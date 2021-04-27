Cashing blank checks: Why the bold favor SPACs

You are here

IPOs are excluded from US securities regulations which shield companies against investor lawsuits for making financial estimates they do not meet. (Reuters)
  • Amid a broader selloff, XL Fleet’s shares are now down more than 50%
NEW YORK: Dimitri Kazarinoff started his first ever earnings call as XL Fleet Corp. chief executive last month with a uturn.

When the maker of electrified powertrains for vans and pickup trucks agreed on $1 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September, it made a financial forecast rarely seen in an initial public offering (IPO).

XL Fleet predicted that its revenue would more than triple in 2021 to $75.3 million.

However, on XL Fleet’s March 31 earnings call Kazarinoff said that the COVID-19 pandemic and a microchip shortage had weighed on fleet orders and its ability to fulfill them, which would mean it missing the revenue forecast.

Amid a broader SPAC selloff, XL Fleet’s shares are now down more than 50 percent since the completion of its merger with the SPAC, Pivotal Investment Corporation II, in December.

XL Fleet said that it had not foreseen the supply chain challenges when it gave its forecast last September, and that the “fluid” situation prevented it from issuing formal 2021 guidance once it became a publicly listed company.

Confident financial projections are common in SPAC deals and have been a decisive factor in attracting firms regarded as more risky, often loss-making and years away from even having any sales, over IPOs as a route to going public, industry insiders said and a Reuters review of data compiled by Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida, confirms.

This is because IPOs are excluded from US securities regulations which shield companies against investor lawsuits for making financial estimates they do not meet.

SPACs are given this protection, so lawsuits against companies going public have to clear a higher hurdle of showing malfeasance or negligence in the making of the projections. Companies have taken advantage, opting for SPACs even though the lucrative stock compensation of SPAC managers leaves their existing shareholders with less equity, making them almost three times as costly than IPOs, investors and investment bankers say.

Three out of four firms that went public between 2020 and early 2021 through a SPAC merger were unprofitable, compared to 61 percent through an IPO, compiled by IPO expert Ritter shows.

“Some companies cannot sell their story based on valuation multiples all the way out to 2025 or 2027, it would bring their valuation down,” Vik Mittal, a portfolio manager at Glazer Capital and one of the biggest US SPAC investors, said.

The wild projections of some SPAC deals have turned them into darlings of amateur traders, who scour social media platforms such as Reddit for “meme” stocks to pile on.

But these stock rallies are usually fleeting; companies that went public through SPACs from January 2019 to June 2020 have negative mean returns of 12.3 percent six months after their merger, and negative 34.9 percent returns after one year, research led by Professor Michael Klausner at Stanford University shows.

Their 12-month return is 47.1 percent lower than the IPO index, Klausner’s data shows.

“Some of the companies that go public through SPACs are early and pre-revenue. They probably wouldn’t have been able to go public through an IPO, which doesn’t provide safe harbor for projections that are shared with investors,” said Anna Pinedo, a capital markets partner at law firm Mayer Brown.

Regulators have started to notice.

A US Securities and Exchange Commission official said this month that the ability of companies to freely publish performance projections during their SPAC deals was “overstated at best.”

An SEC spokesman declined to comment on whether the financial regulator was considering changes to the safe harbor provision in its rules that allows companies that go public through SPACs to make projections.

Nevertheless, several successful companies, including sports betting company DraftKings Inc. and potato-chip maker Utz Brands Inc, have gone public through SPACs, and have seen their shares continue to rise many months after their deal.

Some pick a SPAC because the frothy market for blank-check acquisition firms, which have raised more already this year than the entirety of 2020, can give them a higher valuation.

And companies get this valuation in advance, removing one of the big uncertainties of the IPO process.

Monopoly maker says toys to get more expensive

Monopoly maker says toys to get more expensive
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Monopoly maker says toys to get more expensive

Monopoly maker says toys to get more expensive
  • Demand for toys has remained robust more than one year into the pandemic
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Hasbro Inc. said on Tuesday it would raise prices of toys and games to counter higher raw material costs as the company sees surging demand for its Nerf blasters and board games from families spending more time at home.

Shares of the Monopoly maker, which late on Monday announced the sale of Entertainment One Music to Blackstone Group Inc. for $385 million, rose 1 percent in morning trading.

The toymaker, like most US manufacturers, has had to contend with rising resin, packaging and metal prices, as well as soaring transportation costs due to high demand and supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rival Mattel Inc. last week had flagged expectations for a “significant impact” to margins from higher resin prices and ocean freight charges.

“Freight and input cost increases have become more pronounced over the past several months, and we have plans in place to help mitigate those costs, including price increases for the second half of the year,” Hasbro Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Thomas, said.

Demand for toys has remained robust more than one year into the pandemic, with the company reporting a 14 percent rise in first-quarter sales in its consumer products unit. Excluding certain items, Hasbro earned $1 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 65 cents, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.

A drop in advertising around films and TV shows due to the pandemic-forced production delays and theater closures also aided in the profit beat.

However, net revenue rose just 1 percent to $1.11 billion in the quarter, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.17 billion, as the delays and closures hurt the company’s entertainment production revenue. Hasbro, like Mattel, said it saw “substantial”
opportunity in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for some of its collectible brands, looking to tap into the explosive growth in popularity of the digital asset.

OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears

OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears
Updated 27 April 2021
Frank Kane

OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears

OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears
  • Energy ministers took the decision to hold firm on a gradual return of supply at a virtual meeting organized from Vienna on Tuesday
Updated 27 April 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: OPEC+, the oil producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is sticking to the scheduled increase in crude output next month despite growing fears about demand sparked by the acute health situation in India, one of the world’s biggest importers.

