Lebanon condemns 'all that undermines' KSA stability, security

Lebanon condemns ‘all that undermines’ KSA stability, security
Saudi Arabia banned the import of agricultural products from Lebanon after authorities seized a narcotic-stuffed pomegranate shipment in Dammam. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon condemns ‘all that undermines’ KSA stability, security

Lebanon condemns ‘all that undermines’ KSA stability, security
  • Saudi Arabia banned the import of agricultural products from Lebanon after authorities seized a narcotic-stuffed pomegranate shipment in Dammam
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday condemned smuggling operations and “all that undermines the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its people.”
Saudi Arabia banned the import of agricultural products from Lebanon after authorities seized a narcotic-stuffed pomegranate shipment in Dammam.
Lebanon’s Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy has been tasked with updating the Saudi side on the measures being taken to tackle smuggling. He called Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and said: “Lebanon condemns the smuggling operation and all that undermines the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its people.”
President Michel Aoun led a high-level meeting in Beirut to deal with the ban’s fallout and address the country’s smuggling problem.
But the statement issued afterwards was criticized for ignoring the smuggling from Syria and the smuggling that took place through legitimate crossings, some of which, it was said, were run by Hezbollah.
The Lebanese Economic Organizations, chaired by former minister Mohamed Choucair, warned that the state and all its institutions were “at stake.”  They criticized the methods adopted by the authorities to face challenges, “especially the announcement of flamboyant positions” that no longer had any value on a domestic or international level.
They hoped the recommendations made during the meeting would lead to practical measures on combating drugs and dealers, controlling legal crossings, and closing illegal crossings.
“Then, the state can protect its reputation, dignity, economy, and foreign relations, especially with sister countries.” They feared that “indolence” in seriously addressing the crisis would allow criminals to further “defy the state” and persist with their conduct.
They called for security crackdowns, pursuing drug dealers and smugglers, prosecuting those involved in drugs, assigning the army and security services to prevent smuggling on the border between Lebanon and Syria, controlling ports, developing a list of exporters with a good reputation, and equipping ports and border crossings with scanners.
Naim Khalil, who leads the Syndicate of Fruit and Vegetable Exporters and Importers, said: “We have been working with Saudi Arabia for 40 years without any harassment.”
He demanded the provision of “sophisticated scanners, police dogs, and strong personnel whose eyes are open to the harbor, as things are now out of control.”
Ibrahim Tarshishi, head of the Bekaa Farmers’ Association, repeated that there were 40 trucks loaded with Lebanese products scattered between the port of Jeddah, the port of Beirut, and the Syrian-Lebanese borders.
He demanded sifting through exporters and giving priority to well-known companies. “As for the companies that entered the market recently, they have neither bank balances nor a commercial registration. We also hope that the certificate of origin is verified.”
A number of farmers said that talk of the ban reducing prices was inaccurate.
The farmers hoped that “the measures would lead to stopping shell companies that export agricultural products when we do not know their owners. The Cedar Company, which was responsible for the pomegranate shipment, is one of these companies.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Houthis fail to make gains in Marib

Houthis fail to make gains in Marib
A grab from an AFPTV video taken on April 25, 2021, shows a fighter loyal to Yemeni government firing a gun from an armoured vehicle during clashes in Marib. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis fail to make gains in Marib

Houthis fail to make gains in Marib
  • Arab coalition warplanes targeted rebel gatherings and military equipment, with at least 10 Houthis killed in Al-Makhdra after troops attacked their locations
Updated 27 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni army and allied tribesmen have pushed back Houthi assaults on Marib city, an army spokesman said Tuesday as he denied media reports that the rebels were getting close to their target.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said the rebels had failed to make major gains in their continuing offensive and had lost hundreds of fighters, including many military leaders.

“Until now the Yemeni national army and tribesmen are inflicting heavy defeats on the Houthis, foiling their attacks, killing their fighters and destroying their equipment,” he told Arab News, adding that the Houthis were still sending reinforcements to the battlefield in their bid to defeat government troops. “The Houthis are spreading lies and rumors as part of their psychological warfare to compensate for their setbacks on the battlefields.”

