Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit

DUBAI: Vaccinated tourists from the UAE will be able to travel to Cyprus as part of a plan to open the island to some 65 countries worldwide.
Also included on the list are Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon. The change comes into effect on May 10 and means that tourists can enter without the need for a negative COVID-19 test or have to undergo quarantine.
“We will notify our partners in around 65 countries that from 10 May entry will be facilitated for travelers who have completed their vaccination with no need for negative COVID tests or quarantine,” Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.
Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday, after a record surge in coronavirus cases. The island relies heavily on tourism and the 84 percent decline in arrivals last year has had a devastating impact on its economy.
