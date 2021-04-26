You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage

Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage

Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage
The urgent supply shipment is being undertaken in coordination with India’s Adani group and Linde company. (Twitter: Indian Embassy Riyadh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3bfr

Updated 14 sec ago

Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage

Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage
  • Indian thanks Saudi Arabia 'for all its help, support and cooperation'
  • First shipment on its way from Dammam to Mundra in Gujarat
Updated 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia on Sunday shipped 80 metric tons of oxygen to India to alleviate acute shortages of the lifesaving gas due to the record surge in coronavirus infections in India.

On Sunday India reported almost 350,000 corona cases.

The Saudi supply of oxygen has been in cooperation with the Indian conglomerate, Adani Group, and the British chemical multinational, Linde.

“The Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani Group and M/s Linde in shipping much-needed 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India”, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh tweeted on Sunday.

It thanked Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health “for all its help, support and cooperation.”

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted: “The first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam (port in Saudi Arabia) to Mundra (port in western state of Gujarat).”

The second pandemic wave has hit India very hard and led to a daily surge of over 300,000 cases. Many Indian cities, including the capital New Delhi, have been overwhelmed by patients which has resulted in shortages of hospital beds and oxygen causing thousands of deaths throughout the country.

The shortage of oxygen in hospitals has led to the death of nearly 50 people in two hospitals in the capital since Thursday.

Delhi’s requirements come to 700 metric tons of oxygen per day but it is receiving only 380 which has forced many hospitals in the city to operate far below capacity.

“We have the capacity to accommodate 260 patients in the hospital but the irregular and uncertain supply of oxygen has forced us to under-utilize our capacity,” Dr. P.K. Bhardwaj, the  director of the Delhi-based Saroj multispeciality hospital, told Arab News.

The medical director of the central Delhi-based Moolchand Medcity Hospital, Dr. Sudha Handa, told Arab News it was “on tenterhooks all the time regarding the oxygen supply.”

The shortage has also been felt in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh which is the second worst affected state in India with over 37,000 cases on Sunday and over 200 fatalities. The western Indian state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, is also reeling under an acute shortage of oxygen; hospitals in some of the state’s major cities have had to refuse patients who were in desperate need of both beds and oxygen.

To respond to the crisis, on Friday India launched an “oxygen maitri” or “oxygen friendship” operation to reach out to various countries in order to procure the lifesaving gas.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force brought four cryogenic tanks to be used for transporting oxygen from Singapore.

The Indian Home Ministry on Friday said that it was in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE.

Former ambassador and international affairs expert, Anil Trigunayat, has expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s gesture toward India in crisis. “We greatly appreciate this friendly gesture from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Trigunayat told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner of India and as a friend, it has risen to the occasion when India is experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 which has stressed India’s medical infrastructure because of a shortage in oxygen supplies,” he said.

“India also stands by all its friends in their times of crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic is one in which the world has to take a global stance which both Delhi and Riyadh worked on during the Saudi Presidency of the G20.”

 

Topics: India oxygen shortage

Related

Update Envoy appreciates Saudi Arabia’s shipment of 80 tons of ‘lifesaving’ oxygen to India amid virus crisis
Saudi Arabia
Envoy appreciates Saudi Arabia’s shipment of 80 tons of ‘lifesaving’ oxygen to India amid virus crisis
25 die after New Delhi hospitals hit by oxygen shortage
World
25 die after New Delhi hospitals hit by oxygen shortage

Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit

Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit
An Afghan woman walks past the damaged windows of house after a suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 April 2021

Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit

Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit
  • With Washington’s planned departure from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, dozens fear the Taliban will murder them once forces leave
Updated 26 April 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: It was in late 2013 when Ahmad Fatah says he openly worked as a translator for the US military and often accompanied the troops during patrols and raids on suspected Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province.

Several residents of Logar, Fatah’s birthplace, knew about his occupation too when he, along with thousands of other Afghan interpreters, assisted and protected American troops during their fight against the Taliban for decades after the September 11, 2001 attacks, treating their safety as an afterthought and living in fear of the insurgent group who consider them traitors or collaborators.

Washington was heavily reliant on the language skills and cultural knowledge of local translators — with many well-versed in English, Dari and Pashtu — to interpret conversations between US forces and the Taliban.

