You are here

  • Home
  • Models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio step out in Arab designers at Oscars after-party

Models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio step out in Arab designers at Oscars after-party

Models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio step out in Arab designers at Oscars after-party
Jasmine Tookes wearing Zuhair Murad to attend the Oscars 2021 after-party. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/gn9b9

Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio step out in Arab designers at Oscars after-party

Models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio step out in Arab designers at Oscars after-party
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It was a big week for Arab designers in Hollywood as a number of A-listers donned show-stopping creations from our neck of the woods. 

The week kicked off with the 93rd edition of the annual Academy Awards, which saw a handful of celebrities take to the red carpet wearing dazzling creations from the likes of Georges Chakra, Rami Al-Ali and Marmar Halim.

But the Oscars fashion didn’t stop with the pre-awards red carpet. 




Jasmine Tookes wearing Zuhair Murad to attend the Oscars 2021 after-party. Instagram

Much like the Academy Awards pre-show red carpet at Los Angeles on Sunday, the after-party guestlist for the Oscars certainly didn’t disappoint in terms of style. A number of models, actors and industry insiders turned to designers from the region to dress them for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party and the Spring Place’s Oscars Party for Andra Day and the cast of “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.”

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes turned heads in Bel Air wearing a gold and black dress with shoulder pads from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. The 1980s-inspired black dress fell just below the knees and featured long sleeves and a slit carved into the torso. 

The Ras Baalbek-born designer also found a fan in fellow Victoria’s Secret veteran Sara Sampaio, who opted for a plunging, sequined jumpsuit with silk lapels and padded shoulders.

Elsewhere, US actress Jurnee Smollett demanded a double-take wearing a dramatic, feather-embellished gown with a high slit from Beirut-born couturier Elie Saab’s Fall 2020 collection.

Also attending the Oscars 2021 after-party was “Hamilton” star Ariana DeBose, who chose a drapey, caped, green-colored gown from Saab for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Canadian model Winnie Harlow looked like a real-life Disney princess as she attended a private soiree in Beverly Hills wearing a blue Georges Hobeika couture gown. The dress, from the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, featured a sweetheart neckline, full A-line skirt and cascading ruffles that fell asymmetrically across the model’s body.

“Borat” star Maria Bakalova also opted for a design from Hobeika. The Best Supporting Actress nominee traded in her voluminous white Louis Vuitton gown for an embellished couture minidress plucked from the Lebanese couturier’s Fall 2021 offering.

Topics: arab designers

Designer Ibrahim Shebani celebrates Libya’s unexplored fashion scene with Born in Exile label

Designer Ibrahim Shebani celebrates Libya’s unexplored fashion scene with Born in Exile label
Updated 27 April 2021
Hams Saleh

Designer Ibrahim Shebani celebrates Libya’s unexplored fashion scene with Born in Exile label

Designer Ibrahim Shebani celebrates Libya’s unexplored fashion scene with Born in Exile label
Updated 27 April 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Inspired by migration and the search for a better life, Libyan designer Ibrahim Shebani’s ready-to-wear label Born in Exile is known for its modern take on Libyan streetwear styles. After making countless ones to watch lists in the fashion-focused media, he spoke to Arab News about his journey into fashion.

Shebani was born in Germany, but grew up between Cairo and Libya. He was inspired to kickstart Born in Exile after the 2011 Libyan uprising, launching the label in 2017 to show the world the country’s undiscovered beauty.

“The brand is mainly inspired by Libya (and) by my culture,” the designer told Arab News. “I see that Libya’s culture is really underrated in the media. When you want to search Libya all you can see is either 42 years of (Muammar) Al-Gaddafi or the civil war. Unfortunately, all media outlets around the world that’s all they care about and that’s all they cover. But Libya is much more than Gaddafi and the civil war. We have our own culture, our own heritage, our own history and I see this brand, you know, trying to show a different side of Libya.”

He worked in marketing, media and communications, but his passion for designing propelled him to take a leap and switch to fashion, despite facing hurdles and a general lack of understanding in his home environment.

“I grew up in an environment where fashion – as a business – is not really understood. For them, if you are a fashion designer, you have a small atelier and you are a tailor basically.”

His father did not understand Shebani wanting to study fashion design after high school, asking him what he would do there.