On Sunday the AFP news agency reported that the Houthis had made gains after seizing control of Al-Kasara, which is northwest of the city.

Yemeni military officials and journalists visited Al-Kasara, interviewing soldiers and tribesmen who denied the Houthis were making progress.

“We are stationed in our barricades and our hands are on the trigger,” a soldier called Mohammed told the army’s official news site. “We will keep fighting off the Houthis on all fronts and not allow them to make any advance toward Marib.”

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that government forces had mounted a counteroffensive in Al-Mashjah, west of Marib, and killed many Houthis.

Arab coalition warplanes targeted rebel gatherings and military equipment, with at least 10 Houthis killed in Al-Makhdra after troops attacked their locations.

More than 2,000 rebels and government troops have been killed since early February, when the Houthis resumed their offensive to take control of oil-rich Marib.

On Monday senior military and security officials attended a funeral procession for military judge Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Hadhri, who was killed in fighting with the Houthis in Marib.

Abdu Rabbo Meftah, deputy governor of Marib, said the offensive had pushed the number of displaced people to more than 2.3 million after thousands abandoned their camps close to the battlefields and took shelter in overcrowded camps in the city.

In the southern city of Taiz, troops seized control of several villages in Maqbanah district after clashes with the Houthis.

They were now battling to push the rebels from the district’s center, Taiz army spokesman Abdul Basit Al-Baher told state media on Tuesday.

The fighting came as the UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called for the assault on Marib to stop and demanded that the warring factions comply with UN peace efforts.

“The parties must prioritize the needs of the Yemeni people, stop fighting and engage seriously with the UN’s efforts,” he said. “I will continue to pursue my good offices with the support of regional and international stakeholders to stop military hostilities, alleviate humanitarian suffering and find a peaceful and sustainable settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.”

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Egyptian Drug Authority grants emergency license for China’s CoronaVac

Egyptian Drug Authority grants emergency license for China’s CoronaVac
Updated 27 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Drug Authority grants emergency license for China's CoronaVac

Egyptian Drug Authority grants emergency license for China’s CoronaVac
  • EDA’s Mahmoud Yassin: License was given after the vaccine had passed through the authority’s assessment and evaluation process
  • Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines
Updated 27 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has authorized the emergency use of China’s CoronaVac.

Mahmoud Yassin, who is the EDA’s head of Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said Monday that the license was given after the vaccine had passed through the authority’s assessment and evaluation process while also following local and international rules to ensure the jab’s effectiveness and quality.

Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines.

Last week Egypt signed two agreements with China’s Sinovac allowing it to have local manufacturing rights. 

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also announced an agreement with Egyptian firm Minapharm to produce more than 40 million doses of Sputnik V.

These steps are part of the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and provide vaccines to everyone in Egypt.

Topics: Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) CoronaVac COVID-19

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship
  • Greek coast guards seized the drugs the previous day following information passed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
  • 23 crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

ATHENS: Greek authorities say coast guard divers have seized more than 46 kilograms (101 pounds) of cocaine found hidden behind a water intake grate in the hull of a cargo ship that arrived in Greece from Brazil.
The coast guard said Tuesday it had seized the drugs the previous day following information passed to Greek authorities by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
Twenty-three crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested.
Video released by the coast guard shows a diver unscrewing a grate from the side of the ship under the waterline, and removing a large black waterproof bag which contained 46.7 kilograms of cocaine in 38 plastic packages.
The drug bust comes four days after Greek authorities said another DEA tip led to the seizure of more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake machines that arrived in Greece from Lebanon.
The Skyros had set sail from the Brazilian port of Santarem heading for Corinth in Greece with a cargo of soy, the coast guard said.