Today, Fatah, whose name has been changed for his own protection, lives in Kabul since moving there in mid-2014 at the age of 24, after receiving a death threat for “betraying the country and Islam by working with US invaders.”

Fatah says soon after receiving that phone call he informed his former employers at the US military in Afghanistan of the warning in the hope of being granted a Special Immigration Visa (SIV) and migrate to America.

He reached a dead end there too.

“I was told that I did not fit the criteria as the SIVs are given to those who have served for at least two years, but they promised to help me,” Fatah told Arab News at a park in Kabul on Saturday where he, along with several other translators, had gathered to protest against the lack of protection offered to them by the US and other countries employing their services during the war.

The military is not giving convincing answers to some of the translators.

Javid Mahmoudi

His fears have increased since the announcement of a planned exit of US troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, with Fatah and dozens of Afghan interpreters afraid of being murdered by the Taliban once the forces leave.

Since 2014, No One Left Behind, a nonprofit organization, has cataloged more than 300 cases in which the Taliban and other terrorist groups have killed interpreters or family members — many of whom were waiting for visas to the US — while a 2014 report by International Refugee Assistance Project, a nonprofit based in New York City, estimated that an Afghan interpreter was being killed every 36 hours.

Belonging to various regions of Afghanistan, the protesters demanded that they be resettled in the US through SIVs.

According to the US State Department, nearly 13,000 SIVs have been granted to Afghan nationals since 2014. However, it offers little solace for 19,000 Afghans who are still waiting for the State Department to decide their fate.

“The Americans are leaving, but what about us? What are they doing about our fate? We risked our lives for working with them,” Fatah said.

Esmatullah Faizi, from eastern Nangarhar province, said that he had applied for an SIV in 2018 but had yet to hear back from authorities on its progress.

“They (US officials) keep saying your case is under review, and we will inform you. I do not know what will happen; people (translators) are afraid because America has set September 11th as its last drawdown period,” he said.

Javid Mahmoudi, another translator from Parwan, north of Kabul, said that he was in touch with other interpreters in Afghanistan “who could not make it to the protest, but were afraid about their future.”

“The military is not giving convincing answers to some of the translators,” he told Arab News.

Participants of the protest said that they would begin a sit-in outside the US embassy in Kabul soon because officials were “not responding to their calls,” and they had no access to them to “to talk about our fears and our future.”

When contacted by Arab News for a comment, the State Department said that it takes its role in managing the SIV program very “seriously.”

“We are engaged at the highest levels to ensure we are serving SIV applicants as promptly as possible,” a US embassy foreign officer, who requested anonymity, said.

“Everyone involved in the Special Immigrant Visa process, whether in Washington or at our embassy in Kabul, is aware of the threats our Afghan colleagues face,” he said, adding that the State Department had “prioritized the Afghan SIV program by identifying program needs and directing additional resources toward two stages of the Afghan SIV process.”

Citing US State Department spokeswoman Ned Price, the official said that Washington has also increased “resources to the SIV program” and taken “steps to prioritize applications from interpreters and translators.”

“We have given extra consideration to those who have helped in combat operations. This will remain a priority going forward,” he said.

Aimed at supporting Afghans and Iraqis who came under threat for their work with the US military and other entities, the SIV program involves a lengthy application process with an average waiting time of three years.

It has faced delays since last year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, addressing the plight of the Afghan interpreters, the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), a US-based legal and advocacy organization that researched SIVs in Afghanistan and Iraq, said: “For more than a decade . . . the SIV programs have provided a pathway to safety for Iraqis and Afghans whose service . . . has exposed them and their families to threats, harm, and death.”

“Tens of thousands of Iraqis and Afghans have been safely resettled to the United States . . . The process, however, has not been smooth,” it said on its website.

“Over the years, the SIV programs have been beset by technical, practical, and political obstacles and inefficiencies that have hampered their operation and threatened the promise that the US government made to these allies for their service.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border
Middle-East
Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines

COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines
Updated 26 April 2021
Ellie Aben

COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines

COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines
  • Community pantries offering free supplies to Filipinos reflects collective spirit, organizers say
Updated 26 April 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: It began with a small bamboo cart that Patricia Non set up in a quiet corner of Maginhawa Street in Quezon City two weeks ago.

