cards to the  pitfalls of household budgeting to the seductive power of holiday sales — Ariely and Kreisler demonstrate how our misplaced confidence in our spending habits frequently leads us astray, costing us more than we realize, whether it’s the real value of the time we spend driving forty-five minutes to save $10 or our inability to properly assess what the things we buy are actually worth. Together,  Ariely and Kreisler reveal the emotional forces working against us and how we can counteract them.

books
books
What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky

What We Are Reading Today: Rationality; From AI to Zombies by Eliezer Yudkowsky
In “Rationality: From AI to Zombies,” Eliezer Yudkowsky explains the science underlying human irrationality with a mix of fables, argumentative essays, and personal vignettes. 

These eye-opening accounts of how the mind works (and how, all too often, it doesn’t!) are then put to the test through some genuinely difficult puzzles: Computer scientists’ debates about the future of artificial intelligence (AI), physicists’ debates about the relationship between the quantum and classical worlds, philosophers’ debates about the metaphysics of zombies and the nature of morality, and many more. 

In the process, the book delves into the human significance of correct reasoning more deeply than you’ll find in any conventional textbook on cognitive science or philosophy of mind.

This book compiles six volumes of Yudkowsky’s essays  into a single electronic tome. Collectively, these sequences of linked essays serve as a rich and lively introduction to the science  — and the art — of human rationality.

books
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan

What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan
What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan

What We Are Reading Today: The Case Against Education by Bryan Caplan
Bryan Caplan argues in “The Case Against Education” that the primary function of education is not to enhance students’ skill but to certify their intelligence, work ethic, and conformity — in other words, to signal the qualities of a good employee. 

Learn why students hunt for easy As and casually forget most of what they learn after the final exam, why decades of growing access to education have not resulted in better jobs for the average worker, how employers reward workers for costly schooling they rarely if ever use, and why cutting education spending is the best remedy.

Caplan shows how the labor market values grades over knowledge, and why the more education your rivals have, the more you need to impress employers.  He explains why graduation is our society’s top conformity signal, and why even the most useless degrees can certify employability. 

Romantic notions about education being “good for the soul” must yield to careful research and common sense — The Case against Education points the way.

