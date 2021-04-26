You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
Seagulls stand on the deserted Bosphorus river banks near Emirgan district in Istanbul during a week-end curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8mgh

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
  • Turkey has registered a total 4.63 million COVID-19 cases
  • Russia this month restricted flights to and from Turkey until June 1
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey’s cabinet will discuss adopting a tighter lockdown on Monday as President Tayyip Erdogan tries to prevent a second lost year of tourism revenues, officials said.
After the last cabinet meeting two weeks ago, as coronavirus cases surged, Erdogan reined in social activities and travel.
Total daily cases then peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday.
But government officials said the fall was not enough and ministers would look into imposing new measures to last through a May 13-15 holiday at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in a way that does not hit economic production.
“Cases ... have been falling for a few days but this is not enough. A full shutdown will be on the cabinet’s agenda and this option should be implemented,” one official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
The measures, while careful to allow economic production to continue, could close shopping malls and require special permits for intercity travel, the person said. Cafes and restaurants are already shut.
Last Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the latest restrictions had shown some results including a 20 percent fall in cases in Istanbul and fewer hospital patients, though they were still a burden on intensive care units.
He also said measures would be tightened if the targeted fall in cases did not materialize.
Turkey has registered a total 4.63 million COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 38,358. It is fourth globally in daily virus cases and first on a per-capita basis among major nations, while deaths peaked at 362 last week.
Both tallies have shot up since Erdogan launched a period of “controlled normalization” in early March.
In what it said was a response, Russia this month restricted flights to and from Turkey until June 1. Ankara said the move could cut tourist numbers by some 500,000.
A drop by two-thirds in tourism revenues last year ballooned Turkey’s current account deficit, putting pressure on its depleted FX reserves and sending the lira to a record low in November.
“Tourism is of critical importance for foreign exchange inflows,” the first official said. “So as not to miss out totally on the tourism season, these measures must be implemented strictly.”
The lira has fallen the last six straight trading days to near its low water mark over concerns about tense US ties, and also policy under a new central bank chief.
“If it’s the solution, we have to put up with a full shutdown. But this must be done without harming the production side,” a second official told Reuters.
“The closure of schools and shopping malls appears appropriate given the infection risk.”

Related

Turkey tourism income slumps after attacks, coup
Business & Economy
Turkey tourism income slumps after attacks, coup

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
Updated 33 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
  • The RCJY has so far attracted investment of about SR1.2 trillion ($319.9 billion) into the vast industrial cities
Updated 33 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that every riyal the government spends on the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) attracts eight from the private sector.
The RCJY has so far attracted investment of about SR1.2 trillion ($319.9 billion) into the vast industrial cities at the heart of the Kingdom's petrochemical power, Al Arabiya reported.
Industrial investments reached SR934 billion with urban spending topping SR37 billion, it said.
Meanwhile commercial investments totaled SR17 billion.
The Ministry revealed 39 factories began production last month, with a growth rate of 26 percent compared to the previous month.

Topics: jubail Yanbu Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi jeweler L’azurde returns to profit as Egypt sales surge
Business & Economy
Saudi jeweler L’azurde returns to profit as Egypt sales surge
Update Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh
  • The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants to reduce the cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
It follows similar measures undertaken to lower the cost of recruiting from the Philippines, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed official at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas because of more expensive flight tickets and the need for PCR tests before travel.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Employment

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030
Update Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group
  • During the first quarter, the group started operations at its Primary Care Medical Center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), Saudi Arabia’s largest private health services provider, reported a 29 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR319 million ($85.1 million).
HMG said the growth was due to a focus on operational efficiency, as well as an increase in the number of patients. First-quarter revenue increased by more than 26 percent year-on-year to SR1.69 billion.
“We achieved strong results in the first quarter of the year as we continue to grow the number of patients we serve and the services we provide, and we remained committed to our strategic pillars, maintaining our growth momentum and the sustainability of our business,” said Chairman Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, in a statement.
During the first quarter, the group started operations at its Primary Care Medical Center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
It is part of a series of major investments planned by the group.

Topics: Healthcare Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan
  • Emirates customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical COVID-19 PCR test report
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Emirates has started digital verification of COVID-19 medical records for UAE-based passengers.

