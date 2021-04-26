You are here

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit
Cyprus is preparing to welcome back vaccinated tourists from some countries in the Arab world. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday
  • Island economy relies heavily on tourism revenues
Arab News

DUBAI: Vaccinated tourists from the UAE will be able to travel to Cyprus as part of a plan to open the island to some 65 countries worldwide.
Also included on the list are Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon. The change comes into effect on May 10 and means that tourists can enter without the need for a negative COVID-19 test or have to undergo quarantine.
“We will notify our partners in around 65 countries that from 10 May entry will be facilitated for travelers who have completed their vaccination with no need for negative COVID tests or quarantine,” Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.
Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday, after a record surge in coronavirus cases. The island relies heavily on tourism and the 84 percent decline in arrivals last year has had a devastating impact on its economy.

Reuters

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season

Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
  • Turkey has registered a total 4.63 million COVID-19 cases
  • Russia this month restricted flights to and from Turkey until June 1
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey’s cabinet will discuss adopting a tighter lockdown on Monday as President Tayyip Erdogan tries to prevent a second lost year of tourism revenues, officials said.
After the last cabinet meeting two weeks ago, as coronavirus cases surged, Erdogan reined in social activities and travel.
Total daily cases then peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday.
But government officials said the fall was not enough and ministers would look into imposing new measures to last through a May 13-15 holiday at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in a way that does not hit economic production.
“Cases ... have been falling for a few days but this is not enough. A full shutdown will be on the cabinet’s agenda and this option should be implemented,” one official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
The measures, while careful to allow economic production to continue, could close shopping malls and require special permits for intercity travel, the person said. Cafes and restaurants are already shut.
Last Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the latest restrictions had shown some results including a 20 percent fall in cases in Istanbul and fewer hospital patients, though they were still a burden on intensive care units.
He also said measures would be tightened if the targeted fall in cases did not materialize.
Turkey has registered a total 4.63 million COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 38,358. It is fourth globally in daily virus cases and first on a per-capita basis among major nations, while deaths peaked at 362 last week.
Both tallies have shot up since Erdogan launched a period of “controlled normalization” in early March.
In what it said was a response, Russia this month restricted flights to and from Turkey until June 1. Ankara said the move could cut tourist numbers by some 500,000.
A drop by two-thirds in tourism revenues last year ballooned Turkey’s current account deficit, putting pressure on its depleted FX reserves and sending the lira to a record low in November.
“Tourism is of critical importance for foreign exchange inflows,” the first official said. “So as not to miss out totally on the tourism season, these measures must be implemented strictly.”
The lira has fallen the last six straight trading days to near its low water mark over concerns about tense US ties, and also policy under a new central bank chief.
“If it’s the solution, we have to put up with a full shutdown. But this must be done without harming the production side,” a second official told Reuters.
“The closure of schools and shopping malls appears appropriate given the infection risk.”

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector

Every government riyal spent on Jubail and Yanbu attracts eight from private sector
  • The RCJY has so far attracted investment of about SR1.2 trillion ($319.9 billion) into the vast industrial cities
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that every riyal the government spends on the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) attracts eight from the private sector.
The RCJY has so far attracted investment of about SR1.2 trillion ($319.9 billion) into the vast industrial cities at the heart of the Kingdom's petrochemical power, Al Arabiya reported.
Industrial investments reached SR934 billion with urban spending topping SR37 billion, it said.
Meanwhile commercial investments totaled SR17 billion.
The Ministry revealed 39 factories began production last month, with a growth rate of 26 percent compared to the previous month.

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

KSA to help cut cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh
  • The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants to reduce the cost of recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
It follows similar measures undertaken to lower the cost of recruiting from the Philippines, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed official at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The coronavirus pandemic has added to the cost of recruiting workers from overseas because of more expensive flight tickets and the need for PCR tests before travel.

 

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group
Updated 26 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group

Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group
  • During the first quarter, the group started operations at its Primary Care Medical Center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter
Updated 26 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), Saudi Arabia’s largest private health services provider, reported a 29 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR319 million ($85.1 million).
HMG said the growth was due to a focus on operational efficiency, as well as an increase in the number of patients. First-quarter revenue increased by more than 26 percent year-on-year to SR1.69 billion.
“We achieved strong results in the first quarter of the year as we continue to grow the number of patients we serve and the services we provide, and we remained committed to our strategic pillars, maintaining our growth momentum and the sustainability of our business,” said Chairman Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, in a statement.
During the first quarter, the group started operations at its Primary Care Medical Center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
It is part of a series of major investments planned by the group.

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan
  • Emirates customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical COVID-19 PCR test report
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Emirates has started digital verification of COVID-19 medical records for UAE-based passengers.

It follows a partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) — the first of its kind between an airline and a government health authority, the airline said

Emirates customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical COVID-19 PCR test report, the airline said.

Additionally, customers who have received their COVID-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their COVID-19 PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

“The strategic foresight into investing in digital health care has paved the way today for such a pioneering integration,” said Ahmed Al-Nuaimi, CEO of joint corporate support services at DHA. “This partnership will directly help streamline and make travel easy and convenient as well as ensure validation of all necessary COVID-19 medical records.”
Emirates will only process the relevant information specifically related to the COVID-19 entry requirements of the customer’s destination, the Dubai -based carrier said.
Once check-in formalities are completed, information related to COVID-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.
The initiative makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification.
Digital verification could help to re-energize and stimulate international travel, said Kleitham Ali Al-Shamsi, director of IT at the Dubai Health Authority.
The next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the IATA Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