“I was explaining to him, then he told me: ‘You are going to go to an expensive university in London to become a tailor?’ It just didn’t make sense to him at all at the time,” said Shebani. “He didn’t say no, but he wouldn’t send me to London.”

 

Due to the Libyan uprising and his career in communications, Shebani moved between multiple places including Malta, Milan, Budapest, Amman, Cairo and Tunisia.

But it was living in Paris for a year that rekindled his spark for fashion.

“That was one of the reasons why I really got into fashion, because that year that I spent in Paris really, you know, there was a flame in me for fashion and it unfortunately died out because I never studied (and) I couldn’t practice. Then when I lived that year in Paris it reignited that flame in me again.”

His latest Spring/Summer collection is called “I’mmigrant.” 

It takes its inspiration from the sea and the transition of culture and traditions through ports and migration. 

The collection consists of 26 ready-to-wear pieces made from denim, the traditional Libyan woven fabric errda, silk tulle and cotton.

Topics: Ibrahim Shebani Libya

Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut

Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut
The Lebanese couturier teamed up with UNICEF for a cause close to his heart. Supplied
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut

Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: To say that Lebanon has had a difficult year would be a major understatement. In addition to the tragic blast on Aug. 4 at Beirut’s port, the country’s economic collapse, collective protests against politicians and the coronavirus disease pandemic are inflicting a toll that the international community cannot ignore. 

This is why Lebanese designer Elie Saab has decided to give back to his hometown of Beirut through a new charitable initiative, dedicated to vulnerable children, through UNICEF Lebanon.

Elie Saab Parfums has pledged to donate a portion of sales from the maison’s 10th anniversary campaign to UNICEF’s “Integrated Education and Well-Being for Vulnerable Girls in Lebanon Program,” to help ensure that high-risk adolescent girls have access to education and other basic services.

“I admire UNICEF’s mission in supporting the most vulnerable clusters and providing a solid platform to (young people). During these difficult times and in this competitive world, we should raise resilient children to be prepared for a brighter future,” said Saab in a statement.

Supplied

UNICEF’s program in Lebanon is providing access to non-formal education, protection and gender-based violence-related services, a skills development and employability program, adolescent health services, including for mental health issues, as well as social assistance. 

“By giving them the time and opportunities, they need, teaching them the right skills and empowering them, they will cultivate good qualities and secure better lives. Sometimes, a rough childhood can mold children into leaders with big inspirational life lessons,” noted the couturier.

Saab is the latest high-profile Lebanese creative figure to give back to his homeland following the spate of disastrous events in the country.

For too many children in Lebanon, access to education and health services has become extremely challenging as poverty has dramatically increased. In a bid for survival, more children are put at risk through exploitation, child labor and child marriage.

Ras Baalbek-born couturier Zuhair Murad released a T-shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise From the Ashes” in August last year, with 100 percent of the profits being donated to Offrejoie, a politically and religiously independent Lebanese NGO. 

Topics: Elie Saab

Syrian documentary ‘Children of the Enemy’ premieres at Copenhagen film fest

Syrian documentary ‘Children of the Enemy’ premieres at Copenhagen film fest
The documentary follows an elderly musician in his fight to save his seven grandchildren before it’s too late. Supplied
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Syrian documentary ‘Children of the Enemy’ premieres at Copenhagen film fest

Syrian documentary ‘Children of the Enemy’ premieres at Copenhagen film fest
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The documentary “Children of the Enemy,” which captures the journey of a Swedish-Chilean man to a Syrian prison camp to rescue his grandchildren, had its world premiere at the Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX this week.

Director Gorki Glaser-Müller’s documentary focuses on Chilean-Swede musician Patricio Galvez who attempts to bring his orphaned grandchildren home after their parents – members of Daesh – are killed.

The film depicts how Galvez’s daughter Amanda and her husband, a Swedish Muslim convert, traveled to Syria with their children in 2014 to fight for Daesh. Both parents were killed in 2019 and their seven children were transferred to an overcrowded refugee camp in North East Syria.

Galvez decided to travel to Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan, from where he hoped to enter Syria, and save his grandchildren. He invited Glaser-Müller to accompany him on this perilous mission.

Galvez’s efforts received widespread coverage in the Western media, but Glaser-Müller “saw the possibility to tell the story from the inside” as he and Galvez were acquaintances, according to Variety.