It follows a partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) — the first of its kind between an airline and a government health authority, the airline said

Emirates customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical COVID-19 PCR test report, the airline said.

Additionally, customers who have received their COVID-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their COVID-19 PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

“The strategic foresight into investing in digital health care has paved the way today for such a pioneering integration,” said Ahmed Al-Nuaimi, CEO of joint corporate support services at DHA. “This partnership will directly help streamline and make travel easy and convenient as well as ensure validation of all necessary COVID-19 medical records.”
Emirates will only process the relevant information specifically related to the COVID-19 entry requirements of the customer’s destination, the Dubai -based carrier said.
Once check-in formalities are completed, information related to COVID-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.
The initiative makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification.
Digital verification could help to re-energize and stimulate international travel, said Kleitham Ali Al-Shamsi, director of IT at the Dubai Health Authority.
The next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the IATA Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

Topics: UAE Emirates tourism Travel

Related

Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn
Business & Economy
Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn
Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app
Business & Economy
Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere
  • Qatar's sovereign fund holds 13 percent of media group
  • Saga transfixes top political circles in France
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Two of France’s richest businessmen are close to a deal over media and publishing company Lagardere that would hit pause on their attempts to cherry-pick its assets for several years, three sources close to the discussions said on Sunday.
Vincent Bollore, the top shareholder in Lagardere via his Vivendi group, and luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, also a Lagardere investor, have been at the center of a tussle over the firm and its influential media outlets for months.
The saga has transfixed top political circles in France a year ahead of a presidential election, with some in President Emmanuel Macron’s camp fearing that Bollore could seize assets like Lagardere’s Europe 1 radio and build up a powerful ring-wing outlet that would go against his campaign.
The three sources familiar with the talks said that Bollore, LVMH boss Arnault and Lagardere’s CEO Arnaud Lagardere are finalizing a deal that would include a five-year pact not to dismantle the company.
The details of the agreement and shareholder alliances as well as what would happen to some Lagardere assets, such as Europe 1 and the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper, have not yet been finalized, the people added.
They cautioned that the deal had not yet been signed and that the talks could come off the boil at the last minute.
Lagardere is due to hold a board meeting on Monday, the sources said.
Arnaud Lagardere, who runs the indebted company founded by his late father, would be ready to let go of an arcane “commandite” structure as part of the deal, the three sources added.
That set-up gave him the power of veto over many key decisions despite holding only 7 percent of the shares, and had been a major obstacle to any takeover attempts of the company.
The “commandite” has been the target of criticism from hedge fund Amber Capital, which has waged an activist campaign against Lagardere’s management over its governance.
Vivendi holds 27 percent of Lagardere, ahead of Amber with 20 percent and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund with 13 percent, while Bernard Arnault has just under 8 percent and has also invested in Arnaud Lagardere’s personal holding company.
“This deal would help clarify the governance problem. There were two layers before, now there would only be one,” one of the people close to the talks said.
It is not yet clear, however, how the pact can be cemented to avoid takeover bids on Lagardere, including by Vivendi, and whether there will be get-out clauses. Sources have previously said that Amber and the Qataris are keen to eventually sell out.
Under the deal being discussed, Bollore could be a big winner. Vivendi could get three Lagardere board seats, one of the sources said.
Arnaud Lagardere would get to run the company for five years, the three source said. Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday that his stake could also be increased to 14%.
Bernard Arnault had been keen to snap up the JDD newspaper or Paris Match magazine, sources previously told Reuters.
The truce would at least meet one of the billionaire’s goals, which had been to help Arnaud Lagardere keep his job at the top and avoid a full break-up of the group, another of the sources familiar with the talks said.
Arnault’s investment has so far been profitable, this second source said.

Topics: luxury media France Qatar

Related

Lagardere: EADS-BAE merger conditions unsatisfactory
Business & Economy
Lagardere: EADS-BAE merger conditions unsatisfactory
Qatar investment slowing due to weak oil prices
Business & Economy
Qatar investment slowing due to weak oil prices

Latest updates

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year jail
Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year jail
Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges
Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges
Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack
Le Pen’s comments criticized following terror attack

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.