Non’s mobile “Maginhawa food pantry” includes free food items and essential supplies with signage on the cart reminding Filipinos to “give what you can and take only what you need.”

Soon after launching the initiative on April 14, 26-year-old Non said in a Facebook post that her main goal for setting up the pantry was “to assist those reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic by giving out free food items and other basic goods.

“I know that the community pantry cannot address the root cause of hunger, but it could at least provide some relief to the needy,” she said.

The post went viral, and other Filipinos began to replicate Non’s “modest act” too, with hundreds of community pantries springing up across the Philippines to help coronavirus-weary residents with free meals, bringing their “Bayanihan,” or cooperative spirit, to the fore.

One such example is a community pantry set up along Disomangcop Street in war-torn Marawi, which 27-year-old Uthman bin Mohammed, one of its organizers, says has a much deeper significance for them.

Mohammad, who helped establish the Marawi community pantry, said that the initiative resonated with the “essence of Ramadan” — to increase charity and voluntarily help others — besides catering to those affected by the 2017 siege of the city by Daesh-inspired militants.

“Originally, the Marawi community pantry was inspired (by the) Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City,” Mohammed, a graduate in Islamic Studies from the Mindanao State University, told Arab News.

“Besides that, one essence of Ramadan is to increase our voluntary act of giving. Fasting makes us feel the hunger which is regularly experienced by the poor and needy ... making us realize how important it is to share something with them … so that we may become generous towards one another, which is also a part of our religion,” he added.

Mohammad said the Marawi community pantry, which he set up with his friends and fellow youth from Lanao del Sur, has no sponsor but was being run on cash and voluntary support extended by other people in the community.

Initially, he explained that they had planned to set up the pantry along Disomangcop Street “as it is convenient for now,” especially since a majority of its residents are from the worst affected areas of Muslim-majority Marawi, which bore the brunt of a five-month-long battle between government forces and the Maute Group four years ago.

“They are IDPs (internally displaced residents) who are entitled to such support,” Mohammed said, adding that soon, they “hope to establish a mobile pantry that will cater to more people in other parts of the city too.”

As of Sunday, halal community pantries had also popped up in other areas of Mindanao, including Zamboanga City, Sulu, and Cagayan De Oro City, with the pantries open to non-Muslims as well.

In Malabon, north of Manila, Nina Louise Tesorero, 23, says she was also inspired by the Maginhawa food pantry to set up a similar one along the Gov. Pascual-Baritan Road, drawing from experience gained during a college project called “Pay It Forward” which she started six years ago.

“From my savings, I started giving out food packs on Christmas Eve to less fortunate residents in Malabon,” she told Arab News.

The initiative gained traction, and soon, Tesorero, along with a group of friends, launched fund-raising activities to help residents in other parts of Manila and nearby provinces.

When the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic struck, they assisted jeepney and tricycle drivers in Manila who had lost their source of income after the government announced a lockdown to limit the spread.

They also doled out food supplies, face masks and shields to non-medical front-liners such as food delivery workers and those manning checkpoints as part of the “Pay It Forward” initiative.

“Since it started, the response for the community pantry has been very heart-warming. People come not only to collect but to donate cash, food and groceries as well,” she said, adding: “No matter how small ... whatever amount they give will go a long way.”

However, the community pantry initiative has not been without its share of criticism, with Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, spokesperson for the government’s high profile anti-communist task force, linking some of the organizers to a communist rebel group.

In one interview, Parlade likened the massive popularity of community pantries “to the work of Satan” and has since received severe backlash for his comments.

In a virtual press briefing on Thursday, Armed Forces (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana declined to comment on Parlade’s statements but emphasized the military’s full support to the ongoing humanitarian efforts.

“We are in turmoil with COVID-19 … We have a lot of problems. Some sectors of our society are locked down, they could not earn a living, so this gesture of feeding our less fortunate brothers is a humanitarian act which your armed forces strongly supports,” he said.

Sobejana added that he had already ordered all AFP units, particularly the Civil Military Operations Unit, to organize and support the initiative.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said: “Regardless of their belief, as long as they are helping wholeheartedly, we will support (them). We are ready to assist if requested by the local government units and the Department of the Interior and Local Government and, if necessary, to deploy the AFP’s mobile kitchens where they are needed.”

Last week, Senator Panfilo Lacson said that the makeshift community pantries could also be “a sign of desperation.