“It was a balance between being a filmmaker and a friend,” he told the publication.

“To be honest, I was terrified of going there,” he says of traveling to Syria and Iraq without a crew and little in-depth information about the situation in the countries.

Topics: Children of the Enemy

Svelte tailoring, standout colors dominate men’s fashion on the Oscars red carpet

Svelte tailoring, standout colors dominate men’s fashion on the Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed wearing Prada at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Svelte tailoring, standout colors dominate men’s fashion on the Oscars red carpet

Svelte tailoring, standout colors dominate men’s fashion on the Oscars red carpet
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood’s leading men brought their fashion A-game to the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Opting for bold colors and sharp tailoring, the standout looks were far from the traditional black tux. Read on for the best dressed men at the 2021 Oscars.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed wearing Prada at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP


The Best Actor nominee cut a dapper figure at the Academy Awards wearing an all-black Prada look that featured a high-neck shirt and a silk cummerbund. 

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. wearing Brioni at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP


The American actor wore a gold Brioni suit made of a jacquard fabric that had real 24-karat gold threaded into it.

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun wearing Gucci at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP


The nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role chose a tailored single-breasted tuxedo from Gucci for the occasion. The suit was paired with a crisp white shirt, double-breasted vest and a bow tie. 

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo wearing Versace at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP

The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star’s hot pink Versace suit took a staggering 150 hours to embroider. He paired the vibrant look, which featured gold buttons and 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins, with gold jewelry.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen wearing Ralph Lauren Purple Label at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP


The British star turned up wearing a chocolate brown lapel jacket and matching bow tie with cream-colored trousers and smoking slippers, all from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield wearing Saint Laurent at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP


Dressed in Saint Laurent, the US actor rebuked the suit entirely, opting for a 1970s-inspired jumpsuit featuring sharp lapels, breast pockets and a belt. The Oscar-nominated star paired the groovy look with tinted shades.

Alan Kim

Alan Kim wearing Saint Laurent at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. AFP


The 9-year-old 'Minari' star practically stole the red carpet when he arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles looking equal parts adorable and dapper in a pint-sized Thom Browne suit. The sharp get-up featured a suit jacket, bow tie, shorts, knee socks and oxford shoes.

 

Topics: 2021 Oscars 93rd Academy Awards

Huda Beauty sponsors NASCAR’s first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger (left) and Huda Kattan shared a released statement on the new venture. (Composite photo: Arab News/ Getty Images)
Toni Breidinger (left) and Huda Kattan shared a released statement on the new venture. (Composite photo: Arab News/ Getty Images)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Huda Beauty sponsors NASCAR’s first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger (left) and Huda Kattan shared a released statement on the new venture. (Composite photo: Arab News/ Getty Images)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan has announced that her brand Huda Beauty will sponsor NASCAR's first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger for her track debut at General Tire 200 at Talladega Speedway. 

Breidinger will drive the Huda Beauty 02 Chevrolet SS for Young's Motorsports at the events and will work with Kattan to shine a light on the importance of cultural representation and women’s empowerment, according to a released statement.

“Toni Breidinger is a bad a** woman setting an incredible example for people around the world,” Kattan said in a released statement. “I am in awe of her accomplishments and so excited to watch her grow and continue to break barriers. Her efforts and successes are second to none and I couldn’t be prouder to support her during this incredible moment in her career and in her life. She is a walking representation of what our brand, Huda Beauty, stands for: Passion and Purpose. It was a no brainer for us to want to support her on this day – she is an absolute rock star! We’re rooting for you big time, Toni,” she added.

For her part, the race driver said: “Huda was a big inspiration to me growing up. When I was younger, I used to sit in my room and pretend to make YouTube videos just like her and it feels like a full circle moment now that I get to work alongside her. I am beyond honored to continue to tell the story of the importance of inclusivity and diversity through our work together.”

 At just 21 years old, Breidinger holds 19 USAC wins — an all-time record high for any female driver.

 

Topics: Huda Beauty NASCAR Toni Breidinger

Latest updates

Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League
Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League
Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
‘No toll gates in our lanes’: UAE’s Khaleej Times trolls Gulf News after paywall announcement
“No toll gates in our lanes,” Khaleej Times promised in a tweet on its official account, promoting its free news service that does not force readers to pay to continue. (Twitter)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.