Energy ministers took the decision to hold firm on a gradual return of supply at a virtual meeting organized from Vienna on Tuesday.

They highlighted the “continuing recovery in the global economy, supported by unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal support, while noting that the recovery is expected to pick up speed in the second half of the year.”

But they also noted that COVID-19 cases are rising in a number of countries, despite vaccination campaigns, and that the resurgence could hamper the economic and oil demand recovery.

The decision means that Saudi Arabia will stick to its plan of gradually tapering off the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) it voluntarily cut from global supply earlier this year. Other producers will also be allowed to increase output, up to a maximum of 500,000 bpd.

“The meeting noted, with gratitude, the significant additional voluntary supply adjustment of 1 million bpd made by Saudi Arabia in April 2021 and a gradual return of these volumes in May, June and July 2021, given the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the pace of the oil demand recovery,” the statement said.

Once again, compliance among the 23 members of the alliance was at historically high levels, with the OPEC+ committee that monitors oil output citing an average compliance level of 115 percent for March.

In the past year, OPEC+ cuts have removed 2.75 billion bpd from markets in which demand for oil products initially collapsed last spring before slowly recovering as the OPEC+ cuts took effect.

The oil producers highlighted the importance of continued adherence to the OPEC+ output targets. It noted that participating countries pledged to achieve full conformity and make up for previous adjustment shortfalls during the extended compensation period, which runs through the end of September 2021, and stressed the importance of accelerating the market rebalancing efforts without delay.

Ministers also reminded OPEC+ members to remain vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions.

The global restocking of inventories continued, the ministers noted, with an increase of  14.4 million barrels in March 2021 — 77.4 million barrels above the 2015-2019 average, the meeting heard.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, took the prospect of more oil on the market in its stride, standing above $65 a barrel.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, said: “There are positive signals regarding the global economy and prospects for our industry.”

But an OPEC technical committee warned that the increased COVID-19 cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, as well as virus resurgence in Brazil and Japan, could affect world economic growth and slow the oil demand recovery.

Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh

Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh
Updated 27 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh

Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh
  • The first of two exhibition halls will be completed by October of this year, according to organizers
Updated 27 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Work has begun on the second phase of construction at the 800,000 square meter site in Riyadh for next year’s World Defense Show, which will include the world’s first purpose-built military event demonstration runway.

During the first week of construction, more than one million tons of earth were processed in preparation for the construction of the flagship event’s exhibition halls, access roads and car parking areas.

Hundreds of vehicles have been part of the construction efforts, including 75 bulldozers, 53 tipper trucks, 15 excavators and 12 roller compactors.

The first of two exhibition halls will be completed by October of this year, according to organizers. The second hall, along with a new access road, land forces demonstration area and courtyard, will be completed by December.

Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show, said: “The exhibition area will use interactive technologies for product displays, simulations, and engaging seminars on an unprecedented scale. We are also proud to be the world’s first defense event to host a runway on site for live military aircraft demonstrations.”

More than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local defense companies, are expected to participate, along with a number of senior military delegations and officials.

The World Defense Show is to be a four-day event, starting on March 6, 2022. Established by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), it is planned that the event will be held on the site biennially.

This week it was reported that global military spending last year rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The world’s five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending, were the US, China, India, Russia and Britain, in that order.

Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic

Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic

Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Regional property market has been hammered by the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and persistently weaker oil prices
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year, Al Arabiya reported.

Lending fell 64.6 percent to 224.6 million Kuwaiti dinars by the end of February compared to 692.5 million Kuwaiti dinars in December 2020.

Mortgage finance decreased by 16.8 percent in February 2021 when compared with a month earlier, Al Arabiya said, citing Kuwait Central Bank monthly data.

The regional property market has been hammered by the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and persistently weaker oil prices that has dampened consumer demand for new homes in some Gulf states.

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn, eyeing 7% growth over next three years

A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo. (Reuters)
A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo. (Reuters)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn, eyeing 7% growth over next three years

A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo. (Reuters)
  • Social spending boosted to counter hardship
  • Debt stands at 88 percent of GDP
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian economic losses arising from the pandemic have reached 370 billion Egyptian pounds ($23.6 billion).

Finance minister Mohamed Maait also revealed the country’s deficit for the current fiscal year is about 500 billion Egyptian pounds, while overall debt is within 88 percent of GDP, Al Arabiya reported.

“More than 100 billion Egyptian pounds have been spent to support the sectors affected by the pandemic,” he said.

He said that 132.5 billion Egyptian pounds had been transferred from the state treasury to the Insurance and Pensions Fund between July and March of the fiscal year 2020/2021.

Egypt has spent 388.5 billion Egyptian pounds on social protection programs, over the period, representing a 17 percent increase on a year earlier.

Egypt was targeting economic growth between 6-7 percent in the next three years, Al Arabiay reported Tuesday citing the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The country aims at reducing the total budget deficit to 5.5 percent in 2023-2024, and targets a 6.7 percent GDP growth over 3 years added Madbouly, during a conference to announce the second phase of the economic reform program.

He added that Egypt had already achieved an initial surplus of 2 percent, but it retreated due to the pandemic, and that it aspires to return to those levels.

The Egyptian Prime Minister affirmed that the government will continue to support food supplies for the next three years.

The new stage of the reform process will introduce radical changes to the economic system to achieve sustainable growth rates and improve the standard of living, said Gehan Saleh, adviser to Egyptian prime minister for economic affairs.

The aim is to improve the quality of life and eliminate unemployment through consistent policies to create jobs and attract investment, she added, during a session of the eighth Alexandria Economic and Administrative earlier this month.