“It is good that through the community pantries, we see mutual aid by neighbors and barangay (village) residents. But this is also a sign of desperation, that people can no longer rely on (the) government to help them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADR Institute think tank, told Arab News that the mobile pantry initiative is “how (the) continuing health crisis due (to the) failure in governance and its economic consequences is being addressed by communities through our values of civic culture.

“It is the core of my belief that we will overcome and recover from COVID-19. through a whole of society approach and not (the) whole of government that (President Rodrigo) Duterte’s administration response is built on,” Manhit told Arab News.

Topics: COVID-19 Maginhawa Philippines

Related

Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions from Monday
World
Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions from Monday
Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60
World
Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff
  • The estimated hundreds of mutinous soldiers, still in uniform, took up key positions in northern Mogadishu as some residents hid
  • The soldiers were believed to have entered the city from military bases outside Mogadishu
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

MOGADISHU: Gunfire erupted in Somalia’s capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the country’s leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s extended stay in power.
There were no reports of casualties, but the gunfire heard across much of the city highlighted earlier warnings that the election standoff could increase instability in the Horn of Africa nation.
The estimated hundreds of mutinous soldiers, still in uniform, took up key positions in northern Mogadishu as some residents hid. There was no immediate comment from the government.
Somalia’s president faces growing opposition in the country and abroad after the lower house of parliament approved a two-year extension of his mandate and that of the federal government and he OKed it, to the fury of Senate leaders and vocal criticism of the international community. The African Union was the latest to condemn the actions.
Somalia’s election, meant for early February, has been delayed amid disputes between the federal government and the states of Puntland and Jubbaland along with the opposition.
The soldiers were believed to have entered the city from military bases outside Mogadishu. Most of them belong to the clan of former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed. Both have vowed to forcefully dislodge the president if he does not return to negotiations over the election delay or resign.
Mohamed in a tweet alleged that forces loyal to the president has attacked his house, adding that “I’ve warned and am now repeating how dangerous it is to politicize security. (Mohamed) will shoulder the responsibility of whatever happens as a result of this.”
“We cannot accept another Siad Barre,” one of the mutinous soldiers said, referring to the dictator whose toppling in 1991 led to three decades of conflict, first among warlords and then by the Al-Shabab extremist group.
A few hundred demonstrators gathered on Sunday chanting “We don’t want dictatorship” and burned the president’s photo.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu

Related

Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at least 5
World
Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at least 5
Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19
World
Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19

Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden’s genocide announcement

Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden’s genocide announcement
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden’s genocide announcement

Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden’s genocide announcement
  • Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation came a day after US President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try and overcome criticism over his handling of last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
His resignation, which was expected, came a day after US President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey.
Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia’s neighbor Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.
Pashinyan had been under pressure to resign since he agreed to a cease-fire after ethnic Armenians lost territory in the fighting with Azeri forces in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.
He had already named a June 20 date for an early election.
Announcing his resignation, he said on his Facebook page on Sunday that he was returning power received from citizens to them so they could decide the future of the government through free and fair elections.
He said he had been compelled to agree to the peace deal, which was brokered by Russia, to prevent greater human and territorial losses. The Armenian army called for his resignation and he then tried to sack the chief of staff, a decision blocked by the former Soviet republic’s president.
Pashinyan updated Russian President Vladimir Putin about the elections and the situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed, in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said.
The Armenian Prime Minister has complained before that some issues over the region, including the return of prisoners of war, have not been resolved yet.
According to the Sputnik media outlet, Pashinyan’s My Step ruling alliance led an opinion poll conducted by Gallup International Аssociation at the end of last month.
Its main rival is likely to be a grouping led by Robert Kocharyan, Armenia’s president from 1998-2008.