Topics: Greece cocaine

US envoy to Iran holds talks with GCC officials

US envoy to Iran holds talks with GCC officials
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

US envoy to Iran holds talks with GCC officials

US envoy to Iran holds talks with GCC officials
  • They discussed the Iran nuclear deal and regional security
  • World powers resumed high-level talks in Vienna
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The US envoy to Iran held talks on “regional security” with officials from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday, before heading to Vienna.
“Good discussion this morning with our GCC partners regarding the status of JCPOA talks and regional security,” said Robert Malley, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.
“Heading back to Vienna for the next round of talks toward our objective of a mutual return to JCPOA compliance,” Malley added.
World powers resumed high-level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran.
The US is not at the table because it unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who restored and augmented American sanctions in a campaign of “maximum pressure” to try and force Iran into renegotiating the pact with more concessions. President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and there is a US delegation in Vienna taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from the other world powers acting as go-betweens.
(With AP)

Topics: United States Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Robert Malley

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
  • President Erdogan did not announce a stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the new restrictions
  • A newspaper seller in Istanbul said the lockdown would be difficult to weather
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: As cases and deaths soar, Turkey’s president has instructed people to stay home for nearly three weeks and shut down many businesses as part of the country’s strictest COVID-19 measures yet.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not announce a stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the new restrictions.
With Turkey’s double digit inflation, sinking national currency and businesses in trouble, many Turks already have been struggling financially.
Gozde Aslan, a newspaper seller in Istanbul, said the lockdown would be difficult to weather.
“We have to bring food to our homes, and we live in a period where everything is very expensive,” she said. “May God help us.”
Erdogan announced Monday that a “full lockdown” would begin Thursday and last until May 17. Residents will be required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel only will be allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.
Some businesses and industries will be exempt from the shutdown, including factories, agriculture, health care and supply chain and logistics companies.
The Interior Ministry also published a list of exempt individuals, who include parliament members, health care workers, law enforcement officers and many others. Tourists are also exempt from the round-the-clock curfew.
Aslan’s husband and business partner, Baris, said the Turkish government’s decision came late but was correct. He added: “It’s a very difficult decision for the shopkeepers, for the working people. For this, the state should provide great assistance.”
Earlier this month, Erdogan announced an extension of short labor payments for registered workers whose hours were cut due to pandemic restrictions. Some payments previously were made to small businesses.
Shoe store manager Burcin Yilmaz lamented that he would again have to shut his business. During the past three months, several nearby shops that had been open a long time shut down for good, he said.
“We have to close down and wait and see what happens in the end,” Yilmaz said.
Erdogan said daily confirmed cases would have to rapidly drop below 5,000 for Turkey “to not be left behind” as many European countries start reopening.
“Otherwise, we will inevitably face a heavy price in every area, from tourism to trade and education,” the president said. Turkey relies heavily on tourism to bring in foreign currencies.
Opposition lawmakers blasted the government Tuesday. The leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called on Erdogan to propose a social aid package that would help closed businesses and day laborers in Turkey’s informal economies. He also said urged the suspension of debt enforcement proceedings for some time.
While agreeing with the necessity of a lockdown, Kilicdaroglu said, “People need to eat. They need to live.”
The government has been distributing tons of onions and potatoes this month with much fanfare. Many see it as a clear example of how much Turks are suffering from rising food prices and poverty. The World Bank, in a report published Tuesday, said Turkey’s poverty levels rose from 10.2 percent in 2019 to 12.2 percent in 2020.
In March, the Turkish government split the country into four risk tiers and lifted weekend curfews and allowed indoor dining in many provinces. Coronavirus infections rose again before long, putting most Turkish cities into “very high-risk” categories.
Facing record numbers of confirmed cases, Erdogan in mid-April announced a partial lockdown during the month of Ramadan, bringing back weekend curfews, extending evening curfew hours and closing down restaurants for in-person dining.
Confirmed cases averaged around 60,000 per day during the peak week this month. The country recorded its highest daily death toll on April 21, with 362.
The latest Health Ministry statistics reported Monday showed 37,312 new confirmed cases and 353 deaths. Turkey’s total death toll in the pandemic stands at 38,711.

Topics: Turkey #covid-19 lockdown President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