Related

Update Biden says 1915 Armenian massacre constitutes genocide
World
Biden says 1915 Armenian massacre constitutes genocide
Special A US classification of Ottoman Turkey's campaign against the Armenian people as genocide will be a first step in achieving long sought-after justice, experts say. (Alamy) video
World
‘Better late than never’: Why the anticipated US recognition of the Armenian Genocide is significant

UK knew of Abedi brother’s Daesh links two years before Manchester bomb attack

UK knew of Abedi brother’s Daesh links two years before Manchester bomb attack
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

UK knew of Abedi brother’s Daesh links two years before Manchester bomb attack

UK knew of Abedi brother’s Daesh links two years before Manchester bomb attack
  • Ishmale Abedi, brother of Salman Abedi, found with extremist material in 2015
  • Ishmale and parents have refused to help investigations into 2017 attack
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British security services knew that the brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi possessed extremist material two years before the deadly 2017 attack that killed 22 people.
Ishmale Abedi was stopped at Heathrow Airport in September of 2015 while returning home from a honeymoon. It has emerged that MI5 obtained evidence of possible radicalization from a mobile phone found on him.
The phone contained a Facebook profile with images of Jordanian air force pilot First Lt. Muath Al-Kasasbeh, who was captured and murdered by Daesh in 2014, and a photograph of Ishmale with the son of senior Al-Qaeda figure Abu Anas Al-Libi.
As well as his Facebook account, UK border authorities discovered Daesh recruitment videos, literature, and chants about killing “infidels” and suicide missions on the phone. There were also images of Ishmale in possession of weapons, including pictures posing with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, anti-aircraft gun and a machine gun, and images of him alongside Daesh flags.
Ishmale said he “apologized for the pain” caused by the attack, carried out at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. However, he refused to cooperate with requests to assist investigations, despite being interviewed on 22 occasions by anti-terrorism police.
He was never charged in connection with the attack, with a 19-day search of his home in Fallowfield, Manchester yielding insufficient evidence to link him to his brother’s actions, and he insists he had no knowledge of the plot.
However, he will be compelled to give evidence to an inquiry into the bombing in October, and refusal to do so could result in a prison sentence.
Ishmale’s parents are also refusing to cooperate, and left the UK for Libya before the attack, having initially come to the UK to escape the Qaddafi regime. Ishmale’s father, Ramadan Abedi, faces arrest if he returns to the UK. His brother Hashem Abedi, meanwhile, was extradited to the UK from Libya and jailed in 2020 for a minimum of 55 years — the longest custodial sentence ever passed in the UK — for helping Salman carry out the attack.
Ishmale, the only member of the family to have remained in the Fallowfield area of Greater Manchester where the Abedi family settled, was described by a former friend as the “dominant” member of the family who was entrusted with looking after his younger brothers in the UK after his parents initially returned to Libya.
“I think he had trouble controlling them,” the former friend told the Sunday Times. “They wouldn’t do what they were told.”
Ishmale was arrested the morning after the attack. It was found he had bought one-way plane tickets for his brothers to return to the UK from Libya, where they too had eventually moved, in April 2017. He told police that he had warned his parents about the pair, as they had both dropped out of education in the UK and had caused disagreements over access to his mother’s UK bank account, of which he was the principal controller.
A search of two computer drives at Ishmale’s house revealed a raft of Daesh material, including images of burned bodies, flags, Ishmale and Salman holding guns, and video footage of Al-Qaeda recruiter Anwar Al-Awlaki, but insufficient evidence to link him to the attack.
The Sunday Times tracked Ishmale to an address in Manchester where he lives with his family under an alias.
He told the paper: “It’s not safe for me. I’ve been instructed by the police not to talk to anyone. I’m feeling really bad, mate. Really bad.” However, he refused to say why he would not help the inquiry, telling a reporter to “go away and don’t come back.”
Figen Murray, who lost her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett in the attack, criticized Ishmale’s refusal to cooperate, saying: “It is regrettable that Ishmale has not taken the opportunity to take part in the inquiry. It would have been one step closer to a tiny bit of contribution of healing for the families. It is a real shame that he won’t.”
Steve Howe, 65, who lost his wife Alison, said: “Nothing will bring Alison back, but it would be nice to get some answers from the Abedis.”

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Salman Abedi Ishmale Abedi

Related

Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber
World
Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber
Manchester bomber’s brother admits ‘full part’ in planning attack, UK inquiry told
World
Manchester bomber’s brother admits ‘full part’ in planning attack, UK inquiry told

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage
What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind
What We Are Reading Today: Places of Mind
Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit
Lost in translation: Afghan interpreters fear for future after US troops’ exit
COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines
COVID-19 mobile stores: One small step for Maginhawa, a giant leap for the Philippines
When East meets West, how two Saudi regions connect through food
When East meets West, how two Saudi regions connect through food

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.